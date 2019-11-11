Here are the matchups for this week’s regionals in the Michigan high school football state playoffs. Games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Division 1
Hudsonville (8-3) at Brighton (9-2)
West Bloomfield (10-1) at Belleville (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Utica Eisenhower (9-2) at Davison (9-2)
Detroit Cass Tech (7-4) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-4)
Division 2
Muskegon Mona Shores (9-2) at Portage Northern (10-1)
Livonia Churchill (7-4) at Walled Lake Western (10-1)
U-D Jesuit (8-3) at Detroit King (9-2), Friday, 6 p.m.
Port Huron (8-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (8-3)
Division 3
East Grand Rapids (8-3) vs. Muskegon (11-0) at Grand Haven High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.
DeWitt (9-2) at Edwardsburg (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Allen Park (9-2) at Chelsea (11-0)
River Rouge (10-1) at Orchard Lake St Mary's (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division 4
Cadillac (7-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-3) at Paw Paw (10-1)
Flint Powers Catholic (9-2) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (10-1)
Milan (11-0) at Detroit Country Day (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division 5
Freeland (9-2) at Kingsley (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett (7-4) at Lansing Catholic (10-1)
Saginaw Swan Valley (8-3) at Almont (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Dearborn Heights Robichaud (9-2) at Detroit Denby (9-2), Friday, 6 p.m.
Division 6
Maple City Glen Lake (10-1) at Calumet (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Sanford Meridian (8-3) at Montague (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Onsted (9-2) at Hillsdale (11-0)
Montrose (10-1) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (9-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division 7
Traverse City St. Francis (8-3) at Iron Mountain (11-0), Saturday, noon
Pewamo-Westphalia (11-0) at New Lothrop (11-0)
Schoolcraft (10-1) at Jackson Lumen Christi (10-0)
Detroit Loyola (6-4) at Cass City (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division 8
Ishpeming (9-2) at Beal City (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Saginaw Nouvel (7-4) at Ubly (9-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Fowler (10-1) at Royal Oak Shrine (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-1) at Reading (10-1)
