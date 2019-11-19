Buy Photo Detroit Denby (in white) and Detroit King each will play in a state semifinal game Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the state semifinals in the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Brighton vs. Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Davison

Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson

Coughlin: Davison

Yuhas: Davison

More: Prep notes: Semifinals feature cast of Cinderellas, state powers

Muskegon Mona Shores

vs. Walled Lake Western

Goricki: Walled Lake Western

Beard: Walled Lake Western

Coughlin: Walled Lake Western

Yuhas: Walled Lake Western

Birmingham Seaholm vs. Detroit King

Goricki: Detroit King (best bet)

Beard: Detroit King

Coughlin: Detroit King (best bet)

Yuhas: Detroit King (best bet)

DeWitt vs. Muskegon

Goricki: Muskegon

Beard: Muskegon (best bet)

Coughlin: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

River Rouge vs. Chelsea

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Coughlin: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Goricki: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Beard: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Coughlin: Hudsonville Unity Christian

Yuhas: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

More: Michigan high school football playoff schedule: State semifinals

Flint Powers vs. Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Coughlin: Flint Powers

Yuhas: Detroit Country Day

Lansing Catholic vs. Kingsley

Goricki: Kingsley

Beard: Kingsley

Coughlin: Lansing Catholic

Yuhas: Kingsley

Detroit Denby vs. Almont

Goricki: Almont

Beard: Detroit Denby

Coughlin: Detroit Denby

Yuhas: Detroit Denby

More: Latrell Thompkins leads physical Detroit Denby into Division 5 state semifinals

Montague vs. Maple City Glen Lake

Goricki: Maple City Glen Lake

Beard: Montague

Coughlin: Montague

Yuhas: Maple City Glen Lake

Onsted vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Iron Mountain

Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia

Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia

Coughlin: Pewamo-Westphalia

Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia

Cass City vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Goricki: Jackson Lumen Christi

Beard: Jackson Lumen Christi

Coughlin: Jackson Lumen Christi

Yuhas: Jackson Lumen Christi

Ubly vs. Beal City

Goricki: Ubly

Beard: Beal City

Coughlin: Ubly

Yuhas: Beal City

Fowler vs. Reading

Goricki: Reading

Beard: Fowler

Coughlin: Reading

Yuhas: Fowler

Records

Goricki: 10-5 last week, 135-45 overall, 12-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 129-41 overall, 11-1 best bets

Coughlin: 12-3 last week, 131-49 overall, 11-1 best bets

Yuhas: 5-10 last week, 118-62 overall, 10-2 best bets