Detroit – Mark Mayberry and Kwesi Henry each scored 14 points, leading Detroit Loyola to a 75-55 boys basketball win over New Haven on Sunday in a game played at Calihan Hall.

Ryan Martin added 13 points for Loyola (2-0).

Brent Wiles led New Haven (0-2) with 15 points.

More boys basketball

Warren De La Salle 53, Warren Woods Tower 36: Joe Gjonaj scored 16 and Will Smythe had 11 for De La Salle (2-0). Woods Tower is 1-1.