Royal Oak Shrine overcame a rough start to take home its second Division 8 district title in four seasons with a 23-6 victory Saturday over visiting Britton Deerfield.

After Shrine kicked a field goal on its opening possession, Britton Deerfield (6-5) responded by scoring a touchdown on its first play from scrimmage on a 61-yard catch-and-run from Nico Johnson to Cooper Goble.

That proved to be the lone highlight of the day for Britton Deerfield as Shrine clamped down on defense and regained the lead on a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Jacob Sanders in the first quarter.

Shrine (9-2) eventually pulled away as Conor Benson (11-for-19 passing, 156 yards) threw touchdown passes 38 and 16 yards to Anthony Massucci.

Sanders finished with 114 yards rushing on 27 carries for Shrine, which will face Fowler (10-1) in a regional final next week.

