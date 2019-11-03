Here are the matchups for this week’s district finals in the Michigan high school football state playoffs. All games will be Friday or Saturday; this schedule will be updated with specific dates and times are announced.

Division 1

REGION 1

Grand Haven (6-4) at Hudsonville (7-3)

East Kentwood (6-4) at Brighton (8-2)

REGION 2

Plymouth (9-1) at West Bloomfield (9-1)

Belleville (10-0) at Woodhaven (10-0)

REGION 3

Davison (8-2) at Lapeer (9-1)

Utica Eisenhower (8-2) at Lake Orion (9-1)

REGION 4

Macomb Dakota (6-4) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (6-4)

Detroit Cass Tech (6-4) at Dearborn Fordson (9-1)

Buy Photo Donny Scott and Detroit Cass Tech take on Dearborn Fordson in the district finals. (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

Division 2

REGION 1

Midland Dow (7-3) at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2)

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (8-2) at Portage Northern (9-1)

REGION 2

Livonia Churchill (6-4) at Battle Creek Lakeview (10-0)

Fenton (9-1) at Walled Lake Western (9-1)

REGION 3

U-D Jesuit (7-3) at Farmington (8-1)

Livonia Franklin (8-2) at Detroit King (8-2)

REGION 4

Birmingham Seaholm (7-3) at Birmingham Groves (8-2)

Port Huron (7-3) at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (8-2)

Division 3

REGION 1

Cedar Springs (9-1) at Muskegon (10-0)

East Grand Rapids (7-3) at Byron Center (10-0)

REGION 2

Edwardsburg (10-0) at Zeeland West (9-1)

St. Johns (7-3) at DeWitt (8-2)

REGION 3

Coldwater (9-1) at Chelsea (10-0)

Riverview (8-2) at Allen Park (8-2)

REGION 4

Flint Kearsley (8-2) at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (9-1)

Redford Thurston (8-2) at River Rouge (9-1)

Division 4

REGION 1

Cadillac (6-4) at Sault Ste. Marie (7-3)

Sparta (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

REGION 2

Grand Rapids South Christian (6-4) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-3)

Marshall (6-4) at Paw Paw (9-1)

REGION 3

Fowlerville (7-3) at Flint Powers Catholic (8-2)

Ortonville Brandon (8-2) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (9-1)

REGION 4

Romulus Summit Academy North (8-2) at Milan (10-0)

Harper Woods (5-4) at Detroit Country Day (10-0)

Division 5

REGION 1

Muskegon Oakridge (10-0) at Kingsley (10-0)

Ogemaw Heights (8-2) at Freeland (8-2) 74.222

REGION 2

Kalamazoo Hackett (6-4) at Hopkins (9-1)

Lansing Catholic (9-1) at Portland (8-2)

REGION 3

Saginaw Swan Valley (7-3) at Frankenmuth (9-1)

Almont (10-0) at Marine City (10-0)

REGION 4

Whitmore Lake (8-2) at Dearborn Heights Robichaud (8-2)

Clawson (7-3) at Detroit Denby (8-2)

Division 6

REGION 1

Menominee (7-3) at Calumet (9-1) 81.778

Harrison (6-4) at Maple City Glen Lake (9-1)

REGION 2

Ravenna (8-2) at Montague (8-2)

Sanford Meridian (7-3) at Hemlock (8-2)

REGION 3

Constantine (8-2) at Hillsdale (10-0)

Onsted (8-2) at Grass Lake (9-1)

REGION 4

Millington (6-4) at Montrose (9-1)

Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1) at Monroe St. Mary CC (8-1)

Division 7

REGION 1

Charlevoix (7-3) at Iron Mountain (10-0)

McBain (6-4) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-3)

REGION 2

Kent City (7-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0)

Beaverton (10-0) at New Lothrop (10-0)

REGION 3

Lawton (10-0) at Schoolcraft (9-1)

Riverview Gabriel Richard (8-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (9-0)

REGION 4

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-3) at Cass City (9-1)

Madison Heights Madison (6-4) at Detroit Loyola (5-4)

Division 8

REGION 1

Lake Linden-Hubbell (7-3) at Ishpeming (8-2)

Beal City (9-1) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-0)

REGION 2

Saginaw Nouvel (6-4) at Breckenridge (9-1)

Ubly (8-2) at Harbor Beach (10-0)

REGION 3

Flint Beecher (6-3) at Fowler (9-1)

Britton Deerfield (6-4) at Royal Oak Shrine (8-2)

REGION 4

Cassopolis (10-0) at Reading (9-1)

Sand Creek (8-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (9-1)