Division 3 final: River Rouge 30, Muskegon 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

River Rouge head coach Corey Parker, right, argues a call with a referee as his team played Muskegon in the second quarter, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in a Division 3 final held at Ford Field in Detroit.
River Rouge head coach Corey Parker, right, argues a call with a referee as his team played Muskegon in the second quarter, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in a Division 3 final held at Ford Field in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge head coach Corey Parker watches his team play against Muskegon.
River Rouge head coach Corey Parker watches his team play against Muskegon. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Muskegon running back Tommy Watts (10) runs for yardage and is tackled by the River Rouge defense in the second quarter.
Muskegon running back Tommy Watts (10) runs for yardage and is tackled by the River Rouge defense in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, left, rushes for yardage and is grabbed from behind by River Rouge defensive back Armorion Smith in the second quarter.
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, left, rushes for yardage and is grabbed from behind by River Rouge defensive back Armorion Smith in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski, left, is congratulated by offensive lineman Dakare Spicer after Hrabowski scored his second touchdown of the game against Muskegon in the second quarter.
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski, left, is congratulated by offensive lineman Dakare Spicer after Hrabowski scored his second touchdown of the game against Muskegon in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge defensive back Armorion Smith (7) reacts after stopping Muskegon from gaining a first down in the second quarter.
River Rouge defensive back Armorion Smith (7) reacts after stopping Muskegon from gaining a first down in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski runs for his second touchdown of the day against Muskegon in the second quarter.
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski runs for his second touchdown of the day against Muskegon in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski runs for his second touchdown of the day against Muskegon in the second quarter.
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski runs for his second touchdown of the day against Muskegon in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez runs for yardage against River Rouge in the second quarter.
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez runs for yardage against River Rouge in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski, bottom, dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Muskegon in the second quarter.
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski, bottom, dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Muskegon in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Muskegon football head coach Shane Fairfield yells instructions to his team as it plays against River Rouge in the third quarter.
Muskegon football head coach Shane Fairfield yells instructions to his team as it plays against River Rouge in the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge wide receiver Xavier Smith, left, breaks away from Muskegon defensive back Myles Walton in the fourth quarter.
River Rouge wide receiver Xavier Smith, left, breaks away from Muskegon defensive back Myles Walton in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski tries to squeeze out of trouble against Muskegon.
River Rouge quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski tries to squeeze out of trouble against Muskegon. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge running back De’Andre Bulley breaks away for a touchdown against Muskegon in the fourth quarter.
River Rouge running back De’Andre Bulley breaks away for a touchdown against Muskegon in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez (13) rushes past River Rouge defensive back James Long in the fourth quarter.
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez (13) rushes past River Rouge defensive back James Long in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The River Rouge football team begins to celebrate on the sideline near the end of fourth quarter.
The River Rouge football team begins to celebrate on the sideline near the end of fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
River Rouge head coach Corey Parker, right, hugs wife Autumn Parker, who was a 2001 valedictorian at River Rouge High School, after the school team defeated Muskegon 30-7, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in a Division 3 final held at Ford Field in Detroit.
River Rouge head coach Corey Parker, right, hugs wife Autumn Parker, who was a 2001 valedictorian at River Rouge High School, after the school team defeated Muskegon 30-7, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in a Division 3 final held at Ford Field in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The River Rouge football team hoists the Division 3 trophy after defeating Muskegon 30-17.
The River Rouge football team hoists the Division 3 trophy after defeating Muskegon 30-17. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    River Rouge has long been known for its basketball program, and for good reason, since it has won 14 state championships, 12 under the guidance of the legendary coach Lofton Greene and the last two (1998, ’99) under Lamonta Stone.

    Now River Rouge gets to hang a state championship banner for football, as well.

    River Rouge (13-1) shocked the state high school world Saturday night at Ford Field with a dominating 30-7 rout of No. 1 Muskegon and Ohio State-bound quarterback Cameron Martinez.

    With Muskegon looking to shut down River Rouge’s physical 6-foot, 240-pound back De’Andre Bulley, the strategy opened the door for junior quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski to play like Martinez has in the past, rushing for 175 yards and three TDs.

    Hrabowski showed he is strong and fast at 6-3 and 205 pounds, breaking loose for a 48-yard run to set up his 1-yard TD run to pull River Rouge even at 7 early in the first quarter, then scoring on a 40-yard run for a 14-7 lead with 58 seconds left in the half. Hrabowski then scampered 35 yards for a TD in the opening seconds of the third quarter for a 21-7 cushion.

    “Mareyohn Hrabowski completed passes and made long runs when he needed to and definitely made big plays,” said River Rouge coach Corey Parker. “They were keying on Bulley and Bulley did a good job of letting the game come to him. He played nice and relaxed, and when they came and tackled him when he didn’t have the ball, he carried out his fake and Mareyohn was able to pull it out of his stomach and keep running.”

    Said Hrabowski: “Our offensive line blocked and we executed well. I read all of the blocks and I have good vision, so I just took it and ran. Jalen Johnson, Chance Moore, Josh Poole and Deshawn Smith made some great blocks for me.”

    The state title is the culmination of a 10-year process for Parker, who played at powerhouse Detroit DePorres in the early 2000s.

    More: David Goricki’s Michigan high school football state finals MVPs

    Parker guided River Rouge to the Division 5 state championship game in 2015, but it came up short in a 40-34 shootout loss to Grand Rapids West Catholic which was in the midst of a run of five consecutive state titles.

    Parker thought he had the team last year to make a run, but it was quickly derailed with a 7-6 predistrict loss to Detroit King, which went on to defeat Muskegon in the state title game.

    The heartbreaking loss to King fueled River Rouge’s fire for this season’s historical run.

    “You can look at moments like this and say this is the best you can give to a kid, give him an opportunity to be a champion and nobody can take that away from him,” a jubilant Parker said following Saturday’s triumph.

    “River Rouge basketball is the tradition, it’s the brand, it’s everything that has made our heart beat for years. But now you’ve got a football state championship that you start to build on and say, hey, now the Little League guys get something to look up to and say, ‘Hey, I want to do that too.’

    “Twenty years from now all of these guys will be able to tell a story to a younger guy that’s playing football here and say, ‘Hey, that’s something that you can earn because we did it in 2019.’”

    The River Rouge players will indeed have great stories to tell, including kicker Avery Burch, who stayed perfect by going 9-for-9 on field goals with a critical 32-yarder with 10:05 left in the game that opened a 24-7 lead, making it a three-score game.

    Burch’s field goal came after 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior cornerback Darieon Jones made his third sack of the game, spoiling a trick play when he hauled down Japrie Henderson, who was trying to find Martinez on a fourth-and-10 play at the River Rouge 40 with 1:50 left in the third.

    “Coach (Parker) said they’re down bad so they are going to do whatever it takes to get themselves out of that ditch, so he said to watch for the hitch-and-go, watch for everything, so I stayed outside containment and did my job,” said Jones, who finished with a game-high 14 tackles, 10 solos, including three sacks.

    So, while River Rouge is loaded with Division 1 players – including Toledo-bound linebacker Deshawn Walker, Eastern Michigan-bound cornerback Xavier Smith and safety Josh Wiley, who has offers from West Virginia and multiple MAC schools – it was Jones who made a name for himself on the big stage.

    “Darieon Jones, smaller guy, he was a special teams guy at the beginning of the year, didn’t get much playing time, so he just had to continue to work and learn,” said Parker, who started Jones for the first time in Week 8, a 16-3 win over Detroit Catholic Central.

    Parker said Burch never played football until he got to River Rouge.

    “He’s an African-American kicker, which is very different, so we’re proud of the way that he went about his business to continue to get better,” said Parker. “He’s our leading points scorer.”

    Burch accounted for 105 points this season, converting on 78-of-80 PATs while making all of his nine field-goal attempts.

    Muskegon has now been runnerup six times in seven title game appearances this decade.

    Division 2 final: Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Detroit King 26
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Muskegon Mona Shores players hoist the Division 2 championship trophy after defeating Detroit King, 35-26, at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Detroit.
    Muskegon Mona Shores players hoist the Division 2 championship trophy after defeating Detroit King, 35-26, at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Detroit. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Dejected Detroit King players, including Marcus Trusel (29), stand in line to shake hands with Muskegon Mona Shores players.
    Dejected Detroit King players, including Marcus Trusel (29), stand in line to shake hands with Muskegon Mona Shores players. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores&#39; Tre&#39;shawn Hatcher runs with the football during the first half.<br /> &nbsp;
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher runs with the football during the first half.   Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores&#39; Tre&#39;shawn Hatcher scores a touchdown during the first half.<br /> &nbsp;
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher scores a touchdown during the first half.   Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores&#39; Tre&#39;shawn Hatcher (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half.
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores QB Brady Rose (22) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Mason Klos (55).
    Muskegon Mona Shores QB Brady Rose (22) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Mason Klos (55). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit King's Dante Moore looks to pass the football during the first half.
    Detroit King's Dante Moore looks to pass the football during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit King&#39;s RaShawn Williams makes a finger-tip catch in front of Muskegon Mona Shores&#39; Keondre Pierce.
    Detroit King's RaShawn Williams makes a finger-tip catch in front of Muskegon Mona Shores' Keondre Pierce. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Brady Rose makes a shoe-string tackle on Detroit King's Peny Boone.
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Brady Rose makes a shoe-string tackle on Detroit King's Peny Boone. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit King head coach Ty Spencer watches the action from the sidelines during the first half.
    Detroit King head coach Ty Spencer watches the action from the sidelines during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit King's Rishad Hence tackles Muskegon Mona Shores' Keondre Pierce.
    Detroit King's Rishad Hence tackles Muskegon Mona Shores' Keondre Pierce. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit King's Imani Dowdell tackles Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher during the first half.
    Detroit King's Imani Dowdell tackles Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores head coach Matt Koziak watches the action from the sidelines during the first half.<br /> &nbsp;
    Muskegon Mona Shores head coach Matt Koziak watches the action from the sidelines during the first half.   Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit King&#39;s Justin Whyte (28) avoids a tackle from Muskegon Mona Shores&#39; Brady Rose.
    Detroit King's Justin Whyte (28) avoids a tackle from Muskegon Mona Shores' Brady Rose. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit King kicker Lynn Wyche-EL misses an extra-point attempt during the first half.
    Detroit King kicker Lynn Wyche-EL misses an extra-point attempt during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Students in the Muskegon Mona Shores cheering section pose for a picture during the first half.<br /> &nbsp;
    Students in the Muskegon Mona Shores cheering section pose for a picture during the first half.   Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher runs with the football between Detroit King's Antoine Evans (16) and King's Montez Archer (11).
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher runs with the football between Detroit King's Antoine Evans (16) and King's Montez Archer (11). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher is tackled by Detroit King's Antoine Evans (16) and Marcus Trusel (29) during the first half.
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Tre'shawn Hatcher is tackled by Detroit King's Antoine Evans (16) and Marcus Trusel (29) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores QB Brady Rose runs with the football, pursued by Detroit King's Marcus Trusel (29) during the first half.
    Muskegon Mona Shores QB Brady Rose runs with the football, pursued by Detroit King's Marcus Trusel (29) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores QB Brady Rose runs with the football past Detroit King&#39;s Joe Frazier (12) during the second half.<br /> &nbsp;
    Muskegon Mona Shores QB Brady Rose runs with the football past Detroit King's Joe Frazier (12) during the second half.   Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores QB Brady Rose plunges across the goal line for a touchdown in front of Detroit King&#39;s Joe Frazier (12) during the second half.
    Muskegon Mona Shores QB Brady Rose plunges across the goal line for a touchdown in front of Detroit King's Joe Frazier (12) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Detroit King&#39;s Jonathan Slack battles on the line with Muskegon Mona Shores&#39; Logan Hekkema during the second half.
    Detroit King's Jonathan Slack battles on the line with Muskegon Mona Shores' Logan Hekkema during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores&#39; Kolbe Trovinger (4) takes a knee after intercepting the ball from Detroit King to secure the victory.
    Muskegon Mona Shores' Kolbe Trovinger (4) takes a knee after intercepting the ball from Detroit King to secure the victory. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Muskegon Mona Shores players celebrate their victory over Detroit King at the end of the game.
    Muskegon Mona Shores players celebrate their victory over Detroit King at the end of the game. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    The Muskegon Mona Shores players hoist the Division 2 championship trophy.
    The Muskegon Mona Shores players hoist the Division 2 championship trophy. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    The Muskegon Mona Shores players pose for a team picture with the championship trophy after beating Detroit King.
    The Muskegon Mona Shores players pose for a team picture with the championship trophy after beating Detroit King. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      College teammates

      Detroit King coach Tyrone Spencer was college teammates with Davison coach Jake Weingartz while at Wayne State back in 2005 and 2006.

      “He played slot receiver and I played corner, so we used to go against each other in practice,” Spencer said. “We were both All-GLIAC that year, ’06. It was our first winning season in a long time, that’s when the tide started to change. It was Joique Bell’s redshirt freshman year when he rushed for 2,000 yards.”

      Spencer guided King in the Division 2 state championship game against Muskegon Mona Shores Friday, suffering a 35-26 loss despite a 198-yard performance from Maryland-bound running back Peny Boone, who finished the five-game postseason run with 809 yards (72 carries) and 13 TDs.

      It was the first time since 1993 that neither team punted as Mona Shores converted 3-of-4 fourth downs and King was 0-for-1 on fourth down while turning the ball over on two interceptions.

      Meanwhile, Weingartz led Davison to its first state championship with a 35-25 victory over Brighton in the Division 1 game Saturday.

      Davison jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead and increased the advantage to 28-3 early in the second half behind the strong performance of junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan.

      Division 5 final: Lansing Catholic 31, Almont 17
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Lansing Catholic head coach Jim Ahern watches his team warm up before its game against Almont, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in a Division 5 final held at Ford Field in Detroit.
      Lansing Catholic head coach Jim Ahern watches his team warm up before its game against Almont, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in a Division 5 final held at Ford Field in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Almont head coach James Leusby, center, watches his team warm up before its game against Lansing Catholic.
      Almont head coach James Leusby, center, watches his team warm up before its game against Lansing Catholic. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Almont quarterback Josh Hellebuyck passes against Lansing Catholic in the first quarter.
      Almont quarterback Josh Hellebuyck passes against Lansing Catholic in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic defensive back Zack Stone returns an interception against Almont in the first quarter.
      Lansing Catholic defensive back Zack Stone returns an interception against Almont in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      After intercepting a pass, Almont safety Jack Paupert, left, is caught from behind by Lansing Catholic defensive back Vince Salquist in the first quarter.
      After intercepting a pass, Almont safety Jack Paupert, left, is caught from behind by Lansing Catholic defensive back Vince Salquist in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic lineman Bo Poljan (69) and his teammates react after officials confirm they recovered a fumble against Almont in the first quarter.
      Lansing Catholic lineman Bo Poljan (69) and his teammates react after officials confirm they recovered a fumble against Almont in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic wide receiver Alex Watters, middle, makes a reception against Almont in the first quarter.
      Lansing Catholic wide receiver Alex Watters, middle, makes a reception against Almont in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic quarterback Zach Gillespie runs the ball to the 1-yard line against Almont in the first quarter.
      Lansing Catholic quarterback Zach Gillespie runs the ball to the 1-yard line against Almont in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic quarterback Zach Gillespie (2) reacts after running in for a touchdown against Almont in the first quarter.
      Lansing Catholic quarterback Zach Gillespie (2) reacts after running in for a touchdown against Almont in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Almont running back Mason Smith rushes against Lansing Catholic in the first quarter.
      Almont running back Mason Smith rushes against Lansing Catholic in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Almont running back Michael Lulgjuraj gets flipped over on his run against Lansing Catholic in the second quarter.
      Almont running back Michael Lulgjuraj gets flipped over on his run against Lansing Catholic in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Almont running back Michael Lulgjuraj gets flipped over on his run against Lansing Catholic in the second quarter.
      Almont running back Michael Lulgjuraj gets flipped over on his run against Lansing Catholic in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Almont head coach James Leusby, left, gives instructions to quarterback Josh Hellebuyck (12) during a break against Lansing Catholic in the second quarter.
      Almont head coach James Leusby, left, gives instructions to quarterback Josh Hellebuyck (12) during a break against Lansing Catholic in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Almont running back Jack Paupert rushes for a touchdown against Lansing Catholic in the second quarter.
      Almont running back Jack Paupert rushes for a touchdown against Lansing Catholic in the second quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic quarterback Zach Gillespie runs in for a touchdown against Almont in the fourth quarter.
      Lansing Catholic quarterback Zach Gillespie runs in for a touchdown against Almont in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Almont running back Gavin Dempz is tripped up on his run against Lansing Catholic in the third quarter.
      Almont running back Gavin Dempz is tripped up on his run against Lansing Catholic in the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic wide receiver Alex Watters, left, makes the catch and is tackled by Almont outside linebacker Landon Kruse in the fourth quarter.
      Lansing Catholic wide receiver Alex Watters, left, makes the catch and is tackled by Almont outside linebacker Landon Kruse in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic linebacker Sam Edwards, left, reacts after stopping Almont quarterback Josh Hellebuyck from gaining a first down in the fourth quarter.
      Lansing Catholic linebacker Sam Edwards, left, reacts after stopping Almont quarterback Josh Hellebuyck from gaining a first down in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic tight end Griffin Hotchkiss, left, makes a reception and is tackled by Almont cornerback Caleb Weigand in the fourth quarter.
      Lansing Catholic tight end Griffin Hotchkiss, left, makes a reception and is tackled by Almont cornerback Caleb Weigand in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic defensive back Zack Stone (1) reacts after making an interception against Almont in the fourth quarter.
      Lansing Catholic defensive back Zack Stone (1) reacts after making an interception against Almont in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic head coach Jim Ahern, right, is congratulated by a supporter with less than a minute in the game against Almont.
      Lansing Catholic head coach Jim Ahern, right, is congratulated by a supporter with less than a minute in the game against Almont. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic quarterback Zach Gillespie, left, is congratulated after his touchdown run by assistant coach Jim Baker in the fourth quarter.
      Lansing Catholic quarterback Zach Gillespie, left, is congratulated after his touchdown run by assistant coach Jim Baker in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      Lansing Catholic kicker Jonah Richards, right, kicks a field goal against Almont in the third quarter.
      Lansing Catholic kicker Jonah Richards, right, kicks a field goal against Almont in the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      The Lansing Catholic High School football team celebtate after beating Almont 31-17, Saturday, November 30, 2019 in a Division 5 final held at Ford Field in Detroit.
      The Lansing Catholic High School football team celebtate after beating Almont 31-17, Saturday, November 30, 2019 in a Division 5 final held at Ford Field in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

        Haunted by replay

        This is the first year of video replay by the MHSAA and Almont coach James Leusby had to wish the organization could have held out one more year.

        Almont looked well on its way to an unbeaten season and Division 5 state championship with a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter in its title game against Lansing Catholic until suffering a nightmare finish.

        Lansing Catholic pulled within 17-10 on Jonah Richards’ 24-yard field goal with 1:21 left in the third and then Almont started turning the ball over, starting with Lansing Catholic linebacker Sam Edwards’ interception, which led to the tying TD.

        Then, Edwards forced a fumble on Almont’s next drive. Officials originally called the Almont player down but the call was overturned in the replay booth.

        Lansing Catholic didn’t score off the fumble, but later scored on Vince Salquist’s 7-yard TD reception from Zach Gillespie to pull even at 17.

        Lansing Catholic then took a 24-17 lead on Gillespie’s 23-yard TD pass to Mitch Raphael with 3:41 left. Field officials said Raphael caught the ball while out of bounds, but replay officials said he had one foot down and overturned the call.

        Sure, the overturned calls aided Lansing Catholic’s comeback, but Almont’s seven turnovers were even more damaging.

        Division 4 final: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44, Detroit Country Day 0
         Fullscreen

        Posted!

        A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

        Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster, middle, is congratulated by staff after their team defeated Detroit Country Day, 44-0, in the Division 4 championship game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster, middle, is congratulated by staff after their team defeated Detroit Country Day, 44-0, in the Division 4 championship game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Detroit Country Day defensive back Marcus Sheppard, standing, and defensive lineman Caleb Tiernan are dejected after their loss.
        Detroit Country Day defensive back Marcus Sheppard, standing, and defensive lineman Caleb Tiernan are dejected after their loss. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri throws against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri throws against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Malachi Love hauls in a catch against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Malachi Love hauls in a catch against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams, right, makes a touchdown catch over Detroit Country Day defensive back Ahlon Mitchell in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams, right, makes a touchdown catch over Detroit Country Day defensive back Ahlon Mitchell in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams, left, makes a touchdown catch over Detroit Country Day defensive back Ahlon Mitchell in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams, left, makes a touchdown catch over Detroit Country Day defensive back Ahlon Mitchell in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster gives instructions to his team as they played against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster gives instructions to his team as they played against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Detroit Country Day kick returner Jacob Yarberry runs back a kickoff against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the first quarter.
        Detroit Country Day kick returner Jacob Yarberry runs back a kickoff against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Detroit Country Day quarterback Ahlon Mitchell runs for yardage against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the first quarter.
        Detroit Country Day quarterback Ahlon Mitchell runs for yardage against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central defensive back Dan Southerington runs back an interception against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central defensive back Dan Southerington runs back an interception against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams, right, makes a touchdown catch over Detroit Country Day defensive back Brandon Mann in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams, right, makes a touchdown catch over Detroit Country Day defensive back Brandon Mann in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Detroit Country Day quarterback Ahlon Mitchell, left, runs for yardage as he stiff-arms Grand Rapids Catholic Central linebacker Ethan Lott.
        Detroit Country Day quarterback Ahlon Mitchell, left, runs for yardage as he stiff-arms Grand Rapids Catholic Central linebacker Ethan Lott. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Detroit Country Day head coach Dan MacLean watches in the first quarter.
        Detroit Country Day head coach Dan MacLean watches in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri, right, runs for a touchdown past Detroit Country Day defensive back Saborn Campbell in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri, right, runs for a touchdown past Detroit Country Day defensive back Saborn Campbell in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri (6) is congratulated by teammates after running for a touchdown against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri (6) is congratulated by teammates after running for a touchdown against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central fans celebrate after quarterback Joe Silveri runs for a touchdown against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central fans celebrate after quarterback Joe Silveri runs for a touchdown against Detroit Country Day in the first quarter.   Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        An unidentified assistant coach for Grand Rapids Catholic Central, left, congratulates lineman Jake Passinault after Passinaultt returned an interception for a touchdown against Detroit Country Day in third quarter.
        An unidentified assistant coach for Grand Rapids Catholic Central, left, congratulates lineman Jake Passinault after Passinaultt returned an interception for a touchdown against Detroit Country Day in third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central running back Nick Hollern, top, dives for yardage as he is tackled by Detroit Country Day quarterback Ahlon Mitchell in the third quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central running back Nick Hollern, top, dives for yardage as he is tackled by Detroit Country Day quarterback Ahlon Mitchell in the third quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri prepares to throw against Detroit Country Day in the fourth quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri prepares to throw against Detroit Country Day in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams catches his third touchdown of the game against Detroit Country Day in the fourth quarter.
        Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams catches his third touchdown of the game against Detroit Country Day in the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
        Fullscreen

        Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

          Replay
          Autoplay
          Show Thumbnails
          Show Captions

          Building a dynasty

          Grand Rapids Catholic Central – which defeated River Rouge in the season opener – won its third state championship in the last four years with a lopsided 44-0 victory over Detroit Country Day in Division 4.

          Sophomore quarterback Joey Silveri connected on 15-of-22 passes for 236 yards and four TDs, also rushing for 140 yards and two TDs. Jace Williams, a 6-4 junior, had three TD receptions to match a state title game record.

          Silveri is already looking forward to 2020.

          “We should be a great team again, but we just have to put in the work this offseason and stay motivated,” Silveri said.

          “We all work together all through the summer, so we’re all pretty close and we trust him,” said Williams of Silveri.

          While Catholic Central scored seven TDs, Country Day blocked five PATs. Country Day 6-7, 270-pound three-star junior Caleb Tiernan, who has offers from Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, blocked three of them.

          LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE