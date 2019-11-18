Buy Photo Jess Mruzik (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Farmington Hills – Jess Mruzik has accomplished a lot during her volleyball career, which has allowed her to travel across the world while playing for the U.S. Girls Youth National Team.

Mruzik, who was named tournament MVP after leading the U.S. Girls Youth National Team to the U-18 World Championship in Cairo this summer, picked up another elite honor on Monday when she was named Michigan Miss Volleyball.

Now Mruzik will try to lead her Farmington Hills Mercy team to the state championship this weekend in Battle Creek before moving on to the University of Michigan.

Mercy (55-1), which is in search of its first state championship, will play Macomb L’Anse Creuse North in a Division 1 quarterfinal Tuesday at St. Clair County Community College Tuesday night, with the winner moving on to Thursday’s semifinals in Battle Creek.

“There are not enough words to describe Jess,” Mercy coach Loretta Vogel said. “When I first met Jess in eighth grade I knew she was special. Her athleticism, determination, work ethic is unmatched.

“On top of all of her athletic accomplishments, which are pretty long, she is an amazing student-athlete, teammate and friend. Jess is going to do some great things in college and possibly internationally. I can’t wait to follow her career. It’s only beginning.”

Mruzik is hitting at a .534 clip with 415 kills while serving at 92.6 percent with 42 aces.

