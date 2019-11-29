Detroit — For the first time since 2014, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central football has captured a state championship — the Division 6 title against Maple City Glen Lake, 7-0, at Ford Field on Friday.

The game was won in the trenches, where, combining offense and defense, Catholic Central (12-1) started nine seniors.

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser, left, runs through the end zone for a touchdown in the Division 6 state championship game. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Catholic Central racked up 250 rushing yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, while only allowing Glen Lake (12-2) just 52 yards on the ground and 127 yards total. If not for turnovers, Catholic Central would not have needed to rely on the slim, seven-point margin.

Starting offensive linemen Connor Bogdanski, Zach Patterson, Brendan Sloan, James Hawkins and Luke Bilan repeatedly caved the Glen Lake defensive line to make room for senior ball-carriers Alex Morgan, Sam Cousino and Wyatt Bergmoser.

Morgan averaged 5.6 yards on 22 carries while Bergmoser, technically the quarterback, ran for a 3.2-yard average on 12 carries and the game’s lone touchdown. Cousino chipped in with a 6.4-yard average on eight carries.

Catholic Central’s rushing attack rarely produced big plays but always got the guaranteed yardage, stretching drives into drawn-out clock-draining affairs that shortened the game. Once Glen Lake got down, it simply didn’t have many opportunities to catch back up.

BOX SCORE: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7, Maple City Glen Lake 0

When Catholic Central was on defense, starting defensive linemen Mason Gullen, Sloan, Bilan and Gus Flint stuffed up Glen Lake rushing lanes, forcing Glen Lake senior quarterback Reece Hazelton to attempt to go over the top, to little avail.

Bergmoser, playing strong safety on defense, was the main recipient of the defensive line’s work, recording seven tackles.

The win is the 51st all-time playoff victory for Catholic Central, having appeared in the playoff 24 times now, and ninth playoff win for coach Adam Kipf who wrapped up his fifth season piloting Catholic Central.

This season marked the fifth-straight that Glen Lake has made the playoffs and 18th time overall, but it hasn’t won a state football title since 1994. It has now appeared in the finals four times and twice under coach Gerry Angers, who finished his 11th season at the helm. Glen Lake squeaked into the finals after winning its regional and semifinal by one point each and showed good growth after being eliminated by Beaverton in the first round last season, but it’s losing 16 seniors.

After a scoreless first quarter, Catholic Central got on the board first. Bergmoser faked a handoff and sprinted right on a bootleg, outrunning the Glen Lake defense and putting Catholic Central up, 7-0. The play capped a 10-play, 94-yard drive that was the only score of the game.

With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Glen Lake got the ball on its five-yard line, but on 4th and 12 Hazelton threw an interception to Caden Smith, all but ending the game.

Football finals

All games at Ford Field

FRIDAY

Division 8: Reading 33, Beal City 6

Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Detroit King 26

Division 6: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7, Maple City Glen Lake 0

Division 4: Grand Rapids CC (12-1) vs. Detroit Country Day (13-0)

SATURDAY

Division 7: Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0), 10 a.m. (FSD)

Division 1: Brighton (11-2) vs. Davison (11-2), 1 p.m. (FSD)

Division 5: Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Almont (13-0), 4:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Division 3: Muskegon (13-0) vs. River Rouge (12-1), 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.