Most basketball coaches would be frustrated if their team almost blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead at home, but that wasn’t the case for Detroit Collegiate coach Orlando Watkins after his team scraped by Detroit East English, 33-31, on Wednesday night.

“The girls were absolutely happy about it, and I’m happy they got to see that hard work pays off,” Watkins said.

The win was significant for Collegiate (1-1) because it marked the team’s first victory in two seasons.

“We’re in the second year of a rebuilding process,” Watkins said. “We didn’t win a game last year. We went from a final four in DPS two years ago to not winning a game last season. Our tenth graders, we start two, this is their very first high school win. I’m glad we got the monkey off our back.”

Senior point guard Dayania Johnson paced Collegiate with 19 points and has made a big transition from last season.

“She’s made incredible improvement,” Watkins said. “We moved her from the four to the one because of graduations, and she’s been phenomenal. She’s 5-foot-11, so once she gets a head of steam it’s hard to stop.

Senior Tamyre Watkins chipped in with 14 points and cleaned the glass with 15 rebounds for Collegiate.

“This is her second game with more than 10 rebounds,” Watkins said. “She’s over six feet, and all we ask her to do is dominate the boards, and she does.”

The difficulty for Collegiate came when East English (0-1) changed to full-court pressure for the fourth quarter. It seemed like only a matter of time before East English would take the lead, but it simply ran out of time.

“We just held on,” Watkins said. “It was a really hard-fought game, and both teams ended up running out of steam at the end.”

Taykya Maholmes led East English with 12 points and Nicole Allen scored 10.

Boys basketball

Detroit CMA 76, Detroit Pershing 48: Dorian Johns scored 16, Damon Terrelle had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Ryan Jackson and Jovan Henderson each scored 12 for CMA (1-0, 1-0 Detroit PSL). Tharren Hill had 26 points for Pershing (0-1, 0-1).

Detroit Country Day 48, Sterling Heights 41: Julian Scott scored 17, A.J. Aburashed added 13 and Ronnie Scott 10 for Country Day (1-0). Anthony Danno had 16 points for Sterling Heights.

Detroit Loyola 66, Detroit Western 48: Eric Cox scored 16, Kwesi Henry 14 and Corey Jenkins 12 for Loyola (1-0). Kip Clark had 21 points for Western (0-1).

Roseville 74, New Haven 44: Anthony Cukaj scored 28, Martell Turner 21 and Delano Sanders 11 for Roseville (1-1) as it ouscored New Haven (0-1) 46-15 in the second half.