Division 1 final: Davison 35, Brighton 25
Davison High School coach Jake Weingartz celebrates with his team their MHSAA Division 1 championship over Brighton High School, 35-25, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 30, 2019.
Davison's Gabe Smith takes a moment on the sidelines as the clock ticks down and Davison beats Brighton High School, 35-25, to win the MHSAA Division Championship.
Davison&#39;s Latrell Fordham brings in a long first-down reception in front of Brighton&#39;s Kyle Duncan in the second quarter.
Davison&#39;s Latrell Fordham loses the ball for a second on the way to the ground after a long first-down reception in front of Brighton&#39;s Kyle Duncan in the second quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Ruben Salinas makes a one-handed reception in front of Davison&#39;s Latrell Fordham makes in the second quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Ruben Salinas makes a leaping catch over Davison&#39;s Zachary Pardonnet in the second quarter.
Brighton's Ruben Salinas tries to pull in a one-handed reception along the sidelines with Davison's Latrell Fordham defending in the second quarter.
Brighton's Mason McGuire loses the ball on a kick return but Brighton recovers in the second quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Colby Newburg breaks up field for a long first-down run in the second quarter.
Brighton's Ruben Salinas pulls down a touchdown reception in front of Davison's Jaylen Murray Flowers late in the fourth quarter.
Brighton's Luke Stanton pull sin a reception in front of Davison's JayLen Murray Flowers late in the fourth quarter.
Brighton's Luke Stanton can't pull in a high end zone throw in front of Davison's JayLen Murray Flowers late in the fourth quarter.
Brighton's Bradley Blackwell pulls in a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Davison's Harrison Terry begins to celebrate their MHSAA Division 1 Championship, beating Brighton, 35-25.
Davison High School coach Jake Weingartz celebrates with his team their MHSAA Division 1 championship over Brighton High School, 35-25, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 30, 2019.
Davison's Latrell Fordham, who was injured during the game, with arm in sling celebrates after the 35-25 victory over Brighton.
Davison's Kobe Sellers lets out the emotions earned after a long season and a MHSAA Divison 1 Championship.
Davison High School coach Jake Weingartz celebrates with his team their MHSAA Division 1 championship over Brighton High School, 35-25, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 30, 2019.
Davison High School celebrates its Division1 Championship after beating Brighton High School, 35-25.
The MHSAA Division 1 Champions: Davison High School.
    Detroit — Brendan Sullivan threw for a TD and ran for two more scores to lead Davison to its first state championship with a 35-25 victory over Brighton in the Division 1 title game Saturday afternoon at Ford Field.

    Sullivan, a 6-foot-3 junior, completed 14 of 19 passes for 290 yards and ran for 40 yards on 10 carries.

    Sullivan set the tempo on Davison’s opening drive when he took advantage of a short field after a bad punt and connected on 4-of-5 passes for 37 yards to set up his 1-yard scoring run for a 7-0 lead with 7:23 left in the first quarter.

    Brighton (11-3) — making its first title game appearance — pulled within 7-3 on Jacob Moraschinelli’s 21-yard field goal early in the second, but Davison (12-2) quickly answered when Sullivan lofted a deep pass to Latrell Fordham for a 74-yard touchdown and 14-3 lead with 8:08 left in the second quarter.

    BOX SCORE: Davison 35, Brighton 25

    Brighton quarterback Colby Newburg (16-of-28, 249 yards, 2 TDs, 22 carries, 83 yards) led another drive, finding Ruben Salinas for 32 yards to the Davison 34, but they failed to hook up on another long pass and Newburg’s third-down pass went through the hands of a receiver and was picked off by Gabe Smith who returned it to the Davison 43.

    And, Sullivan took advantage of the turnover, finding Harrison Terry for a 38-yard completion to set up Carter Cryderman’s 1-yard TD run for a 21-3 cushion with 3:52 left in the half.

    Davison increased the lead to 28-3 when Sullivan scored on a 10-yard run on the opening drive of the second half.

    Brighton scored its first touchdown on a 1-yard run by Nick Nemecek with 4:14 left in the third on a fourth-down play to cut the deficit to 28-11. The score was set up with a 58-yard run by Sheldon Riley.

    Brighton had another red-zone opportunity after Newburg found Salinas with a 19-yard reception on a fourth-and-8 play to the 18, but it turned the ball over on downs after failing to connect on a fourth-down pass from the 13.

    Newburg wasn’t finished, leading another drive that resulted in a 27-yard TD pass to Nemecek with 4:09 remaining to pull Brighton within 28-19.

    Again, Davison quickly answered with Sullivan finding Caleb Smith for a 63-yard pass play to the 1, followed by Cryderman’s second TD run with 3:27 left.

    Newburg threw his second TD pass with 43 seconds left, finding Austin Lin for a 3-yard scoring toss.

    dgoricki@detroitnews.com

