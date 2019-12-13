CLOSE Recruiting analyst Allen Trieu talks with Dave Goricki about the early signing period for college football. The Detroit News

Joslyn Brennan had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to lead St. Clair Shores Lakeview over St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 62-17, in a girls basketball game Thursday night.

“We are city-champs for six consecutive years now. We play Macomb L’Anse Creuse North next week, but we are a good team,” Lakeview coach Joseph Charrette said. “All nine players played well on the floor tonight.”

Kayla Austin and Ari Wlogeck each had 12 points for lakeview (2-1)., Trisha Sankiewicz scored 9 and Krista Ridgeway had six points and seven steals.

Lake Shore is 1-3.

More girls basketball

Detroit Cass Tech 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 35: Kennedy Tidwell scored 13 points, and Precious Fields added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Cass Tech (2-0). Chala House led Skyline (0-3) with 13 points.

Grosse Pointe North 50, Sterling Heights Stevenson 23: Christina Braker had 20 points for North (4-0). Stevenson is 0-3.

Grosse Pointe South 49, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 44: Alexa Downey had 18 points, five rebounds and seven steals and Kamryn Richards had 16 points and eight steals for South (2-1). Genevieve Decker scored 18 for Anchor Bay (1-2).

North Farmington 63, Rochester Adams 60 (OT): Heaven Rogers had 17 points for North Farmington (4-0). Nicole Claerhout had 18 points for Adams (1-2).

Plymouth 48, South Lyon 14: Ella Riley had 17 points, Sophie Zelek 10 and Kyra Brandon had eight assists for Plymouth (2-1). South Lyon is 0-4.

Trenton 45, New Boston Huron 38: Kayla Everingham had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Alayna Mulford had seven points, eight rebounds and five steals for Trenton (3-1). Anna Atherton had 14 points and Samantha Belair 12 for Huron (2-2).

More girls basketball scores

Center Line 22, Warren Fitzgerald 19

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 41, Kimball Landmark Academy 23

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 53, Lapeer Faith Home School 18

Croswell-Lexington 49, St Clair 35

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 58, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 16

Hazel Park 41, Ferndale University 30

MH Madison 54, MH Lamphere 7

Marine City 53, Algonac 14

Warren Cousino 44, Sterling Heights 24

Warren Michigan Math & Science 65, Westland Universal Learning Academy 28

Boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills 63, Auburn Hills Avondale 44: Collin Hecker scored 21 and Noah Adamczyk 15 for Bloomfield Hills (2-0). Devonte Rush scored 10 for Avondale (0-2).

Dearborn Advanced Tech 69, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 29: Trevaris Webb had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Zach Mingo had 13 points and 10 assists for Advanced Tech (2-0). Jose Mata scored 17 for Cesar Chavez (0-1).

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 65, Southgate Anderson 42: Rod Campbell had 13 points and eight assists, Demark Bellman scored 14 and Avery Ismail had 14 points and seven rebounds for Annapolis (2-0). Southgate Anderson is 0-2.

Dearborn Edsel Ford 66, Garden City 21: Yusef Hussein had 19 points and 10 steals and Rami Salem scored 13 for Edsel Ford (1-1). Austin Alman had seven points for Garden City (0-2).

Detroit CMA 70, Farmington 68 (2OT): Dorian Johns had 25 points, Jeremiah Henderson scored 17, Damon Terrelle had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Kobe Patton had 12 points and 10 rebounds for CMA (2-0). Jaden Atkins had 37 points and Tariq Humes 18 for Farmington (1-1).

Kimball Landmark Academy 54, Chesterfield Township Austin Catholic 25: Matt Jackson scored 12 and Jordan Aldrich 11 for Landmark Academy. Gabriel Nahhas scored 15 for Austin Township. Both teams are 1-1.

Novi Christian 87, Lansing Christian 60: Blake Goodman had 33 points and eight rebounds, Johnathan Blackwell scored 18 and Colin Miles had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Novi Christian (2-0). Ethan Combs scored 15 for Lansing Christian (0-2).

South Lyon 57, Plymouth 54: Jacob Smith had 22 points for South Lyon (1-1). Quinn Fracassi scored 25 and Matt Maclellan 19 for Plymouth (1-1).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 52, Canton Prep 17: Malcolm Clements had 18 points and Maurice Anderson 17 for Arbor Prep (2-0). Canton Prep is 1-1.

More boys basketball scores

Birmingham Seaholm 66, Center Line 29

Croswell-Lexington 57, St Clair 30

Detroit Jalen Rose Leadership Academy 80, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 54

Detroit Riverside Academy West 52, Detroit Universal Academy 50

Fraser 47, Romeo 38