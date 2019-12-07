CLOSE Dave Goricki talks with River Rouge coach LaMonta Stone and forwards Brent Darby Jr., and Legend Geeter as well as Detroit King coach George Ward and guard Omar Zeigler. The Detroit News

Hannah Martin had eight points with nine rebounds and 10 steals and Trenton beat Allen Park Cabrini, 43-40, in a girls basketball game Friday.

Riley Dolence scored 11 with five rebounds and Alayna Mulford scored 11 for Trenton (2-0).

Ania Ghazzawi scored 10 for Cabrini (0-1).

More girls basketball

Dearborn 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14: Mlack Alhajj scored 13, Natalia Salame 10 and Erin Moran nine for Dearborn (1-0). Sadie Gerlach scored six for Edsel Ford (0-2).

Macomb Lutheran North 34, Yale 29: Katie Petersdorf had 11 points and three rebounds, Tessa Briney nine points and three rebounds and Rachel McClelland five points and seven rebounds for North (2-0). Yale is 1-1.

Redford Westfield Prep 60, Detroit Collegiate Northwestern 24: Shamya Reid and Asia Cochran each scored 24 for Westfield (1-0). Tamyre Watkins scored 10 for Northwestern (0-1).

Riverview 76, Allen Park 32: Elyssa Kincaid and Rayah Kolbusz each scored 15 and Shannon Mcalinden had 14 points for Riverview (1-0). Allen Park is 0-2.

Royal Oak 48, Farmington 39: Sarah Soraghan had 20 points and five rebounds for Royal Oak (2-0). Kenedi Jones scored 15 for Farmington (0-1).

Taylor 55, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 23: Amaiah Thomas scored 18 for Taylor (1-1). Cierra Hughes scored 13 for Robichaud (0-2).

Troy 43, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 32: Lauren Gumma scored 11 and Athena Samson added nine points and 12 rebounds for Troy (2-0). Emily Dixon scored 10 for Chippewa Valley (0-2).

Westland John Glenn 53, Romulus 40: India Grissom and Valier Wood each scored 16 and Taylor Watkins-Johnson added 10 for John Glenn (1-0). Ciara Hardy scored 19 and Kelsei Hall eight for Romulus (0-1).

Woodhaven Brownstown 52, Grosse Ile 44: Isabelle Jucha had 17 points and Ally Anderson had 12 points for Woodhaven (1-1). Helana Formentin scored 19 for Grosse Ile (0-1).

More girls basketball scores

Almont 39, Brown City 22

Ann Arbor Greenhills 46, Petersburg Summerfield 27

Chelsea 39, Dearborn Divine Child 37

Clintondale Township Clintondale 31, Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 21

Dearborn 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14

Eastpointe 39, Roseville 31

Grosse Pointe University Liggett 42, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 32

Jackson Northwest 66, Lansing Waverly 44

Lansing Catholic 49, Mason 41

Lincoln Park 61, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 43

Livonia Churchill 46, Garden City 16

Livonia Stevenson 47, Ann Arbor Skyline 34

Macomb Lutheran North 34, Yale 29

Marine City 62, Richmond 15

Milan 61, Sand Creek 56

Mount Clemens 66, Madison Heights Madison 27

North Farmington 49, Walled Lake Northern 41

Redford Westfield Prep 60, Detroit Collegiate 24

Riverview 76, Allen Park 34

Riverview Gabriel Richard 56, Romulus Summit Academy North 25

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 64, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 5

Southgate Anderson 45, Warren Woods Tower 37

Taylor Prep 63, Detroit Cristo Rey 27

Temperance Bedford 49, Flat Rock 42

Trenton 43, Allen Park Cabrini 40

Troy Athens 51, Birmingham Groves 43

Utica 61, Warren Cousino 37

Walled Lake Western 51, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 21

Whitmore Lake 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 28

Warren Lincoln 33, Center Line 13