David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the state semifinals in the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Brighton vs. Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Davison
Goricki: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Beard: Sterling Heights Stevenson
Coughlin: Davison
Yuhas: Davison
Muskegon Mona Shores
vs. Walled Lake Western
Goricki: Walled Lake Western
Beard: Walled Lake Western
Coughlin: Walled Lake Western
Yuhas: Walled Lake Western
Birmingham Seaholm vs. Detroit King
Goricki: Detroit King (best bet)
Beard: Detroit King
Coughlin: Detroit King (best bet)
Yuhas: Detroit King (best bet)
DeWitt vs. Muskegon
Goricki: Muskegon
Beard: Muskegon (best bet)
Coughlin: Muskegon
Yuhas: Muskegon
River Rouge vs. Chelsea
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Coughlin: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Hudsonville Unity Christian vs.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Goricki: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Beard: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Coughlin: Hudsonville Unity Christian
Yuhas: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Flint Powers vs. Detroit Country Day
Goricki: Detroit Country Day
Beard: Detroit Country Day
Coughlin: Flint Powers
Yuhas: Detroit Country Day
Lansing Catholic vs. Kingsley
Goricki: Kingsley
Beard: Kingsley
Coughlin: Lansing Catholic
Yuhas: Kingsley
Detroit Denby vs. Almont
Goricki: Almont
Beard: Detroit Denby
Coughlin: Detroit Denby
Yuhas: Detroit Denby
Montague vs. Maple City Glen Lake
Goricki: Maple City Glen Lake
Beard: Montague
Coughlin: Montague
Yuhas: Maple City Glen Lake
Onsted vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Iron Mountain
Goricki: Pewamo-Westphalia
Beard: Pewamo-Westphalia
Coughlin: Pewamo-Westphalia
Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia
Cass City vs. Jackson Lumen Christi
Goricki: Jackson Lumen Christi
Beard: Jackson Lumen Christi
Coughlin: Jackson Lumen Christi
Yuhas: Jackson Lumen Christi
Ubly vs. Beal City
Goricki: Ubly
Beard: Beal City
Coughlin: Ubly
Yuhas: Beal City
Fowler vs. Reading
Goricki: Reading
Beard: Fowler
Coughlin: Reading
Yuhas: Fowler
Records
Goricki: 10-5 last week, 135-45 overall, 12-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 129-41 overall, 11-1 best bets
Coughlin: 12-3 last week, 131-49 overall, 11-1 best bets
Yuhas: 5-10 last week, 118-62 overall, 10-2 best bets
