Detroit Prep Science & Math girls basketball defeated host Warren Michigan Collegiate 45-22 in the first game of the season for both schools.

Kiara Williams nearly had a triple-double for Detroit University Prep (1-0) scoring 18 points with 12 rebounds and nine blocks. Brakyia Degree-Sturgis had a team-high 19 points for Michigan Collegiate (0-1).

More girls basketball

Detroit Community 61, Pontiac Academy 19: Sam Clay had 19 points, Shania Henderson 18 and Rikki Butler 12 for Detroit Community (1-0). Pontiac Academy is 0-2.

Detroit Pershing 43, Detroit CMA 30: LaZae Mosley had 15 points and John’nae Kirksey had 13 points for Pershing (1-0). Detroit CMA is 0-1.

Farmington Hills Mercy 64, Waterford Kettering 26: Alexis Butler had 15 points and Franny DeNardo 10 for Mercy (1-0). Irelyn Schoof had 10 points for Kettering (0-2).

More girls basketball scores

Algonac 54, Flint Southwestern 24

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 45, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42 (OT)

Ferndale University 63, Pontiac Arts & Tech 30

Fraser 39, St. Clair Shores Lake Shores 33

Hazel Park 25, Ferndale 14

Ida 48, Novi 40

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 45

Marine City 64, New Haven 21

Redford Thurston 40, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 31

Wixom St. Catherine 26, South Lyon 23

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 68, Clarkston 55

Boys hockey

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice hockey won 10-1 against Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood in the Interscholastic league tournament semifinal at Oak Park Ice Arena. They will play Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday in the tournament final.

DJ Dixon had two goals and four assists, Nick Marone had three goals and Ryan Murphy had four assists and a goal for Brother Rice (5-0-1, 4-0 league). Isaac Cheli scored for Cranbrook (5-3, 2-1 league).

Hockey

Clarkston 6, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 0

Detroit Country Day 6, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 3

Marysville 5, Utica 1

Warren De La Salle 3, Dearborn Divine Child 1

West Bloomfield 6, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 2