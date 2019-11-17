Here is the schedule for the state semifinals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Games are Saturday at 1 p.m. unless noted.
Division 1
Brighton (10-2) vs. Belleville (12-0), at Howell
Sterling Heights Stevenson (8-4) vs. Davison (10-2), at Troy Athens
Division 2
Muskegon Mona Shores (10-2) vs. Walled Lake Western (11-1), at Okemos
Birmingham Seaholm (9-3) vs. Detroit King (10-2), at Novi, Saturday, 3 p.m.
More: High school football scoreboard: Regionals
Division 3
DeWitt (10-2) vs. Muskegon (12-0), at East Kentwood
River Rouge (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0), at Dearborn
Division 4
Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-3) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, at Jenison
Flint Powers Catholic (10-2) vs. Detroit Country Day (12-0), at Howell Parker Middle School
Division 5
Lansing Catholic (11-1) vs. Kingsley (12-0), at Greenville
Detroit Denby (10-2) vs. Almont (12-0), at Walled Lake Central
Division 6
Montague (10-2) vs. Maple City Glen Lake, at Clare
Onsted (10-2) vs. Monroe St. Mary CC (10-1), at Ypsilanti Lincoln
Division 7
Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Iron Mountain (12-0) at Northern Michigan Superior Dome, Friday, 7 p.m.
Cass City (11-1) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-0), at Novi, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Division 8
Ubly (10-2) vs. Beal City (11-1), at Mount Pleasant
Fowler (11-1) vs. Reading (11-1), at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments