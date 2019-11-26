LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regionals in the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Brighton vs. Davison

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Coughlin: Davison

Yuhas: Brighton

Muskegon Mona Shores vs. River Rouge

Goricki: King

Beard: King (best bet)

Coughlin: King (best bet)

Yuhas: King (best bet)

Muskegon vs. River Rouge

Goricki: Muskegon

Beard: Muskegon

Coughlin: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Coughlin: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Detroit Country Day

Lansing Catholic vs. Almont

Goricki: Almont

Beard: Lansing Catholic

Coughlin: Almont

Yuhas: Almont

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Goricki: Jackson Lumen Christi

Beard: Jackson Lumen Christi

Coughlin: Pewamo-Westphalia

Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia

Beal City vs. Reading

Goricki: Reading (best bet)

Beard: Reading

Coughlin: Reading

Yuhas: Reading

Records

Goricki: 11-5 last week, 146-50 overall, 13-0 best bets

Beard: 9-7 last week, 138-58 overall, 12-1 best bets

Coughlin: 9-7 last week, 140-56 overall, 12-1 best bets

Yuhas: 11-5 last week, 129-67 overall, 11-2 best bets

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE