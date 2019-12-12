CLOSE Recruiting analyst Allen Trieu talks with Dave Goricki about the early signing period for college football. The Detroit News

Here is The Detroit News All-State Football Team for Division 1-2.

First team

Ends: Deion Burks, 5-9, 165, Jr., Belleville; Antwan Ficklen, 5-9, 160, Sr., Dexter

Offensive linemen: Raheem Anderson, 6-0, 300, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech; Deon Buford, 6-4, 280, Sr., Detroit King; Nate Hoffman, 6-4, 270, Sr., Brighton; Tate MacKenzie, 6-9, 320, Sr., Ypsilanti Lincoln; Jake Swirple, 6-2, 290, Sr., Livonia Franklin

Quarterback: Brendan Sullivan, 6-4, 190, Jr., Davison

Running backs: Myren Harris, 5-10, 210, Sr., Chippewa Valley; Tre Hatcher, 5-11, 185, Sr., Muskegon Mona Shores; Anthony Tyus, 6-0, 210, Jr., Portage Northern

Athlete: Colby Newburg, 6-0, 190, Sr., Brighton

Kicker: Braden Moore, 6-0, 165, Sr., Fenton

(Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

Defensive linemen: Braiden McGregor, 6-4, 270, Sr., Port Huron Northern; Ali Saad, 6-3, 260, Sr., Dearborn; Harrison Unger, Davison, 6-2, 220, Jr.

Linebackers: Christian Boivin, 5-10, 180, Jr., Traverse City West; Joshua Burnham, 6-3, 195, So., Traverse City Central; Cole Riddle, 6-1, 220, Sr., Brighton; Jordan Turner, 6-1, 225, Sr., Farmington.

Defensive backs: C.J. Brown, 5-10, 180, Sr., Walled Lake Western; Carson Hinton, 6-0, 170, Sr., U-D Jesuit; Myles McNeal, 5-11, 180, Sr., Grand Blanc; Kolbe Trovinger, 6-0, 180, Sr., Muskegon Mona Shores.

Punter: Teagen Lenderink, 6-1, 170, Jr., Rockford

Coach of the Year: Matt Koziak, Muskegon Mona Shores

Second team

Ends: Noah Janssen, 6-1, 180, Sr., Mattawan; Marshawn Lee, 5-7, 160, Sr., Detroit King

Offensive linemen: Aidan Belgiorno, 6-0, 230, Sr., Midland Dow; Carson Briggs, 6-5, 270, Jr., Traverse City Central; Isiah Daniels, 6-2, 250, Jr., Warren Mott; Solomon Thomas, 6-3, 265, Sr., Midland; Tyson Wheeler, 6-2, 250, Sr., Macomb Dakota

Quarterbacks: Dante Moore, 6-1, 180, Fr., Detroit King

Running backs: Peny Boone, 6-0, 220, Sr, Detroit King; Christian Brown, 5-11, 200, Sr., Temperance Bedford; Chaz Strecker, 5-10, 180, Sr., Birmingham Seaholm

Athlete: Jordan Ramsey, 5-9, 165, So., Sterling Heights Stevenson

Kicker: Connor Ross, 6-1, 160, Sr, Lake Orion

Defensive linemen: Kyle Arnoldi, 6-4, 280, Sr., Walled Lake Northern; Bryce Austin, 6-3, 300, Sr., Southfield A&T; Luke Stanton, 6-4, 240, Sr., Brighton; Connor Worthington, 6-2, 230, Sr., Grand Haven

Linebackers: Anthony Cardamone, 6-1, 195, Jr., Utica Eisenhower; Phoenix Dickson, 6-1, 215, Sr., Lapeer; Dorian Mausi, 6-2, 215, Sr., U-D Jesuit

Defensive backs: Braden Babich, 6-1, 180, Sr., Warren DeLaSalle; Ralph Donaldson, 6-1, 180, Sr., Birmingham Groves; Myles Harris, 5-11, 195, Sr., Chippewa Valley; Kalen King, 5-11, 170, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech

Punter: Jeremy Taras, 6-4, 190, Sr., Utica Ford

Honorable mention

Ends: A.J. Benson, Grosse Pointe South; Maliq Carr, Oak Park; Christian Fitzpatrick, Southfield A&T; Antonio Gates, Dearborn Fordson; Quillen Howze, Chippewa Valley; Darrell Johnson, Belleville; Brendan Lack, South Lyon; Kolton Malinczak, Saline; Shane Morelli, Livonia Churchill; Steven Nadolski, Utica Eisenhower; Anthony Patritto, Rochester Adams; Ruben Salinas, Brighton; Trey Searles, Traverse City Central; Harrison Terry, Davison; Alec Ward, Bloomfield Hills; Rashawn Williams, Detroit King

Offensive linemen: Ibrahim Ahmad, Dearborn Fordson; Bob Anderson, Rochester Adams; Walter Baughman, U-D Jesuit; Kyle Campbell, Walled Lake Western; Owen Chen, Grosse Pointe South; Terrance Enos, Detroit Cass Tech; Tayvon Hughes, Battle Creek Lakeview; Steven Kolchef, Detroit Catholic Central; Jonathon LaFave, Romeo; Zachary Larson, Holt; Ramier Lewis, Belleville; Donovan McBride, Chippewa Valley; Coeon Smith, Belleville; Josh Thompson, Fenton; Zac Tokie, Traverse City West; Charles Wesley, Chippewa Valley

Quarterbacks: Raequan Beal, Detroit Renaissance; Jacob Bousamara, North Farmington; Christian Dhue-Reid, Belleville; Conor Easthope, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Connor Fracassi, South Lyon; C.J. Harris, West Bloomfield; Shane Juday, Midland Dow; Jake Kelbert, Livonia Franklin; Josh Kulka, Chippewa Valley; Blaze Lauer, Lake Orion; Colin Parachek, Dexter; Anthony Romphf, Southfield A&T; Alex Shaheen, Grosse Pointe South; Peyton Smith, Traverse City Central

Running backs: Tyler Amos, Portage Northern; Clarence Corbett, Woodhaven; Jaiden Friesen, Rockford; Michael Jenkins, Belleville; Josh Ledesma, East Kentwood; TyTrayon Lewis, Belleville; Kobe Manzo, Lake Orion; Nick Nemecek, Brighton; Dorion Riley, Jackson; Evan Rochon, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Caleb Smith, Davison; De’Javion Stepney, Macomb Dakota; Cam Terry, Grandville; Devonta Twymon, Oak Park; Carson Vanderhoff, Caledonia; Nick Wingfield, Sterling Heights Stevenson

Defensive linemen: Esean Carter, Detroit King; Youssef Fawaz, Dearborn Fordson; Xavior Hoyt, Bay City Central; Harold Irby, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Wayne Legette, Detroit Cass Tech; Jakob Ploetz, Romeo; Arnez Polk, Detroit Western; Jesse Powell, South Lyon; Ben Weber, Romeo; Ian West, Utica Eisenhower; Jalen Williams, Belleville; Michael Young, Warren DeLaSalle

Linebackers: Blake Bailiff, Detroit King; Sylvon Brown, North Farmington; Brandon Camfield, Walled Lake Western; Carson Deines, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central; James DeWald, Birmingham Seaholm; James Doerer, Grosse Pointe South; Josh Hoekstra, Hudsonville; Mohamed Kamara, Kalamazoo Central; Greg Lapetina, Portage Northern; Tremayne Oliver, Oak Park; Camden Orlando, Macomb Dakota; Grant Pratt, Lowell; Brandon Rawls, Ann Arbor Huron; Kayle Sahr, Lapeer; Jack Schafer, South Lyon; Cam Sobish, Muskegon Mona Shores; Daniel Wynn, Detroit Cass Tech

Defensive backs: Sam Ahern, Walled Lake Western; Montez Archer, Detroit King; Robert Army, Southfield A&T; Austin Boughton, Lakeland; Brenden Deasfernandes, Belleville; Joe Frazier, Detroit King; Aiden Griggs, Traverse City West; Anthony Henry, Ann Arbor Skyline; Rishad Hence, Detroit King; Ian Hummel, Brighton; Ronald Jackson, Belleville; Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe South; Brendan Lowry, Livonia Churchill; Mike Mathias, Plymouth; Monte Parks, Wyoming; Alan Roberson, Farmington; Myles Rowser, Belleville; Isaiah Robinson, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Brayden Vredeveld, Hudsonville

Athletes: Evan Metiva, Midland Dow; Jack Goodman, Battle Creek Lakeview; Grant Holtzer, Okemos; Tommy Johnstone, Midland; Matt Love, Macomb Dakota; JoJo Martinez, Holt

Kickers/Punters: Degan Garcia, Temperance Bedford; Moritz Preuss, Birmingham Groves; Leo Skupin, Lakeland