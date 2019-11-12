Buy Photo West Bloomfield takes on Belleville in a Division 1 regional Saturday in Belleville. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regionals in the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Hudsonville at Brighton

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Coughlin: Brighton

Yuhas: Brighton

West Bloomfield at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Utica Eisenhower at Davison

Goricki: Utica Eisenhower

Beard: Davison

Coughlin: Davison

Yuhas: Utica Eisenhower

Detroit Cass Tech

at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

Livonia Churchill at Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western (best bet)

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill

U-D Jesuit at Detroit King

Goricki: Detroit King (best bet)

Beard: Detroit King (best bet)

Coughlin: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit King (best bet)

Port Huron at Birmingham Seaholm

Goricki: Birmingham Seaholm

Beard: Birmingham Seaholm

Coughlin: Birmingham Seaholm

Yuhas: Birmingham Seaholm

Allen Park at Chelsea

Goricki: Chelsea

Beard: Chelsea

Coughlin: Chelsea

Yuhas: Allen Park

River Rouge at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Coughlin: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Flint Powers Catholic

at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Goricki: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Beard: Flint Powers Catholic

Coughlin: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Yuhas: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Milan at Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Coughlin: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Milan

Dearborn Heights Robichaud

at Detroit Denby

Goricki: Detroit Denby

Beard: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Coughlin: Detroit Denby

Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Montrose at

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Detroit Loyola at Cass City

Goricki: Detroit Loyola

Beard: Detroit Loyola

Coughlin: Cass City

Yuhas: Detroit Loyola

Fowler at Royal Oak Shrine

Goricki: Fowler

Beard: Fowler

Coughlin: Fowler

Yuhas: Royal Oak Shrine

Records

Goricki: 8-7 last week, 125-40 overall, 11-0 best bets

Beard: 8-7 last week, 119-46 overall, 10-1 best bets

Coughlin: 10-5 last week, 119-46 overall, 10-1 best bets

Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 113-52 overall, 9-2 best bets