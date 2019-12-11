The Detroit News presents its All-East high school football team.

Buy Photo Grosse Pointe South's A.J. Benson had 38 catches for 712 yards, including 11 TDs. (Photo: Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News)

ENDS

A.J. BENSON

5-9, 165, Sr., Grosse Pointe South

Benson was a big-play receiver for South, coming up with 38 receptions for 713 yards and 11 TDs while also being an impact player in special teams.

“He’s the most explosive wide receiver I’ve ever coached,” coach Tim Brandon said. “He has an uncanny knack for finding the open area and getting yards after the catch.”

QUILLEN HOWZE

6-0, 175, Jr., Chippewa Valley

Howze used his sub-4.5 speed to make big plays as a receiver while giving opposing receivers little room to operate to help Chippewa Valley repeat as MAC Red champs. He had 29 receptions for 377 yards and two TDs while getting in on 22 tackles, four for lost yardage and intercepting a pass while breaking up 10 passes from his secondary position.

“Q is a big-time lockdown corner and a threat to score every time he touches the ball,” coach Scott Merchant said. “He led our team in receptions and in passes defended. He is a complete player with blazing speed.”

Howze has offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Central Michigan, Toledo, Bowling Green and Akron.

STEVEN NADOLSKI

6-1, 175, Sr., Utica Eisenhower

Nadolski grabbed 39 passes for 751 yards and six TDs to help Eisenhower to a 9-3 record and Division 1 regional championship game appearance. He also returned three punts for TDs.

“Steve did a lot of things for us and excelled at them all, receiver, DB, punt returner and kick returner,” coach Chris Smith said. “He was a dangerous deep threat every time our offense had the ball.”

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

CONNOR CRACCHIOLO

6-4, 260, Sr., Richmond

Cracchiolo was a big, physical two-way player for Richmond, getting in on 62 tackles, including nine tackles for lost yardage to help Richmond to a state playoff appearance.

“He’s a strong edge blocker, made our outside zone go,” coach John Kocher said. “He has great feet and a high motor for a big kid, making tackles all over the field.”

ISIAH DANIELS

6-2, 250, Jr., Warren Mott

Daniels was a strong, two-way player for Mott, helping his team reach the state playoffs.

“Isiah is a dominant run blocker and pass protector that was the leader of the Mott offensive line,” coach Tom Milanov said. “He also led the defensive line with 40 tackles, including six tackles for lost yardage.”

GIOVANNI EL-HADI

6-4, 285, Jr., Sterling Heights Stevenson

El-Hadi, a Michigan commit, was a two-way standout for Stevenson, and a big reason it won its first district and regional titles since 2009.

“A three-year starter, he is the anchor of our offensive line,” coach Justin Newcomb said. “In passing situations, he is matched up with the best pass rusher and in 12 games and 138 pass attempts he has given up just one sack all year. He also had 53 pancakes/knockdowns on the year.”

DAVION WEATHERSPOON

6-1, 295, Jr., Harper Woods

Weatherspoon was fast and physical, not allowing a sack during his junior year.

“Davion is the ideal offensive lineman,” coach Rod Oden said. “He plays with tenacity and has a nasty attitude. He’s a three-year starter at center and graded out 99 percent as a run blocker and 100 percent in pass protection.”

Weatherspoon has 20 offers, including Michigan and Kentucky.

Buy Photo Three-year starter Tyson Wheeler was a major factor in Macomb Dakota rushing for 2,500 yards this season. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

TYSON WHEELER

6-2, 250, Sr., Macomb Dakota

Wheeler was a three-year starter at center for Dakota, a reason it rushed for more than 2,500 yards this season, averaging eight yards a carry.

“Tyson is extremely tough and athletic,” coach Greg Baur said. “He’s very smart and made all of our line calls. As a center he had the rare ability to pull and lead outside plays. He is the best center our staff has ever coached.”

QUARTERBACK

ALEX SHAHEEN

5-10, 165, Sr., Grosse Pointe South

Shaheen completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 2,009 yards and 25 TDs with a quarterback rating of 157.8, averaging more than 200 yards passing a game.

“He’s like a point guard on the field,” coach Tim Brandon said. “He really distributed the ball well to all of our playmakers.”

RUNNING BACKS

Chippewa Valley's Myren Harris compiled 1,499 yards in rushing and 19 TDs. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

MYREN HARRIS

5-10, 210, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Harris ran for 1,499 yards (8.1 average) and 19 TDs while also grabbing six passes for 121 yards and a TD to earn MAC Red MVP honors while leading his team to back-to-back division championships for the first time in school history.

“Myren is a complete running back,” coach Scott Merchant said. “He made the transition from quarterback to running back last year and this year he took it to a whole other level. He can beat you with speed, power, agility or with his hands and is only going to get better as he gains more experience at the position.”

Harris has offers from Ferris State, Grand Valley, Saginaw Valley, Northern Michigan and Findlay.

DE’JAVION STEPNEY

6-0, 180, Jr., Macomb Dakota

Stepney rushed for 1,226 yards (8.6 average) and 13 TDs while also doing a good job of catching the ball out of the backfield (16 receptions, 310 yards, TD) to help Dakota upset Chippewa Valley in a Division 1 pre-district game. He also did a good job from his secondary position, getting in on 60 tackles while breaking up seven passes and getting two interceptions.

“In 29 years of coaching, he’s one of the best two-way players I have ever coached,” coach Greg Baur said.

Stepney has nine offers, including Indiana, Boston College and Cincinnati.

ATHLETE

JORDAN RAMSEY

5-9, 165, So., Sterling Heights Stevenson

Ramsey showed his versatility by playing quarterback, running back and receiver on offense while also showing his playmaking ability from his secondary position on defense.

“He’s a game-changer, an explosive athlete who has a chance to go the distance every time he touches the ball,” coach Justin Newcomb said. “He had an incredible postseason, accounting for five touchdowns, three interceptions, getting in on 17 tackles while having a hand in 592 yards of offense.”

KICKER

JEREMY TARAS

6-4, 200, Sr., Utica Ford

Taras made 7 of 8 field goals while averaging 40 yards a punt and making opponents start drives with a long field to deal with on kickoffs.

“He’s a really good athlete who could play any position,” coach Tony Smith said. “He was the goalie for our soccer team.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

HAROLD IRBY

6-2, 260, Sr., St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Irby was a strong two-way player to help Lakeview win a school-record eight games. He was an outstanding blocker as a tight end while also getting in on 11 tackles for lost yardage, five sacks.

“Harold plays tight end and defensive tackle, he’s a great kid, hard worker and is tough,” said coach Pat Threet of Irby, who has offers from Grand Valley and Saginaw Valley.

BRAIDEN MCGREGOR

6-4, 270, Sr., Port Huron Northern

McGregor was a dominant force on both sides of the ball, getting in on 34 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for lost yardage from his defensive end position before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He also caught eight passes for 125 yards and five TDs as a tight end.

“Braiden is a game-changer,” coach Larry Roelens said. “Teams have to plan for him on both sides of the ball. He has a high football IQ and is a very coachable kid.”

McGregor will play next year at Michigan.

JAKOB PLOETZ

6-3, 210, Sr., Romeo

Ploetz got in on 58.5 tackles, including 10 for lost yardage, recovering two fumbles, intercepting a pass and blocking two kicks to help Romeo earn its 16th straight state playoff appearance.

“Jakob played with relentless effort, which led the Bulldog defense to give up the second-fewest points (135) in Macomb County,” coach Curt Rienas said.

IAN WEST

6-0, 220, Sr., Utica Eisenhower

West caused problems from his defensive end position, getting in on 76 tackles, including 18 tackles for lost yardage, eight sacks.

“Ian was our most disruptive defensive player,” coach Chris Smith said. “His quickness and ability to shed blocks made him a dominant force in the trenches.”

LINEBACKERS

ANTHONY CARDAMONE

6-1, 195, Jr., Utica Eisenhower

Cardamone showed his speed and toughness by getting in on 125 tackles, including 10 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles, intercepting three passes and recovering three fumbles to help Eisenhower reach the Division 1 regional title game.

“Anthony is a special player that has all the attributes we look for in a middle linebacker,” coach Chris Smith said. “He has speed, size, brains and the relentless pursuit to the ball. His downhill playing ability made him a force on our defense this year.”

JACOB HAUSMANN

6-2, 230, Sr., Almont

Hausmann showed his ability to go sideline-to-sideline to get in on 105 tackles, including 10 tackles for lost yardage while intercepting two passes to help Almont make a Division 5 state championship game appearance at Ford Field.

“His knowledge of the game made him a special player, just a smart kid, smart football player,” coach James Leusby said. “He is tough and hard to block, has a nose for the football and when he hits you most times you went backwards.”

JOSH HEADLEE

6-2, 230, Sr., Marine City

Headlee was big, strong and fast, getting in on 60 tackles, including 17 tackles for lost yardage and eight sacks to help Marine City to a 10-0 record before a Division 5 district title game loss to Almont.

“Josh Headlee is the most dominant player that we have produced at Marine City in the last several years,” coach Ron Glodich said. “He has a non-stop motor that allows him to block to the whistle and chase the ball down on defense. He set the school record for most tackles in his career and has the right combination of speed, strength and competitive fire to play at the next level.”

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Buy Photo Warren De La Salle's Braden Babich recorded 34 tackles to go along with two interceptions. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

BRADEN BABICH

6-1, 180, Sr., Warren De La Salle

De La Salle coach Mike Giannone moved Babich from linebacker to defensive back and the move paid off with Babich getting in on 34 tackles while intercepting two passes to help his team give up an average of 10.1 points, including just 26 during its final four games, including a 14-3 win over Detroit Catholic Central, a 22-0 win over Division 1 state champion Davison, a 17-7 win over U-D Jesuit and a 16-8 loss to West Bloomfield.

MYLES HARRIS

5-11, 195, Sr., Chippewa Valley

Harris was an impact player in all three phases of the game, as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner to help Chippewa Valley repeat as MAC Red champions. He got in on 29 tackles while intercepting four passes while also being a big-play man as a receiver, averaging 26.3 yards on nine catches for four TDs while averaging 31.7 yards a return on special teams.

“Myles is a tremendous athlete and really came into his own this year as an all-around player,” coach Scott Merchant said. “He was the leader of our secondary, made all of the calls and led us with four interceptions. He’s a tireless worker and an outstanding leader.”

Harris has multiple Division II offers, including Ferris State and Grand Valley and Saginaw Valley.

WILL JOHNSON

6-2, 180, So., Grosse Pointe South

Johnson put himself on the radar after showing his skills on both sides of the ball, coming up with 37 receptions for 600 yards and eight TDs while being a lockdown corner, getting in on 21 tackles while breaking up eight passes. He also scored off a punt return.

“Will’s an extremely athletic cornerback and wide receiver,” said coach Tim Brandon of Johnson who has nine offers. “He didn’t have exceptional defensive stats because teams didn’t throw his way.”

Buy Photo Harper Woods' Lemuel Neely-Watley got in on 41 tackles from his secondary spot. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

LEMUEL NEELY-WATLEY

6-0, 170, Sr., Harper Woods

Neely-Watley used his speed and talent to get things done at a high level on both sides of the ball, getting in on 41 tackles from his cornerback spot, including six tackles for lost yardage while intercepting three passes. He also had 13 receptions for 217 yards and three TDs and had 779 yards rushing and seven TDs.

“He was arguably our best player regardless of position,” coach Rod Oden said. “He took snaps at 13 different positions this season.”

Neely-Watley will play next year at Indiana.

PUNTER

SEAN DONALDSON

5-9, 185, Sr., St. Clair

Donaldson had a strong senior season to help St. Clair earn an 8-2 record and make a state playoff appearance. He converted 36 of 38 PATs, made 4 of 5 field goals with a long of 45 yards, had 22 touchbacks and averaged 38.5 yards a punt.

“He was an impressive kid, played outside linebacker, which is rare for a kicker, and used the linebacker mentality to kick the ball and go after the guy and tackle him too,” coach James Bishop said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JUSTIN NEWCOMB, Sterling Heights Stevenson

Newcomb got Stevenson rolling midway through the season to make a strong postseason run, earning its first district and regional titles in 10 years after going 4-5, 2-7 and 1-8 the previous three seasons. He started three different quarterbacks, including two sophomores.

“It was an incredible postseason run, a powerful program-changing type of run,” Newcomb said. “We had a group who believed, trusted and worked every day to create a legacy and leave their mark. I’m proud of what this team became.”

SECOND TEAM

►Ends: Dorian Chaney, 5-10, 160, Sr., Warren Mott; Colby Schapman, 6-6, 200, Sr., Almont.

►Offensive linemen: Owen Chen, 6-0, 265, Sr., Grosse Pointe South; Weston Jones, 6-4, 260, Jr., Romeo; Jonathon LaFave, 6-4, 260, Sr., Romeo; Donovan McBride, 6-2, 270, Sr., Chippewa Valley; Charles Wesley, 6-2, 265, Sr., Chippewa Valley.

►Quarterback: Josh Kulka, 6-3, 195, Sr., Chippewa Valley

►Running backs: Jack Paupert 5-11, 185, Sr., Almont; Evan Rochon, 5-9, 160, Sr., St. Clair Shores Lakeview.

►Athlete: Mike Love, 5-9, 170, Sr., Macomb Dakota

►Kicker: Luke Drzewiecki, 6-1, 180, Jr., Utica Eisenhower

►Defensive linemen: Dan Chaudhry, 6-3, 230, Sr., Macomb Dakota; Meric Okoniewski, 6-7, 235, Sr., Almont; Ben Weber, 6-3, 245, Sr., Romeo; Michael Young Jr., 6-1, 230, Sr., Warren De La Salle.

►Linebackers: James Doerer, 6-1, 205, Sr., Grosse Pointe South; Adam Long, 5-10, 210, Sr., Madison Heights Madison; Camden Orlando, 5-10, 215, Sr., Macomb Dakota.

►Defensive backs: Tyler Gerling, 5-11, 160, Jr., Warren De La Salle; Curtis Hamilton, 5-9, 165, Sr., Warren Mott; Isaiah Robinson, 6-5, 200, Sr., St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Wesley Uppleger, 5-9, 165, Sr., Marine City

►Punter: Dylan Lanthier, 6-1, 160, Sr., L’Anse Creuse

HONORABLE MENTION

►Ends: Omar Bell, Fraser; Owen Berger, Macomb Lutheran North; Jerell Brooks, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Jaden Davis, Center Line; Larry Dedalis, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; James Delong, Port Huron Northern; Matthew Drdul, Macomb Lutheran North; Mark Fabiilli, Macomb Lutheran North; Anthony Freeman, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Joe Gillette, Sterling Heights Parkway; Gary Glaser, Macomb Lutheran North; Jude Hage, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Ra’Quan Hudson, Clinton Township Clintondale; Jaylen Johnson, Center Line; Marsae Joseph, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Kas Juncaj, Sterling Heights; Malachi Lewis, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Angelo Patsalis, Marine City; Zackary Schorman, Richmond; Austin Schweiger, St. Clair; Derek Snyder, Richmond; Justin Slaski, Macomb Lutheran North; Chuck Tigert, Marine City; Tayshawn Trent, Eastpointe; Davion Watkins, Eastpointe.

►Offensive linemen: Logan Bonner, Port Huron Northern; Joe Calamia, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore; Nicholas Cardella, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett; Thomas Esch, L’Anse Creuse North; Parker Foster, Marysville; Jeffrey Goodin, Utica Ford; Elmir Jakpovic, Eastpointe; Zack Jaksa, Sterling Heights Parkway; Michael Kostrubiec, Romeo; Patrick Kramer, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Erenik Krasniqi, Sterling Heights; Jacob Kukuk, Macomb Lutheran North; Henry Mitchell, Clinton Township Clintondale; Paul Nasr, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Mark Nikollaj, Utica Eisenhower; Maguire Palicke, Utica; River Palumbo, St. Clair; Brandon Ross, Macomb Dakota; Aren Sopfe, Marine City; Adam Zepp, Warren De La Salle;

►Quarterbacks: Angelo Basilisco, Macomb Lutheran North; Chris Edwards, Sterling Heights; Oliver Ford, Warren Lincoln; Brady Gleason, St. Clair; Josh Hellebuyck, Almont; Tyrell Henry, Roseville; Seth Klink, Port Huron Northern; Ian Narva, Grosse Poine Woods Liggett; Tristen Perry, Clawson; Blake Rastigue, Utica Eisenhower; Robert Salter, Roseville; Brandon Schorman, Richmond; Kawon Robertson, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Xzorion Simmons, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore; Anthony Stepnitz, Warren De La Salle; Justin Szumanski, L’Anse Creuse North; Brandon Tatters, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Brent Vinson, Eastpointe; Colby Walker, Marine City; Darrell Walker, Clinton Township Clintondale.

►Running backs: Henry Brown, Warren Woods Tower; Jalen Crawford, Warren Fitzgerald; Maurice Davis, Eastpointe; Ceontae Harris, Warren Lincoln; Niko Johnson, Sterling Heights; Evan Kruskie, St. Clair; Daivon Lowman, Roseville; Richard Marshall, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Gary Nilson, Utica Ford; Gabe Olschefsky, Utica; Carter Penn, Macomb Lutheran North; Branden Reuba, St. Clair; Evan Rochon, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Caiden Sloan, Macomb Dakota; Brian St. Clair, Romeo; Brett Stanley, Warren De La Salle; Alec Vandermeer, Macomb Lutheran North; Jerry Whitehead, Clinton Township Clintodale; Ethan Whitley, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Nick Wingfield, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Demario Young, Warren Cousino.

►Athletes: Griffin Adams, Sterling Heights Parkway; Theo Ellis, Port Huron Northern; Greg Tarr, Romeo.

►Defensive linemen: Ray Bell, Grosse Pointe North; Chris Berry, Warren Mott; Garrison Brown, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Owen Chen, Grosse Pointe South; Tyler Davey, Macomb Lutheran North; Kristian Dushaj, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore; Nick Fannon, Grosse Pointe South; Michael Heldman, Romeo; Corey Hines, Clinton Township Clintondale; Jalen Lowery, Utica Ford; Sal Madonna, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Durrell Murray, Warren De La Salle; Jalen Richardson, Fraser; Clarence Rodgers, Warren Lincoln; Julian Tocco, Clinton Township Clintondale; James Valenzuela, Utica.

►Linebackers: Erik Allen, Warren Lincoln; Will Beasley, Warren De La Salle; John Cannon, Eastpointe; Jarvis Elia, Sterling Heights; Mario Getaw, Utica Eisenhower; Chad Goodwine, Utica; Quincy Green, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Romeo Jones, Warren Mott; Blake Kapron, Almont; Sam Lasher, Marysville; Austin Mayer, Utica Ford; Dennis Mayfield, Warren Mott; Devarius McGraw, Chippewa Valley; Zach Meier, Marysville; Connor Miscovich, L’Anse Creuse North; Jack Murray, Macomb Dakota; Luke O’Hare, Port Huron Northern; Joe Phillips, St. Clair; Dejuan Richard, New Haven; Jake Robinet, Sterling Heights Parkway; Ken Soderberg, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Bryce Tinson, Romeo; Mason Walker, Marine City; Drew Zelenak, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett.

►Defensive backs: Trenten Angelbrandt, Port Huron Northern; Matt Bartolomucci, Richmond; Blake Brown, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Omari Embree, Warren Woods Tower; Kevin Everhart, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Adrian Gamage, Sterling Heights; Grant Hart, Grosse Pointe South; Jeremiah Harvey, Warren Lincoln; Javon Osterhout, Roseville; Ricky Pearson, Warren De La Salle; Taveon Thompson, Utica Ford; Trey West, Warren Fitzgerald.

