Division 1 final: Davison 35, Brighton 25
Davison coach Jake Weingartz celebrates his team&#39;s 35-25 win over Brighton in the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Davison&#39;s Gabe Smith takes a moment on the sideline as the clock ticks down and Davison beats Brighton High School, 35-25, to win the Division 1 state championship.
Davison&#39;s Latrell Fordham brings in a long first-down reception in front of Brighton&#39;s Kyle Duncan in the second quarter.
Davison&#39;s Latrell Fordham loses the ball for a second on the way to the ground after a long first-down reception in front of Brighton&#39;s Kyle Duncan in the second quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Ruben Salinas makes a one-handed reception in front of Davison&#39;s Latrell Fordham makes in the second quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Ruben Salinas makes a leaping catch over Davison&#39;s Zachary Pardonnet in the second quarter.
Brighton's Ruben Salinas makes a leaping catch over Davison's Zachary Pardonnet in the second quarter.
Brighton's Latrell Fordham makes a leaping catch over Davison's Zachary Pardonnet in the second quarter.
Brighton's Austin Lin can't pull in a reception along the sidelines in the first quarter.
Davison&#39;s Carter Cryderman leaves a defender in his wake as he runs upfield in the fourth quarter.
Davison quarterback Brendan Sullivan throws in the first quarter.
Davison's Landon Kish breaks up a pass intended for Brighton's Mark Pecaj in the fourth quarter.
Davison's Landon Kish breaks up a pass intended for Brighton's Mark Pecaj in the fourth quarter.
Brighton's Austin Lin readies for a reception in the fourth quarter.
The Brighton High band performs during a break in the action in the first quarter.
Brighton's Mason McGuire loses the ball on a kick return but Brighton recovers in the second quarter
Davison's Nicholas Nemecek shakes off a defender in the third quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Colby Newburg breaks upfield for a long first-down run in the second quarter.
Davison's Logan Pasco drags down Brighton quarterback Colby Newburg in the first quarter.
A free-for-all breaks out at the end of the first half as a Hail Mary pass by Brighton falls short and ends up with neither team gaining possession.
Davison's Brandan Sullivan takes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Ruben Salinas pulls down a touchdown reception in front of Davison&#39;s JayLen Murray-Flowers late in the fourth quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Luke Stanton pulls in a reception in front of Davison&#39;s JayLen Murray Flowers late in the fourth quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Luke Stanton can&#39;t down a high throw in the end zone in front of Davison&#39;s JayLen Murray-Flowers late in the fourth quarter.
Brighton&#39;s Bradley Blackwell pulls in a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Davison&#39;s Harrison Terry begins to celebrate his team&#39;s Division 1 championship after beating Brighton, 35-25.
Davison coach Jake Weingartz celebrates his team&#39;s Division 1 championship over Brighton at Ford Field.
Davison&#39;s Latrell Fordham, who was injured during the game, celebrates with his arm in a sling.
Davison&#39;s Kobe Sellers lets out the emotions earned after a long season and a Divison 1 championship.
Davison coach Jake Weingartz celebrates his team&#39;s MHSAA Division 1 championship over Brighton.
Davison High School celebrates its Division1 championship after beating Brighton High School, 35-25.
The MHSAA Division 1 champions: Davison High School.
    David Goricki of The Detroit News picks an MVP for each of the eight Michigan high school football state championship games.

    Division 1

    ►Brendan Sullivan, Jr., QB, Davison: Sullivan led Davison to its first state championship with a 35-25 win over Brighton, hitting on 14-of-19 passes for 290 yards, including a 74-yard TD pass to Latrell Fordham early in the second quarter for a 14-3 cushion, and a 63-yard toss to Caleb Smith to set up Davison’s final TD in the fourth for a 35-19 lead. He also rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 10 yards.

    More: Division 1: Davison overwhelms upstart Brighton to claim first state title

    Division 2

    ►Brady Rose, Jr., QB, Muskegon Mona Shores: Rose stole the spotlight after filling in for starting quarterback Caden Broersma, who suffered a back injury in the opening possession of the state semifinal game against Walled Lake Western. Rose rushed for 90 yards (21 carries) and three TDs in a 35-26 win over Detroit King, also connecting on 8-of-11 passes for 122 yards and a TD while getting in on a team-high 10 tackles and picking off a pass, which led to a TD and 28-20 lead.

    More: Division 2: Backup QB Brady Rose leads Muskegon Mona Shores over Detroit King

    Division 3 final: River Rouge 30, Muskegon 7
    River Rouge head coach Corey Parker, right, argues a call with a referee as his team played Muskegon in the second quarter, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in a Division 3 final held at Ford Field in Detroit.
    River Rouge head coach Corey Parker watches his team play against Muskegon.
    Muskegon running back Tommy Watts (10) runs for yardage and is tackled by the River Rouge defense in the second quarter.
    Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, left, rushes for yardage and is grabbed from behind by River Rouge defensive back Armorion Smith in the second quarter.
    River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski, left, is congratulated by offensive lineman Dakare Spicer after Hrabowski scored his second touchdown of the game against Muskegon in the second quarter.
    River Rouge defensive back Armorion Smith (7) reacts after stopping Muskegon from gaining a first down in the second quarter.
    River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski runs for his second touchdown of the day against Muskegon in the second quarter.
    River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski runs for his second touchdown of the day against Muskegon in the second quarter.
    Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez runs for yardage against River Rouge in the second quarter.
    River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski, bottom, dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Muskegon in the second quarter.
    Muskegon football head coach Shane Fairfield yells instructions to his team as it plays against River Rouge in the third quarter.
    River Rouge wide receiver Xavier Smith, left, breaks away from Muskegon defensive back Myles Walton in the fourth quarter.
    River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski, middle, runs into a wall of Muskegon defensemen in the fourth quarter.
    River Rouge running back De’Andre Bulley breaks away for a touchdown against Muskegon in the fourth quarter.
    Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez (13) rushes past River Rouge defensive back James Long in the fourth quarter.
    The River Rouge football team begins to celebrate on the sideline near the end of fourth quarter.
    River Rouge head coach Corey Parker, right, hugs wife Autumn Parker, who was a 2001 valedictorian at River Rouge High School, after the school team defeated Muskegon 30-7, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in a Division 3 final held at Ford Field in Detroit.
    The River Rouge football team hoists the Division 3 trophy after defeating Muskegon 30-17.
      Division 3

      ►Mareyohn Hrabowski, Jr., QB, River Rouge: Ford Field was supposed to be Ohio State-bound Cameron Martinez’s stage as Muskegon’s dual-threat quarterback, but instead it was Hrabowski who showed his skills in leading River Rouge to its first state title with a shocking 30-7 upset win over the state’s No. 1 team. He ran for 175 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 1, 40 and 35, and also completed 6-of-12 passes for 45 yards.

      More: Division 3: Hrabowski runs wild, leads River Rouge to upset of Muskegon

      Division 4

      ►Joey Silveri, So., QB, Grand Rapids Catholic Central: Silveri was at his very best in leading Catholic Central to a lopsided 44-0 win over Detroit Country Day, having a hand in six TDs to earn Catholic Central its third state title in the last four years. He completed 15-of-22 passes for 236 yards and four TDs while rushing for 139 yards (18 carries) and two TDs. He found 6-3 junior receiver Jace Williams for TD tosses of 15, 14 and 10 yards.

      More: Division 4: Grand Rapids Catholic Central wallops Detroit Country Day

      Division 5

      ►Sam Edwards, Sr., LB, Lansing Catholic: Edwards was a one-man wrecking crew, getting in on 19 tackles while forcing a fumble, recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass in a 31-17 win over previously unbeaten Almont which held a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter before Edwards picked off a pass early in the fourth, leading to the tying TD and momentum swing.

      More: Division 5: On further review, Lansing Catholic storms back to beat Almont

      Division 6 final: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7, Maple City Glen La...
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf, middle, celebrates with his team after defeating Maple City Glen Lake, 7-0, in the Division 6 state championship game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit.
      The Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central football team celebrates with their trophy after defeating Maple City Glen Lake, 7-0.<br /> &nbsp;
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser dives for extra yardage at the end of a run against Maple City Glen Lake.
      Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers, middle, stands with his team during the national anthem.
      Maple City Glen Lake running back Isaac Sterzer, right, is tackled by Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central tight end Nieko Castiglione in the first quarter.
      Maple City Glen Lake supporters cheer on their team.
      Maple City Glen Lake wide receiver Justin Bonzelet runs for yardage against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the first quarter.
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Jace Worrell (34) is swarmed by the Maple City Glen Lake defense in the second quarter.
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser runs for yardage against Maple City Glen Lake in the second quarter.
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser, left, runs through the end zone for a touchdown.
      Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers cheers on his team during warmups.
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf, left, watches his team warm up.<br /> &nbsp;
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central quarterback Wyatt Bergmoser passes against Maple City Glen Lake in the second quarter,.
      Maple City Glen Lake quarterback Reece Hazelton passes against Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the second quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Sam Cousino runs for yardage against Maple City Glen Lake in the fourth quarter.
      Maple City Glen Lake head coach Gerald Angers, left, yells at an official.
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central running back Alex Morgan runs for yardage and is tackled by Maple City Glen Lake linebacker Jon Popp.
      Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central head coach Adam Kipf watches his team in the fourth quarter.
        Division 6

        ►Wyatt Bergmoser, Sr., QB/DB, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central: Bergmoser scored the game’s lone TD on a 6-yard run in the second quarter of St. Mary Catholic Central’s 7-0 win over Maple City Glen Lake, also getting in on a team-high seven tackles from his secondary position while recovering a fumble at the Catholic Central 36 in the third quarter to prevent a score.

        More: Division 6: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central takes title in low-scoring affair

        Division 7

        ►Aaron Bearss, Sr., WR/DB, Pewamo-Westphalia: Bearss intercepted a pass in the second quarter to set up his 27-yard TD reception from Ethan Thelen to give P-W a 7-0 lead in a 14-0 victory over Jackson Lumen Christi, which had won three consecutive Division 6 state titles before dropping a division. It was P-W’s third state title in the last four years.

        More: Division 7: Pewamo-Westphalia shuts down Lumen Christi for third title in four years

        Division 8

        ►Hunter Midtgard, Sr., RB/DB, Reading: Midtgard had a 40-yard TD reception and scored on a 28-yard run to help Reading repeat as Division 8 state champion with a one-sided 33-6 win over Beal City.

        More: Division 8: Reading dominates Beal City for second straight title

