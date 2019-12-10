Orchard Lake St. Mary’s head coach Todd Cobert had simple expectations for his team ahead of Tuesday’s opening-night matchup against Detroit Denby.

But with OLSM coming into this season as the No. 4 team in the state, watching his team take a 35-point lead into halftime before advancing to a 62-16 victory served as a friendly reminder that the outside expectations for this team are much, much higher.

Buy Photo Orchard Lake's Lorne Bowman II (11) drives to the basket past Denby's Anthony Harris (12) in the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

“My only expectations were that we were going to play hard and share the ball,” Cobert said. “I think we definitely played hard, and shared the ball a little bit better in the second half.

OLSM (1-0) got 19 points from senior point guard Lorne Bowman (Wisconsin) and 16 from junior shooting guard Julian Roper.

“It all comes down to our captain Lorne Bowman and his leadership,” Cobert said. “He got us going early, a lot of ball pressure and deflections that were able to get us out and run in transition.”

OLSM was also able to get points in transition on Denby (0-1) thanks in large part to a big effort on the boards from Roper, who grabbed double-digit rebounds.

“Julian Roper really rebounded well,” Cobert said. “We hit the glass really hard.”

Cobert added that despite entering the locker room at halftime with a monstrous lead, he didn’t have any trouble keeping OLSM focused down the stretch.

“It’s just about winning the next possession and not looking at the scoreboard,” Cobert said. “Not to sound too cliche, but that’s what it’s about. We try to emphasize that each possession is the last possession of the season.”

More boys basketball

Birmingham Seaholm 58, Rochester Adams 53: Dominic Cullen had 17 points and Alex Lonze had 13 points for Seaholm (1-0). P. Prieskorn had 19 points for Adams (0-1).

Bloomfield Hills 62, Rochester 33: Collin Hecker scored 19 and Mason Canfield 10 for Bloomfield Hills. Matt Stone scored 17 for Rochester (0-1).

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 72, Madison Heights Lamphere 44: John Kersh scored 17, Cam Garner 16 and Jordan Robuck 13 for Cranbrook (1-0). Dylan Chago scored nine for Lamphere (0-1).

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 65, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 38: Evan Akkashian had 26 points and Thai Fowler had 22 points for Roeper. Merrick Michaelson had nine points for Frankel (0-1).

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 64, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 63: Josh Kulka scored 27 and Ryan Schuster added 11 for Chippewa Valley (1-0). Jordan Johnson had 21 points, Caron Williams 16 and Spencer Ashman 12 for L’Anse Creuse (0-1).

Dearborn 85, Dearborn Edsel Ford 65: Niemer Hamood scored 29, Jack Melton 20 and Brandon Bacon Jr. 14 for Dearborn (1-0). Yousef Hussein scored 22 for Edsel Ford (0-1).

Dearborn A&T 66, Dundee 62: Trevaris Webb had 25 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Jayden Williams had 18 points and three assists for A&T (1-0). David Roberts had 17 points for Dundee (0-1).

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 71, Westland Lutheran 25: Marquise Schumake scored 17, Gabe Lessnau 11 and Avery Ismail and Martez Cook 10 for Annapolis (1-0). Westland Lutheran is 0-1.

Detroit Cody 56, Detroit Central 40: Keoni Ware had 13 points and Jason James 12 for Cody (1-0). Elijah Grainer had 12 points for Central (0-1).

Detroit Community 45, Detroit Northwestern 42: Antoine Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds and Coreon Bradford eight and 10 for Community (1-0). Northwestern is 0-1.

Detroit Cristo Rey 64, University Prep Art and Design 62: Satchel Love scored 24 and Eric James had 10 points and made the winning shot for Cristo Rey (1-0). U-Prep is 0-1.

Detroit Renaissance 81, Southfield Bradford Academy 55: Juwan Maxey scored 27 and Jacob White added 24 for Renaissance (1-0) in its opener. Camron Burton had 18 points for Bradford Academy (0-1).

Detroit Southeastern 54, Detroit West Side Academy 46: Karon Allen had 22 points and 14 rebounds and Iron Wilson and Devyn Waugh each scored 11 for Southeastern (1-0). West Side is 0-1.

Farmington 61, Wayne Memorial 56: Jaden Akems had 26 points for Farmington (1-0). Dontae Forman had 19 points for Memorial (0-2).

Grosse Pointe South 66, Detroit East English 44: Will Johnson scored 18, Anthony Benard had 10 points, four assists and four steals and Alex Shaheen had 10 assists for South (1-0). East English is 0-1.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 58, Everest Collegiate 38: Nolan Julio had 19 points, eight assists and six steals and Kevin Everhart scored 10 for Cardinal Mooney (1-0). Michael McGrath scored 12 for Everest (0-1).

Northville 43, Wyandotte Roosevelt 23: Zach Schoemaker scored 18 for Northville (1-0). James Breaux scored six for Roosevelt (0-1).

Novi 63, Auburn Hills Avondale 50: Bruce Turner and Alando Williams each scored 14 for Novi (1-0). Avondale is 0-1.

Peck 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 46: Brandon Wimiarski scored 18 for Peck (1-0). Peyton Mooney scored 14 for Sanilac (0-1).

St. Clair 79, Port Huron 72: Ryan Zimmer scored 25 for St. Clair (1-0). De-Ovion Price scored 24 for Port Huron (0-1).

Troy 70, Berkley 46: Brody Parker scored 26 and Ethan Emerzian 14 for Troy (1-0). Berkley 0-1.

Walled Lake Northern 42, Milford 31: Jesse Lawson Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Kevyn Robertson had eight points with 10 rebounds for Northern (1-0). Eric Elizondo had six points, and Nathan Johnson had six points for Milford (0-1).

Warren De La Salle 68, Notre Dame Prep 47: Nick Proszak scored 18 and Joe Gjonaj 16 for De La Salle. Jacob Anderson scored 16 for Notre Dame Prep (0-1).

Warren Fitzgerald 57, Center Line 30: Trey West had 14 points and five steals and Thomas Lewis had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Fitzgerald (1-0). Center Line is 0-1.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 50, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 47: Nick Johnson had 21 points, Tre Redding had 13 points, and Deion Black had eight points for Collegiate (1-0). Jacob Lamantae had nine points for Jalen Rose (0-1).

Warren Mott 64, St. Anne’s Catholic (CN) 59: Zach Baranski had 13 points and 15 rebounds and James Chaney scored 11 for Mott (1-0). St. Anne’s is 0-1.

West Bloomfield 88, Southfield Christian 66: Ryan Hurst scored 31 and John Ammori 19 for West Bloomfield(1-0). Da’jion Humphrey scored 26 for Southfield Christian (0-1).

White Lake Lakeland 63, South Lyon East 58 (OT): David Jabiro had 24 points, and Austin Boughton had 10 points and eight rebounds for Lakeland (1-0, 1-0 Lakes Valley). Zack Dsentz had 12 points for East (0-1, 0-1 Lakes Valley).

Ypsilanti Community 55, Redford Union 54: Mcguire had 17 points for Ypsilanti (1-0). Malik O’Neal had 15 points, Ahmeer Cossom had 13 points, and Denim Ray’Barrow had 11 points for Redford (0-1).

Girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 32, Frankel Jewish Academy 20: Flawless Gregory scored 12 for Roeper (2-0). Frankel is 0-1.

Farmington Hills Mercy 59, Wixom St. Catherine 25: Maya White had 13 points and six rebounds and Maddie Kenney 12 and five for Mercy (3-0). St. Catherine is 1-1.

Flint Hamady 56, Waterford Lakes 49: Aryanna Naylor had 16 points and Xeryia Tartt had 15 points for Hamady (2-1). Quinn Robak had 35 points and made eight 3-pointers for Lakes (1-2).

Garden City 51, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44: Siena McNitt scored 13 and Allyssa Sanner 11 for Garden City (1-2, 1-0 Western Wayne). Makayla Birchette scored 11 for Annapolis (1-2, 0-1).

Grosse Pointe North 42, Utica 23: Christina Braker scored 16 for North (3-0). Madison Barch scored 11 for Utica (2-1).

Macomb Dakota 59, Romeo 31: Ella Burger scored 16, Jaimee Moshenko 12 and Dena Moyer had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Dakota (2-0). MacKenzie Trpcevski scored seven for Romeo (1-2).

Madison Heights Lamphere 38, Center Line 26: Nydia Shumate scored 13 and Evy Bisbikis 10 for Lamphere (2-1). Center Line is 0-3.

Romulus 59, Redford Thurston 35: Ciarra Hardy had 31 points, and Kelsei Hall had 14 points for Romulus (1-1). Biraea Freeman had 10 points for Thurston (1-2).

Royal Oak 44, Plymouth 39: Sarah Soraghan scored 20 and Elinor Kochanski nine for Royal Oak (3-0). Sophie Zelek scored 13 and Ella Riley 11 for Plymouth (1-1).

Taylor 38, Gibraltar Carlson 23: Amiah Thomas had 12 points for Taylor (2-1, 1-0 Downriver). Brooke Nitzkorski had eight points for Carlson (0-2, 0-1 Downriver).

Utica Ford 41, Rochester 29: Olivia Kubik had 20 points with four assists and four steals, and Zahra Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds for Ford (1-2). Jackie Hurst had 11 points for Rochester (0-3).

Walled Lake Central 50, Waterford Kettering 36: Abbie Renner scored 19 and Kennedy Campbell 11 for Central (1-1). Izzy Dugal scored 12 for Kettering (0-3).

Scores

Boys

Ann Arbor Central Academy 51, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 35

Armada 53, Capac 38

Birmingham Seaholm 58, Rochester Adams 53

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 65, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 38

Burton Bendle 84, Flint Southwestern 74

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 64, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 63

Croswell-Lexington 59, Marysville 52

Dearborn 85, Dearborn Edsel Ford 65

Dearborn A&T 66, Dundee 62

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 71, Lutheran Westland 25

Detroit Cody 56, Detroit Central 40

Detroit Frontier International 64, Detroit Universal Academy 63

Detroit Mumford 74, Lansing Everett 57

DeWitt 55, Lansing Sexton 43

Dryden 51, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 28

East Jordan 72, Bellaire 46

Eastpointe 60, Fraser 43

Farmington 61, Wayne Memorial 56

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 81, Davison 45

Flint Kearsley 67, Lake Fenton 64

Howell 63, Okemos 53

Lansing Catholic 75, Lansing Eastern 73 (OT)

Livingston Christian 61, Bloomfield Christian 29

Madison Heights Madison 49, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 37

Memphis 60, New Haven Merritt Academy 30

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 62, Detroit Denby 16

Perrysburg (OH) 48, Saline 30

Pinckney 66, Brighton 54

Portland 60, Lansing Christian 37

Riverview 71, Southgate Anderson 60

Salem 42, Dexter 39

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 58, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 36

Sterling Heights Stevenson 63, Mount Clements 59

Troy 70, Berkley 46

Utica Eisenhower 63, Romeo 49

Walled Lake Central 43, Waterford Kettering 41

Walled Lake Northern 42, Milford 31

Walled Lake Western 57, Plymouth Christian Academy 48

Warren Michigan Collegiate 50, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 47

White Lake Lakeland 63, South Lyon East 58 (OT)

Ypsilanti Community 55, Redford Union 54 (OT)

Girls

Allen Park 48, Southgate Anderson 35

Allen Park Cabrini 50, Clarkson Everest Collegiate 39

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 54, Flat Rock 52

Ann Arbor Central Academy 35, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 35

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richael 42, Pinckney 24

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 60, Lutheran Westland 24

Berkley 49, Troy 38

Birmingham Groves 62, Oxford 49

Birmingham Seaholm 38, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 35

Clarkston 59, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42

Clawson 35, Hazel Park 32

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Roseville 24

Dearborn Divine Child 58, New Boston Huron 22

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 39, Melvindale 37

Detroit Pershing 49, Detroit Univ. Prep Science & Math 10

Dexter 66, Salem 28

Eastpointe 43, Sterling Heights 39

Erie Mason 45, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 43

Farmington Hills Mercy, Wixom St. Catherine 25

Ferndale 47, Madison Heights Madison 14

Flint Hamady 56, Waterford Lakes 49

Garden City 51, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44

Genesee Christian 51, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 22

Hamtramck 55, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 5

Lansing Waverly 52, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 43

Macomb Dakota 59, Romeo 31

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 74, Marine City 41

Macomb Lutheran North 49, Armada 22

Madison Heights Lamphere 38, Center Line 26

Marysville 48, Port Huron Northern 42

Monroe Jefferson 61, Romulus Summit Academy North 39

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 49, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 38

North Farmington 63, Detroit Cornerstone 6

Novi 35, Auburn Hills Avondale 27

Ortonville Brandon 39, Almont 33

Plymouth Christian Academy 38, Canton 34 (OT)

Port Huron 56, St. Clair 20

Riverview 62, Dearborn Fordson 22

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 44, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 26

Romulus 59, Redford Thurston 35

Royal Oak 44, Plymouth 39

Saline 64, Trenton 13

South Lyon East 60, White Lake Lakeland 29

Taylor 38, Gibraltar Carlson 23

Temperance Bedford 52, Fenton 17

Utica Ford 41, Rochester 29

Walled Lake Northern 43, Milford 31

Walled Lake Western 54, South Lyon 23

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 53, Southfield Christian 42

Yale 32, Brown City 24

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 62, Carleton Airport 53

Ypsilanti Lincoln 51, Livonia Clarenceville 9