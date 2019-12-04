His team has only played one game, but even after a 45-36 win at home over River Rouge, Grosse Pointe North coach Gary Bennett is already concerned about intangibles.

“The most glaring thing we’re missing is physical and mental toughness,” Bennett said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids, and if they’re a little more in tune to how physical the game is, they’ll do better. They can’t settle for something soft.”

North (1-0) graduated eight seniors last season but junior point guard Maddie Kohler, a starter as a freshman, is back, and paced North with 17 points, shooting 8-for-10 on free throws.

“Maddie’s got a lot of experience,” Bennett said. “When the ball’s in her hands, I feel a whole lot better. She understands the game.”

Junior guard Meadow Venet, in her first varsity game, was a pleasant surprise, pouring in 11 points for North.

“She had six big points in the fourth quarter,” Bennett said. “It’s amazing because she has no varsity experience. It’s a good sign for the rest of the season.”

North had the lead for virtually the entire game, but never led by more than 10 and was only up three at halftime.

“We’re a very young team, and this is the first experience for some,” Bennett said. “We started two freshmen and they’re learning. We’ve got a lot to work on, made a lot of mistakes.”

River Rouge (0-1) was led by senior point guard DeTorri Hall and senior center Idell Jordan, who each scored 11.

More girls basketball scores

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 44, Detroit Country Day 43 (OT)

Detroit Cristo Rey 33, Detroit Chavez 28

Eastpointe 50, Detroit Cornerstone 14

Hockey scores

Bloomfield Hills 1, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 1

Trenton 3, Grosse Pointe South 2 (OT)

Wyandotte 6, Gibraltar Carlson 0