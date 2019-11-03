Here are the matchups for this week’s district finals in the Michigan high school football state playoffs. All games will be Friday or Saturday; this schedule will be updated with specific dates and times are announced.
Division 1
REGION 1
Grand Haven (6-4) at Hudsonville (7-3)
East Kentwood (6-4) at Brighton (8-2)
REGION 2
Plymouth (9-1) at West Bloomfield (9-1)
Belleville (10-0) at Woodhaven (10-0)
REGION 3
Davison (8-2) at Lapeer (9-1)
Utica Eisenhower (8-2) at Lake Orion (9-1)
REGION 4
Macomb Dakota (6-4) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (6-4)
Detroit Cass Tech (6-4) at Dearborn Fordson (9-1)
Division 2
REGION 1
Midland Dow (7-3) at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2)
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-2) at Portage Northern (9-1)
REGION 2
Livonia Churchill (6-4) at Battle Creek Lakeview (10-0)
Fenton (9-1) at Walled Lake Western (9-1)
REGION 3
U-D Jesuit (7-3) at Farmington (8-1)
Livonia Franklin (8-2) at Detroit King (8-2)
REGION 4
Birmingham Seaholm (7-3) at Birmingham Groves (8-2)
Port Huron (7-3) at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (8-2)
Division 3
REGION 1
Cedar Springs (9-1) at Muskegon (10-0)
East Grand Rapids (7-3) at Byron Center (10-0)
REGION 2
Edwardsburg (10-0) at Zeeland West (9-1)
St. Johns (7-3) at DeWitt (8-2)
REGION 3
Coldwater (9-1) at Chelsea (10-0)
Riverview (8-2) at Allen Park (8-2)
REGION 4
Flint Kearsley (8-2) at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (9-1)
Redford Thurston (8-2) at River Rouge (9-1)
Division 4
REGION 1
Cadillac (6-4) at Sault Ste. Marie (7-3)
Sparta (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)
REGION 2
Grand Rapids South Christian (6-4) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-3)
Marshall (6-4) at Paw Paw (9-1)
REGION 3
Fowlerville (7-3) at Flint Powers Catholic (8-2)
Ortonville Brandon (8-2) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (9-1)
REGION 4
Romulus Summit Academy North (8-2) at Milan (10-0)
Harper Woods (5-4) at Detroit Country Day (10-0)
Division 5
REGION 1
Muskegon Oakridge (10-0) at Kingsley (10-0)
Ogemaw Heights (8-2) at Freeland (8-2) 74.222
REGION 2
Kalamazoo Hackett (6-4) at Hopkins (9-1)
Lansing Catholic (9-1) at Portland (8-2)
REGION 3
Saginaw Swan Valley (7-3) at Frankenmuth (9-1)
Almont (10-0) at Marine City (10-0)
REGION 4
Whitmore Lake (8-2) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (8-2)
Clawson (7-3) at Detroit Denby (8-2)
Division 6
REGION 1
Menominee (7-3) at Calumet (9-1) 81.778
Harrison (6-4) at Maple City Glen Lake (9-1)
REGION 2
Ravenna (8-2) at Montague (8-2)
Sanford Meridian (7-3) at Hemlock (8-2)
REGION 3
Constantine (8-2) at Hillsdale (10-0)
Onsted (8-2) at Grass Lake (9-1)
REGION 4
Millington (6-4) at Montrose (9-1)
Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1) at Monroe St. Mary CC (8-1)
Division 7
REGION 1
Charlevoix (7-3) at Iron Mountain (10-0)
McBain (6-4) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-3)
REGION 2
Kent City (7-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0)
Beaverton (10-0) at New Lothrop (10-0)
REGION 3
Lawton (10-0) at Schoolcraft (9-1)
Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (9-0)
REGION 4
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-3) at Cass City (9-1)
Madison Heights Madison (6-4) at Detroit Loyola (5-4)
Division 8
REGION 1
Lake Linden-Hubbell (7-3) at Ishpeming (8-2)
Beal City (9-1) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-0)
REGION 2
Saginaw Nouvel (6-4) at Breckenridge (9-1)
Ubly (8-2) at Harbor Beach (10-0)
REGION 3
Flint Beecher (6-3) at Fowler (9-1)
Britton Deerfield (6-4) at Royal Oak Shrine (8-2)
REGION 4
Cassopolis (10-0) at Reading (9-1)
Sand Creek (8-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-1)
