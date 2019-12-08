CLOSE Dave Goricki talks with River Rouge coach LaMonta Stone and forwards Brent Darby Jr., and Legend Geeter as well as Detroit King coach George Ward and guard Omar Zeigler. The Detroit News

Ypsilanti – Emoni Bates and Ypsilanti Lincoln had a miracle type of season, pulling out multiple comeback wins during the postseason to earn the Division 1 state championship.

Lincoln – which finished 11-10 in 2017-18 – won its first conference championship in 15 years, then battled back from a 10-point deficit with 4:40 left to defeat Ann Arbor Skyline in a regional semifinal, then fought back from a 79-76 deficit with less than a minute remaining to win the regional title for the first time in program history, against Detroit Catholic Central.

Davion Harlin guards Braelon Green during an Ypsilanti Lincoln practice last week. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The ultimate comeback came in the state championship game, fighting back from a 60-51 deficit with five minutes left to beat U-D Jesuit at the Breslin Center.

The bulk of Lincoln’s team is gone, including guard Jalen Fisher, who made the game-winning jumper in the state title game, but Bates returns.

Bates (28.5 points, 10.2 rebounds) is the top player in the state, and probably the country, regardless of class, but he will have to get used to a new supporting cast.

More: Detroit News top boys basketball players: What will Emoni Bates do for an encore?

There was a lot of size and talent on the court during a recent Lincoln practice, along with lightning-quick guards who get up and down the court and play with a competitive spirit, the reason Lincoln is The Detroit News’ No. 1 team heading into the season.

Bates, 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds, will be joined up front by 6-9, 310-pound Tate MacKenzie and 6-6 sophomore Decorion Temple.

“Tate MacKenzie, my big fella, I must acknowledge him because he’s our enforcer and will be a huge piece to our success,” Bates said. “Every team needs a guy that brings that toughness and no-back-down mentality, and that’s exactly what he brings.”

While Lincoln’s backcourt has graduated, the talent level has risen with the arrival of Keon Henderson (Detroit Renaissance), Simon Wheeler (Detroit East English/Ferndale) and 6-2 freshman phenom Braelon Green.

“Simon is a good ball handler and facilitator, he can knock down the open shot, but I like the way he sets up the other guys by getting to the basket and being able to draw the defense and set other guys up to score,” said Lincoln coach Jesse Davis. “Braelon is going to play defense, guard the best guards on the floor. He’s really good in the open floor, finishing at the basket. He’s a strong guard who is going to add a lot to our team.”

And what does Davis expect from Henderson?

“I expect toughness and speed,” Davis said. “I expect him to play smart because he’s going to play a little bit at the point guard position. I like my guys to play all over the floor, but he definitely adds another solid ball handler to our team.

“I want our strength to be our defense. I think having Emoni and having good players around him, tough guards around him, is going to give us an opportunity to really get out and score. We want to get up and down and play in the open court.”

Other top teams

2. Clarkston (17-3, Division 1): Clarkston went on a 17-game winning streak after opening the season with consecutive losses to earn the OAA Red Division championship before suffering a loss in the district opener to Rochester Adams. Tim Wasilk enters his second season as head coach hoping to duplicate the success in the OAA Red while making a longer postseason run. He has plenty of talent returning, including the strong trio of 7-1, 225-pound Matt Nicholson (13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, four blocks), 6-4 sophomore shooting guard Fletcher Loyer (17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists) and 6-3, 180-pound sophomore point guard Keegan Wasilk (11 points, five rebounds, four assists). Nicholson, who signed with Northwestern, has put on 20 pounds from a year ago and should be more of a force inside, while 6-6 sophomore Mike DePillo, the sixth man last season, will start at power forward.

Buy Photo Ahomni Weston (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

3. River Rouge (23-2, Division 1): River Rouge had an outstanding season in Lamonta Stone’s return as head coach, earning a trip to the Final Four at the Breslin Center, where it defeated Harper Woods Chandler Park in overtime in the semifinals before suffering a 58-55 loss to Hudsonville Unity Christian in the Division 2 title game. River Rouge will compete in Division 1 this season and has a strong 1-2 punch in 6-8, 225-pound junior power forward Legend Geeter (10 points, eight rebounds) and 6-5 senior forward Brent Darby Jr. If the name Darby rings a bell, it was Darby’s father, Brent Darby, who led River Rouge to consecutive Class B state championships in 1998 and 1999 while being coached by Stone. Other key contributors include Ahomni Weston, Elijah Parrish and point guard Keyshawn Devlin, who played last year at Wyandotte.

4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (15-9, Division 1): Orchard Lake St. Mary’s will be the Catholic League favorite while showcasing arguably the top backcourt in the state. That talented backcourt is led by Wisconsin-bound Lorne Bowman (23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists), sophomore point guard Kareem Rozier (nine points) and 6-3 shooting guard Julian Roper, a four-star junior who has 20 offers, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Northwestern and DePaul. “It is definitely the most talented team we have had in recent years. However, it will come down to the details and being a team,” Coach Todd Covert said. Sophomore Jason Drake (seven points) and 6-8 junior Peter Nwoke are also key contributors.

5. Benton Harbor (22-2, Division 2): Benton Harbor will again be a state championship contender, winning the Class B state title in 2018, then advancing to a Division 2 regional championship game last season. Coach Corey Sterling feels his team features a Mr. Basketball contender in 6-6 Carlos “Scooby” Johnson (Butler) who averaged 30.4 points, 13.3 rebounds and five assists last season. Johnson (Butler) will be joined by point guard Quindarius Davis, perimeter threat Kentrell Pullian and slasher Williams Suggs. And don’t forget about 6-1 freshman Grant Gondrezick. “He can do it all,” said Sterling of Gondrezick. “His dad played in the NBA and his sister (Kysre) was Miss Basketball.”

6. Flint Beecher (23-3, Division 3): Beecher has a dynamic 1-2 punch in point guard Jalen Terry (22.5 points, seven rebounds, 5.7 assists) and 6-3 Earnest Sanders (17.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks). Terry decommitted from Michigan State and has multiple offers, including Louisville. Sanders will play football at Kentucky. Terry and Sanders have a strong supporting cast in junior Keyon Menefield (10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 steals), sophomore Carmelo Harris (8.3 points, 2.3 steals) and sophomore James Cummings Jr. (5.4 points, 6.5 rebounds).

7. Ferndale (16-8, Division 2): Coach Juan Rickman has two starters back from last year’s team, along with the addition of Siena-bound Colin Golson, a 6-5 forward, and 6-4 Jayshawn Moore, who both sat out last season due to the transfer rule. Sophomore forward Treyvon Lewis (11 points) and senior forward Jaylen Daughtery (seven points, nine rebounds) are the returning starters. “The strength of our team is shooting,” Rickman said. “Golson’s versatility, strength and motor make him extremely hard to guard because he can impact the game in a multitude of ways – scoring, rebounding and running the floor.”

8. Muskegon (20-4, Division 1): Muskegon returns nine players, including three starters from a 20-win team. Jarvis Walker II, a 6-2 guard, had a strong junior year (18.5 points) and signed with Purdue-Fort Wayne. Walker and Vern Nash (15 points, Saginaw Valley) form a strong 1-2 punch.

Buy Photo Tyson Acuff (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

9. Detroit Cass Tech (17-4, Division 1): Cass Tech won the PSL championship before losing to rival Detroit King in the opening round of the districts. Coach Steve Hall returns two starters in talented 6-4 point guard Tyson Acuff (Duquesne) and 6-0 guard Kyle LeGreair (Detroit Mercy). Acuff averaged 16.6 points, seven assists and five rebounds. LeGreair is expected to have a much larger role this season. Other key players include 6-5 forward Isaiah Sanders, 6-6 sophomore forward Rylan Bowens, 6-0 junior guards Edwin Bell and Kalen King, along with 6-2 freshman Mekhai Walker.

10. Detroit King (20-5, Division 1): King lost four of five starters from a team that advanced to the state quarterfinals, a loss to Ypsilanti Lincoln 56-52. Coach George Ward is thrilled to have 6-4 junior Omar Zeigler (10.5 points, seven rebounds, three assists) back, along with talented 6-2 sophomore point guard Chansey Willis, who played outstanding in an early win over River Rouge last season. Junior guards Gelil Ward and Davin Walker are perimeter threats with Michael Philip and Antonio Cowan expected to be strong defenders.

11. Detroit Edison (19-8, Division 3): Edison lost just one player from last year’s team, which reached the state semifinals after upsetting Flint Beecher in the state quarterfinals. Coach Bo Neely has size in 6-7, 230-pound Bryce George (18 points, 10 rebounds) and 6-5 small forward Raynard Williams (13 points, seven rebounds), and outstanding guards in 6-3 sophomore point guard Kyle Millender (eight points, six assists) and 6-3 Vincent Cooley (11 points, five rebounds, three steals). “We have size, length, plenty of guard play,” Neely said. “We will play an uptempo, pressing style and be very exciting to watch.”

12. Macomb Dakota (14-7, Division 1): Coach Paul Tocco is relieved to have a healthy Ryan Rollins to lead his team after he missed the majority of the season last year due to an injury. Rollins, a 6-4 guard who averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, signed with Toledo last month. Rollins will be joined by returning starters in Joshua Hines (4 points), Xavier Glenn (11 points) and Joey Tocco (10 points).

13. Wayne (18-6, Division 1): Wayne has tremendous size and quickness with a lineup consisting of 6-8 center Riccardo Covin (eight points, eight rebounds), 6-6 junior point guard Dontae Foreman and 6-8 junior forward Ty Fortney. Coach Nkwane Young also expects big contributions from 6-4 Nick Morgan and 6-4 Ngambo Dider.

14. U-D Jesuit (25-3, Division 1): Pat Donnelly lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, which lost to Ypsilanti Lincoln in the state championship game. Still, Donnelly is looking forward to working with a team led by 6-7 forward JT Morgan, who will be joined by 6-5 guard/forwards Chris Mutebi and Charles Turner, 6-2 guard JonMarcus Roland, 6-1 guard Isaiah Friday and 6-0 point guard Sonny Wilson.

15. Saginaw (22-4), Division 1): Saginaw returns four starters from a state quarterfinal team, including 6-1 guard Sir’Real Smith (21.5 points, 74 3-pointers) and 5-10 point guard Freddy McIntosh (17 points, eight assists), who will play next year at Saginaw Valley. Coach Julian Taylor also expects big things from 6-3 Armon Good, 6-8 forward James Bader and 6-5 Lavell Brodnex.

16. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (17-3, Division 1): Carman-Ainsworth returns three starters in 6-2 junior guard Jayden Nunn (14 points, six rebounds) and sophomores Isaiah Jones (12 points) and Mekhi Ellison (nine points). “Jayden has a high motor and is very quick, he can get to the basket, shoot the 3, plus break you down and pull up,” Coach Jay Witham said.

17. Belleville (13-8, Division 1): Belleville returns four starters, including the trio of 6-4 Connor Bush (14 points, eight rebounds), 6-8 Brandon Jackson (six points, seven rebounds) and 5-10 Lorenzo Wright (12 points, four assists). Other key contributors include 6-3 Jalen Williams and 6-3 junior Jamari Buddin – both off the football team – along with sophomore guards in 5-9 D.J. Johnson and 6-4 Mario Johnson.

Buy Photo Martell Turner (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

18. Roseville (20-5, Division 1): While Martell Turner is the lone starter back from last year’s regional championship team, Coach Hassan Nizam feels this year’s team could be more talented. Nizam is thrilled to have Turner, a four-year starting point guard, back. Turner averaged 14 points, five assists and four rebounds last season to help Roseville earn its first regional championship. Turner will be joined by 6-3 shooting guard Anthony Cukaj, sophomore guard Jason Hunter, center Jahiem Swaizey, 6-5 Anthony Rosati and Deonta Russell Johnson, along with Troye Williams and guards Aaron Hunter and Delano Sanders.

19. Saline (13-10, Division 1): Saline returns eight players from last year’s team, which upset Ann Arbor Pioneer in the districts before falling to Ypsilanti Lincoln in the district title game. Jake Fosdick’s team showcases an outstanding backcourt in 6-6 Griffin Yaklich (18 points, eight rebounds) and 6-0 Trevor Arico (16 points), who shot 40 percent from 3-point range. Tyler Belskus, a 6-6 wing, and juniors Derek Caldwell, Anthony Ferrari, Jaden Pickett and Nathan Holmberg will also be key contributors.

T20. Troy (12-11, Division 1): High-scoring 6-0 junior guard Brody Parker (21.5 points, five rebounds) and 6-4 junior Imad Hage return from a team that lost to Roseville in a regional semifinal. Parker and Hage will be joined by the Emerzian twins, who transferred from Rochester Adams. Ethan Emerzian, a 6-1 junior, averaged 16 points for Adams while Troy Coach Gary Fralick, who earned his 400th career win last season, expects Jake Emerzian to be a defensive stopper.

T20. Warren De La Salle (13-10, Division 1): De La Salle has a strong backcourt in 6-4 Josef Gjonaj, 6-3 Will Smythe and junior point guard Linden Holder. Gjonaj is expected to be one of the top perimeter shooters in the Catholic League.