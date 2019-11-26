David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the regionals in the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Brighton vs. Davison
Goricki: Brighton
Beard: Brighton
Coughlin: Davison
Yuhas: Brighton
Muskegon Mona Shores vs. River Rouge
Goricki: King
Beard: King (best bet)
Coughlin: King (best bet)
Yuhas: King (best bet)
Muskegon vs. River Rouge
Goricki: Muskegon
Beard: Muskegon
Coughlin: Muskegon
Yuhas: Muskegon
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Detroit Country Day
Goricki: Detroit Country Day
Beard: Detroit Country Day
Coughlin: Detroit Country Day
Yuhas: Detroit Country Day
Lansing Catholic vs. Almont
Goricki: Almont
Beard: Lansing Catholic
Coughlin: Almont
Yuhas: Almont
Maple City Glen Lake vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Goricki: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Beard: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Coughlin: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Yuhas: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Jackson Lumen Christi
Goricki: Jackson Lumen Christi
Beard: Jackson Lumen Christi
Coughlin: Pewamo-Westphalia
Yuhas: Pewamo-Westphalia
Beal City vs. Reading
Goricki: Reading (best bet)
Beard: Reading
Coughlin: Reading
Yuhas: Reading
Records
Goricki: 11-5 last week, 146-50 overall, 13-0 best bets
Beard: 9-7 last week, 138-58 overall, 12-1 best bets
Coughlin: 9-7 last week, 140-56 overall, 12-1 best bets
Yuhas: 11-5 last week, 129-67 overall, 11-2 best bets
