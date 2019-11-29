Division 6 final: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7, Maple City Glen La...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf, middle, celebrates with his team after defeating Maple City Glen Lake, 7-0, in the Division 6 state championship game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf, middle, celebrates with his team after defeating Maple City Glen Lake, 7-0, in the Division 6 state championship game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central football team celebrates with their trophy after defeating Maple City Glen Lake, 7-0.<br /> &nbsp;
The Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central football team celebrates with their trophy after defeating Maple City Glen Lake, 7-0.   Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser dives for extra yardage at the end of a run against Maple City Glen Lake.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser dives for extra yardage at the end of a run against Maple City Glen Lake. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers, middle, stands with his team during the national anthem.
Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers, middle, stands with his team during the national anthem. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maple City Glen Lake running back Isaac Sterzer, right, is tackled by Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central tight end Nieko Castiglione in the first quarter.
Maple City Glen Lake running back Isaac Sterzer, right, is tackled by Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central tight end Nieko Castiglione in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maple City Glen Lake supporters cheer on their team.
Maple City Glen Lake supporters cheer on their team. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maple City Glen Lake wide receiver Justin Bonzelet runs for yardage against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the first quarter.
Maple City Glen Lake wide receiver Justin Bonzelet runs for yardage against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Jace Worrell (34) is swarmed by the Maple City Glen Lake defense in the second quarter.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Jace Worrell (34) is swarmed by the Maple City Glen Lake defense in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser runs for yardage against Maple City Glen Lake in the second quarter.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser runs for yardage against Maple City Glen Lake in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser, left, runs through the end zone for a touchdown.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser, left, runs through the end zone for a touchdown. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers cheers on his team during warmups.
Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers cheers on his team during warmups. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf, left, watches his team warm up.<br /> &nbsp;
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf, left, watches his team warm up.   Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser passes against Maple City Glen Lake in the second quarter,.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser passes against Maple City Glen Lake in the second quarter,. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maple City Glen Lake quarterback Reece Hazelton passes against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the second quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Maple City Glen Lake quarterback Reece Hazelton passes against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the second quarter.   Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Sam Cousino runs for yardage against Maple City Glen Lake in the fourth quarter.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Sam Cousino runs for yardage against Maple City Glen Lake in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers, left, yells at an official.
Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers, left, yells at an official. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Alex Morgan runs for yardage and is tackled by Maple City Glen Lake linebacker Jon Popp.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Alex Morgan runs for yardage and is tackled by Maple City Glen Lake linebacker Jon Popp. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf watches his team in the fourth quarter.
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf watches his team in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — For the first time since 2014, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central football has captured a state championship — the Division 6 title against Maple City Glen Lake, 7-0, at Ford Field on Friday.

    The game was won in the trenches, where, combining offense and defense, Catholic Central (12-1) started nine seniors.

    Catholic Central racked up 250 rushing yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, while only allowing Glen Lake (12-2) just 52 yards on the ground and 127 yards total. If not for turnovers, Catholic Central would not have needed to rely on the slim, seven-point margin.

    Starting offensive linemen Connor Bogdanski, Zach Patterson, Brendan Sloan, James Hawkins and Luke Bilan repeatedly caved the Glen Lake defensive line to make room for senior ball-carriers Alex Morgan, Sam Cousino and Wyatt Bergmoser.

    Morgan averaged 5.6 yards on 22 carries while Bergmoser, technically the quarterback, ran for a 3.2-yard average on 12 carries and the game’s lone touchdown. Cousino chipped in with a 6.4-yard average on eight carries.

    Catholic Central’s rushing attack rarely produced big plays but always got the guaranteed yardage, stretching drives into drawn-out clock-draining affairs that shortened the game. Once Glen Lake got down, it simply didn’t have many opportunities to catch back up.

    BOX SCORE: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7, Maple City Glen Lake 0

    When Catholic Central was on defense, starting defensive linemen Mason Gullen, Sloan, Bilan and Gus Flint stuffed up Glen Lake rushing lanes, forcing Glen Lake senior quarterback Reece Hazelton to attempt to go over the top, to little avail.

    Bergmoser, playing strong safety on defense, was the main recipient of the defensive line’s work, recording seven tackles.

    The win is the 51st all-time playoff victory for Catholic Central, having appeared in the playoff 24 times now, and ninth playoff win for coach Adam Kipf who wrapped up his fifth season piloting Catholic Central.

    This season marked the fifth-straight that Glen Lake has made the playoffs and 18th time overall, but it hasn’t won a state football title since 1994. It has now appeared in the finals four times and twice under coach Gerry Angers, who finished his 11th season at the helm. Glen Lake squeaked into the finals after winning its regional and semifinal by one point each and showed good growth after being eliminated by Beaverton in the first round last season, but it’s losing 16 seniors.

    After a scoreless first quarter, Catholic Central got on the board first. Bergmoser faked a handoff and sprinted right on a bootleg, outrunning the Glen Lake defense and putting Catholic Central up, 7-0. The play capped a 10-play, 94-yard drive that was the only score of the game.

    With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Glen Lake got the ball on its five-yard line, but on 4th and 12 Hazelton threw an interception to Caden Smith, all but ending the game.

    Football finals

    All games at Ford Field

    FRIDAY

    Division 8: Reading 33, Beal City 6

    Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Detroit King 26

    Division 6: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7, Maple City Glen Lake 0

    Division 4: Grand Rapids CC (12-1) vs. Detroit Country Day (13-0)

    SATURDAY

    Division 7: Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0), 10 a.m. (FSD)

    Division 1: Brighton (11-2) vs. Davison (11-2), 1 p.m. (FSD)

    Division 5: Lansing Catholic (12-1) vs. Almont (13-0), 4:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

    Division 3: Muskegon (13-0) vs. River Rouge (12-1), 7:30 p.m. (FSD Plus)

    Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE