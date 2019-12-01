David Goricki of The Detroit News picks an MVP for each of the eight Michigan high school football state championship games.
Division 1
►Brendan Sullivan, Jr., QB, Davison: Sullivan led Davison to its first state championship with a 35-25 win over Brighton, hitting on 14-of-19 passes for 290 yards, including a 74-yard TD pass to Latrell Fordham early in the second quarter for a 14-3 cushion, and a 63-yard toss to Caleb Smith to set up Davison’s final TD in the fourth for a 35-19 lead. He also rushed for 40 yards on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 10 yards.
More: Division 1: Davison overwhelms upstart Brighton to claim first state title
Division 2
►Brady Rose, Jr., QB, Muskegon Mona Shores: Rose stole the spotlight after filling in for starting quarterback Caden Broersma, who suffered a back injury in the opening possession of the state semifinal game against Walled Lake Western. Rose rushed for 90 yards (21 carries) and three TDs in a 35-26 win over Detroit King, also connecting on 8-of-11 passes for 122 yards and a TD while getting in on a team-high 10 tackles and picking off a pass, which led to a TD and 28-20 lead.
More: Division 2: Backup QB Brady Rose leads Muskegon Mona Shores over Detroit King
Division 3
►Mareyohn Hrabowski, Jr., QB, River Rouge: Ford Field was supposed to be Ohio State-bound Cameron Martinez’s stage as Muskegon’s dual-threat quarterback, but instead it was Hrabowski who showed his skills in leading River Rouge to its first state title with a shocking 30-7 upset win over the state’s No. 1 team. He ran for 175 yards on 15 carries, scoring on runs of 1, 40 and 35, and also completed 6-of-12 passes for 45 yards.
More: Division 3: Hrabowski runs wild, leads River Rouge to upset of Muskegon
Division 4
►Joey Silveri, So., QB, Grand Rapids Catholic Central: Silveri was at his very best in leading Catholic Central to a lopsided 44-0 win over Detroit Country Day, having a hand in six TDs to earn Catholic Central its third state title in the last four years. He completed 15-of-22 passes for 236 yards and four TDs while rushing for 139 yards (18 carries) and two TDs. He found 6-3 junior receiver Jace Williams for TD tosses of 15, 14 and 10 yards.
More: Division 4: Grand Rapids Catholic Central wallops Detroit Country Day
Division 5
►Sam Edwards, Sr., LB, Lansing Catholic: Edwards was a one-man wrecking crew, getting in on 19 tackles while forcing a fumble, recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass in a 31-17 win over previously unbeaten Almont which held a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter before Edwards picked off a pass early in the fourth, leading to the tying TD and momentum swing.
More: Division 5: On further review, Lansing Catholic storms back to beat Almont
Division 6
►Wyatt Bergmoser, Sr., QB/DB, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central: Bergmoser scored the game’s lone TD on a 6-yard run in the second quarter of St. Mary Catholic Central’s 7-0 win over Maple City Glen Lake, also getting in on a team-high seven tackles from his secondary position while recovering a fumble at the Catholic Central 36 in the third quarter to prevent a score.
More: Division 6: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central takes title in low-scoring affair
Division 7
►Aaron Bearss, Sr., WR/DB, Pewamo-Westphalia: Bearss intercepted a pass in the second quarter to set up his 27-yard TD reception from Ethan Thelen to give P-W a 7-0 lead in a 14-0 victory over Jackson Lumen Christi, which had won three consecutive Division 6 state titles before dropping a division. It was P-W’s third state title in the last four years.
More: Division 7: Pewamo-Westphalia shuts down Lumen Christi for third title in four years
Division 8
►Hunter Midtgard, Sr., RB/DB, Reading: Midtgard had a 40-yard TD reception and scored on a 28-yard run to help Reading repeat as Division 8 state champion with a one-sided 33-6 win over Beal City.
More: Division 8: Reading dominates Beal City for second straight title
