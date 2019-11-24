It’s rare when a high school football game is ended by officials calling the game with time still on the clock, but unheard of when it happens in a state semifinal game.

But that’s what happened Saturday at Walled Lake Central in the Division 5 semifinal between Almont and PSL runner-up Detroit Denby.

Deon Godfrey (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Almont led 36-8 with less than four minutes remaining when officials halted the game due to too many personal foul penalties on Denby.

Denby coach Deon Godfrey said things started to get ugly before the game even started when Almont fans used racial slurs toward Denby players, who have knelt during the national anthem all season.

After the game, Godfrey said Almont fans and band members were taunting Denby players.

Brandon Folsom, a sports reporter for the Port Huron Times Herald, captured video of the postgame confrontation between Denby players and Almont fans. No arrests were made and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is reviewing the incident.

Detroit Denby just attacked Almont’s band. A player was detained by police. Players are throwing shoes and helmets at Almont fans. Local police are racing here in droves. pic.twitter.com/ovc2SLiBUk — Brandon Folsom (@folsombrandonj) November 23, 2019

It was an unfortunate end of the season for Denby, which was making its first state semifinal appearance in program history.

“The game was called because (officials) said we were getting too out of hand with playing too rough,” said Godfrey. “They called 39 penalties on us to six on them.”

Almont coach James Leusby said Denby was not guilty of dirty play.

“No, on the field it was the boys playing football,” Leusby said. “They (officials) just came over and said, ‘Coach, we’re going to call this for the safety of the players.’

“Their coaches came and shook our hands after the game and they were very congratulatory, and they said things like, ‘Win it all.’ They were very professional and did what I would expect.”

Leusby said he didn’t know what happened postgame, saying: “We were all over in our group taking care of our stuff, so I don’t know.”

Godfrey said police officers escorted the officials to their cars after the game but said Denby’s players were unprotected as they headed off the field.

“The police didn’t do anything to secure us; my athletic director, along with a couple of coaches, were leading our guys to the locker room,” Godfrey said. “We waited until the crowd started to disperse, and soon as we started to go to our locker room, their band tries to come in between us, and that’s when the melee started. Their fans were at the rails, blocking our path. We had to go across the field and up the ramp to the school to where our stuff was. The police didn’t do anything to prevent this.”

Almont (13-0) moves on to face Lansing Catholic (12-1) in the Division 5 state championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field. Almont limited Denby to 122 total yards for the game, minus-19 rushing.

“We came out ready to play and executed our game plan and we ended up coming out on top, so we’re living our dream right now,” Leusby said.

Football finals

All games at Ford Field

FRIDAY

Division 8: Beal City (12-1) vs. Reading (12-1), 10 a.m. (FSD)

Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores (11-2) vs. Detroit King (10-2), 1 p.m. (FSD)

Division 6: Maple City Glen Lake (12-1) vs. Monroe St. Mary CC (11-1), 4:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Division 4: Grand Rapids CC (12-1) vs. Detroit Country Day (13-0), 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

SATURDAY

Division 7: Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0), 10 a.m. (FSD)

Division 1: Brighton (11-2) vs. Davison (11-2), 1 p.m. (FSD)

Division 5: Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Almont (13-0), 4:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Division 3: Muskegon (13-0) vs. River Rouge (12-1), 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)