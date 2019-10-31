Warren DeLaSalle (Photo: Twitter)

Warren De La Salle has cancelled its football playoff game against Birmingham Groves, the Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed Thursday.

MHSAA spokesman John Johnson said, "They notified us this afternoon that they were withdrawing from the tournament.”

Johnson didn't offer a reason, but WXYZ reported Thursday afternoon that an alleged hazing incident was behind the decision.

School president John Knight said in a statement to WXYZ:

“De La Salle Collegiate is a Lasallian Catholic school. We uphold values of human dignity, good sportsmanship, and respect for all. At this time, as we continue our investigation, the school leadership feels that it best that we take a step back from the field of competition. We do so with sadness, but also with a heart and mind and spirit determined to do what is right. What is right for our young men. What is right for our community. And what is right according to our Lasallian Catholic values.”

Knight didn't immediately return a phone call or an email from The Detroit News.

The Warren Police Department told The News that no report has been filed involving a hazing incident at the school.

De La Salle got into the playoffs wth a 5-4 record, after winning Division 2 state championships in 2017 and 2018.

The playoff opener was to be at Birmingham Groves (7-2) at 7 Friday night.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

George Hunter and Tony Paul contributed to this report.