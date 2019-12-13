Ryan Hurst had 18 points for West Bloomfield (2-0) in the 65-62 win over Detroit University Prep on Friday night.

Jon Ammori scored 14 and Shamar Matthews had 10 in a comeback victory.

“This was a phenomenal performance,” West Bloomfield coach Jeremy Denha said. “We battled hard to get the score close when University Prep had a 10-point lead and they virtually were leading for the entire game. We made stops on defense and finished with success at the free throw line to win.”

Dearborn Divine Child's Troy Cicotte (1) drives to the basket as Dearborn Crestwood's Mohammed Sobh (1) defends. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

Malcolm Kinn finished with 20 points for University Prep (0-2).

More boys basketball

Allen Park 48, Melvindale 35: Peirce Eaton had 18 points and seven rebounds for Allen Park (1-1). Samuel Carbajal scored 13 for Melvindale (0-2).

Canton Prep 75, Dearborn Heights WISE Academy 24: Luke Wisniewski had 21 points, and Demarco Thomas and Bo Oyeneyin each had 13 points for Prep (2-1). Wise Academy is 0-2.

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 31: Gannon Blair scored 12 and Lorenzo Vitto had nine for Divine Child. Musfafaasah Almuna had 13 points for Crestwood.

Dearborn Edsel Ford 66, Garden City 21: Yousef Hussein had 19 points and 10 steals and Rami Salem scored 13 for Edsel Ford (1-1). Garden City is 0-2.

Detroit Cornerstone 73, Detroit Community 44: J'Sean Farris scored 17 and Sean Yokley 10 for Cornerstone. Corean Bradford had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Community. Both teams are 1-1.

Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 73, Detroit Community 44: J’sen Farria had 23 points and Sean Yokley had 12 points for Cornerstone (1-1). Coreon Bradford had 11 points for Community (0-1).

Detroit Cristo Rey 77, Allen Park Cabrini 52: Alonzo Fears had 17 points, Satchel Love scored 15 with 16 rebounds and Jayden Wilson scored 11 for Cristo Rey (2-0). Robert O'Cruin scored 28 for Cabrini (0-2).

Grosse Pointe South 81, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 51: Anthony Benard had 19 points, Jordan Johnson had 13 points, and William Johnson had 11 points for South (2-0). Harrison and Belden each had eight points for Chippewa Valley (1-1).

Hamtramck 58, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 45: Javier Whitaker had 15 points, Mike Lewis had 12 points with 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Noah Burns had 10 points and seven rebounds for Hamtramck (1-0). Maurice Anderson had 18 points for Prep (2-1).

Lake Orion 47, Troy Athens 41: Cameron Sutton had 11 points and Brennan Jones scored 10 for Lake Orion (1-0). Michael Justice had 10 for Troy Athens (0-1).

Melvindale Academy for Business & Technology 52, Detroit Northwestern 38: Devin Avery had 14 points and Perrion Ridley had 13 points for B&T (2-4). Northwestern is 0-2.

Okemos 51, Grand Ledge 44: Grant Hinterman had 14 points with 13 rebounds, and Austin Gibson had 10 points for Okemos (1-1, 1-0 CAAC Blue). Devan Wilson had 19 points and Will Jerzak had 11 points for Grand Ledge (1-1, 0-1 CAAC Blue).

Peck 55, Kinde North Huron 40: Dylan Rosenthal had 13 points and Trenton Van Conant had 11 points for Peck (2-0). Deandre Morris had 11 points for North Huron (0-2).

Romulus Summit Academy North 74, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 56: Orlando Lovejoy had 40 points with eight rebounds and six assists and James Wright scored 14 with eight rebounds for Summit Academy North (1-0). Detroit Prep Science & Math is 0-1.

St. Clair Shores South Lake 54, Detroit Country Day 53: Artez Weathington had 28 points for South Lake (1-1). Julian Scott and Ronnie Scott each scored 14 for Country Day (1-1).

Southfield Bradford Academy 48, Detroit Central 35: Cameron Burton scored 17 and Johnny Gresham had 11 for Southfield Bradford (1-1). Detroit Central is 0-2.

Troy 62, Novi 46: John Stavinsky had 17 points and Jake Emerzian had 15 points for Troy (2-0). Alando Williams had 15 points for Novi (1-1).

Warren Fitzgerald 41, Sterling Heights 28: Trey West had 14 points and Keylen Philyaw scored six for Fitzgerald (2-0). Sterling Heights is 0-2.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 70, Ferndale University 67: Nick Johnson had 26 points for Michigan Collegiate (2-0). Jerome Jospine scored 25 for Ferndale University (1-1).

Warren Mott 62, Warren Lincoln 58: James Chaney had 17 points, and Alex Estephan had 12 points with 11 rebounds for Mott (2-0). Jaylen White had 13 points for Lincoln (0-1).

Scores

Ann Arbor Skyline 59, Belleville 57

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 56

Berkley vs Algonac

Clarkston vs Utica Eisenhower

Chelsea 64, Stockbridge 48

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 31

Detroit Communication Media Arts 70, Farmington 68 (OT)

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 80, Dearborn Heights Star International 54

Eastpointe 62, Hazel Park 52

Harper Woods Chandler Park 55. Detroit Mumford 53

Grosse Pointe North vs St Clair Shores Lakeview

Livonia Stevenson vs Rochester Adams

Madison Heights Lamphere vs Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy

Madison Heights Madison vs Clawson

North Farmington vs Harper Woods

Plymouth Christian Academy vs Livonia Franklin

Pontiac vs Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

Redford Thurston 67, Birmingham Groves 51

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Rochester 42

Royal Oak 53, Royal Oak Shrine 45

Salem vs Livonia Churchill

Southfield Arts & Technology vs Southfield Christian

St Clair Shores South Lake vs Detroit Country Day

Taylor Prep vs Riverview

Walled Lake Western vs Hartland

Warren Lincoln vs Warren Mott

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes vs Pontiac Academy for Excellence

Whitmore Lake vs Ann Arbor Central Academy

Wyandotte Roosevelt vs Monroe

Girls basketball

Dearborn Edsel Ford 47, Gibraltar Carlson 22: Joyce DiPietro had eight points for Edsel Ford (1-2). Allyssa Housen scored eight for Carlson (0-3).

Detroit Cody 58, Harper Woods 42: Aiyanna Tanksley had 22 points for Detroit Cody (2-1). Clarita Childs scored eight for Harper Woods (0-1).

Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 36, Detroit Community 33: Skylan Arnold had 21 points for Detroit Cornerstone (1-3). Shania Henderson scored nine for Detroit Community (1-1).

Detroit Denby 46, Detroit University Prep Arts and Design 4: Eshawnda Smith scored 31 and Shariyelle Borden 11 for Denby.

Detroit Southeastern 46, University Prep Science & Math 41: Serena Allen had 21 points and Aniya Owens had 12 points for Southeastern (1-2). Jabla Miller had 27 points and Kiara Williams had 12 points for Science & Math (0-3).

Farmington Hills Mercy 58, Canton 15: Alexis Roberts had 10 points for Mercy (4-0). Canton is 0-3.

Milford 35, Farmington 30: Chloe Gilbert and Maddie Ricco each had nine points for Milford (3-1). Autumn Bartlett had 16 points for Farmington (0-3).

Monroe 57, Grosse Ile 33: Ellie Sieler had 18 points for Monroe (2-2). Natalie Christnagel scored 11 for Grosse Ile (0-3).

Plymouth Christian Academy 47, Livonia Franklin 40: Anna Fernandez scored 16 and Morganne Houk 15 for Christian Academy (3-0). Emily Esker scored 14 for Franklin (2-1).

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26, Walled Lake Central 22 (2OT): Sydney LaPrairie had 13 points for Stoney Creek (2-2). Joanna Zahra had eight points for Central (1-3).

Romulus 60, Garden City 30: Ciara Hardy had 24 points for Romulus (2-1). Siena McNitt had 16 points for Garden City (1-3).

Royal Oak 30, Royal Oak Shrine 27: Sarah Soraghan had 14 points and Sarah Ammon had eight points and six rebounds for Royal Oak (4-0). Allison LaPointe had 12 points for Shrine (2-1).

Troy 44, Walled Lake Northern 41: Lauren Gumma and Athena Samson each scored 10 for Troy (3-1). Andie Wolfe scored 20 for Northern (1-3).

Girls basketball scores

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist vs Redford Westfield Prep

Almont 46, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 23

Ann Arbor Greenhills 52, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 36

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 55, Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart 26

Berkley 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 38

Birmingham Seaholm vs Lake Orion

Bloomfield Hills Marian 38, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 26

Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep vs Livingston Christian

Chelsea 55, Stockbridge 44

Clawson vs Warren Lincoln

Dearborn 46, Traverse City West 26

Dearborn Heights Star International 36, Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 9

Detroit Cristo Rey vs Allen Park Cabrini

Detroit Pershing vs Mount Clemens

Detroit Renaissance 74, Wayne Memorial 40

Detroit University Prep Science & Math vs Detroit Southeastern

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett vs New Haven Merritt Academy

Hamtramck vs Warren Michigan Collegiate

Lincoln Park 51, Allen Park 45

Livonia Churchill vs Salem

Macomb Dakota 63, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35

Melvindale vs Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Milford 35, Farmington 30

Novi Homeschoolers vs Saline Washtenaw Christian

Plymouth Christian Academy vs Livonia Franklin

Redford Thurston 40, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 33

Rochester 42, Detroit Country Day 21

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 51, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 17

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26, Walled Lake Central 22 (2OT)

Romulus Summit Academy North 41, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 10

Saline 62, Livonia Stevenson 32

South Lyon East vs Troy

Southfield Christian 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 3

Southgate Anderson vs Wyandotte Roosevelt

Taylor vs Brownstown Woodhaven

Tecumseh vs Monroe Jefferson

Utica vs Utica Eisenhower

Utica Ford vs Warren Woods Tower

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 47, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 14

White Lake Lakeland vs Troy Athens

Whitmore Lake vs Ann Arbor Central Academy

Wixom St Catherine 40, Warren Regina 36

Ypsilanti Lincoln vs Clinton

Zach Sturgill is a freelance writer.