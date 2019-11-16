Waterford Mott's Isaiah Jackson is the top-ranked recruit in Michigan for 2020. (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan’s top-ranked basketball recruit is heading to the Southeastern Conference.

Isaiah Jackson, a five-star forward from Waterford Mott, announced his college decision on Saturday and verbally committed to Kentucky.

He chose the Wildcats over Alabama and Syracuse, his two other finalists.

“I picked them because Kentucky has always been a dream school of mine because they bring in top notch guys and turn them into pros,” Jackson told 247Sports. “I just feel like me being there with the team we have I have a chance to win a national championship and also fulfill my ultimate goal of being a pro.”

Jackson (6-foot-9, 200 pounds) is ranked the No. 26 overall recruit and No. 3 power forward in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He joins a loaded Kentucky recruiting class that ranks No. 1 nationally and features five other top-50 prospects in five-star wings Terrence Clarke and BJ Boston, five-star guard Devin Askew, four-star forward Lance Ware and four-star wing Cam’Ron Fletcher.

“With all the guys we are bringing in, it’s going to be scary,” Jackson told 247Sports.