Here is the schedule for the state semifinals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Games are Saturday at 1 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

Brighton (10-2) vs. Belleville (12-0), at Howell

Sterling Heights Stevenson (8-4) vs. Davison (10-2), at Troy Athens

Division 2

Muskegon Mona Shores (10-2) vs. Walled Lake Western (11-1), at Okemos

Birmingham Seaholm (9-3) vs. Detroit King (10-2), at Novi, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division 3

DeWitt (10-2) vs. Muskegon (12-0), at East Kentwood

River Rouge (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0), at Dearborn

Division 4

Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-3) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, at Jenison

Flint Powers Catholic (10-2) vs. Detroit Country Day (12-0), at Howell Parker Middle School

Division 5

Lansing Catholic (11-1) vs. Kingsley (12-0), at Greenville

Detroit Denby (10-2) vs. Almont (12-0), at Walled Lake Central

Division 6

Montague (10-2) vs. Maple City Glen Lake, at Clare

Onsted (10-2) vs. Monroe St. Mary CC (10-1), at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Division 7

Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Iron Mountain (12-0) at Northern Michigan Superior Dome, Friday, 7 p.m.

Cass City (11-1) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-0), at Novi, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Division 8

Ubly (10-2) vs. Beal City (11-1), at Mount Pleasant

Fowler (11-1) vs. Reading (11-1), at Battle Creek Harper Creek