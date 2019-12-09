River Rouge 63, Ypsilanti Lincoln 53
River Rouge head basketball coach LaMonta Stone holds the trophy for the Ypsi Tip-Off Classic after defeating Ypsilanti Lincoln 63-53 at the Convocation Center at Eastern Michigan University, December 9, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates tries to drive the ball around River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
River Rouge forward Legend Geeter dunks the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Jalen Rose, former University of Michigan basketball player and ESPN analyst, Juwan Howard, University of Michigan men's basketball head coach, Marlon Williamson, associate basketball coach for Long Island University, and Tom Izzo, Michigan State head basketball coach watch the game together. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates reacts after a non-call in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
River Rouge forward Elijah Parrish, left, is guarded by Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Simon Wheeler in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates scores two in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
River Rouge forward Brent Darby, left, and Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Deandre Burks battle for a rebound in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates dunks the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
River Rouge forward Legend Geeter tries to stop Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates from driving with the ball during the first half of their game at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, Monday night, December 9, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly, left, tries to steal the ball from Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Braelon Green takes a shot in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
University of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard, left, and Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo watch the game. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
River Rouge guard Ahmoni Weston tries to hold onto the ball while being defended by Ypsilanti Lincoln center Tate MacKenzie in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln fans cheer during the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
River Rouge guard Ahmoni Weston, right, tries to drive the ball past Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Keon Henderson in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
River Rouge forward Elijah Parrish drives to the basket while under pressure from Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Braelon Green in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Keon Henderson passes the ball in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln head coach Jesse Davis yells at his players in the second half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti guard Emoni Bates shoots the ball over the top of River Rouge guard Johnathan Holly. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln guard Emoni Bates takes a shot in the first half. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Ypsilanti — Emoni Bates and defending Division 1 champion Ypsilanti Lincoln opened up the high school basketball season before nearly 4,000 fans at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center on Monday.

    But, it wasn’t the opener that Bates and Lincoln — ranked No. 1 in The News preseason poll — were looking for with No. 3 River Rouge coming away with a 63-53 victory.

    Bates, a 6-foot-9 guard, led Lincoln to not only its first regional championship, but its first state title as a freshman phenom when he averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds last year.

    With the lower bowl jam-packed and multiple college coaches on hand, including Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Michigan’s Juwan Howard and EMU’s Rob Murphy, it was River Rouge’s 6-8, 225-pound Legend Geeter who stole the show from Bates who was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month and is considered the top high school player in the country regardless of class.

    Geeter put together a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds), including 10 points during the fourth quarter after struggling early.

    River Rouge junior guard Keyshawn Delvin was also impressive, making 3-pointers and attacking the basket, finishing with 15 points.

    Bates struggled throughout (24 points on 6-of-21 shooting, 0-of-6 3-pointers), with Lincoln having a new cast of players with a new backcourt in 6-2 freshman Braelon Green, Simon Wheeler and Keon Henderson replacing a senior group from a year ago.

    River Rouge coach Lamonta Stone knows how to defend Bates and Lincoln, having guided River Rouge to a 31-point win while limiting Bates to eight points last December.

    The chemistry was lacking at times, but it certainly didn’t help matters that Lincoln left more than a dozen points at the line in the first half, making just 6-of-17 free throws while missing the chance for more points by missing the front end of two 1-on-1 opportunities. 

    River Rouge led 36-30 at halftime, and increased the lead to 48-39 after three.

    Lincoln was its own worst enemy making 17-of-37 free throws with Bates converting on 12-of-21.

    Green scored 13 for Lincoln.

    More Ypsi Tip-off Classic

    Detroit Douglass 65, Wayne 48: Pierre Brooks Jr. put on a show, scoring 25 for Douglass. Brooks, a 6-5 junior who has an offer from Michigan State, scored 20 in the first half to help Douglass take a 41-22 lead. 

    Dante Foreman, a 6-6 junior, had 11 points and six blocks for Wayne.

    More boys basketball

    Canton Prep 65, Huron Valley Lutheran 52: Bo Oyeneyin scored 15, Luke Wisniewski 13 and AJ Harris 12 for Canton Prep. 

    Chesterfield Austin Catholic 39, Kimball New Life Christian 37: William Weingartz had 15 points and Gabe Nahhaf scored 13 for Austin Catholic. New Life Christian is 0-2.

    Novi Christian 71, Hazel Park 54: Jonathon Blackwell scored 29 and had 10 rebounds, Blake Goodman scored 20 with nine rebounds and Ethan Cooper scored 11 for Novi Christian. London Gillery scored 27 for Hazel Park.

    Plymouth 60, Allen Park 39: Matt MacLellan scored 16 and Ethan Bentley 11 for Plymouth. Pierce Eaton scored 15 for Allen Park.

    Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 48, Detroit U-D Jesuit 47: Maurice Anderson had 22 points for Arbor Prep. Charles Turner scored 19 for U-D Jesuit.

    More boys basketball scores

    Birmingham Groves 66, Taylor Prep 45

    Canton Prep 51, Taylor Prep 31

    Clinton Township Clintondale 68, SH Parkway 60

    Detroit East English 61, Grosse Pointe North 48

    Flat Rock 65, Onsted 43

    Livonia Churchill 45, Garden City 28

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 68, Algonac 42

    Novi Christian 71, Hazel Park 54

    Plymouth 60, Allen Park 39

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 59, Utica Ford 49

    Southfield A&T 82, Waterford Kettering 60

    Warren Cousino 36, Warren Mott 26

    Ypsilanti Arbor 48, U-D Jesuit 47

    Girls basketball

    Redford Westfield Prep 59, Detroit CMA 43: Shamya Reid scored 29 with nine rebounds and Asia Cochran scored 24 with 16 rebounds for Westfield Prep (2-0). Janae Williams scored 16 for Detroit CMA (0-2).

