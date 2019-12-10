The Detroit News presents its All-Detroit high school football team.

ENDS

MARSHAWN LEE

5-7, 160, Sr., Detroit King

Detroit King's Marshawn Lee had 40 receptions for 896 yards and 12 TD catches, also scoring three TDs on punt and kickoff returns this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Lee had 40 receptions for 896 yards and 12 TD catches, also scoring three TDs on punt and kickoff returns to help King win the PSL championship and advance to the Division 2 state title game at Ford Field.

“He’s a tremendous playmaker, he’s fast and shifty,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “If we needed him to play defense he could. I think he probably accumulated 1,300 or 1,400 yards of total offense, so he’s doing everything that’s asked for him. He returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns.”

KENYATTA MCKEEVER

5-10, 165, Jr., Detroit Central

McKeever was a big-play man for Central, grabbing 29 passes for 711 yards and eight TDs, including a 35-yard TD reception in the PSL B Division title game win over Detroit Henry Ford. He also made 42 tackles while intercepting five passes and breaking up six passes to help Central earn a state playoff appearance.

“Kenyatta is like a stick of dynamite — very explosive; once he receives the ball it’s lights out,” coach Jimmie Macon said. “He is the unsung hero and a coach’s dream and very humble with a huge upside. He will be one to watch in the state next season and the near future.”

RASHAWN WILLIAMS

6-1, 185, Sr., Detroit King

Williams grabbed 34 passes for 465 yards and five TDs to help King win the PSL championship game and advance to the Division 2 state championship game.

“When Rashawn is locked in mentally he can do whatever he wants to do on the football field,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He has good ball skills, big hands and great body control.”

Williams will play next year at Indiana.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

RAHEEM ANDERSON

6-3, 300, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech

Anderson was a team captain and three-year starter, played center and did an outstanding job at opening holes and protecting quarterback Sebastian Brown.

“He is a leader on and off the field, owns a 3.6 grade-point-average and has over 10 Power Five offers,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

Tackle Deon Buford was the anchor of an offensive line which helped Detroit King average 40 points a game on its way to the PSL championship and trip to the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

DEON BUFORD

6-4, 280, Sr., Detroit King

Buford was the anchor of an offensive line which helped King average 40 points a game on its way to the PSL championship and trip to the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field.

“He’s a really athletic lineman who is really smart and communicates well,”coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He does a lot of those things that we have to do to be successful in the run game and protecting Dante (freshman quarterback Moore).”

Buford will play next year at Kentucky.

HEZEKIAH GREEN

6-3, 255, Jr., Detroit Western

Green caused havoc on both sides of the ball to help Western earn a state playoff game appearance. He was the anchor on Western’s offensive line while getting in on 87 tackles, including 23 tackles for lost yardage while forcing six fumbles.

“He was a great two-way player for us, graded out at 94 percent blocking,” coach Andre Harlan said.

DERRICK HARMON

6-4, 315, Jr., Detroit Loyola

Harmon is dominant force on both sides of the ball, showing the ability to open holes for backs to get long runs while getting to the quarterback or in the backfield to cause negative yardage.

“He played well, and I expect him to be more dominant next year,” coach John Callahan said. “We lost to Cass City in the playoffs and they had almost 4,000 yards rushing in 10 games and we held them to 61 yards rushing and 31 passing and ended up losing 6-0. They ran the T, and the first couple of plays we put him on the center and he literally knocked the center three yards back into the quarterback when he was trying to run a counter and blew the whole thing up.”

Harmon has a handful of offers, including Penn State and Central Michigan.

JAMES TOLES

6-3, 340, Sr., Detroit Mumford

Toles used his size and strength to cause damage on both sides of the ball to help Mumford make a state playoff appearance. He consistently put linemen on their back while also getting in on 31 tackles, including six for lost yardage.

“James is the nicest kid you would ever want to meet, but on the field he had a mean streak like nobody’s business,” coach Donshell English. “He has super human strength that made him impossible to move at the point of attack.”

QUARTERBACK

DANTE MOORE

6-1, 180, Fr., Detroit King

Moore was a freshman phenom, living to his preseason hype after getting an offer from Michigan while in seventh grade. He completed 152-of-227 passes for 2,731 yards and 33 TDs to help King reach the Division 2 state championship game.

“His maturity and ability to get the ball to the playmakers is his strength where he’s doing more than managing the team, he’s taking care of the football and doing a great job of getting it to the playmakers,” coach Tyrone Spencer said.

RUNNING BACKS

PENY BOONE

6-0, 220, Sr., Detroit King

Boone became a two-time 1,000-yard rusher during his senior season, turning it up a notch during the postseason run. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 22 TDs, including 809 and 13 TDs during the five-game playoffs.

“He just comes alive in the playoffs, people start calling him Playoff Peny,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He can just do so much for a team. He gives us that option to run the ball, throw the ball, he can catch and do a lot of things in space. He’s hard to defend since you can put him in the wildcat, a lot of different positions that he can be successful in.”

Boone will play next year at Maryland.

ORLANDO CLARKSTON

5-8, 185, Sr., Detroit Central

Clarkston was a threat to score every time he touched the ball, rushing for 1,319 yards (87 carries) and 13 TDs while also grabbing 10 passes out of the backfield for 576 yards and five TDs.

“This young man is Mr. Excitement,” coach Jimmie Macon said. “He had an outstanding season and is one of the more electrifying athletes while performing all over the field, making play after play against everyone we competed with. He had 2,323 all-purpose yards, and also got in on 89 tackles while breaking up six passes.”

Buy Photo U-D Jesuit's Carson Hinton threw for 500 yards and five TDs, rushed for three TDs while intercepting seven passes and breaking up 12 passes from his secondary position. (Photo: Brian Sevald, Special to The Detroit News)

ATHLETE

CARSON HINTON

6-0, 170, Sr., U-D Jesuit

Hinton showed he could do it all while helping U-D Jesuit win the Catholic League title and advance to the Division 2 regional championship game, a loss to Detroit King. He threw for 500 yards and five TDs, rushed for three TDs while intercepting seven passes and breaking up 12 passes from his secondary position.

“He was an explosive athlete with multiple Division 1 offers,” coach Matt Lewis said.

Hinton has a dozen offers, one from nationally-ranked Cincinnati, another from Purdue and several MAC schools.

KICKER

JOSHUA HERNANDEZ

5-8, 165, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech

Hernandez kicked five field goals, including a 37-yarder, converted on 41 PATs and averaged 37 yards a punt to help Cass Tech reach the Division 1 regional championship game.

“He is a great young man who has a great work ethic, played two sports this fall, soccer and football,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

ESEAN CARTER

6-2, 265, Jr., Detroit King

Carter was strong and athletic, getting himself in position to make tackles for loss or preventing backs from getting big yardage. He got in on 10 tackles for loss yardage, eight sacks to help King win the PSL championship and advance to the Division 2 state title game at Ford Field.

“He had a really good year, very stout on the run,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He’s not getting pushed around, just playing really good football, a lot of tackles for loss, a lot of sacks. He has a Central Michigan offer and I can see a lot more offers for him in the future.”

WAYNE LEGETTE

5-11, 275, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Legette clogged up the middle and did a good job of getting to the ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for lost yardage, including 10 sacks while forcing three fumbles.

“Wayne’s a team captain and a hard worker who is determined to be a great player and believes hard work pays off,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.

Latrell Thompkins helped Denby reach the PSL title game while earning its first regional championship in school history. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

LATRELL THOMPKINS

6-4, 240, Sr., Detroit Denby

Thompkins was a dominant force from his rush end position, getting in on 103 tackles, including 30 sacks while forcing nine fumbles and recovering six to help Denby reach the PSL title game while earning its first regional championship in school history. He also played tight end and returned a kick 90-yards for a TD in the regional final win over Dearborn Heights Robichaud.

“He was a force for us on defense, consistently getting to the quarterback and I decided to give him a try at tight end when he started intercepting passes while in 7-on-7 competition this summer,” coach Deon Godfrey said.

Thompkins will play at Toledo.

LINEBACKERS

DORIAN MAUSI

6-2, 215, Sr., U-D Jesuit

Mausi had a great combination of size and speed to go sideline-to-sideline to bring down ball carriers while helping U-D Jesuit earn Catholic League and district championships. He had 46 tackles, including six sacks while intercepting a pass.

“Dorian is tough, athletic and smart,” coach Matt Lewis said. “He was dominant on both sides of the ball this year. He consistently made big plays for us on defense and when we needed a big play on offense, we ran behind Dorian.”

Mausi will play next year at Duke.

JEROME NICHOLS

6-1, 220, Sr., Detroit Renaissance

Nichols had a strong senior season for Renaissance, including coming up with several big stops in an upset win over Detroit Cass Tech. He got in on 105 tackles for the season.

“He was defensive captain who made all the calls and could make tackles sideline-to-sideline, was a big reason we beat Cass Tech,” coach Drake Wilkins said.

Detroit King's Jaylen Reed got in on 119 tackles while forcing seven fumbles. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

JAYLEN REED

6-0, 190, Jr., Detroit King

King coach Tyrone Spencer moved Reed from safety to linebacker midseason and he responded by playing well in his new position. He got in on 119 tackles while forcing seven fumbles.

“He’s the leader of the defense, communicates well,” Spencer said. “He made our defense better when we moved him to linebacker. He’s so athletic and versatile that if you need him to cover a receiver he can or if you need him to drop back in coverage he can and that’s what makes versatile at the linebacker position, now he can cover a running back, he can cover a receiver, he can do a lot of things, plus he’s physical and aggressive enough to pass rush. He’s forced five fumbles so he’s just a turnover machine.”

Reed has 20 offers, including Florida and Penn State.

DANIEL WYNN

6-1, 215, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Wynn had a strong senior season, showing his strength and speed to get in on 94 tackles, including six tackles for lost yardage while breaking up five passes and intercepting a pass.

“When you begin to coach, Daniel will reconfirm the reason why you exist every day,” coach Thomas Wilcher said. “Daniel gives you reasons to show up every day and lead your team.”

DEFENSIVE BACKS

MONTEZ ARCHER

5-9, 160, Sr., Detroit King

Archer was an outstanding cover corner, getting six interceptions while giving little room for opposing receivers to operate to help King win the PSL championship while earning another long postseason run, losing to Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 state championship game.

“He’s a really good playmaker, crafty in coverage, has great ball skills and spots the ball in the air, so he’s been real successful with that,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He was our best cover corner. Most times he has to cover our opponent’s best receiver, he’s not that tall, but makes up for it with his quickness and ball skills.”

MARLON DAVIS

5-9, 175, Sr., Detroit Henry Ford

Davis had a strong senior season as quarterback/defensive back to help lead Henry Ford to the PSL Division B final and a state playoff appearance. He had four interceptions and got in on 40 tackles.

“He started the season as a wide receiver but as the year went on he was the more effective quarterback and would be the guy to get us to the city championship game,” coach Harold Harris said. “He showed the ability to stay poised and manage the game for us, could come up with big plays. We switched him from corner to free safety and he played well for us.”

Detroit Cass Tech Kalen King, left, is a three-sport standout, putting together an outstanding junior season by scoring 13 TDs while getting in on 20 tackles defensively while breaking up five passes and intercepting a pass. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

KALEN KING

5-11, 170, Jr, Detroit Cass Tech

King is a three-sport standout, putting together an outstanding junior season by scoring 13 TDs while getting in on 20 tackles defensively while breaking up five passes and intercepting a pass.

“Kalen has great skill and speed,” coach Thomas Wilcher said. “He is a hard worker who is determined to be great.”

King has 28 offers, including Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan.

JUS’TYZ TUGGLE

5-10, 170, Jr., Detroit Central

Tuggle had the ability to get things done at a high level in all three phases to help Central earn a PSL title while reaching the state playoffs. He got in on 44 tackles from his secondary spot while intercepting nine passes and breaking up 14 more. He also had 28 receptions for 696 yards and seven TDs, returned kicks and converted on 7-of-10 PATs.

“We call Jus’Tyz the Quiet Storm and this kid is one to watch because he can do it all,” coach Jimmie Macon said. “He is a ball hawk and an exciting receiver, giving defenders trouble.”

PUNTER

DARIONTAE BROWN

5-8, 170, Jr., Detroit Community

Brown averaged more than 40 yards a punt for Community, also using his sub-4.5 speed to rush for 6 TDs, get four interceptions from his secondary position, including two pick-6s while returning two kickoffs for TDs.

“Dariontae is a quiet kid, but was loud on each side of the field for us this season,” coach Del Humphrey said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

DEON GODFREY/ROBERT HILLERY, Detroit Denby

Hillery was brought in after Tony Blankenship resigned and Hillery immediately went to Deon Godfrey, who he had coached under in past seasons to help him lead Denby, which went on to win a school-record 10 games while lifting the regional championship trophy for the first time.

“We had a lot of new kids, Blankenship graduated 18 seniors, so we had to mix some kids with JV and some incoming kids and make it work, learn some cohesiveness together and that was the main issue, to get the kids to learn to work together,” Godfrey said. “We fell short of our goal (playing for a state championship), but to make history and be in the record books as Denby’s first regional championship team was great and to see the joy and happiness of our players, families and our community was a blessing to see.”

SECOND TEAM

► Ends: Vince Cooley, 6-1, 175, Sr., Detroit Edison; Keyon Hammond, 6-3, 180, Jr., Detroit Denby; Lynn Wyche-El, 5-8, 155, Sr., Detroit King.

► Offensive linemen: Walter Baughman, 6-3, 290, Sr., U-D Jesuit; Terrence Enos, 6-5, 310, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech; Chris Love, 6-2, 280, Sr, Detroit King; Craig Rush, 6-5, 360, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech; Jonathan Scott, 6-3, 325, Jr., Detroit Mumford.

► Quarterback: Raequan Beal, 6-4, 200, Sr., Detroit Renaissance.

► Running backs: Kawan Carter, 5-10, 175, Sr., Detroit Osborn; Donny Scott, 5-9, 175, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech; LaCraig Shorter, 5-9, 180, Sr., Detroit Denby.

► Athlete: Darnell Adams, 5-11, 170, Sr., Detroit Renaissance

► Kicker: Kristopher Johnson, 5-5, 180, Jr., Detroit Mumford

► Defensive linemen: Marquis Crayton, 6-3, 205, Sr., Detroit Western; Arnez Polk, 6-3, 290, Jr., Detroit Western; Dorian Ray, 6-4, 280, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech; Sincere Strimpel, 6-4, 210, Jr., Detroit Central.

► Linebackers: Blake Bailiff, 5-11, 205, So., Detroit King; Rashon Epps, 6-0, 225, Sr., Detroit Osborn; Devonta Murray, 6-2, 245, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech.

► Defensive backs: Raekwon Benjamin, Sr., Detroit Western; Joe Frazier, 5-11, 175, Sr., Detroit King; Rishad Hence, 5-10, 170, Jr., Detroit King; Semaj McDonald, Sr., Detroit Denby.

► Punter: Xavier Chow, 6-1, 160, So., U-D Jesuit

HONORABLE MENTION

► Ends: Aric Bell, Detroit Western; Adarius Black, Detroit Loyola; Martrell Byrd, Detroit Mumford; DaShawn Cosby, Detroit Cody; Julius Draughn, Detroit Osborn; Jeffrey Knight, U-D Jesuit; Ira Lockett, Hamtramck; Chris McCarus, U-D Jesuit; Lovenia Spivey, Detroit Community.

► Offensive linemen: Eazeke Bonner, Detroit Cody; Hayden Caddell, Detroit Loyola; Anthony Curry, Detroit Denby; Jordan Jackson, Detroit Osborn; Marquise Knolton, Detroit King; Nick Kouza, U-D Jesuit; Camren May, Detroit Southeastern; Louis New, Detroit Central; Jonathan Slack, Detroit King; Alonzo Webster, Detroit Collegiate Prep; Brennis Williams, Detroit King.

► Quarterbacks: Nate Brown, U-D Jesuit; Sebastian Brown, Detroit Cass Tech; Raymond Bush, Detroit CMA; Donovan Cole, Detroit Western; Elijah Grainger, Detroit Central; Brandon Grimes, Detroit Denby; Ben Johnson, Detroit Community; Mike Martin-El, Detroit Edison; Derek Newsome, Detroit Osborn; LeRon Roseboro, Detroit Southeastern.

► Running backs: Shunndean Bridges, Detroit Community; Keyshon Brown, Detroit Pershing; Solomon Clark, Detroit Collegiate Prep; Evan Edgar, Detroit CMA; Bryden Evans, Detroit Mumford; Jeremiah Williams, Detroit CMA.

► Athlete: Terrian Ayers, Detroit Community; Darien Green, Detroit University Prep; Edward Gregory, Detroit Edison; Marquise Henderson, Detroit Loyola; Damontez Jones, Detroit Southeastern.

► Defensive linemen: Jamon Avery, Detroit Community; Marquis Crayton, Detroit Western; Justin Coopwood, Detroit Mumford; DJuan Crudup, Detroit King; Miles Hickman, U-D Jesuit; Kevin Hobson, Detroit Southeastern; Tayaun Jackson, Detroit Pershing; Terrance Maize, Detroit King; Antwaun Powell, Detroit Loyola; Jaylin Stephens, Detroit Mumford; Latrell Thompkins, Detroit Denby; Brennis Williams, Detroit King.

► Linebackers: Charles Banks, Detroit Henry Ford; Dominick Dawson, Detroit Mumford; Jeremiah Dixon, Detroit Central; Antoine Evans, Detroit King; Jeff Hayes, Detroit Loyola; Nick Johnson, U-D Jesuit; Jamario Jones, Detroit Community; Kobe King, Detroit Cass Tech; Anthony McCrary, Detroit Central; Semaj McDonald, Detroit Denby; Willie Rush, Detroit Community; Curtis Snerling, Detroit University Prep; Alonzo Viotogi-Ford, Detroit Henry Ford; Tragene Williams, Detroit Community; Clarence Wilson, Detroit Cass Tech.

► Defensive backs: Marquez Bridges, Detroit Denby; Alexander Jones, Detroit Central; Alton King, Detroit Edison; Malik Marable, Detroit Loyola; Cardier Poellnitz, Detroit Henry Ford; LaCraig Shorter, Detroit Denby; Malik Smith, Detroit Community; Anthony Spears, Detroit Renaissance; Samuel Washington, Detroit University Prep; Ty Williams, U-D Jesuit.

