Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 31
Players from Dearborn Heights Crestwood (bottom) and Dearborn Divine Child stand for the National Anthem before their varsity basketball game at Divine Child, Friday night, December 13, 2019. Divine Child wins, 56-29.
Players from Dearborn Heights Crestwood (bottom) and Dearborn Divine Child stand for the National Anthem before their varsity basketball game at Divine Child, Friday night, December 13, 2019. Divine Child wins, 56-29. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Players from Dearborn Heights Crestwood and Dearborn Divine Child (in white) start the game with a jump ball.
Players from Dearborn Heights Crestwood and Dearborn Divine Child (in white) start the game with a jump ball. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Crestwood's Ali F Bazzi (10) moves the ball up court as Divine Child's Jack Kenney (0) defend.
Crestwood's Ali F Bazzi (10) moves the ball up court as Divine Child's Jack Kenney (0) defend. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Jack Kenney (0) drives to the basket in front of Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1).
Divine Child's Jack Kenney (0) drives to the basket in front of Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Troy Cicotte (1) moves the ball up court in front of Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1).
Divine Child's Troy Cicotte (1) moves the ball up court in front of Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child Head Coach Mac Horvath shouts plays from the side lines.
Divine Child Head Coach Mac Horvath shouts plays from the side lines. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Jack Kenney (0) drives to the basket in front of Crestwood's Mustafa Almuna (35).
Divine Child's Jack Kenney (0) drives to the basket in front of Crestwood's Mustafa Almuna (35). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Gannon Blair (22) drives to the basket in front of Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1).
Divine Child's Gannon Blair (22) drives to the basket in front of Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Kyle O'Connor (5) moves the ball up court in front of Crestwood's Adam Sabbagh (5).
Divine Child's Kyle O'Connor (5) moves the ball up court in front of Crestwood's Adam Sabbagh (5). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Kyle O'Connor (5) drives to the basket in front of Crestwood's Adam Sabbagh (5).
Divine Child's Kyle O'Connor (5) drives to the basket in front of Crestwood's Adam Sabbagh (5). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Lorenzo Vitti (2) shoots the ball over Crestwood's Adam Sabbagh (5).
Divine Child's Lorenzo Vitti (2) shoots the ball over Crestwood's Adam Sabbagh (5). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Troy Cicotte (1) drives to the basket as Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1) defends.
Divine Child's Troy Cicotte (1) drives to the basket as Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1) defends. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Jack Kenney (0) controls the ball as Crestwood's Jaylon Cannon (3) defends.
Divine Child's Jack Kenney (0) controls the ball as Crestwood's Jaylon Cannon (3) defends. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Lorenzo Vitti (2) drives to the basket as Crestwood's Mustafa Almuna (35) blocks the shot.
Divine Child's Lorenzo Vitti (2) drives to the basket as Crestwood's Mustafa Almuna (35) blocks the shot. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Divine Child's Kyle O'Connor (5) shoots over Crestwood's Hussein Ismail (20).
Divine Child's Kyle O'Connor (5) shoots over Crestwood's Hussein Ismail (20). Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Ryan Hurst had 18 points for West Bloomfield (2-0) in the 65-62 win over Detroit University Prep on Friday night.

    Jon Ammori scored 14 and Shamar Matthews had 10 in a comeback victory.

    “This was a phenomenal performance,” West Bloomfield coach Jeremy Denha said. “We battled hard to get the score close when University Prep had a 10-point lead and they virtually were leading for the entire game. We made stops on defense and finished with success at the free throw line to win.”

    Malcolm Kinn finished with 20 points for University Prep (0-2).

    More boys basketball

    Allen Park 48, Melvindale 35: Peirce Eaton had 18 points and seven rebounds for Allen Park (1-1). Samuel Carbajal scored 13 for Melvindale (0-2).

    Canton Prep 75, Dearborn Heights WISE Academy 24: Luke Wisniewski had 21 points, and Demarco Thomas and Bo Oyeneyin each had 13 points for Prep (2-1). Wise Academy is 0-2.

    Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 31: Gannon Blair scored 12 and Lorenzo Vitto had nine for Divine Child. Musfafaasah Almuna had 13 points for Crestwood. 

    Dearborn Edsel Ford 66, Garden City 21: Yousef Hussein had 19 points and 10 steals and Rami Salem scored 13 for Edsel Ford (1-1). Garden City is 0-2.

    Detroit Cornerstone 73, Detroit Community 44: J'Sean Farris scored 17 and Sean Yokley 10 for Cornerstone. Corean Bradford had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Community. Both teams are 1-1.

    Detroit Cristo Rey 77, Allen Park Cabrini 52: Alonzo Fears had 17 points, Satchel Love scored 15 with 16 rebounds and Jayden Wilson scored 11 for Cristo Rey (2-0). Robert O'Cruin scored 28 for Cabrini (0-2).

    Grosse Pointe South 81, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 51: Anthony Benard had 19 points, Jordan Johnson had 13 points, and William Johnson had 11 points for South (2-0). Harrison and Belden each had eight points for Chippewa Valley (1-1).

    Hamtramck 58, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 45: Javier Whitaker had 15 points, Mike Lewis had 12 points with 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Noah Burns had 10 points and seven rebounds for Hamtramck (1-0). Maurice Anderson had 18 points for Prep (2-1).

    Lake Orion 47, Troy Athens 41: Cameron Sutton had 11 points and Brennan Jones scored 10 for Lake Orion (1-0). Michael Justice had 10 for Troy Athens (0-1).

    Melvindale Academy for Business & Technology 52, Detroit Northwestern 38: Devin Avery had 14 points and Perrion Ridley had 13 points for B&T (2-4). Northwestern is 0-2.

    Okemos 51, Grand Ledge 44: Grant Hinterman had 14 points with 13 rebounds, and Austin Gibson had 10 points for Okemos (1-1, 1-0 CAAC Blue). Devan Wilson had 19 points and Will Jerzak had 11 points for Grand Ledge (1-1, 0-1 CAAC Blue).

    Peck 55, Kinde North Huron 40: Dylan Rosenthal had 13 points and Trenton Van Conant had 11 points for Peck (2-0). Deandre Morris had 11 points for North Huron (0-2).

    Romulus Summit Academy North 74, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 56: Orlando Lovejoy had 40 points with eight rebounds and six assists and James Wright scored 14 with eight rebounds for Summit Academy North (1-0). Detroit Prep Science & Math is 0-1.

    St. Clair Shores South Lake 54, Detroit Country Day 53: Artez Weathington had 28 points for South Lake (1-1). Julian Scott and Ronnie Scott each scored 14 for Country Day (1-1).  

    Southfield Bradford Academy 48, Detroit Central 35: Cameron Burton scored 17 and Johnny Gresham had 11 for Southfield Bradford (1-1). Detroit Central is 0-2.

    Troy 62, Novi 46: John Stavinsky had 17 points and Jake Emerzian had 15 points for Troy (2-0). Alando Williams had 15 points for Novi (1-1).

    Warren Fitzgerald 41, Sterling Heights 28: Trey West had 14 points and Keylen Philyaw scored six for Fitzgerald (2-0). Sterling Heights is 0-2.

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 70, Ferndale University 67: Nick Johnson had 26 points for Michigan Collegiate (2-0). Jerome Jospine scored 25 for Ferndale University (1-1).

    Warren Mott 62, Warren Lincoln 58: James Chaney had 17 points, and Alex Estephan had 12 points with 11 rebounds for Mott (2-0). Jaylen White had 13 points for Lincoln (0-1).

    Scores

    Ann Arbor Skyline 59, Belleville 57

    Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 56

    Berkley vs Algonac

    Clarkston vs Utica Eisenhower

    Chelsea 64, Stockbridge 48

    Detroit Communication Media Arts 70, Farmington 68 (OT)

    Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 80, Dearborn Heights Star International 54

    Eastpointe 62, Hazel Park 52

    Harper Woods Chandler Park 55. Detroit Mumford 53

    Grosse Pointe North vs St Clair Shores Lakeview

    Livonia Stevenson vs Rochester Adams

    Madison Heights Lamphere vs Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy

    Madison Heights Madison vs Clawson

    North Farmington vs Harper Woods

    Plymouth Christian Academy vs Livonia Franklin

    Pontiac vs Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

    Redford Thurston 67, Birmingham Groves 51

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Rochester 42

    Royal Oak 53,  Royal Oak Shrine 45

    Salem vs Livonia Churchill

    Southfield Arts & Technology vs Southfield Christian

    St Clair Shores South Lake vs Detroit Country Day

    Taylor Prep vs Riverview

    Walled Lake Western vs Hartland

    Warren Lincoln vs Warren Mott

    Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes vs Pontiac Academy for Excellence

    Whitmore Lake vs Ann Arbor Central Academy

    Wyandotte Roosevelt vs Monroe

    Girls basketball

    Dearborn Edsel Ford 47, Gibraltar Carlson 22: Joyce DiPietro had eight points for Edsel Ford (1-2). Allyssa Housen scored eight for Carlson (0-3).

    Detroit Cody 58, Harper Woods 42: Aiyanna Tanksley had 22 points for Detroit Cody (2-1). Clarita Childs scored eight for Harper Woods (0-1).

    Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 36, Detroit Community 33: Skylan Arnold had 21 points for Detroit Cornerstone (1-3). Shania Henderson scored nine for Detroit Community (1-1).

    Detroit Denby 46, Detroit University Prep Arts and Design 4: Eshawnda Smith scored 31 and Shariyelle Borden 11 for Denby.

    Detroit Southeastern 46, University Prep Science & Math 41: Serena Allen had 21 points and Aniya Owens had 12 points for Southeastern (1-2). Jabla Miller had 27 points and Kiara Williams had 12 points for Science & Math (0-3).

    Farmington Hills Mercy 58, Canton 15: Alexis Roberts had 10 points for Mercy (4-0). Canton is 0-3.

    Milford 35, Farmington 30: Chloe Gilbert and Maddie Ricco each had nine points for Milford (3-1). Autumn Bartlett had 16 points for Farmington (0-3).

    Monroe 57, Grosse Ile 33: Ellie Sieler had 18 points for Monroe (2-2). Natalie Christnagel scored 11 for Grosse Ile (0-3).

    Plymouth Christian Academy 47, Livonia Franklin 40: Anna Fernandez scored 16 and Morganne Houk 15 for Christian Academy (3-0). Emily Esker scored 14 for Franklin (2-1).

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26, Walled Lake Central 22 (2OT): Sydney LaPrairie had 13 points for Stoney Creek (2-2). Joanna Zahra had eight points for Central (1-3).

    Romulus 60, Garden City 30: Ciara Hardy had 24 points for Romulus (2-1). Siena McNitt had 16 points for Garden City (1-3).

    Royal Oak 30, Royal Oak Shrine 27: Sarah Soraghan had 14 points and Sarah Ammon had eight points and six rebounds for Royal Oak (4-0). Allison LaPointe had 12 points for Shrine (2-1).

    Troy 44, Walled Lake Northern 41: Lauren Gumma and Athena Samson each scored 10 for Troy (3-1). Andie Wolfe scored 20 for Northern (1-3).

    Girls basketball scores

    Allen Park Inter-City Baptist vs Redford Westfield Prep

    Almont 46, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 23

    Ann Arbor Greenhills 52, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 36

    Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 55, Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart 26

    Berkley 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 38

    Birmingham Seaholm vs Lake Orion

    Bloomfield Hills Marian 38, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 26

    Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep vs Livingston Christian

    Chelsea 55, Stockbridge 44

    Clawson vs Warren Lincoln

    Dearborn 46, Traverse City West 26

    Dearborn Heights Star International 36, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 9

    Detroit Cristo Rey vs Allen Park Cabrini

    Detroit Pershing vs Mount Clemens

    Detroit Renaissance 74, Wayne Memorial 40

    Detroit University Prep Science & Math vs Detroit Southeastern

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett vs New Haven Merritt Academy

    Hamtramck vs Warren Michigan Collegiate

    Lincoln Park 51, Allen Park 45

    Livonia Churchill vs Salem

    Macomb Dakota 63, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35 

    Melvindale vs Dearborn Heights Crestwood

    Milford 35, Farmington 30

    Novi Homeschoolers vs Saline Washtenaw Christian

    Plymouth Christian Academy vs Livonia Franklin

    Redford Thurston 40, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 33

    Rochester 42, Detroit Country Day 21

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 51, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 17

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26, Walled Lake Central 22 (2OT)

    Romulus Summit Academy North 41, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 10

    Saline 62, Livonia Stevenson 32

    South Lyon East vs Troy

    Southfield Christian 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 3

    Southgate Anderson vs Wyandotte Roosevelt

    Taylor vs Brownstown Woodhaven

    Tecumseh vs Monroe Jefferson

    Utica vs Utica Eisenhower

    Utica Ford vs Warren Woods Tower

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 47, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 14

    White Lake Lakeland vs Troy Athens

    Whitmore Lake vs Ann Arbor Central Academy

    Wixom St Catherine 40, Warren Regina 36

    Ypsilanti Lincoln vs Clinton

    Zach Sturgill is a freelance writer.

