CLOSE Dave Goricki talks with River Rouge coach LaMonta Stone and forwards Brent Darby Jr., and Legend Geeter as well as Detroit King coach George Ward and guard Omar Zeigler. The Detroit News

Ypsilanti – So what will Emoni Bates do for an encore?

A lot has happened since Bates led Ypsilanti Lincoln to its first state championship in school history last season as a freshman phenom.

Bates, a 6-foot-9, 190-pound sophomore, is now considered the top player in the country regardless of class. He averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds his freshman season, and goes into 2019-20 as The Detroit News’ No. 1 player in the state.

Buy Photo Emoni Bates shoots a free-throw during basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti last week. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Bates was congratulated by NBA legend LeBron James after he played an AAU game this summer. He was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month – and James didn’t get that recognition until his junior year in high school.

Bates has developed into a legendary figure himself, and that’s what happens when you lead a program – which had never won even a regional title – to a state championship as a freshman.

But now Bates will have to lead with Lincoln’s supporting cast of four senior starters from a year ago – basically four senior guards – all graduating.

Bates’ game has been compared to NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s and Lincoln coach Jesse Davis said Bates is “tall as a big man with a skill set like a guard, and plays the game with the mentality of Kobe Bryant.”

When asked where Bates has improved since last season, Davis replied: “I would say his shooting has improved – his shooting percentage from the arc. He’s put up a lot of shots this summer. I think he has some different goals this year to get better, being a better facilitator, moving without the ball a little more and he’s getting better with that. He’s realizing how he can make the game easier and being more patient with it.”

Buy Photo Gabriel Damey guards Emoni Bates during basketball practice at Lincoln High School in Ypsilanti. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Bates was impressive from the perimeter a year ago, never better than when he made 7-of-14 3-pointers, including one with four seconds left for the difference in a 58-55 regional semifinal win over Ann Arbor Skyline.

Bates followed that up with a 36-point effort, including a tip-in as time expired, in an 81-79 regional final win over Detroit Catholic Central in a game played at Lincoln where more than a thousand fans were turned away due to capacity. That’s one reason Monday’s 8 p.m. season opener against No. 3 River Rouge will be played at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center.

Bates will be playing that game with extra motivation after River Rouge defeated Lincoln by 31 points in late December last year, limiting Bates to eight points.

So, does he feel any extra pressure after being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated?

“Since SI I’ve gotten more recognition where more people notice me and I’m getting fan mail and signing more autographs,” Bates said. “At times I put extra pressure on myself but it’s not due to the magazine. If I was never on the cover I would still approach the game the same way I always have. My passion is my curse at times because I love what I do.

“We have the potential to win another championship but it’s all about how soon everyone is going to believe we have what it takes. I know we have the potential but that’s my challenge for my teammates. I believe in us but ... we all believe we can get it done.”

While the backcourt of Jalen Fisher – who made a 15-footer jumper from the right baseline as time expired for the difference in Lincoln’s 64-62 championship win over U-D Jesuit – Tahj Chatman and Amari Frye have moved on, the trio of Simon Wheeler, Keon Henderson and 6-2 freshman Braelon Green will be handling the ball this season for Lincoln … along with Bates.

Henderson started for Vito Jordan at Detroit Renaissance his freshman season two years ago while Wheeler played at Detroit East English two years ago, then moved on to Ferndale last season, but did not play.

Green won a national slam dunk contest this summer and is a strong perimeter shooter and defender.

“I feel we can have the best backcourt in the state once we get more experience,” Bates said. “We definitely have the potential. Gabe Damey, Braelon Green, Simon Wheeler and Keon Henderson are really good for us. Decorion Temple (6-6 forward) is my brother and we’ve been together since seventh grade playing AAU with our Bates Fundamentals organization.”

Other top players

2. Isaiah Jackson, 6-9, Sr., PF, Waterford Mott: Jackson is one of the premier power forwards in the country, signing with Kentucky last month. Jackson, who is known for his outstanding rebounding and shot blocking, will be playing at his fourth high school in as many years. He played with Rocket Watts at Detroit Old Redford his sophomore year, then joined Watts at Spire Academy in Ohio last season.

3. Carlos “Scooby” Johnson, 6-6, Sr., F, Benton Harbor: Johnson has to be considered a frontrunner for Mr. Basketball after being one of the top players in the state regardless of class his sophomore and junior seasons. Johnson led Benton Harbor to the Class B state championship his sophomore year with a 24-point, 11-rebound effort in an overtime title game win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central, then averaged 30.4 points, 13.3 rebounds, five assists and three blocks last season. Johnson will play next year at Butler.

4. Jalen Terry, 5-11, Sr., PG, Flint Beecher: Terry is an outstanding combo guard and joins Johnson as a front-runner for Mr. Basketball. He can handle the ball, set up teammates or get to the basket while also displaying NBA shooting range from the perimeter. Terry, who averaged 22.5 points, seven rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.6 steals last season, decommitted from Michigan State. He has multiple Power Five offers, including Louisville.

Buy Photo Lorne Bowman (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

5. Lorne Bowman, 6-2, Sr., G, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s: Bowman is another talented comb guard who should also get his share of votes for Mr. Basketball. Bowman, who signed with Wisconsin last month, has been one of the state’s premier guards the last two years, averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists his junior year. He has deep range and can take the ball to the basket with his size and strength.

6. Matt Nicholson, 7-1, Sr., C, Clarkston: Nicholson made a name for himself his junior year when he averaged 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and four blocks and now is expected to take his game to the next level. That’s what happens when you put on 20 pounds like Nicholson has to play his senior year at 7-1 and 225, resulting in him being more powerful inside while still being able to knock down perimeter shot. Nicholson will play at Northwestern.

7. Pierre Brooks Jr., 6-5, Jr., G, Detroit Douglass: Brooks showed his ability to make the perimeter jumper while scoring at the basket last season as a sophomore at Douglass. Brooks will handle the ball at point guard this season after averaging 23.7 points his sophomore year. He picked up 10 high major offers since last season, including Michigan State, Xavier, Alabama, Illinois, DePaul, Kansas State and Missouri.

8. Kobe Bufkin, 6-4, Jr., G, Grand Rapids Christian: Bufkin, a four-star junior, was a sophomore sensation last season when he averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists, then had an outstanding AAU season to get multiple offers, including Michigan State.

Buy Photo Legend Geeter (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

9. Legend Geeter, 6-8, Jr., F, River Rouge: Geeter will be the go-to player for River Rouge after putting on 20 pounds; he will play at 6-8 and 225 this season. Geeter averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and blocks while coming off the bench last season to help River Rouge to a Division 2 state championship game appearance at the Breslin Center. Geeter already has multiple offers, including Miami University and Detroit Mercy.

10. Tyson Acuff, 6-2, Sr., PG, Detroit Cass Tech: Acuff is considered the premier point guard in the PSL. Acuff averaged 16.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds his junior season to lead Cass Tech to the PSL championship. Acuff will play next year at Duquesne.

11. Julian Roper, 6-3, Jr., G, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s: Roper, a four-star junior guard, had a strong sophomore season at Detroit Country Day before leaving at midseason and moving on to St. Mary’s, where he sat out the rest of the campaign. Roper, who has offers from multiple Big Ten schools, including Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Northwestern, averaged 17 points and eight rebounds his freshman year at Country Day, then scored 20 in a game against state power Saginaw last season. He will be in a backcourt with Lorne Bowman and Kareem Rozier this season.

12. Jaden Akins, 6-3, Jr., G, Farmington: Akins, a four-star junior combo guard, had an outstanding sophomore season, averaging 20 points, six rebounds and four assists to get the attention of college coaches from across the country. Akins, a southpaw, has offers from Michigan State, Xavier, Iowa, Missouri and several other schools.

13. Fletcher Loyer, 6-4, So., SG, Clarkston: Loyer showed no signs of pressure after replacing his brother, Mr. Basketball award winner Foster Loyer. All Fletcher did was average 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range to lead Clarkston to an unbeaten OAA Red Division season. Clarkston coach Tim Wasilk expects Loyer to have a strong sophomore season after growing two inches and putting on 20 pounds to play at 6-4, 155.

Buy Photo Ryan Rollins (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

14. Ryan Rollins, 6-4, Sr., SG, Macomb Dakota: Rollins is one of the top shooting guards in the state, showing his ability when he averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a junior season cut short by injury. Rollins is healthy and ready for a strong senior season. He signed with Toledo last month.

15. Jarvis Walker II, 6-2, Sr., G, Muskegon: Walker had an outstanding junior season in his first year at Muskegon, averaging 18.5 points while showing his ability to score by taking the ball to the basket or by knocking down the perimeter shot. Walker will play next year at Purdue-Fort Wayne.

16. Omar Ziegler, 6-4, Jr., G, Detroit King: Ziegler is King’s lone returning starter from last year’s state quarterfinal team. Ziegler, who has multiple offers, including Mississippi State, had a solid sophomore season when he averaged 10.5 points, seven rebounds, three assists and 1.5 blocks to help King win district and regional championships.

17. Sir’Real Smith, 6-1, Jr., G, Saginaw: Smith, who came off the bench at the start of his sophomore season, averaged 21.5 points and showed he was one of the top perimeter shooters in the state, knocking down 74 3-pointers.

18. Simon Wheeler, 5-8, Jr., PG, Ypsilanti Lincoln: Wheeler is looking forward to getting back on the court at the high school level again after sitting out last season at Ferndale due to transfer rules after playing his freshman year at Detroit East English. Wheeler has outstanding ball-handling skills and tremendous quickness to get to the basket or set up his teammates.

19. Jayden Nunn, 6-2, Jr., G, Flint Carman-Ainsworth: Nunn had a solid sophomore season, averaging 14 points, six rebounds and three assists while playing outstanding defense. He uses his quickness and great ball-handling skills to get to the basket and can also make the jumper.

20. Griffin Yaklich, 6-6, Sr., G, Saline: Yaklich, son of former Michigan assistant coach Luke Yaklich, has tremendous size as a combo guard, displaying great ball-handling skills. He averaged 18 points and eight rebounds last season.