The Detroit News presents its All-North high school football team.

ENDS

ALEC WARD

5-10, 175, Sr., Bloomfield Hills

Ward had an outstanding senior season, coming up with 54 receptions for 1,017 yards and 15 TDs.

“He was a leader on and off the field, holding himself to the highest of standards and setting a great example for his teammates.” Bloomfield Hills assistant coach Matt MacLeod said

Ward will play next year at Central Michigan.

Clarkston's Garrett Dellinger is considered to be the No. 1-rated tackle in the nation for the 2021 class by 247Sports. (Photo: Evan Petzold, Detroit News)

ABDUR-RAHMAAN YASEEN

6-1, 180, Sr., Walled Lake Western

Yaseen had a Dream Team type of season with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards and 20 TDs to lead Western to a Division 2 regional championship and state semifinal appearance. He also got in on 47 tackles from his secondary position while intercepting two passes.

“Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is the best wide receiver in the state,” coach Alex Grignon said. “Single coverage equaled touchdowns all year long. He is just as dangerous taking a jet sweep or hitch as he is going vertical. Literally any time he touched the football he had a great chance to score. He has a hidden gear speed-wise that separates him from other elite talent in the state.”

Yaseen will play next season at Northwestern.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

GARRETT DELLINGER

6-5, 280, Jr., Clarkston

Dellinger came back to play at a high level after undergoing surgery twice to repair torn labrum injuries in the off season. He is considered to be the No. 1-rated tackle in the nation for the 2021 class by 247Sports.

“He’s got great feet, played on the basketball team so he moves real well and he has long arms which helps him,” coach Kurt Richardson said. “He’s a great leader too.”

Dellinger has several offers from national powers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan.

NALIN FOX

6-6, 280, Sr, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Fox was a dominant force on the line for Notre Dame Prep, helping his team to a 10-2 record and a Division 4 regional final appearance.

“Nalin has a tremendous work ethic and great athletic ability,” coach Patrick Fox said. “He is an outstanding pass blocker and physical run blocker. He was the best offensive lineman on an offense that averaged 40 points per game.”

Fox will play next year at Purdue.

Buy Photo Oak Park's Justin Rogers will play next season at Kentucky. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

JUSTIN ROGERS

6-3, 300, Sr., Oak Park

Rogers is one of the premier players in the country, strong and fast and physical. He can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball, not giving up a sack during his senior year while getting six sacks and forcing three fumbles and recovering two fumbles.

“Justin was a four-year starter and can dominate on either side of the ball,” coach Greg Carter said.

Rogers will play next year at Kentucky.

ROCCO SPINDLER

6-4, 305, Jr., Clarkston

Spindler was one of the best two-way players in the state, doing an outstanding job of blocking while also getting in on 52 tackles, including six for lost yardage.

“Rocco started every game on both sides of the ball since his freshman year and has played at a high level,” coach Kurt Richardson said. “We move him all around on defense and he can play anywhere down for us. He’s a great leader, helps the younger kids.”

Spindler has offers from multiple major powers, including Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Penn State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Michigan.

CALEB TIERNAN

6-7, 265, Jr., Detroit Country Day

Tiernan elevated his game to become an impact player on both sides of the ball, anchoring the offensive line while getting in on 60 tackles, including 22 tackles for lost yardage while forcing three fumbles to help Country Day earn an unbeaten regular season before a Division 4 state championship game loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Ford Field.

“Caleb has an excellent disposition,” coach Dan MacLean said. “He had a great season for us playing both ways after playing offensive only as a sophomore. He is taking the next step in his development regarding how hard he works on the field, in the classroom and in the weight room. He is a humble kid and handling this recruiting process extremely well.”

Tiernan has multiple Power Five Conference offers, including Michigan.

Buy Photo Walled Lake Western quarterback Zach Trainor completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 3,845 yards and 44 TDs with just four interceptions this season. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

QUARTERBACK

ZACH TRAINOR

6-0, 180, Jr., Walled Lake Western

Trainor was accurate, completing 74.5 percent of his passes for 3,845 yards and 44 TDs with just four interceptions to help Western win the Lakes Valley, district and regional championships before a 57-56 Division 2 state semifinal loss to Muskegon Mona Shores.

“You would never know Zach was only a junior this year,” coach Alex Grignon said. “From the first week to the last he was laser focused. He can stretch the field vertically or get surgical underneath and pick defenses apart. I don’t think it’s too common to give high school quarterbacks the freedom to check at the line or call backside routes on his own and we wouldn’t trust just anyone to do that.”

RUNNING BACKS

ANTHONY ANTON

6-0, 180, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Anton rushed for 1,365 yards and 17 TDs for St. Mary’s, including a pair of TDs in the Catholic League championship game win over Detroit Catholic Central.

“He’s a tough kid,” coach George Porritt said. “When we needed him he had big-time runs, games like Dakota and Catholic Central he was able to break tackles and make big runs for us.”

Anton scored on runs of 53 and 58 yards in a 13-0 win over Catholic Central in the Catholic League title game at Rynearson Stadium.

DONOVAN EDWARDS

6-1, 185, Jr., West Bloomfield

Edwards had a healthy junior season, rushing for 1,326 yards and 16 TDs, averaging nine yards a carry, to lead West Bloomfield to an OAA Red division championship and Division 1 regional final appearance.

“Every game we went into he was the best football player on the field,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s a very competitive kid and he was very productive as a running back, receiver and in the return game.”

Edwards has 31 offers, including Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Michigan.

CHAZ STRECKER

5-10, 180, Sr., Birmingham Seaholm

Strecker rushed for 1,666 yards and 20 TDs, averaging 7.9 yards a carry to help Seaholm earn its first regional championship since 1997.

“Chaz is a very humble, hard-working player that enjoys playing football the right way,” coach Jim DeWald said.

Buy Photo Brighton quarterback Colby Newburg Newburg showed the ability to get things done both on the ground and threw the air, completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,587 yards and 20 TDs against just four interceptions while rushing for 1,329 yards and 18 TDs. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

ATHLETE

COLBY NEWBURG

6-0, 190, Sr., Brighton

Newburg showed the ability to get things done both on the ground and threw the air, completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,587 yards and 20 TDs against just four interceptions while rushing for 1,329 yards and 18 TDs to lead Brighton to its first Division 1 state championship game appearance.

“He did a good job of throwing the ball and he played at the top of his game in the playoffs,,” coach Brian Lemons said of Newburg, who rushed for 174 yards and five TDs in a 48-26 win over East Kentwood for Brighton’s first district title since 2005.

KICKER

TOMMY DOMAN

6-2, 165, Jr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Doman kicked seven field goals, handled the punting and consistently kicked the ball in the end zone for touchbacks for Catholic League champion St. Mary’s.

“He was clutch for us,” coach George Porritt said. “He kicked seven field goals this season, only missed one PAT and kicks about everything into the end zone on kickoffs and is an outstanding punter too.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

KYLE ARNOLDI

6-4, 280, Sr., Walled Lake Northern

Arnoldi was a dominant player for Northern, a four-year starter who showed his experience, strength and talent and by getting in on 16 tackles for lost yardage, including eight sacks.

Arnoldi will play next year at Western Michigan.

BRYCE AUSTIN

6-3, 300, Sr., Southfield A&T

Austin was a disruptive force in the middle for A&T, getting in on 62 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss.

“He was a hard worker, just his second year playing on the D line, before that he had always played linebacker but was getting so big, so he said this is what I’m going to do so he went to camps and developed himself,” coach Tim Conley. “He always works to the scheme, he’s not a maverick out there, so he does what he’s supposed to do and that makes the defense better. If it’s a one-on-one block he’s usually going to win.”

Austin is a Purdue commit, but is also getting interest from Oklahoma.

RAYSHAUN BENNY

6-4, 270, Jr., Oak Park

Benny was a dominant two-way lineman to help Oak Park win the OAA White division championship. He only allowed one sack while getting in on 75 tackles, five sacks and forcing three fumbles and recovering two.

“Rayshaun has graded out as our top offensive lineman for the last two years,” coach Greg Carter said. “He’s super athletic and is an unbelievable competitor.”

Benny has 32 offers, including LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn and Michigan.

Oak Park offensive lineman Rayshaun Benny has 32 offers, including LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn and Michigan. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

LINEBACKERS

JAMES DEWALD

6-0, 200, Sr., Birmingham Seaholm:

DeWald was the catalyst on Seaholm’s defense, getting in on 77 tackles to lead his team in that department for the third straight year, including five tackles for loss to help his team win a regional title for the first time in 22 years.

“James is a throwback linebacker that is a student of the game,” coach Jim DeWald said.

COLE RIDDLE

6-1, 220, Sr., Brighton

Riddle was a dominant force, roaming sideline-to-sideline to get on 108 tackles, including 24 for lost yardage while helping Brighton reach the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field for the first time in school history.

“Cole was exceptional as a student of the game,” coach Brian Lemons said. “His preparation was what set him apart from other players. What really makes him a special player is his level of intensity and preparation.”

JORDAN TURNER

6-1, 225, Sr., Farmington

Turner was a dominant player, getting in on 55 tackles, including 13 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles after missing the first few games due to an injury. He was a force in a Division 2 pre-district win over Oak Park.

“Jordan was a three-year captain for us and led us in tackles for the last three years as well,” coach Kory Cioroch said. “His ability to cover in the pass game, stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him the most versatile and unique defender I have ever coached. He had 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks in the (two-game) playoffs.”

Turner will play next year at Wisconsin.

CORNELL WHEELER

6-1, 230, Sr., West Bloomfield

Wheeler showed his athleticism by going sideline-to-sideline to get in on 140 tackles, including 10 tackles for lost yardage, forcing three fumbles while recovering two. He made 20 tackles in a comeback win over Lake Orion.

“He’s the best defensive player in the state of Michigan, just watching his preparation every week, film study, weight room and how he goes about his business,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a fierce leader.”

Wheeler will play next year at Michigan.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

C.J. BROWN

5-10, 180, Sr., Walled Lake Western

Brown was an elite level player in all three phases of the game to help Western win league, district and regional championships. He had 1,662 all-purpose yards and scored 20 TDs while getting in on 63 tackles and intercepting seven passes, returning three for TDs.

“C.J. was one of the most explosive players in the state,” coach Alex Grignon said. “He never left the field and was an impact player with the ability to break a game open with big plays. He plays as hard as any player I’ve seen and set the tone for our team.”

Brown will play next year at Northern Illinois.

Buy Photo Birmingham Groves' Ralph Donaldson got in on 88 tackles while recovering three fumbles and returning one for a touchdown this season. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

RALPH DONALDSON

6-1, 180, Sr., Birmingham Groves

Donaldson showed his versatility by playing defensive back and linebacker during his senior year, getting in on 88 tackles while recovering three fumbles and returning one for a TD. He also rushed for 550 yards (63 carries) and scored 14 TDs.

“Ralph had an outstanding career, often playing out of position for the betterment of the team,” coach Brendan Flaherty said. “His best football is still ahead of him.”

Donaldson will play next year at Navy.

ENZO JENNINGS

6-0, 180, Sr., Oak Park

Jennings is an outstanding cover corner with great speed and skill, helping Oak Park win the OAA White Division title. He made 65 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles, returning one for a TD.

“He’s strong, fast, durable and competitive,” coach Greg Carter said. “Enzo started every game during his four-year career. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”

Jennings will play next year at Penn State.

MAKARI PAIGE

6-3, 190, Sr., West Bloomfield

Paige used his size and strength to be a force in the back end to help West Bloomfield win the OAA Red division title while becoming one of the premier teams in the state.

“He’s a freak athlete, 6-3, 190-pound safety who has the ability to play free safety or strong safety, he can also come and cover your best receiver and he has the ability to come in the box and be a middle linebacker,” coach Ron Bellamy said.

Paige will play next year at Michigan.

PUNTER

CONNOR ROSS

6-1, 160, Sr., Lake Orion

Ross performed at a high level, making 7-of-9 field goals and converting 50-of-54 PATs while getting 27 touchbacks and averaging 37.3 yards a punt.

“Connor handled our kicking duties as a junior and then took over our place kicking and punting duties as a senior,” coach John Blackstock said. “He has been a weapon for us in flipping the field position and pinning people deep. A true team player that left soccer to commit himself to being a kicker/punter.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRIAN LEMONS, Brighton

Lemons guided Brighton to its first Division 1 state championship game appearance with a stunning 22-19 win over KLAA rival and No. 1 Belleville in a state semifinal.

“Our team’s success was a direct result of their hard work,” said Lemons, who finished his fifth season at Brighton. “As a group they worked countless hours in the weight room and the practice field, always pushing each other to better themselves.”

SECOND TEAM

► Ends: Maliq Carr, 6-5, 230, Sr., Oak Park; Christian Fitzpatrick, 6-4, 210, Sr., Southfield A&T; Ruben Salinas, 6-3, 190, Sr., Brighton.

► Offensive line: Kyle Campbell, 6-4, 280, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Nate Hoffman, 6-4, 270, Sr., Brighton; Steven Kolcheff, 6-2, 290, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central; Luke Newman, 6-4, 250, Sr., Birmingham Brother Rice; Alex Weber, 6-4, 275, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

► Quarterback: Connor Fracassi, 6-0, 180, Sr., South Lyon.

► Running backs: David Holloman, 5-11, 190, Jr., Auburn Hills Avondale; Kobe Manzo, 5-10, 200, Sr., Lake Orion; Nick Nemecek, 5-10, 185, Jr., Brighton.

► Athlete: Robert Army, 6-0, 180, Jr., Southfield A&T

► Kicker: Jake Ward, 5-8, 150, Jr., West Bloomfield

► Defensive line: Bob Anderson, 6-6, 265, Sr., Rochester Adams; Justin Collier, 6-3, 275, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Jesse Powell, 6-4, 215, Sr., South Lyon; Luke Stanton, 6-4, 240, Sr., Brighton

► Linebackers: Sylvon Brown, 6-0, 205, Sr., North Farmington; Brandon Camfield, 5-11, 195, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Jack Schafer, 5-11, 225, Sr., South Lyon;

► Defensive backs: Sam Ahern, 6-5, 190, Jr., Walled Lake Western; Austin Boughton, 6-3, 180, Sr., Lakeland; Zach Denha, 5-11, 175, Sr., Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Jake Newman, 5-10, 175, Sr., South Lyon.

► Punter: Chase Paulus, Jr., Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood

HONORABLE MENTION

► Ends: Jireh Alexander, Farmington; Michael Bisbikis, Madison Heights Lamphere; Clayton Bone, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Kyler Bosak, Walled Lake Central; Justin Buchman, Clarkston; Ethan Bunch, West Bloomfield; Ryan Castellon, Lakeland; Justin Clark, North Farmington; Klayton Cornell, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Trey Cosnowski, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Sam Dersa, Detroit Catholic Central; Anthony Enechukwu, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Clayton Fox, Birmingham Groves; Quinn Fracassi, South Lyon; Brandon Gunn, Ortonville Brandon; D.J. Hamler, Waterford Kettering; Nathan Hardeman, Hazel Park; Jesse Hoisington, Royal Oak; Mitchell Howell, Lake Orion; Bobby Kronner, Rochester; Cole Lacanaria, Birmingham Brother Rice; Brendan Lach, South Lyon; Eddie Lenton, North Farmington; Austin Lin, Brighton; Kalvin Littleton, Ferndale; Danny MacLean, Detroit Country Day; Michael McGrath, Clarkston Everest; Stephen Metcalfe, Royal Oak; Matt Miller, Clarkston; Bryce Mosely, Walled Lake Western; Sebastian Naughton, Milford; Johnny Nedwick, Clarkston Everest; Charlie Niehaus, Royal Oak Shrine; Ayden Oliver, South Lyon East; Jimmy Phillips, Birmingham Brother Rice; Nick Picot, Rochester Adams; Andrew Pokley, Troy Athens; Trevor Przeadski, Clawson; Angelo Scafone, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Preston Schroyer, Rochester; Corban Small, Auburn Hills Avondale; Brendan Teal, Waterford Kettering; Joey Thibodeau, Clarkston Everest; Eli Turner, Birmingham Groves; Keyontae Turner, Ortonville Brandon; Drew Van Heck, Lake Orion; Nate Vesper, Clawson; Jacob Young, Detroit Catholic Central.

► Offensive linemen: Tim Anderson, Rochester Adams; Ian Allison, Madison Heights Lamphere; Jacob Ayar, Walled Lake Central; Drake Biggie, Oxford; Max Burk, Madison Heights Madison; Christian Campbell, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Zach Carey, Detroit Catholic Central; Colin Carlson, Lakeland; Nick Chance, Clawson; Seamus Conway, Walled Lake Northern; Luke Crocker, Clawson; Rafael Davish, Walled Lake Central; Caden DeWald, Birmingham Seaholm; Bryan Donner, Waterford Kettering; Josh Dubiel, Ortonville Brandon; Zach Gebhardt, Berkley; Jacob Gizinski, Hartland; Cole Hall, West Bloomfield; Elijah Harrison, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Jaret Harrison, Waterford Mott; Austin Jordan, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Trevor Leigh, Milford; Colton Leslie, Ortonville Brandon; Brad Luketic, Brighton; Raymond McDonald, Southfield A&T; Cian McGill, South Lyon East; Zachary Miller, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Mason Nelson, Howell; David Palushaj, Farmington; Tommy Phimister, Novi; Grant Porter, Howell; Colin Siterlet, Troy Athens; Kyle Spence, Troy Athens; Devin Sylvester, Clawson; Nick Thorn, Birmingham Seaholm; Engelbert Vela, Farmington; Jenson Walker, Holly; Enrico Weathington, Ferndale;

► Quarterbacks: Markis Alexander, Birmingham Groves; Jacob Bendtsen, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Conor Benson, Royal Oak Shrine; Frank Black, Oak Park; Jacob Bousamra, North Farmington; Carter Farris, Rochester Adams; C.J. Harris, West Bloomfield; Grant Henson, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Eli Hilliard, Waterford Kettering; Blaze Lauer, Lake Orion; Max Martin, Farmington; Gio Mastromatteo, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Micah Miller, Ortonville Brandon; Ahlon Mitchell, Detroit Country Day; Braden Mussat, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Greg Piscopink, Birmingham Brother Rice; Anthony Romphf, Southfield A&T; Grant Ross, Waterford Lakes; Tanner Slazinski, Bloomfield Hills; Logan Tobel, Hartland; Peyton Youngblood, Rochester.

► Running backs: Luke Alkire, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Anthony Ammori, Detroit Country Day; Waides Ashmon, Troy Athens; Jack Birks, Detroit Catholic Central; Cam Burford, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Kyle Cartier, Waterford Lakes; Cody Darabau, Detroit Catholic Central; Garnett Davis, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Gage Delanoy, Hartland; Connor Gaeschke, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep; Bryan Greene, Howell; Myles Gresham, North Farmington; Ethan Kaiser, Rochester Adams; Mason Kolb, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Erik Kramar, Milford; Jack Lasceski, Clarkston Everest; Martin Massucci, Royal Oak Shrine; Will McBride, Birmingham Seaholm; Anthony Mersino, Waterford Lakes; Dakota Meyers, Lakeland; Tariq Muhammad, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Trejon Pickett, Ferndale; Davion Primm, Oak Park; Matt Pullman, Oxford; A.J. Rasa, Troy Athens; Zach Rood, Detroit Catholic Central; Jacob Sanders, Royal Oak Shrine; Nick Santoni, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Jonah Schrock, Howell; Keion Shaw, Farmington; Colby Taylor, Birmingham Groves; Devonta Twymon, Earl Weaver, Royal Oak; Adrien Williams, Ortonville Brandon; Donovan Wright, South Lyon East.

► Athlete: Anthony Patritto, Rochester Adams; Tristen Perry, Clawson; Cole Price, Detroit Catholic Central; Keone Woody Sanders, Waterford Mott.

► Kicker: Moritz Preuss, Birmingham Groves; Jack Schram, Waterford Kettering; Massimo Sgambati, North Farmington; Leo Skupin, Lakeland.

► Defensive linemen: Darryl Allen, Birmingham Groves; Justin Anagonye, Berkley; Justin Anasonye, Berkley; Matthew Andoni, Birmingham Brother Rice; Joe Cady, Lake Orion; Xavier Chasen, Waterford Mott; Beau Davis, West Bloomfield; Chase Ekonen, Hartland; Mason Everly, Birmingham Brother Rice; Alex Griffiths, Ortonville Brandon; Bruno Guberinich, Detroit Catholic Central; Bryson Gunn, Ortonville Brandon; Bryce Hall, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; C.J. Hoke, South Lyon East; Alex Hunt, Walled Lake Northern; Matthew Issacson, Royal Oak; Max Kaleto, Lakeland; William Kerr, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Brian Keturakis, Auburn Hills Avondale; Nate Kwapisz, Brighton; Jake LaBarre, Birmingham Seaholm; Will Leggon, Detroit Country Day; Jack McDonald, Detroit Catholic Central; Joe McNab, Madison Heights Lamphere; Sterling Miles, West Bloomfield; Patrick Morgan, Waterford Lakes; Ben Newby, Waterford Lakes; John Rayba, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Cody Riggly, Berkley; Andrew Shankster, Rochester Adams; Stephen Singleton, Farmington; Garret Sisco, Hartland; John Stabinsky, Troy; Drew Stanley, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Greyson Stevens, Brighton; John Suran, Clarkston Everest; Gus Taylor, South Lyon; Brennan Wetzel, Ortoville Brandon; Anthony Williams, Walled Lake Western; Harley Wilt, Walled Lake Western.

► Linebackers: Gavin Alderman, Ortonville Brandon; Solomon Bell, Southfield A&T; Ben Benson, Troy; Jon Brunette, North Farmington; Marcus Chidester, Howell; Torey Coleman, Auburn Hills Avondale; Casey Coltrin, Lake Orion; Andrew Dooley, North Farmington; Jack Fairman, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood; Peyton Gulledge, Ortonville Brandon; Deon Harper, Oak Park; Connor Heitman, Milford; Matt Isom, Walled Lake Northern; Jamason Jodway, Auburn Hills Avondale; Jack Jurkovich, Birmingham Seaholm; Daniel Keiser, Waterford Mott; Isaac Kinne, Lake Orion; Dylan Knode, Royal Oak; Mitch Komorous, South Lyon; Tremain Lee, Ferndale; Jack Loeffler, Waterford Lakes; Adam Long, Madison Heights Madison; Mitch Moore, South Lyon East; Logan Nicks, Oxford; Nick Odeh, Clawson; Tremayne Oliver, Oak Park; Devin Parkison, Clarkston; Jacob Piekutowski, Royal Oak Shrine; Philip Pietila, Howell; Larry Platt, Waterford Kettering; Noah Pointek, Hartland; Nick Potenza, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Drew Ranson, South Lyon East; Chris Rea, Detroit Country Day; Ohannes Sarkisian, Birmingham Brother Rice; Drake Schultz, Lakeland; Mike Sherrill, Lakeland; Daniel Siminski, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Cameron Sims, Farmington; Aaron Smith, Royal Oak Shrine; Brody Snyder, Bloomfield Hills; Xayion Styles, Waterford Mott; Ian Szakacs, Walled Lake Northern; Christian Teichner, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Cameron Terrill, Birmingham Brother Rice; Demajia Thomas, Waterford Kettering; Camden Williams, Rochester; Dayshawn Wilson, Waterford Mott; Brendan Worton, Troy; Matt Wright, Novi; Brendin Yatooma, Detroit Catholic Central.

► Defensive backs: Kameron Arnold, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Carson Barringer, Walled Lake Western; Nathan Call, Oxford; Saborn Campbell, Detroit Country Day; Taj Cheathem, North Farmington; Kaleb Coleman, Birmingham Groves; Ben Coloske, Milford; Ryan Cornelius, Walled Lake Northern; Klark Crockett, North Farmington; Dominic Cross, Clarkston Everest; Jack Curren, Birmingham Groves; Brendan Dancer, South Lyon; Nate Dostal, Lakeland; Dylan Erskine, Clarkston; LaMarr George, Waterford Kettering; Ian Hummel, Brighton; Makai Johnson, Madison Heights Madison; Matt Jontz, Brighton; Jackson Kovarik, Howell; Jaemin Liebler, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Kade Manzo, Lake Orion; Danny Mason, Orchard Lake St. Mary's; Anthony Massucci, Royal Oak Shrine; Brendan McClusky, Waterford Mott; Bryan McCormick, West Bloomfield; Blake Morriss, North Farmington; Jacob Peruski, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Alan Roberson, Farmington; Cole Seaburn, Walled Lake Northern; Steve Shelton, South Lyon; Marcus Sheppard, Detroit Country Day; Jawon Slater, Ortonville Brandon; Easton St. Clair, Detroit Catholic Central; Gavin Tarsin, Waterford Mott; Jonathan Tillman, Birmingham Brother Rice; Jack Warner, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Elijah Wheeler, Auburn Hills Avondale; Tyler Zischerk, South Lyon East.

► Punters: Nolan Mohr, Farmington; Ryan Peluso, Troy.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com