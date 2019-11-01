Division 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Grand Haven 28, Grandville 7
Hudsonville (6-3) at Traverse City West (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (8-1)
Brighton (7-2) at Holt (7-2)
REGION 2F
DISTRICT 1
Canton (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)
Plymouth 29, White Lake Lakeland 13
DISTRICT 2
Ann Arbor Pioneer (5-4) at Woodhaven (9-0)
Saline (8-1) at Belleville (9-0), Sat., Noon
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Grand Blanc (5-4) at Lapeer (8-1)
Davison (7-2) at Romeo (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Lake Orion 21, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14
Utica Eisenhower 24, Rochester Adams 0
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Macomb Dakota 34, Chippewa Valley 13
Sterling Heights Stevenson 34, Warren Mott 27
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Western (6-3) at Dearborn Fordson (8-1)
Detroit Cass Tech (5-4) at Grosse Pointe South (7-2)
Division 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Midland Dow (6-3) at Traverse City Central (8-1)
Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
G.R. Forest Hills Central 34, Mattawan 14
Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)
Livonia Churchill (5-4) at Dexter (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Flushing (5-4) at Walled Lake Western (8-1)
South Lyon (8-1) at Fenton (8-1)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Farmington 12, Oak Park 6
U-D Jesuit (6-3) at North Farmington (9-0), Sat., 1
DISTRICT 2
Temperance Bedford (6-3) at Detroit King (7-2), Fri., 6
Wyandotte Roosevelt (7-2) at Livonia Franklin (7-2)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Birm. Groves (7-2) advances; Warren De La Salle forfeits
Sterling Heights (6-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Port Huron (6-3) at Port Huron Northern (8-1)
Harrison Twp. L'Anse Creuse (6-3) at SCS Lakeview (7-2)
Division 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Cedar Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 7
Marquette (5-4) at Muskegon (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Byron Center 49, Spring Lake 14
Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
St. Joseph (6-3) at Edwardsburg (9-0)
Zeeland West 38, Zeeland East 7
DISTRICT 2
DeWitt (7-2) at East Lansing (7-2)
St. Johns 17, Mason 7
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Parma Western (7-2) at Chelsea (9-0)
Coldwater 48, Pinckney 14
DISTRICT 2
Riverview 22, Gibraltar Carlson 8
Trenton (5-4) at Allen Park (7-2)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Marysville (6-3) at Orchard Lake St Mary's (8-1), Sat., 1
Birmingham Brother Rice (6-3) at Flint Kearsley (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Eastpointe (6-3) at Redford Thurston (7-2)
River Rouge 53, Detroit Mumford 0
Division 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Cadillac (5-4) at Escanaba (7-2), Sat., 1
Ludington (7-2) at Sault Ste. Marie (6-3), Sat., 1
DISTRICT 2
Grand Rapids CC 38, Allendale 0
Sparta (8-1) at Muskegon Orchard View (9-0)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
GR South Christian (5-4) at GR Christian (7-2), Sat., 1
Otsego (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Paw Paw 42, Vicksburg 7
Plainwell (5-4) at Marshall (5-4), Sat., 1
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Williamston (5-4) at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2)
Fowlerville (6-3) at Goodrich (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Ortonville Brandon (7-2) at St. Clair (8-1), Sat., 7
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 27, North Branch 12
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Carleton Airport (6-3) at Milan (9-0)
Redford Union (6-3) at Romulus Summit Academy (7-2)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Country Day 42, HW Chandler Park 0
Harper Woods (4-4) 52.444 at BH Cranbrook (5-3), Sat., 2:30
Division 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Reed City (6-3) at Kingsley (9-0)
Grant (7-2) at Muskegon Oakridge (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Freeland 35, Shepherd 6
Midland Bullock Creek (6-3) at Ogemaw Heights (7-2)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Kalamazoo Hackett 16, Berrien Springs 12
Hopkins 29, Dowagiac 14
DISTRICT 2
Portland 35, Central Montcalm 0
Olivet (8-1) at Lansing Catholic (8-1)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Carrollton (5-4) at Frankenmuth (8-1)
Essexville Garber (6-3) at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Almont 30, Richmond 20
Mt. Morris (5-4) at Marine City (9-0)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Dundee (5-4) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (7-2)
Whitmore Lake 45, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28
DISTRICT 2
Detroit CMA (6-3) at Detroit Denby (7-2), Sat., 1
Clawson (6-3) at Detroit Henry Ford (6-3), Today, 7:30
Division 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Calumet 42, Negaunee 14
Menominee (6-3) at Ishpeming Westwood (7-2), Sat., 1
DISTRICT 2
Harrison 38, Clare 6
Lake City (6-3) at Maple City Glen Lake (8-1)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)
Ravenna 14, Muskegon Catholic Central 0
DISTRICT 2
Sanford Meridian (6-3) at Ithaca (8-1)
Morley Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Jonesville (6-3) at Hillsdale (9-0)
Constantine (7-2) at Niles Brandywine (9-0)
DISTRICT 2
Manchester (5-4) at Grass Lake (8-1)
Blissfield (6-3) at Onsted (7-2)
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Durand (5-4) at Montrose (8-1), Sat., 1
Millington (5-4) at Flint Hamady (7-1), Sat., 1
DISTRICT 2
Clinton Township Clintondale (5-4) at Monroe SMCC (7-1)
Detroit Osborn (5-4) at Warren Mich.Coll.(8-1), Sat., 7
Division 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Charlevoix 32, Harbor Springs 0
Mancelona (5-4) at Iron Mountain (9-0), Sat., 12
DISTRICT 2
McBain (5-4) at Oscoda (8-1)
Houghton Lake (6-3) at TC St. Francis (6-3), Sat., 1
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)
GR NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Laingsburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (9-0)
Byron (6-3) at Beaverton (9-0)
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0), Sat., 2
Schoolcraft 57, Hartford 6
DISTRICT 2
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Homer 14
Riverview Gabriel Richard 17, Clinton 14
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Cass City 40, Sandusky 0
MH Bishop Foley (6-3) at EP-Bay Port Laker (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Leadership (8-1) at MH Madison (5-4)
Detroit Loyola (4-4) at Detroit Central (8-1)
Division 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Ishpeming 48, Bark River-Harris 8
Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) at West Iron County (7-2), Sat., 1
DISTRICT 2
Blanchard Montabella (5-4) at Johan.-Lewiston (9-0)
St. Ignace (5-4) at Beal City (8-1)
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Breckenridge 20, Carson City-Crystal 8
Saginaw Nouvel (5-4) at Merrill (6-3)
DISTRICT 2
Sag.Michigan Lutheran (6-3) at Harbor Beach (9-0), Sat., 7
Ubly 30, Unionville-Sebewaing 8
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Flint Beecher (5-3) at Clarkston Everest (8-0)
AH Oakland Christian (7-2) at Fowler (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Public Safety (5-4) at Britton Deerfield (5-4)
Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-4) at RO Shrine (7-2), Sat., 1
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Cassopolis 41, White Pigeon 0
Mendon (7-2) at Reading (8-1)
DISTRICT 2
Adrian Lenawee Christian 58, Concord 0
Sand Creek 52, Addison 24
