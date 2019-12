Lauren Petersmark had 14 points to lead Rochester Adams (2-2) to a 49-44 girls basketball victory over Warren Mott Saturday. Mikayla Suerst scored 18 for Mott.

More girls basketball

Dearborn 60, Traverse City Central 55: Justina Szalkowski scored 22 and Malak Alhajj added 11 for Dearborn (3-0). Carina Stewart had 21 points for Central (0-4).