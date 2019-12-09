CLOSE Dave Goricki talks with River Rouge coach LaMonta Stone and forwards Brent Darby Jr., and Legend Geeter as well as Detroit King coach George Ward and guard Omar Zeigler. The Detroit News

Brent Darby became a legend at River Rouge when he led his team to back-to-back Class B state championships, knocking down 6 of 9 3-pointers and scoring 32 in a 20-point title game win over Cheboygan at the Breslin Center in 1999.

Darby’s jersey and trophy are displayed in the trophy case at River Rouge with various photos of him in the glory days of the program’s 14th and last state championship.

Buy Photo River Rouge's Brent Darby (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Darby learned the game while coached by Lamonta Stone, and Darby went on to lead Ohio State to a pair of Big Ten titles with Stone as an assistant coach for the Buckeyes.

Darby died tragically from blood clots at age 30 in December 2011, but his memory lives on with conversations from the locals in the River Rouge community who have always loved their basketball from the days when Lofton Greene raised 12 of the 14 state championship banners in the gymnasium … and that trophy case.

Now Darby’s son, Brent Darby Jr. is on board to carry the torch, deciding to play his senior year at River Rouge for Stone.

Yes, sometimes life does come full circle and Stone couldn’t be happier than to be coaching another Darby.

River Rouge is ranked No. 3 in The News preseason rankings after playing in the Division 2 state championship game last season, losing by three to Hudsonville Unity Christian.

“I know they like to win and that’s what I want to be a part of,” Darby Jr. said. “I played my freshman, sophomore and junior years at Garfield Heights in Cleveland. Basketball was one of the reasons I wanted to come back, but it was a lot of family reasons also.”

Darby Jr. was born while his father was playing at Ohio State.

“When I took the job (at River Rouge) in 2015, his mom called me and said, ‘Hey are you coaching high school again? If you’re coaching high school you’re going to coach my son, you’re going to coach Brent, we’re going to come back to River Rouge,’ and I told her to slow down because Garfield Heights is traditionally one of the tougher schools in the Cleveland area.

“Then Brent came to our state championship game, him and his granddad. I talked to his mom. Brent was actually born when I was coaching his dad at Ohio State, so he was born while we were all at Ohio State and my wife did a good job of caring for Brent’s dad and Brent’s mom while I’m on the road, so the fact is she didn’t let me say no, she was going to bring Brent to River Rouge at some point.

“I think when he went to that state championship game, I think in his mind he felt that ‘this is where I want to be.’ We talked throughout the spring and throughout the summer and he said I’m coming, and he’s here now, and what I try to do is I want him to be Brent Darby Jr. I don’t want him to be his dad. I try to take all the expectations away from him and allow him to be himself and he’s done a good job.”

Stone is trying to prevent comparisons between Brent Darby and his son since Brent Darby Jr. is 6-foot-5 and a small forward while his father was several inches shorter and obviously a guard.

“The transition has been real good, everybody’s arms are open for me, everybody loves me here,” Darby Jr. said. “It’s been hard still, dealing with the program because it’s new, River Rouge and Garfield Heights are two different schools.”

When asked what his strengths are as a player, Darby Jr. replied, “I play a wing/forward, I feel like I can handle it, shoot it, I’m a good decision-maker. I love the team, everybody works hard and wants to get better, so I want to be a part of all that.”

And, on Stone’s expectations for the season?

“Our expectations are the same year after year at River Rouge, it’s state championships,” Stone said. “There’s 14 state championship banners hanging in the gym, and each year we’re trying to put the 15th and this year is no exception. We came about 30 seconds short last season and we didn’t hang the runner-up banner up at all, only state championship (banners) in our gym.”

River Rouge will be competing in Division 1 this season. It opened Monday against Emoni Bates and No. 1 Lincoln and faces No. 10 Detroit King Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at North Farmington in the Horatio Williams Foundation Tipoff Classic.

And, Stone is thrilled to have another Darby on board.

