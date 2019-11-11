Buy Photo U-D Jesuit takes on Detroit King in the regionals. (Photo: Brian Sevald, The Detroit News)

Here are the matchups for this week’s regionals in the Michigan high school football state playoffs. Games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

Hudsonville (8-3) at Brighton (9-2)

West Bloomfield (10-1) at Belleville (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Utica Eisenhower (9-2) at Davison (9-2)

Detroit Cass Tech (7-4) at Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-4)

More: Prep notes: Belleville 'rolling' into regional final rematch with West Bloomfield

Division 2

Muskegon Mona Shores (9-2) at Portage Northern (10-1)

Livonia Churchill (7-4) at Walled Lake Western (10-1)

U-D Jesuit (8-3) at Detroit King (9-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

Port Huron (8-3) at Birmingham Seaholm (8-3)

Division 3

East Grand Rapids (8-3) vs. Muskegon (11-0) at Grand Haven High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

DeWitt (9-2) at Edwardsburg (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Allen Park (9-2) at Chelsea (11-0)

River Rouge (10-1) at Orchard Lake St Mary's (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division 4

Cadillac (7-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-3) at Paw Paw (10-1)

Flint Powers Catholic (9-2) at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (10-1)

Milan (11-0) at Detroit Country Day (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division 5

Freeland (9-2) at Kingsley (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett (7-4) at Lansing Catholic (10-1)

Saginaw Swan Valley (8-3) at Almont (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Dearborn Heights Robichaud (9-2) at Detroit Denby (9-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

Division 6

Maple City Glen Lake (10-1) at Calumet (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Sanford Meridian (8-3) at Montague (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Onsted (9-2) at Hillsdale (11-0)

Montrose (10-1) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (9-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division 7

Traverse City St. Francis (8-3) at Iron Mountain (11-0), Saturday, noon

Pewamo-Westphalia (11-0) at New Lothrop (11-0)

Schoolcraft (10-1) at Jackson Lumen Christi (10-0)

Detroit Loyola (6-4) at Cass City (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division 8

Ishpeming (9-2) at Beal City (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Saginaw Nouvel (7-4) at Ubly (9-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Fowler (10-1) at Royal Oak Shrine (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Adrian Lenawee Christian (10-1) at Reading (10-1)