Detroit Cass Tech 24, Grosse Pointe South 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Grosse Pointe South runs onto the field before the start of its state playoff varsity football game against Cass Tech at Grosse Pointe South High School on November 1, 2019 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Cass Tech wins, 24-17.
Grosse Pointe South runs onto the field before the start of its state playoff varsity football game against Cass Tech at Grosse Pointe South High School on November 1, 2019 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Cass Tech wins, 24-17. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) is tackled by Cass Tech's Donny Scott (6) in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) is tackled by Cass Tech's Donny Scott (6) in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South head coach Tim Brandon talks to quarterback Alex Shaheen in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South head coach Tim Brandon talks to quarterback Alex Shaheen in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) has the football go through his hands as Grosse Pointe South's Grant Hart defends in the first half.
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) has the football go through his hands as Grosse Pointe South's Grant Hart defends in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) breaks a tackle attempt from Grosse Pointe South's James Doerer (32) in the first half.
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) breaks a tackle attempt from Grosse Pointe South's James Doerer (32) in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson (4) runs with the football as Grosse Pointe South's Owen Bollaert (7) tries to tackle in the first half.
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson (4) runs with the football as Grosse Pointe South's Owen Bollaert (7) tries to tackle in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Eric McGee Jr. (35) intercepts a pass in the first half and tries to run past Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson (4).
Cass Tech's Eric McGee Jr. (35) intercepts a pass in the first half and tries to run past Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson (4). Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) tries to avoid a tackle from Cass Tech's Miles Gilmore (21) in the first half.
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) tries to avoid a tackle from Cass Tech's Miles Gilmore (21) in the first half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) makes a second half catch against Cass Tech.
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) makes a second half catch against Cass Tech. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) tackles Grosse Pointe South's Jonathon Drake (23) and causes a fumble on the goal line in the second half.
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) tackles Grosse Pointe South's Jonathon Drake (23) and causes a fumble on the goal line in the second half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) tackles Grosse Pointe South's Jonathon Drake (23) and causes a fumble on the goal line in the second half.
Cass Tech's Kobe King (1) tackles Grosse Pointe South's Jonathon Drake (23) and causes a fumble on the goal line in the second half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) runs with the football for a second half touchdown in front of Cass Tech's Daniel Wynn (8).
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) runs with the football for a second half touchdown in front of Cass Tech's Daniel Wynn (8). Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) runs with the football for a second-half touchdown against Cass Tech.
Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson (13) runs with the football for a second-half touchdown against Cass Tech. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher watches the action from the sideline.
Cass Tech head coach Thomas Wilcher watches the action from the sideline. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Donny Scott (6) runs in front of Grosse Pointe South's Luke Srebernak (5) in the second half.
Cass Tech's Donny Scott (6) runs in front of Grosse Pointe South's Luke Srebernak (5) in the second half. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson (4) makes a second-half touchdown catch.
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson (4) makes a second-half touchdown catch. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson scores a second-half touchdown reception.
Cass Tech's Corey Robinson scores a second-half touchdown reception. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) catches the game winning touchdown in the second half against Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson (4).
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) catches the game winning touchdown in the second half against Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson (4). Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) celebrates his second-half winning touchdown with teammate Joshua Hernandez (41).
Cass Tech's Kalen King (2) celebrates his second-half winning touchdown with teammate Joshua Hernandez (41). Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jackson Pruitt (54) and Cass Tech players celebrate their win.
Jackson Pruitt (54) and Cass Tech players celebrate their win. Dave Reginek, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's Jon Clark (84) and Kevin McCarron (1) walk off the field together after losing to Cass Tech.
Grosse Pointe South's Jon Clark (84) and Kevin McCarron (1) walk off the field together after losing to Cass Tech. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's Noah Segletes (68) hugs teammate Owen Chen (58) after losing to Cass Tech.
Grosse Pointe South's Noah Segletes (68) hugs teammate Owen Chen (58) after losing to Cass Tech. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grosse Pointe South's Owen Chen (58) gets a hug from a coach after the loss.
Grosse Pointe South's Owen Chen (58) gets a hug from a coach after the loss. Dave Reginek/Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Here are the matchups for this week’s district finals in the Michigan high school football state playoffs. All games will be Friday or Saturday; this schedule will be updated with specific dates and times are announced.

    Division 1

    REGION 1

    Grand Haven (6-4) at Hudsonville (7-3)

    East Kentwood (6-4) at Brighton (8-2)

    REGION 2

    Plymouth (9-1) at West Bloomfield (9-1)

    Belleville (10-0) at Woodhaven (10-0)

    REGION 3

    Davison (8-2) at Lapeer (9-1)

    Utica Eisenhower (8-2) at Lake Orion (9-1)

    REGION 4

    Macomb Dakota (6-4) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (6-4)

    Detroit Cass Tech (6-4) at Dearborn Fordson (9-1)

    Division 2

    REGION 1

    Midland Dow (7-3) at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2)

    Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-2) at Portage Northern (9-1)

    REGION 2

    Livonia Churchill (6-4) at Battle Creek Lakeview (10-0)

    Fenton (9-1) at Walled Lake Western (9-1)

    REGION 3

    U-D Jesuit (7-3) at Farmington (8-1)

    Livonia Franklin (8-2) at Detroit King (8-2)

    REGION 4

    Birmingham Seaholm (7-3) at Birmingham Groves (8-2)

    Port Huron (7-3) at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (8-2)

    More: Saturday's prep football: Belleville smashes Saline 49-10 in predistrict playoff

    More: Friday's prep football: Grosse Pointe South falls to Cass Tech on controversial last play

    Division 3

    REGION 1

    Cedar Springs (9-1) at Muskegon (10-0)

    East Grand Rapids (7-3) at Byron Center (10-0)

    REGION 2

    Edwardsburg (10-0) at Zeeland West (9-1)

    St. Johns (7-3) at DeWitt (8-2)

    REGION 3

    Coldwater (9-1) at Chelsea (10-0)

    Riverview (8-2) at Allen Park (8-2)

    REGION 4

    Flint Kearsley (8-2) at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (9-1)

    Redford Thurston (8-2) at River Rouge (9-1)

    Division 4

    REGION 1

    Cadillac (6-4) at Sault Ste. Marie (7-3)

    Sparta (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

    REGION 2

    Grand Rapids South Christian (6-4) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-3)

    Marshall (6-4) at Paw Paw (9-1)

    REGION 3

    Fowlerville (7-3) at Flint Powers Catholic (8-2)

    Ortonville Brandon (8-2) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (9-1)

    REGION 4

    Romulus Summit Academy North (8-2) at Milan (10-0)

    Harper Woods (5-4) at Detroit Country Day (10-0)

    Division 5

    REGION 1

    Muskegon Oakridge (10-0) at Kingsley (10-0)

    Ogemaw Heights (8-2) at Freeland (8-2) 74.222

    REGION 2

    Kalamazoo Hackett (6-4) at Hopkins (9-1)

    Lansing Catholic (9-1) at Portland (8-2)

    REGION 3

    Saginaw Swan Valley (7-3) at Frankenmuth (9-1)

    Almont (10-0) at Marine City (10-0)

    REGION 4

    Whitmore Lake (8-2) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (8-2)

    Clawson (7-3) at Detroit Denby (8-2)

    Division 6

    REGION 1

    Menominee (7-3) at Calumet (9-1) 81.778

    Harrison (6-4) at Maple City Glen Lake (9-1)

    REGION 2

    Ravenna (8-2) at Montague (8-2)

    Sanford Meridian (7-3) at Hemlock (8-2)

    REGION 3

    Constantine (8-2) at Hillsdale (10-0)

    Onsted (8-2) at Grass Lake (9-1)

    REGION 4

    Millington (6-4) at Montrose (9-1)

    Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1) at Monroe St. Mary CC (8-1)

    Division 7

    REGION 1

    Charlevoix (7-3) at Iron Mountain (10-0)

    McBain (6-4) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-3)

    REGION 2

    Kent City (7-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0)

    Beaverton (10-0) at New Lothrop (10-0)

    REGION 3

    Lawton (10-0) at Schoolcraft (9-1)

    Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (9-0)

    REGION 4

    Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-3) at Cass City (9-1)

    Madison Heights Madison (6-4) at Detroit Loyola (5-4)

    Division 8

    REGION 1

    Lake Linden-Hubbell (7-3) at Ishpeming (8-2)

    Beal City (9-1) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-0)

    REGION 2

    Saginaw Nouvel (6-4) at Breckenridge (9-1)

    Ubly (8-2) at Harbor Beach (10-0)

    REGION 3

    Flint Beecher (6-3) at Fowler (9-1)

    Britton Deerfield (6-4) at Royal Oak Shrine (8-2)

    REGION 4

    Cassopolis (10-0) at Reading (9-1)

    Sand Creek (8-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-1)

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE