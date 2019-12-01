David Goricki of The Detroit News picks an MVP for each of the eight Michigan high school football state championship games.

Davison's Brandan Sullivan takes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Division 1

►Brendan Sullivan, Jr., QB, Davison: Sullivan led Davison to its first state championship with a 35-25 win over Brighton, hitting on 14-of-19 passes for 290 yards, including a 74-yard TD pass to Latrell Fordham early in the second quarter for a 14-3 cushion, and a 63-yard toss to Caleb Smith to set up Davison’s final TD in the fourth for a 35-19 lead. He also rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 10 yards.

Division 2

►Brady Rose, Jr., QB, Muskegon Mona Shores: Rose stole the spotlight after filling in for starting quarterback Caden Broersma, who suffered a back injury in the opening possession of the state semifinal game against Walled Lake Western. Rose rushed for 90 yards (21 carries) and three TDs in a 35-26 win over Detroit King, also connecting on 8-of-11 passes for 122 yards and a TD while getting in on a team-high 10 tackles and picking off a pass, which led to a TD and 28-20 lead.

Division 3

►Mareyohn Hrabowski, Jr., QB, River Rouge: Ford Field was supposed to be Ohio State-bound Cameron Martinez’s stage as Muskegon’s dual-threat quarterback, but instead it was Hrabowski who showed his skills in leading River Rouge to its first state title with a shocking 30-7 upset win over the state’s No. 1 team. He ran for 175 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 1, 40 and 35, and also completed 6-of-12 passes for 45 yards.

Division 4

►Joey Silveri, So., QB, Grand Rapids Catholic Central: Silveri was at his very best in leading Catholic Central to a lopsided 44-0 win over Detroit Country Day, having a hand in six TDs to earn Catholic Central its third state title in the last four years. He completed 15-of-22 passes for 236 yards and four TDs while rushing for 139 yards (18 carries) and two TDs. He found 6-3 junior receiver Jace Williams for TD tosses of 15, 14 and 10 yards.

Division 5

►Sam Edwards, Sr., LB, Lansing Catholic: Edwards was a one-man wrecking crew, getting in on 19 tackles while forcing a fumble, recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass in a 31-17 win over previously unbeaten Almont which held a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter before Edwards picked off a pass early in the fourth, leading to the tying TD and momentum swing.

Division 6

►Wyatt Bergmoser, Sr., QB/DB, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central: Bergmoser scored the game’s lone TD on a 6-yard run in the second quarter of St. Mary Catholic Central’s 7-0 win over Maple City Glen Lake, also getting in on a team-high seven tackles from his secondary position while recovering a fumble at the Catholic Central 36 in the third quarter to prevent a score.

Division 7

►Aaron Bearss, Sr., WR/DB, Pewamo-Westphalia: Bearss intercepted a pass in the second quarter to set up his 27-yard TD reception from Ethan Thelen to give P-W a 7-0 lead in a 14-0 victory over Jackson Lumen Christi, which had won three consecutive Division 6 state titles before dropping a division. It was P-W’s third state title in the last four years.

Division 8

►Hunter Midtgard, Sr., RB/DB, Reading: Midtgard had a 40-yard TD reception and scored on a 28-yard run to help Reading repeat as Division 8 state champion with a one-sided 33-6 win over Beal City.

