Belleville 27, West Bloomfield 22
Belleville takes the field to start the first half of a MHSAA Division 1 Regional Playoff game against West Bloomfield at Belleville High School on November 16, 2019 in Belleville, Michigan. Belleville defeated West Bloomfield 27-22.
Belleville takes the field to start the first half of a MHSAA Division 1 Regional Playoff game against West Bloomfield at Belleville High School on November 16, 2019 in Belleville, Michigan. Belleville defeated West Bloomfield 27-22. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield takes the field to start the first half of a MHSAA Division 1 Regional Playoff game against Belleville at Belleville High School on November 16, 2019 in Belleville, Michigan.
West Bloomfield takes the field to start the first half of a MHSAA Division 1 Regional Playoff game against Belleville at Belleville High School on November 16, 2019 in Belleville, Michigan. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Members of the student section cheers for their team during the first half.
Members of the student section cheers for their team during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Belleville, left lines up across from West Bloomfield, right during the first half.
Belleville, left lines up across from West Bloomfield, right during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Belleville's TyTrayon Lewis (33) runs with the football for a touchdown in front of West Bloomfield's Maxwell Hairston (22) during the first half.
Belleville's TyTrayon Lewis (33) runs with the football for a touchdown in front of West Bloomfield's Maxwell Hairston (22) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Belleville's head coach Jermain Crowell watches the action from the sidelines during the first half.
Belleville's head coach Jermain Crowell watches the action from the sidelines during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Head Coach Ron Bellamy watches the action from the sidelines during the first half.
West Bloomfield's Head Coach Ron Bellamy watches the action from the sidelines during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Donovan Edwards (6) tries to stiff arm Belleville's Deshaun Lee (26) and avoid a tackle during the first half.
West Bloomfield's Donovan Edwards (6) tries to stiff arm Belleville's Deshaun Lee (26) and avoid a tackle during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Belleville's Christian Dhue-Reid (1) looks to pass the football during the first half.
Belleville's Christian Dhue-Reid (1) looks to pass the football during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Jay Fouchey (19) holds the ball for kicker Jake Ward (16) during the first half.
West Bloomfield's Jay Fouchey (19) holds the ball for kicker Jake Ward (16) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Michael Williams (39) runs with the football by Belleville's Andre Seldon (2) and teammates during the first half.
West Bloomfield's Michael Williams (39) runs with the football by Belleville's Andre Seldon (2) and teammates during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Michael Williams (39) runs with the football in front of Belleville's Andre Seldon (2) during the first half.
West Bloomfield's Michael Williams (39) runs with the football in front of Belleville's Andre Seldon (2) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Donovan Edwards (6) celebrates a touchdown with teammate C.J. Harris (1) during the second half.
West Bloomfield's Donovan Edwards (6) celebrates a touchdown with teammate C.J. Harris (1) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Belleville's Darrell Johnson (9) makes a great catch for a touchdown in front of West Bloomfield's Chandler Swoope (7) during the second half.
Belleville's Darrell Johnson (9) makes a great catch for a touchdown in front of West Bloomfield's Chandler Swoope (7) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Gavin Hardeman (11) intercepts a pass to Belleville's Darrell Johnson (9) during the second half.
West Bloomfield's Gavin Hardeman (11) intercepts a pass to Belleville's Darrell Johnson (9) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Ethan Bunch (3) can't pull in a pass as Belleville's Travon Monroe (21) defends during the second half.
West Bloomfield's Ethan Bunch (3) can't pull in a pass as Belleville's Travon Monroe (21) defends during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Belleville's Darian Murray (34) jumps in the air after sacking West Bloomfield's C.J. Harris (1) during the second half.
Belleville's Darian Murray (34) jumps in the air after sacking West Bloomfield's C.J. Harris (1) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's C.J. Harris (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half.
West Bloomfield's C.J. Harris (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Makari Paige (2) recovers an onside kick late in the fourth quarter as Belleville's Darian Murray (34) tries to strip the ball.
West Bloomfield's Makari Paige (2) recovers an onside kick late in the fourth quarter as Belleville's Darian Murray (34) tries to strip the ball. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's C.J. Harris (1) is sacked by Belleville's Jamari Buddin (17) during the second half.
West Bloomfield's C.J. Harris (1) is sacked by Belleville's Jamari Buddin (17) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's C.J. Harris (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half.
West Bloomfield's C.J. Harris (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
A dejected West Bloomfield's Jason Williams (5) looks on after the game against Belleville. Belleville defeated West Bloomfield 27-22.
A dejected West Bloomfield's Jason Williams (5) looks on after the game against Belleville. Belleville defeated West Bloomfield 27-22. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's head coach Ron Bellamy hugs one of his players after the MHSAA Division 1 regional playoff against Belleville at Belleville High School on November 16, 2019 in Bellville, Michigan. Belleville defeated West Bloomfield 27-22.
West Bloomfield's head coach Ron Bellamy hugs one of his players after the MHSAA Division 1 regional playoff against Belleville at Belleville High School on November 16, 2019 in Bellville, Michigan. Belleville defeated West Bloomfield 27-22. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Some of the Belleville players pose for a picture with their trophy after the MHSAA Division 1 regional playoff game against West Bloomfield at Belleville High School on November 16, 2019 in Belleville, Michigan. Belleville defeated West Bloomfield 27-22.
Some of the Belleville players pose for a picture with their trophy after the MHSAA Division 1 regional playoff game against West Bloomfield at Belleville High School on November 16, 2019 in Belleville, Michigan. Belleville defeated West Bloomfield 27-22. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    Here is the schedule for the state semifinals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Games are Saturday at 1 p.m. unless noted.

    Division 1

    Brighton (10-2) vs. Belleville (12-0), at Howell

    Sterling Heights Stevenson (8-4) vs. Davison (10-2), at Troy Athens

    Division 2

    Muskegon Mona Shores (10-2) vs. Walled Lake Western (11-1), at Okemos

    Birmingham Seaholm (9-3) vs. Detroit King (10-2), at Novi, Saturday, 3 p.m.

    Division 3

    DeWitt (10-2) vs. Muskegon (12-0), at East Kentwood

    River Rouge (11-1) vs. Chelsea (12-0), at Dearborn

    Division 4

    Hudsonville Unity Christian (9-3) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, at Jenison

    Flint Powers Catholic (10-2) vs. Detroit Country Day (12-0), at Howell Parker Middle School

    Division 5

    Lansing Catholic (11-1) vs. Kingsley (12-0), at Greenville

    Detroit Denby (10-2) vs. Almont (12-0), at Walled Lake Central

    Division 6

    Montague (10-2) vs. Maple City Glen Lake, at Clare

    Onsted (10-2) vs. Monroe St. Mary CC (10-1), at Ypsilanti Lincoln

    Division 7

    Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) vs. Iron Mountain (12-0) at Northern Michigan Superior Dome, Friday, 7 p.m.

    Cass City (11-1) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-0), at Novi, Saturday, 11 a.m.

    Division 8

    Ubly (10-2) vs. Beal City (11-1), at Mount Pleasant

    Fowler (11-1) vs. Reading (11-1), at Battle Creek Harper Creek

