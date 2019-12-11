The Detroit News presents its All-Area West high school football team.

ENDS

DEION BURKS

5-9, 165, Jr., Belleville

Burks was the big play receiver for Belleville, coming up with 35 receptions for 871 yards and 12 TD catches, also returning a kick for a score to help Belleville repeat as Division 1 regional champs before a state semifinal loss to KLAA rival Brighton.

Buy Photo Belleville's Deion Burks had with 35 receptions for 871 yards and 12 TD catches. (Photo: Dave Reginek/Special to the Detroit News)

“Deion took a major jump this year in terms of his maturity and leadership on and off the field,” said coach Jermain Crowell of Burks who has eight offers, including Cincinnati, Kentucky and Rutgers. “He carries a 3.4 grade-point-average and is a year-round track kid. He embraced the physicality of football, is a playmaker and will play both ways next year.”

KOLTON MALINCZAK

5-8, 160, Sr., Saline

Malinczak was a big playmaker, coming through with 58 receptions for 815 yards and nine TD grabs to help Saline win the SEC Red championship while making another state playoff appearance.

“When we’re good offensively we usually have a pretty good slot receiver and he’s the next guy,” coach Joe Palka said. “He’s really the guy we tried to feature and get the ball to. We played him in a lot of different spots because he’s small and he’s quick and he’s hard to tackle.”

CAMERON UNDERWOOD

6-2, 180, Sr., Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Underwood had 63 receptions for 1,252 yards and 20 TDs this season to help Robichaud to a 9-3 record and a Division 5 regional final appearance.

“Cameron led us to the first district championship since 1991 with a monster game against Whitmore Lake with eight catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns,” coach Donny Scott said.

Underwood will play next year at Ferris State.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

IBRAHIM AHMAD

6-0, 280, Sr., Dearborn Fordson

Ahmad had a strong senior season at guard to help Fordson average more than 36 points with the majority of its yardage coming on the ground.

“Abe was the leader on the offensive line, graded out at 95 percent and when our center got hurt he took over making all the calls,” coach Walker Zaban said. “We ran the ball quite a bit and was very successful in that area and he was the leader of that group.”

TATE MACKENZIE

6-9, 320, Sr., Ypsilanti Lincoln

MacKenzie played both ways his senior year and showed his strength and athleticism to stand out for Lincoln.

“He’s probably the most dominant run blocker I’ve had in 27 years, and for as big as he is he’s a really flexible kid,” coach Chris Westfall said. “He’s really physical which translates to where he’ll go (and play in college).”

MacKenzie has offers from Toledo and Grand Valley and other preferred walk-on offers.

DAMON PAYNE

6-4, 295, Jr., Belleville

Payne was outstanding on both sides of the ball for Belleville, helping his team win the KLAA championship, along with Division 1 district and regional titles. He got in on 59 tackles, including 22 tackles for lost yardage, eight sacks while not giving up a sack as an offensive lineman.

“Damon’s a three-year starter and this year played almost every snap,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “He dominated on both sides of the ball, even playing throughout the playoffs on a bad ankle, and the scary thing is he’s still getting better.”

Payne, who received his first offer in the eighth grade from Georgia, also has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, USC and Michigan State.

ANDREW ROZMAN

6-3, 270, Sr., Allen Park

Rozman had a strong senior season for Allen Park, helping his team make a Division 3 regional title game appearance, a tough 28-27 loss to Chelsea. He anchored a line that helped Allen Park pile up 2,579 yards and 40 TDs on the ground while getting in on 18 tackles on defense.

“He’s a great leader by example, a going to work and grind it out type of player,” coach Tom Danosky said. “He played strong tackle and many of the team’s rushing yards was behind his blocking. He often drew double teams on defense.”

JAKE SWIRPLE

6-2, 290, Sr., Livonia Franklin

Swirple was an elite two-way lineman for Franklin, clogging up the middle defensively while leading an offensive line that averaged nearly 40 points a game. He got in on 45 tackles, including three sacks.

“Jake anchors an O-line that scored 423 points this season,” coach Chris Kelbert said. “He is always full-go every play, gives 100 percent all the time.”

QUARTERBACK

CHRISTIAN DHUE-REID

5-10, 220, Jr., Belleville

Dhue-Reid had another outstanding season, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,706 yards and 33 TDs with three interceptions. He also had four TDs rushing to help lead Belleville to KLAA, district and regional championships.

“Christian-Dhue Reid has grown into the unquestioned leader of the team,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “He is expected, and he expects to make plays. He’s gradually adding running to his game. He’s a great athlete and ultra-competitive, studies the game and knows what defenses are giving us and where the best matchups are which makes him a great field general.”

RUNNING BACKS

River Rouge's De'Andre Bulley rushed for 1,976 yards. (Photo: Dave Reginek-Special to Detroit, Dave Reginek-Special to Detroit)

DE’ANDRE BULLEY

6-0, 240, Sr., River Rouge

Bulley, a big, physical back, rushed for more than 1,976 yards and 22 TDs, including a 220-yard, three-TD performance in a 49-14 regional final win at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and a 33-yard TD run in the 30-7 Division 3 state championship game win over top-ranked Muskegon.

“De’Andre Bulley is our workhorse, 245 pounds, just a really powerful back who bruised defenses as the game went on and was a dominating force in the fourth quarter of our games this year,” coach Corey Parker said. “He was determined to take over games in crunch time, which made him difficult to deal with for defenses.”

Bulley de-committed from Akron and has offers from San Diego State, Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan.

CLARENCE CORBETT

6-0, 260, Sr., Woodhaven

Corbett used his strength and 4.7 speed to rush for 1,100 yards (125 carries) and 16 TDs to lead Woodhaven to the Downriver League title and a Division 1 district title game appearance.

“Clarence had the ability to make plays with his size and speed, and the most impressive thing about him was his ability to also be a devastating blocker when he did not have the ball,” coach Keith Christnagel said.

Corbett has multiple Division 2 offers, including Ferris State and Grand Valley, along with a preferred walk-on offer from Central Michigan.

ATHLETE

XAVIER SMITH

5-11, 170, Sr., River Rouge

Smith was an impact player as a receiver and in special teams to help River Rouge win the Division 3 state championship.

“Xavier was a fantastic playmaker as a returner, in the slot or out on the edge,” coach Corey Parker said. “He dealt with the injury bug last year, but focused on speed, strength and flexibility this offseason to be durable and dependable for his team this year.”

Smith will play next year at Eastern Michigan.

KICKER

Buy Photo River Rouge's Avery Burch was 9 of 9 on field goals. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

AVERY BURCH

5-9, 160, Sr., River Rouge

Burch was a special weapon for River Rouge, connecting on 78 of 80 PATs while going a perfect 9 for 9 on field goals, including a 31-yarder to open a 24-7 lead in the Division 3 state championship game win over Muskegon at Ford Field, accounting for a total of 105 points.

“Mr. Automatic gave us confidence in all phases of our special teams,” coach Corey Parker said. “He’s been a tremendous captain and an example of what the young men in our program look like as he maintained a 3.7 grade-point-average in all four years of high school.”

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

JAMARI BUDDIN

6-3, 190, Jr., Belleville

Buddin showed his versatility by playing linebacker and defensive end, using his great speed and skill to get in on 61 tackles, including 29 tackles for lost yardage (nine sacks). He also had 18 quarterback hurries.

“Jamari Buddin is big, fast and violent,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “He’s a dominating force in both the run and passing game. Opponents should always make a note of where he is. He will be bigger, faster and stronger next year.”

Buddin, a four-star recruit, has more than a dozen offers, including Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Florida State and Michigan State.

Youssef Fawaz racked up 65 tackles, including 14 for lost yardage. (Photo: Dave Reginek-Special to the Detr, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detr)

YOUSSEF FAWAZ

6-1, 215, Sr., Dearborn Fordson

Fawaz was a force at defensive end, getting in on 65 tackles, including 14 tackles for lost yardage, 12 sacks.

“Youssef played with a great motor on every play,” coach Walker Zaban said. “He was the leader of our defensive line. He’s a unicorn where he can do everything, he’s strong and can run, caused multiple fumbles and recovered a few. He was definitely a pleasure to coach.”

ALI SAAD

6-3, 260, Sr., Dearborn

Saad had 65 tackles, 15 tackles for lost yardage, including nine sacks to help Dearborn earn a state playoff appearance.

“Ali was a dominant player for us, also starting on the offensive line the entire season,” coach John Powell said. “Ali went from a young man that did not play very much to a young man that was being recruited by almost all of the Power Five schools in the Midwest and through hard work and dedication Ali earned everything that came his way.”

Saad will play next year at Minnesota.

LINEBACKERS

JOHNNY BLANZY

6-1, 225, Sr., Grosse Ile

Blanzy was a physical linebacker who was all over the field for Grosse Ile, getting things done at a high level. He made 117 tackles, including 23 for lost yardage.

“John was the leader of the defense the last three years,” coach John Bodner said. “He had a nose for the ball and was always around the play. He was also a starter on the O-line and long snapper on kicks.”

Blanzy, who has a 3.88 GPA, is getting interest from several Division II and FCS schools.

SAM COUSINO

6-3, 220, Sr., Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Cousino was a physical presence for Catholic Central, getting in on 104 tackles, including 14 tackles for lost yardage, while forcing five fumbles to help his team win the Division 6 state championship at Ford Field.

“Sam was the heart and soul of our defense,” coach Adam Kipf said. “He could play sideline to sideline and would shut down opponents between the tackles. He has phenomenal football instincts and plays the game hard. He is the most physical football player I have coached.”

Buy Photo Allen Park's Nico Tiberia set school records for rushing yards in a game (272) and a season (1,606). (Photo: Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detroit News)

NICO TIBERIA

5-10, 200, Sr., Allen Park

Tiberia had a record-breaking season for Allen Park, setting multiple school records, including rushing yards in a game (272) and rushing yards in a season (1,606). He rushed for the 272 yards against Trenton and also rushed for 170 yards and three TDs in a playoff win over Trenton and broke loose for 253 yards and two TDs in a district title win over Riverview. He also got in on 48 tackles from his linebacker spot.

“For four years, he has been entirely committed in the weight room, classroom and the field,” coach Tom Danosky said. “He is a great leader by example and is humble, tough and determined. He was a workhorse at running back.”

DESHAWN WALKER

6-1, 220, Sr., River Rouge

Walker has displayed the ability to go sideline-to-sideline to bring down running backs and receivers, getting in on 110 tackles, including 15 sacks. He had 14 tackles and an interception in a win over Southfield A&T.

“Deshawn was a tradition Mike linebacker with Hybrid attributes,” coach Corey Parker said. “He feels gaps well, but also harnesses the ability to spy quarterbacks, defeat offensive lineman’s pass protections when he blitzes, and even chase down a jet every once in a while. Deshawn was an offensive coordinator’s nightmare.”

Walker will play next year at Toledo.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

WYATT BERGMOSER

5-7, 160, Sr., Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Bergmoser got in on 84 tackles while breaking up seven passes, forcing a fumble and recovering another. He had a team-high seven tackles while recovering a fumble in Catholic Central’s 7-0 win over Maple City Glen Lake in the Division 6 state title game at Ford Field.

“Wyatt played great for us in run support coming up from the secondary,” coach Adam Kipf said. “His competitive nature allowed him to play bigger than he was. He played very well in space for us, making play after play in the open field.”

BRENDAN LOWRY

5-10, 185, Sr., Livonia Churchill

Lowry was a three-year All-KLAA player for Churchill, leading his team to a Division 2 regional championship game appearance. He moved to safety this season after starting at corner his first two years, getting in on four interceptions while playing tremendous defense in run support. He also had 33 receptions for 543 yards and eight TDs while being an impact player in special teams as well.

“Brendan is a very versatile athlete and we used him everywhere,” coach Bill DeFillippo said. “He is a captain and dynamic playmaker in all three phases of the game. He missed three games early in the season with an injury and we were 1-2 without him, then 6-2 with him, just a difference-maker and a tremendous young man.”

Lowry will play baseball at Central Michigan.

MIKE MATHIAS

5-8, 175, Sr., Plymouth

Mathias got things done in multiple ways, able to find the end zone as a running back, defensive back or in special teams. He rushed for 1,008 yards and scored 12 TDs, averaging 7.6 yards a carry while getting pick-sixes and blocking punts to help Plymouth reach the KLAA championship game.

“Mike was a key piece to our success this year,” coach Brian Lewis said. “He is a determined young man who plays with an edge. The best part about Mike was his ability to raise the compete level of those around him, which made our team rise up to meet him. He had great speed and impacted the game in multiple ways.”

Mathias is getting interest from numerous Division II schools, including Wayne State and Saginaw Valley.

Belleville's Andre Seldon had six interceptions while breaking up three passes from his secondary position. (Photo: Dave Reginek-Special to the Detr, Dave Reginek-Special to the Detr)

ANDRE SELDON

5-9, 160, Sr., Belleville

Seldon had a Dream Team type of season for Belleville, playing at a high level in all three phases in getting things done as a cornerback, receiver and return man to help his team win league, district and regional championships. He had six interceptions while breaking up three passes from his secondary position while averaging more than 25 yards on punt returns, bring back four for scores.

“Andre is a three-year starter and an Under Armour All-American,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “I believe he’s the best defensive back in the state and one of the best in the country. He’s a playmaker and it doesn’t matter if it’s him on offense, defense or special teams, he’s going to make plays.”

Seldon will play next year at Michigan.

PUNTER

BRENDAN CROPSEY

6-0, 180, Sr., Saline

Cropsey made 3 of 4 field goals, including a 43-yarder and converted on 52 of 55 PATs while averaging 38 yards a punt to help Saline win the SEC Red division title.

“He had great hang time on his punts and put four inside the 20,” coach Joe Palka said.

COACH OF THE YEAR

COREY PARKER, River Rouge

Parker guided River Rouge to the Division 3 state title with a dominating 30-7 win over No. 1 Muskegon, bringing home its first state championship trophy in school history.

“This was a special team because of their passion for the game of football,” said Parker who completed his 10th year as head coach at River Rouge. “They loved every bit of it, lifting, study hall, film session and practice. What a great group of men they developed into, a group of Apex Predators, a group of Panthers, that will stand alone in history as 2019 D3 state champions.”

SECOND TEAM

►Ends: Angelo Czarnecki, 6-0, 165, Sr., Trenton; Antonio Gates Jr., 6-1, 185, So., Dearborn Fordson; Shane Morelli, 6-2, 180, Sr., Livonia Churchill.

►Offensive linemen: Max Alvarez, 6-2, 220, Jr., Allen Park; Connor Bogdanski, 6-3, 280, Sr., Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Kyle Fugedi, 6-6, 270, Jr., Livonia Franklin; Ramier Lewis, 6-7, 330, Jr., Belleville; Coleon Smith, 6-6, 340, Sr., Belleville.

►Quarterback: Jake Kelbert, 6-1, 180, Sr., Livonia Franklin:

►Running backs: TyTrayon Lewis, 5-8, 210, Sr., Belleville; Alex Morgan, 6-0, 175, Sr., Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Caden Woodall, 6-1, 210, Jr., Livonia Stevenson;

►Athlete: Tristen Hines, 6-0, 180, Sr., Milan

Kicker: Joey Pizzo, 5-10, 160, Jr., Grosse Ile

►Defensive lineman: Hunter Little, 6-4, 280, Sr., Belleville; Zach Sabin, 6-1, 235, Sr., Saline; Noah Cartwright, 5-11, 190, Jr., Milan; Jalen Williams, 6-3, 230, Sr., Belleville.

►Linebackers: Blake Gilliam, 6-1, 215, Sr., Allen Park; Brandon Rawls, 6-1, 215, Jr., Ann Arbor Huron; Justin Wojtysiak, 5-8, 190, Sr., LB, Milan;

►Defensive backs: Wyatt Bergmoser, 5-7, 160, Sr., Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Brenden Deasfernandes, 6-1, 170, Sr., Belleville; Ian Stewart, 6-3, 210, Sr., Gibraltar Carlson; Jimmy Targosz, 6-3, 180, Jr., Livonia Churchill

►Punter: Christopher Lunsford, 5-11, 190, Sr., Belleville

HONORABLE MENTION

►Ends: Cor'Vonta Ballard, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Adrian Boyer, Redford Thurston; Ithan Cholewa, Garden City; Caron Clayton, Flat Rock; Evan Furtney, Milan; Ali Fisher, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Paul Hehmann, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Robbie Henderson, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Quinn Hess, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Ky'Shawn Jackson, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Darrell Johnson, Belleville; Dylan Johnson, Livonia Stevenson; Colin Kelly, Dearborn Divine Child; Cal Lockhart, Riverview; Hayden Loya, Wyandotte; Matt Maki, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Kolton Malinczak, Saline; Kendrick McBride, Milan; Connor McCraight, New Boston Huron; Treyveon McGee, Ypsilanti; Matt Montgomery, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Marcus Neumann, Dearborn Divine Child; Tristin Panza, Monroe; Geffen Peterson-Sand, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Julian Poole, Gibraltar Carlson; Jackson Stanley, Allen Park Cabrini; Jordan Wilson, Ann Arbor Skyline.

►Offensive linemen: Ali Baiz, Dearborn Fordson; Josh Barr, Livonia Churchill; Luke Bilan, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Kyler Blake-Jones, Saline; Lance Blaszak, Saline; Austin Brewer-McBride, Redford Union; Sean Britt, Plymouth; Edward Bryant, Riverview; Evan Crandall, Dearborn Divine Child; Brendan Damiani, New Boston Huron; Elijah Dysarz, Dearborn Divine Child; Kenny Esquible, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Josiah Fitch, Chelsea; Armando Flores, Monroe; James Hawkins, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Lil Justin Hinton, Ypsilanti; Robert Keeny, Milan; Austin Lakatos, Carleton Airport; Sam Lewallen, Milan; Alex Mastrogiacomo, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Tyler Melfi, Woodhaven; Massimo Menna, Carleton Airport; Joey Ritchie, Milan; Solomon Sabbagh, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Brandan Sloan, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Garrett Vineski, Riverview; Cameron Wallace, Belleville.

►Quarterbacks: Nick Ballas, Allen Park Cabrini; Noah Blankenship, Carleton Airport; Julius Faulkner, Redford Thurston; Gavin Brooks, Livonia Churchill; Gabe Cavazos, Trenton; Ravion Davis, Flat Rock; Nick Downs, Plymouth; Conor Easthope, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Wyatt Head, Monroe; Malachi Jones, Melvindale; Gregory Kendzicky, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Brandon Maher, Riverview; Austin Myers, New Boston Huron; Amir Rashed, Redford Union; Larry Robinson, Saline; Ben Stesiak, Canton; Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson; Josh Watters, Woodhaven; David Williams, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Joe Wisniewski, Riverview Gabriel Richard.

►Running backs: Jon Ball, Allen Park; Troy Blosser, New Boston Huron; Cody Bowser, Wyandotte; James Carpenter, Livonia Franklin; Adam Cassab, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Christian Cooper, Wyandotte; Joel Corvaia, Allen Park Cabrini; Terrell Dantzler, Melvindale ABT; Justin Evans, Woodhaven; Grant Gibson, Livonia Franklin; Cade Gilless, Saline; Terrell Hallman, Redford Union; Michael Holdsclaw, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Aaron Jaciuk, Southgate Anderson; Michael Jenkins, Belleville; Marco Johnson, Canton; Simon Jones, Dearborn Divine Child; Ryan Mihalik, Wayne Memorial; Jimari Moultrie, Riverview; Jacob Pac, Carleton Airport; Nathan Palumbo, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Mitch Regan, Livonia Churchill; Griffin Renn, Monroe Jefferson; Gregory Robinson, Dearborn Divine Child; KeyShawn Smith, Dearborn Fordson; Nick Szczechowski, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Carson Sollars, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Keshawn Stanley, Wyandotte; Jake Tafelski, Dearborn; Reggie Taylor, Melvindale ABT; Matthew Thomas, Southgate Anderson; Cole VanWasshenova, Carleton Airport; Nathan Ward, Ecorse; James Wheeler, Dearborn Fordson.

►Athletes: Alec Beshears, Plymouth; Khali Freeman, Redford Thurston; A.J. Gennoe, Monroe Jefferson; Connor Hatfield, Livonia Franklin; Ashton Jenson, Ypsilanti; Keith Lovelady, Redford Thurston; Hassan Mansour, Dearborn Fordson; Kyjuan Rice, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Nicholas Rowland, Dearborn Divine Child; Brennan Van Riper, Chelsea; Michael Zwolinski, Flat Rock.

►Kickers: Ivan Hernandez, Riverview Gabriel Richard.

►Defensive linemen: Eloka Aroh, Dearborn Heights Annapolis; Donald Bishop, Ypsilanti; Derrick Campbell, Redford Thurston; Ivan Davis, Plymouth; Mekhi Esters, Ypsilanti; Alihadi Farhat, Dearborn Fordson; Gus Flint, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Nico Fernandez, Wyandotte; Khalil Ford, Livonia Churchill; DeAndre Gaines, Ecorse; Daniel Golding, Chelsea; Thomas Gardner, Riverview; Joe Grove, Garden City; Mason Gullen, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Chris Holmes, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Cross Jacobs, Monroe; Trevor Jones, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Henry Koenen, Saline; Spenser Korroch, Plymouth; Cavan Marcoux, Livonia Stevenson; Kaleb Monahan-Alber, Milan; Zach Patterson, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Cray Pennington, Milan; Jonas Raiha, Allen Park Cabrini; Parker Reed, Milan; Caleb Sadler, Plymouth; Anthony Sanders, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Joey Siniarski, Flat Rock; Shane Veith, Dearborn; Jake Vickers, Canton; Josh Williams, Salem.

►Linebackers: Owen Aldridge, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Evan Beck, Livonia Stevenson; Jaden Bevier, Ypsilanti; Nick Broome, Livonia Stevenson; Marco Calo, Trenton; Josh Carver, Plymouth; Nieko Castiglione, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Justin Chambless, Carleton Airport; Hassan Chokr, Dearborn Fordson; Dylan Curran, Livonia Churchill; Nick Gattoni, Northville; Monry Green, Saline; Noah Grunwald, Riverview; Anthony Harris, Monroe; Justin Hart, Westland John Glenn; Kenny Hightower, Riverview; Thomas Kalchik, Dearborn Divine Child; Damien King, Allen Park Cabrini; Christian Lopez, Riverview; Cole McElvany, Milan; Marvus McWright, Redford Thurston; Ethan Mehall, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Sam Michael, Chelsea; Jordon Mitchell, Westland John Glenn; Darian Murray, Belleville; Ronald Myers, Lincoln Park; Aran Parick, Canton; Tim Pennington, Canton; Zach Phillips, Woodhaven; Evan Pittenger, Livonia Franklin; Michael Renzi, Canton; Adam Saghir, Northville; Jamar Scott, Woodhaven; Alex Smith, Riverview; Dawson Stec, Dearborn Divine Child; Corbin Steele, Chelsea; Shawn Sweet, Carleton Airport; Andrew Thomas, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Brandon Victor, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Logan Walkley, Plymouth; Devin White, Garden City; Ian Will, Garden City; Joey Zarka, Dearborn Heights Annapolis.

►Defensive backs: Joseph Brothers, Woodhaven; David Carter, River Rouge; Mitch DeGroff, Northville; Carson Deseranno, Monroe; Caden Domzalski, Canton; Kyle Greenwood, Saline; Anthony Henry, Ann Arbor Skyline; Andrew Holston, Dearborn Fordson; Jett Isaacs, Milan; Jamieir Jackson, Redford Union; Ronald Jackson, Belleville; Nathan Janke, Plymouth; Darieon Jones, River Rouge; Chase Kemp, Chelsea; Ryan Kugelman, Allen Park Cabrini; Dillan Lerette, Milan; Preston Long, Plymouth; Travon Monroe, Belleville; Noah Nelson, Saline; Austin Poe, Riverview; Myles Rowser, Belleville; Armorion Smith, River Rouge; Joe Taylor, Chelsea; Branden Thomas, Dearborn Fordson; Preston Thompson, Riverview; Ryan Timani, Dearborn; Leon Wheeler, Woodhaven; Josh Wiley, River Rouge; Jace Worrell, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central.

►Punter: Ross Stofflet, Chelsea

