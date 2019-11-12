David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regionals in the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Hudsonville at Brighton
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Coughlin: Brighton
Yuhas: Brighton
West Bloomfield at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Utica Eisenhower at Davison
Goricki: Utica Eisenhower
Beard: Davison
Coughlin: Davison
Yuhas: Utica Eisenhower
Detroit Cass Tech
at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
Livonia Churchill at Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Coughlin: Walled Lake Western (best bet)
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill
U-D Jesuit at Detroit King
Goricki: Detroit King (best bet)
Beard: Detroit King (best bet)
Coughlin: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit King (best bet)
Port Huron at Birmingham Seaholm
Goricki: Birmingham Seaholm
Beard: Birmingham Seaholm
Coughlin: Birmingham Seaholm
Yuhas: Birmingham Seaholm
Allen Park at Chelsea
Goricki: Chelsea
Beard: Chelsea
Coughlin: Chelsea
Yuhas: Allen Park
River Rouge at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Goricki: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Beard: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Coughlin: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Yuhas: Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Flint Powers Catholic
at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Goricki: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Beard: Flint Powers Catholic
Coughlin: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Yuhas: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Milan at Detroit Country Day
Goricki: Detroit Country Day
Beard: Detroit Country Day
Coughlin: Detroit Country Day
Yuhas: Milan
Dearborn Heights Robichaud
at Detroit Denby
Goricki: Detroit Denby
Beard: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Coughlin: Detroit Denby
Yuhas: Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Montrose at
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Detroit Loyola at Cass City
Goricki: Detroit Loyola
Beard: Detroit Loyola
Coughlin: Cass City
Yuhas: Detroit Loyola
Fowler at Royal Oak Shrine
Goricki: Fowler
Beard: Fowler
Coughlin: Fowler
Yuhas: Royal Oak Shrine
Records
Goricki: 8-7 last week, 125-40 overall, 11-0 best bets
Beard: 8-7 last week, 119-46 overall, 10-1 best bets
Coughlin: 10-5 last week, 119-46 overall, 10-1 best bets
Yuhas: 9-6 last week, 113-52 overall, 9-2 best bets
