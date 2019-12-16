Here is the complete list of Detroit News Blue Chip recruits for 2020, with their current college commitments.

1. Justin Rogers, 6-3, 300, OL/DL, Oak Park – Kentucky

2. Makari Paige, 6-3, 190, DB, West Bloomfield – Michigan

3. Enzo Jennings, 6-0, 180, DB, Oak Park – Penn State

4. Cameron Martinez, 5-11, 190, QB, Muskegon – Ohio State

5. Braiden McGregor, 6-4, 270, DE, Port Huron Northern – Michigan

6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-1, 180, WR/DB, Walled Lake Western – Northwestern

7. Andre Seldon, 5-9, 160, DB, Belleville – Michigan

8. Cornell Wheeler, 6-1, 230, LB, West Bloomfield – Michigan

9. Josh Priebe, 6-5, 275, OL, Edwardsburg – Northwestern

10. Deon Buford, 6-4, 280, OL, Detroit King - Kentucky

11. Peny Boone, 6-2, 220, RB, Detroit King – Maryland

12. Dallas Fincher, 6-4, 260, OL, East Kentwood – Michigan State

13. Jordan Turner, 6-3, 220, LB, Farmington – Wisconsin

14. Latrell Fordham, 6-4, 180, WR/DB, Davison – Ball State

15. De’Andre Bulley, 6-0, 240, RB, River Rouge – Undecided

16. Grant Toutant, 6-7, 320, T, Warren De La Salle – Ohio State

17. Rashawn Williams, 6-1, 185, WR, Detroit King – Indiana

Buy Photo Maliq Carr (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

18. Maliq Carr, 6-5, 230, WR, Oak Park – Purdue

19. Ali Saad, 6-4, 255, DL, Dearborn – Minnesota

20. Ian Stewart, 6-3, 200, ATH, Gibraltar Carlson – Michigan State

21. Earnest Sanders, 6-2, 195, WR, Flint Beecher – Kentucky

22. Latrell Thompkins, 6-4, 240, Sr., DE, Detroit Denby – Toledo

23. Bryce Austin, 6-3, 300, DL, Southfield A&T – Purdue

24. Bryce Mostella, 6-6, 240, DE, East Kentwood – Penn State

25. Billie Roberts, 6-4, 280, OL/DL, Muskegon – Undecided

26. Devell Washington, 6-4, 220, WR, Bay City Central – West Virginia

27. Dorian Mausi, 6-2, 215, LB, U-D Jesuit – Duke

28. Christian Fitzpatrick, 6-4, 210, WR, Southfield A&T – Louisville

29. Lemuel Neely-Watley, 6-0, 175, WR/DB, Harper Woods – Indiana

30. Anthony Romphf, 6-0, 180, QB, Southfield A&T – Florida Atlantic

31. Logan Pasco, 6-0, 210, LB, Davison – Youngstown State

32. Eston Miles, 6-3, 305, DL, Williamston – Western Michigan

Buy Photo Myren Harris (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

33. Myren Harris, 5-10, 210, RB, Chippewa Valley – Undecided

34. Tristen Hines, 6-0, 180, QB, Milan – Eastern Michigan

35. Kyle Arnoldi, 6-4, 280, OL/DL, Walled Lake Northern – Western Michigan

36. Sterling Miles, 6-5, 230, DE, West Bloomfield – Cincinnati

37. Brenden Deasfernandes, 6-1, 170, CB, Belleville – Iowa

38. Coleon Smith, 6-6, 340, T, Belleville – Indiana

39. Nalin Fox, 6-6, 280, T, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep – Purdue

40. Joshua Wiley, 6-2, 195, S, River Rouge – Undecided

41. Jalen Williams, 6-4, 230, DE/WR, Belleville – Undecided

42. Tyler Huenemann, 6-3, 270, DE, Mt. Pleasant – Harvard

43. C.J. Brown, 5-10, 180, CB, Walled Lake Western – Northern Illinois

44. Keegan Smith, 6-3, 305, T, Jackson Lumen Christi – Central Michigan

45. Deshawn Walker, 6-1, 220, LB, River Rouge – Toledo

46. Tommy Guajardo, 6-3, 230, LB, Dearborn – Michigan State

47. C.J. Harris, 6-3, 205, QB, West Bloomfield – Ohio

48. Ralph Donaldson, 6-1, 200, S, Birmingham Groves – Navy

49. Kameron Arnold, 6-0, 200, ATH, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s – Undecided

50. Carson Hinton, 6-0, 170, WR/CB, U-D Jesuit – Undecided

51. David Carter, 6-0, 175, CB, River Rouge – Eastern Michigan

52. Myles McNeal, 5-11, 180, CB, Grand Blanc – Eastern Michigan

53. Ivan Davis, 6-4, 210, DE, Plymouth – Northern Illinois

54. Tate MacKenzie, 6-9, 320, T, Ypsilanti Lincoln – Undecided

55. Jordan Porter, 6-3, 240, DE, Muskegon – Bowling Green

56. Raequan Beal, 6-4, 230, QB, Detroit Renaissance – Undecided

57. Anthony Enechukwu, 6-3, 190, ATH, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s – Western Michigan

58. Michael Jenkins, 5-11, 200, RB, Belleville – Undecided

59. Xavier Smith, 5-11, 170, ATH, River Rouge – Eastern Michigan

T60. Tre Hatcher, 5-11, 185, RB, Muskegon Mona Shores – Wayne State

T60. Luke Stanton, 6-4, 240, DE, Brighton – Undecided