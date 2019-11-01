LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Division 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Grand Haven 28, Grandville 7

Hudsonville (6-3) at Traverse City West (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (8-1)

Brighton (7-2) at Holt (7-2)

REGION 2F

DISTRICT 1

Canton (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)

Plymouth 29, White Lake Lakeland 13

DISTRICT 2

Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) at Woodhaven (9-0)

Saline (8-1) at Belleville (9-0), Sat., Noon

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Grand Blanc (5-4) at Lapeer (8-1)

Davison (7-2) at Romeo (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Lake Orion 21, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14

Utica Eisenhower 24, Rochester Adams 0

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Macomb Dakota 34, Chippewa Valley 13

Sterling Heights Stevenson 34, Warren Mott 27

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Western (6-3) at Dearborn Fordson (8-1)

Detroit Cass Tech (5-4) at Grosse Pointe South (7-2)

Division 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Midland Dow (6-3) at Traverse City Central (8-1)

Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

G.R. Forest Hills Central 34, Mattawan 14

Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)

Livonia Churchill (5-4) at Dexter (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Flushing (5-4) at Walled Lake Western (8-1)

South Lyon (8-1) at Fenton (8-1)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Farmington 12, Oak Park 6

U-D Jesuit (6-3) at North Farmington (9-0), Sat., 1

DISTRICT 2

Temperance Bedford (6-3) at Detroit King (7-2), Fri., 6

Wyandotte Roosevelt (7-2) at Livonia Franklin (7-2)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Birm. Groves (7-2) advances; Warren De La Salle forfeits

Sterling Heights (6-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Port Huron (6-3) at Port Huron Northern (8-1)

Harrison Twp. L'Anse Creuse (6-3) at SCS Lakeview (7-2)

Division 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Cedar Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 7

Marquette (5-4) at Muskegon (9-0)

DISTRICT 2

Byron Center 49, Spring Lake 14

Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

St. Joseph (6-3) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

Zeeland West 38, Zeeland East 7

DISTRICT 2

DeWitt (7-2) at East Lansing (7-2)

St. Johns 17, Mason 7

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Parma Western (7-2) at Chelsea (9-0)

Coldwater 48, Pinckney 14

DISTRICT 2

Riverview 22, Gibraltar Carlson 8

Trenton (5-4) at Allen Park (7-2)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Marysville (6-3) at Orchard Lake St Mary's (8-1), Sat., 1

Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) at Flint Kearsley (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Eastpointe (6-3) at Redford Thurston (7-2)

River Rouge 53, Detroit Mumford 0

Division 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Cadillac (5-4) at Escanaba (7-2), Sat., 1

Ludington (7-2) at Sault Ste. Marie (6-3), Sat., 1

DISTRICT 2

Grand Rapids CC 38, Allendale 0

Sparta (8-1) at Muskegon Orchard View (9-0)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

GR South Christian (5-4) at GR Christian (7-2), Sat., 1

Otsego (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Paw Paw 42, Vicksburg 7

Plainwell (5-4) at Marshall (5-4), Sat., 1

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Williamston (5-4) at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2)

Fowlerville (6-3) at Goodrich (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Ortonville Brandon (7-2) at St. Clair (8-1), Sat., 7

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27, North Branch 12

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Carleton Airport (6-3) at Milan (9-0)

Redford Union (6-3) at Romulus Summit Academy (7-2)

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Country Day 42, HW Chandler Park 0

Harper Woods (4-4) 52.444 at BH Cranbrook (5-3), Sat., 2:30

Division 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Reed City (6-3) at Kingsley (9-0)

Grant (7-2) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-0)

DISTRICT 2

Freeland 35, Shepherd 6

Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) at Ogemaw Heights (7-2)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Kalamazoo Hackett 16, Berrien Springs 12

Hopkins 29, Dowagiac 14

DISTRICT 2

Portland 35, Central Montcalm 0

Olivet (8-1) at Lansing Catholic (8-1)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Carrollton (5-4) at Frankenmuth (8-1)

Essexville Garber (6-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Almont 30, Richmond 20

Mt. Morris (5-4) at Marine City (9-0)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Dundee (5-4) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (7-2)

Whitmore Lake 45, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28

DISTRICT 2

Detroit CMA (6-3) at Detroit Denby (7-2), Sat., 1

Clawson (6-3) at Detroit Henry Ford (6-3), Today, 7:30

Division 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Calumet 42, Negaunee 14

Menominee (6-3) at Ishpeming Westwood (7-2), Sat., 1

DISTRICT 2

Harrison 38, Clare 6

Lake City (6-3) at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)

Ravenna 14, Muskegon Catholic Central 0

DISTRICT 2

Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Ithaca (8-1)

Morley Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Jonesville (6-3) at Hillsdale (9-0)

Constantine (7-2) at Niles Brandywine (9-0)

DISTRICT 2

Manchester (5-4) at Grass Lake (8-1)

Blissfield (6-3) at Onsted (7-2)

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Durand (5-4) at Montrose (8-1), Sat., 1

Millington (5-4) at Flint Hamady (7-1), Sat., 1

DISTRICT 2

Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) at Monroe SMCC (7-1)

Detroit Osborn (5-4) at Warren Mich.Coll.(8-1), Sat., 7

Division 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Charlevoix 32, Harbor Springs 0

Mancelona (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0), Sat., 12

DISTRICT 2

McBain (5-4) at Oscoda (8-1)

Houghton Lake (6-3) at TC St. Francis (6-3), Sat., 1

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

GR NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Laingsburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)

Byron (6-3) at Beaverton (9-0)

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0), Sat., 2

Schoolcraft 57, Hartford 6

DISTRICT 2

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Homer 14

Riverview Gabriel Richard 17, Clinton 14

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Cass City 40, Sandusky 0

MH Bishop Foley (6-3) at EP-Bay Port Laker (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Leadership (8-1) at MH Madison (5-4)

Detroit Loyola (4-4) at Detroit Central (8-1)

Division 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Ishpeming 48, Bark River-Harris 8

Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) at West Iron County (7-2), Sat., 1

DISTRICT 2

Blanchard Montabella (5-4) at Johan.-Lewiston (9-0)

St. Ignace (5-4) at Beal City (8-1)

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Breckenridge 20, Carson City-Crystal 8

Saginaw Nouvel (5-4) at Merrill (6-3)

DISTRICT 2

Sag.Michigan Lutheran (6-3) at Harbor Beach (9-0), Sat., 7

Ubly 30, Unionville-Sebewaing 8

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Flint Beecher (5-3) at Clarkston Everest (8-0)

AH Oakland Christian (7-2) at Fowler (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Public Safety (5-4) at Britton Deerfield (5-4)

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) at RO Shrine (7-2), Sat., 1

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Cassopolis 41, White Pigeon 0

Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)

DISTRICT 2

Adrian Lenawee Christian 58, Concord 0

Sand Creek 52, Addison 24

