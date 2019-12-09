Ypsilanti — Emoni Bates and defending Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln opened up the high school basketball season before nearly 4,000 fans at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center on Monday.

But, it wasn’t the opener that Bates and Lincoln — ranked No. 1 in The News preseason poll — were looking for with No. 3 River Rouge coming away with a 63-53 victory.

Buy Photo River Rouge forward Brent Darby, left, and Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Deandre Burks battle for a rebound in the first half. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Bates, a 6-foot-9 guard, led Lincoln to not only its first regional championship, but its first state title as a freshman phenom when he averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds last year.

With the lower bowl jam-packed and multiple college coaches on hand, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Michigan’s Juwan Howard and EMU’s Rob Murphy, it was River Rouge’s 6-8, 225-pound Legend Geeter who stole the show from Bates who was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month and is considered the top high school player in the country regardless of class.

Geeter put together a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds), including 10 points during the fourth quarter after struggling early.

River Rouge junior guard Keyshawn Delvin was also impressive, making 3-pointers and attacking the basket, finishing with 15 points.

Bates struggled throughout (24 points on 6-of-21 shooting, 0-of-6 3-pointers), with Lincoln having a new cast of players with a new backcourt in 6-2 freshman Braelon Green, Simon Wheeler and Keon Henderson replacing a senior group from a year ago.

River Rouge coach Lamonta Stone knows how to defend Bates and Lincoln, having guided River Rouge to a 31-point win while limiting Bates to eight points last December.

The chemistry was lacking at times, but it certainly didn’t help matters that Lincoln left more than a dozen points at the line in the first half, making just 6-of-17 free throws while missing the chance for more points by missing the front end of two 1-on-1 opportunities.

River Rouge led 36-30 at halftime, and increased the lead to 48-39 after three.

Lincoln was its own worst enemy making 17-of-37 free throws with Bates converting on 12-of-21.

Green scored 13 for Lincoln.

More Ypsi Tip-off Classic

Detroit Douglass 65, Wayne 48: Pierre Brooks Jr. put on a show, scoring 25 for Douglass. Brooks, a 6-5 junior who has an offer from Michigan State, scored 20 in the first half to help Douglass take a 41-22 lead.

Dante Foreman, a 6-6 junior, had 11 points and six blocks for Wayne.

More boys basketball

Canton Prep 65, Huron Valley Lutheran 52: Bo Oyeneyin scored 15, Luke Wisniewski 13 and AJ Harris 12 for Canton Prep.

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 39, Kimball New Life Christian 37: William Weingartz had 15 points and Gabe Nahhaf scored 13 for Austin Catholic. New Life Christian is 0-2.

Novi Christian 71, Hazel Park 54: Jonathon Blackwell scored 29 and had 10 rebounds, Blake Goodman scored 20 with nine rebounds and Ethan Cooper scored 11 for Novi Christian. London Gillery scored 27 for Hazel Park.

Plymouth 60, Allen Park 39: Matt MacLellan scored 16 and Ethan Bentley 11 for Plymouth. Pierce Eaton scored 15 for Allen Park.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 48, Detroit U-D Jesuit 47: Maurice Anderson had 22 points for Arbor Prep. Charles Turner scored 19 for U-D Jesuit.

More boys basketball scores

Birmingham Groves 66, Taylor Prep 45

Canton Prep 51, Taylor Prep 31

Clinton Township Clintondale 68, SH Parkway 60

Detroit East English 61, Grosse Pointe North 48

Flat Rock 65, Onsted 43

Livonia Churchill 45, Garden City 28

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 68, Algonac 42

Novi Christian 71, Hazel Park 54

Plymouth 60, Allen Park 39

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 59, Utica Ford 49

Southfield A&T 82, Waterford Kettering 60

Warren Cousino 36, Warren Mott 26

Ypsilanti Arbor 48, U-D Jesuit 47

Girls basketball

Redford Westfield Prep 59, Detroit CMA 43: Shamya Reid scored 29 with nine rebounds and Asia Cochran scored 24 with 16 rebounds for Westfield Prep (2-0). Janae Williams scored 16 for Detroit CMA (0-2).