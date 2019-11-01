Detroit Cass Tech 24, Grosse Pointe South 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Grosse Pointe South runs onto the field before the start of its state playoff varsity football game against Cass Tech at Grosse Pointe South High School on November 1, 2019 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Cass Tech wins, 24-17.
Grosse Pointe South runs onto the field before the start of its state playoff varsity football game against Cass Tech at Grosse Pointe South High School on November 1, 2019 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Cass Tech wins, 24-17. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) is tackled by Cass Tech's Donny Scott (6) in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) is tackled by Cass Tech's Donny Scott (6) in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South head coach Tim Brandon talks to quarterback Alex Shaheen in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South head coach Tim Brandon talks to quarterback Alex Shaheen in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) has the football go through his hands as Grosse Pointe South's Grant Hart defends in the first half.
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) has the football go through his hands as Grosse Pointe South's Grant Hart defends in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) breaks a tackle attempt from Grosse Pointe South's James Doerer (32) in the first half.
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) breaks a tackle attempt from Grosse Pointe South's James Doerer (32) in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson (4) runs with the football as Grosse Pointe South's Owen Bollaert (7) tries to tackle in the first half.
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson (4) runs with the football as Grosse Pointe South's Owen Bollaert (7) tries to tackle in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Eric McGee Jr. (35) intercepts a pass in the first half and tries to run past Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson (4).
Cass Tech's Eric McGee Jr. (35) intercepts a pass in the first half and tries to run past Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson (4). Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) tries to avoid a tackle from Cass Tech's Miles Gilmore (21) in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) tries to avoid a tackle from Cass Tech's Miles Gilmore (21) in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) makes a second half catch against Cass Tech.
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) makes a second half catch against Cass Tech. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) tackles Grosse Pointe South's Jonathon Drake (23) and causes a fumble on the goal line in the second half.
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) tackles Grosse Pointe South's Jonathon Drake (23) and causes a fumble on the goal line in the second half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) tackles Grosse Pointe South's Jonathon Drake (23) and causes a fumble on the goal line in the second half.
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) tackles Grosse Pointe South's Jonathon Drake (23) and causes a fumble on the goal line in the second half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) runs with the football for a second half touchdown in front of Cass Tech's Daniel Wynn (8).
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) runs with the football for a second half touchdown in front of Cass Tech's Daniel Wynn (8). Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) runs with the football for a second-half touchdown against Cass Tech.
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) runs with the football for a second-half touchdown against Cass Tech. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher watches the action from the sideline.
Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher watches the action from the sideline. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Donny Scott (6) runs in front of Grosse Pointe South's Luke Srebernak (5) in the second half.
Cass Tech's Donny Scott (6) runs in front of Grosse Pointe South's Luke Srebernak (5) in the second half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson (4) makes a second-half touchdown catch.
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson (4) makes a second-half touchdown catch. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson scores a second-half touchdown reception.
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson scores a second-half touchdown reception. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) catches the game winning touchdown in the second half against Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson (4).
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) catches the game winning touchdown in the second half against Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson (4). Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) celebrates his second-half winning touchdown with teammate Joshua Hernandez (41).
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) celebrates his second-half winning touchdown with teammate Joshua Hernandez (41). Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Jackson Pruitt (54) celebrates their win.
Cass Tech's Jackson Pruitt (54) celebrates their win. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's Jon Clark (84) and Kevin McCarron (1) walk off the field together after loosing to Cass Tech.
Grosse Pointe South's Jon Clark (84) and Kevin McCarron (1) walk off the field together after loosing to Cass Tech. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's Noah Segletes (68) hugs teammate Owen Chen (58) after loosing to Cass Tech.
Grosse Pointe South's Noah Segletes (68) hugs teammate Owen Chen (58) after loosing to Cass Tech. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's Owen Chen (58) gets a hug from a coach after losing to Grosse Pointe South.
Grosse Pointe South's Owen Chen (58) gets a hug from a coach after losing to Grosse Pointe South. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Clinton Township — Macomb Dakota needed a Week 9 win to punch its ticket to the state playoffs.

    On Friday night, Dakota made the most of its opportunity, pulling off a shocking 34-13 upset of MAC Red rival and defending Division 1 state champion Chippewa Valley.

    Chippewa Valley — which entered the game ranked No. 3 in The News Super 20 poll with a 23-game winning streak — has defeated Dakota five straight times, including 27-21 in Week 5.

    But Dakota dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the rematch, converted on several fourth downs out of the wildcat with sophomore Caiden Sloan (19 carries, 92 yards, 3 touchdowns) and kept the ball away from Chippewa Valley’s explosive offense, which averaged 35 points.

    Dakota (6-4) played a near perfect game, dominating the first 11/2 quarters to set the tempo, scoring on its first three possessions to take a 20-6 lead.

    Dakota used an 8 minute, 33 second drive to start the game, converting a fourth-and-inches play at its 40, then having Zach Droski find Gabe Mata on a third-and-8 play for 8 yards to the 4 to set up Sloan’s 2-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat for a 6-0 cushion.

    Then, after Dakota forced Chippewa Valley to a three-and-out, Dakota got a short field to work with at its own 47 and Droski found Mata for a 34-yard touchdown pass and a 13-0 cushion just eight seconds into the second quarter.

    Chippewa Valley quarterback Josh Kulka got his team back in the game when he found Myles Harris for a 54-yard touchdown pass 10 seconds later to cut the deficit to 13-6.

    Love returned the kickoff 41 yards to the Dakota 45, then grabbed Droski’s pass on a third-and-12 for 19 yards to the Chippewa Valley 27.

    Dakota converted yet another fourth-and-1 play when Sloan, out of the wildcat, picked up five yards to the 14, then scored on the next play out of the same formation for a 20-6 lead.

    Again, Kulka made sure Chippewa Valley got within striking distance at halftime, directing a 68-yard, 11-play drive as Myren Harris scored on a a 22-yard run.

    Kulka’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Corey Anderson with 24.5 seconds left in the half, pulled Chippewa Valley to within 20-13.

    Droski led Dakota on a 54-yard drive on its first drive of the second half, after forcing a punt and getting great field position. Junior running back De’Javion Stepney scored on a 27-yard run to open up a 27-13 lead.

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE