Detroit — With an enrollment of 232, no one will mistake Reading High School in far south-central Michigan for being a big school. But on Friday at Ford Field, its football team once again proved it can win big games, soaring over Beal City with an authoritative, 33-6, victory for its second-straight Division 8 state title.

While offense carried Reading (13-1) for most of this season, it was its defense that was most impressive in the championship game.

Buy Photo Beal City's Trey Small is tackled by Reading's Ben Affholter in the first half. (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

Beal City (12-2) had averaged 32.5 points per game in the playoffs but Reading only allowed 157 yards and forced three turnovers, constricting Beal City’s offense to only six points.

Senior Reading linebacker Ben Affholter patrolled the middle of the field, racking up a several big hits on 10 total tackles, 4.5 for loss.

It wasn’t the big game that Reading quarterback and linebacker Porter Mauk has grown accustomed to, but the junior was still relatively efficient on the offensive side of the ball, going 3-for-6 passing for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Mauk finished the season with a 61-percent completion percentage for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns.

BOX SCORE: Reading 33, Beal City 6

Beal City established itself as a ball-control team this season, with five running backs combining for more than 2,400 yards and as a team only averaging a handful of passes per game, so when it got behind by two scores toward the end of the third quarter, Reading firmly took control and Beal City didn’t have an answer.

Reading struck first. After Mauk collected a Beal City fumble, he then threw an 18-yard touchdown to senior tight end Jayson Scoville on a fade route. A successful two-point conversion put Reading up 8-0.

Later in the first quarter, the MHSAA got to roll out its video review for the first time ever. A new policy in 2019 for the state championship games, the video review determined that Reading defensive back David Bignell had made a successful interception after initially being ruled out of bounds. The review was initiated by the booth and seemed to be an easy call for the replay official, only taking a couple minutes.

In the second quarter, Beal City drew nearer with a 56-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Schafer to junior running back T.J. Maxon on a wheel route. The two-point conversion attempt failed, so Reading still led, 8-6.

Later in the second quarter, Reading had driven to Beal City’s 40-yard line, but there were only 29 seconds left in the half. That’s when Mauk found senior running back Hunter Midtgard streaking toward the end zone in the middle of the field, wide open. Mauk lofted the ball to Midtgard over Beal City’s defense for the score, and after a failed two-point conversion attempt, Reading went into half with a 14-6 lead.

In the third quarter, Reading engineered a 10-play, 53-yard drive, capped by a 9-yard scoring run by senior running back Elijah Strine to put his team up, 20-6. Moments later, Midtgard scored on a 29-yard scamper to put things out of reach for Beal City, 26-6.

In the fourth quarter, Reading embarked on a 13-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up 7:36 and ended with a 12-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Matthew Stewart, putting Reading up, 33-6, the final score.