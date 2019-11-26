David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regionals in the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Brighton vs. Davison

Goricki: Brighton

Beard: Brighton

Coughlin: Davison

Yuhas: Brighton

Buy Photo River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski (5) will lead his team against Mona Shores. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Muskegon Mona Shores vs. River Rouge

Muskegon vs. River Rouge

Goricki: Muskegon

Beard: Muskegon

Coughlin: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Coughlin: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Detroit Country Day

Lansing Catholic vs. Almont

Goricki: Almont

Beard: Lansing Catholic

Coughlin: Almont

Yuhas: Almont

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Goricki: Jackson Lumen Christi

Beard: Jackson Lumen Christi

Coughlin: Pewamo-Westphalia

Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia

Beal City vs. Reading

Goricki: Reading (best bet)

Beard: Reading

Coughlin: Reading

Yuhas: Reading

Records

Goricki: 11-5 last week, 146-50 overall, 13-0 best bets

Beard: 9-7 last week, 138-58 overall, 12-1 best bets

Coughlin: 9-7 last week, 140-56 overall, 12-1 best bets

Yuhas: 11-5 last week, 129-67 overall, 11-2 best bets