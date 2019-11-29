Detroit – Muskegon Mona Shores came out playing physical in the Division 2 state championship game Friday at Ford Field, jumping out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed in defeating No. 12 and PSL champion Detroit King, 35-26.

Mona Shores – 12-1 and ranked No. 19 by The Detroit News, lost to Warren De La Salle in last year’s Division 2 state title game while King defeated Muskegon for the Division 3 title.

Buy Photo Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher runs with the football during the first half. (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

Brady Rose, a 5-foot-7, 150-pound junior, took over at quarterback for starter Caden Broersma, who was injured in the opening quarter of last week’s state semifinal game, a 57-56 win over Walled Lake Western, and was outstanding in the title game win.

Rose scored on TD runs of 1, 1 and 2 yards, and also found Jaylen Hopson for a 17-yard TD pass for a 28-20 cushion on a fourth-down pass.

Rose finished 8-of-11 for 122 yards and the TD pass to Hopson while rushing for 90 yards and three TDs. Hatcher ran for 95 yards on 18 carries, including an 18-yard TD run for a 14-0 advantage with 10:07 left in the second quarter.

BOX SCORE: Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Detroit King 26

Rose also intercepted a pass near midfield that set up Hopson’s TD pass after King (11-3) had pulled within 21-20 on Peny Boone’s 9-yard TD run and a two-point conversion pass from freshman Dante Moore to Indiana-bound receiver Rashawn Williams.

Rose led Mona Shores to a marathon 72-yard, 14-play TD drive on its final possession, which lasted 8 minutes, 40 seconds, with senior running back Tre’shawn Hatcher picking up two yards on a fourth and 1 from the King 11. Rose scored two plays later on a 2-yard run with 1:57 left for the 35-26 lead.

Boone, who will play next year at Maryland, rushed for 198 yards on 21 carries and three TDs, including a 66-yard TD run with 10:45 remaining, which cut the deficit to 28-26, but Moore’s pass on the two-point conversion fell incomplete.

Moore, who was offered a scholarship by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh while in the seventh grade, completed 15-of-22 for 209 yards with a TD and two interceptions. He threw his second interception in the final minute with Kolbe Trovinger cutting in front of the receiver and picking off the pass to prevent King from having any thoughts of earning a fourth state title in the last five years.