Kamryn Richards had 22 points, three assists and three steals as Grosse Pointe South defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson, 67-27, in girls basketball on Tuesday night.

Alexa Downey had 16 points with three assists and three steals, and Sarah Rogers had 9 points for South (1-0).

The game was the season opener for both teams.

Dearborn Fordson 52, Garden City 27: Batoul Reda had 18 points with seven assists, and Diana Saleh had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Fordson (1-0). Madeline Short had 11 points for Garden City (0-1).

Detroit Pershing 33, Hamtramck 12: LaZae Mosley had 16 points for Pershing (2-0). Hamtramck is 0-1.

Plymouth 50, Wyandotte Roosevelt 28: Kyra Brandon had 13 points and 10 assists, Ainsley Florence had 13 points, and Sophie Zelek had 10 points for Plymouth (1-0). Samantha Smith had 10 points for Wyandotte Roosevelt (0-1).

Royal Oak 34, Walled Lake Northern 32: Sarah Soraghan had 11 points for Royal Oak (1-0). Andie Wolfe had 17 points for Walled Lake (0-1).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 17: Joslyn Brennan had 28 points with 16 rebounds, and Trisha Sankiewicz had 15 points for Lakeview (1-0). South Lake is 0-1.

Macomb Lutheran North 58, Richmond 16: Tessa Briney had 18 points and nine steals, Arielle Cicchetti had 12 points and three rebounds, and Katie Petersdorf had eight points, four rebounds, and two steals for North (1-0). Richmond is 0-1.

Madison Heights Lamphere 47, Hazel Park 38: Nydia Shumate had 16 points and Evy Bisbikis had 10 points for Lamphere (1-0). Kathy Varner had 19 points for Hazel Park (0-1).

Trenton 39, Dearborn Edsel Ford 22: Alayna Mulford had four points, 11 rebounds, and six steals for Trenton (1-0, 1-0 Downriver). Sadie Gerlach had eight points for Edsel Ford (0-1, 0-1 Downriver).

Waterford Lakes 43, Warren Regina 37: Isabelle Kline had 18 points and Quinn Robak had 15 points for Lakes (1-0). Regina is 0-1.