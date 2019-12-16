Here is the complete list of Detroit News Blue Chip recruits for 2020, with their current college commitments.
1. Justin Rogers, 6-3, 300, OL/DL, Oak Park – Kentucky
2. Makari Paige, 6-3, 190, DB, West Bloomfield – Michigan
3. Enzo Jennings, 6-0, 180, DB, Oak Park – Penn State
4. Cameron Martinez, 5-11, 190, QB, Muskegon – Ohio State
5. Braiden McGregor, 6-4, 270, DE, Port Huron Northern – Michigan
6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, 6-1, 180, WR/DB, Walled Lake Western – Northwestern
7. Andre Seldon, 5-9, 160, DB, Belleville – Michigan
8. Cornell Wheeler, 6-1, 230, LB, West Bloomfield – Michigan
9. Josh Priebe, 6-5, 275, OL, Edwardsburg – Northwestern
10. Deon Buford, 6-4, 280, OL, Detroit King - Kentucky
11. Peny Boone, 6-2, 220, RB, Detroit King – Maryland
12. Dallas Fincher, 6-4, 260, OL, East Kentwood – Michigan State
13. Jordan Turner, 6-3, 220, LB, Farmington – Wisconsin
14. Latrell Fordham, 6-4, 180, WR/DB, Davison – Ball State
15. De’Andre Bulley, 6-0, 240, RB, River Rouge – Undecided
16. Grant Toutant, 6-7, 320, T, Warren De La Salle – Ohio State
17. Rashawn Williams, 6-1, 185, WR, Detroit King – Indiana
18. Maliq Carr, 6-5, 230, WR, Oak Park – Purdue
19. Ali Saad, 6-4, 255, DL, Dearborn – Minnesota
20. Ian Stewart, 6-3, 200, ATH, Gibraltar Carlson – Michigan State
21. Earnest Sanders, 6-2, 195, WR, Flint Beecher – Kentucky
22. Latrell Thompkins, 6-4, 240, Sr., DE, Detroit Denby – Toledo
23. Bryce Austin, 6-3, 300, DL, Southfield A&T – Purdue
24. Bryce Mostella, 6-6, 240, DE, East Kentwood – Penn State
25. Billie Roberts, 6-4, 280, OL/DL, Muskegon – Undecided
26. Devell Washington, 6-4, 220, WR, Bay City Central – West Virginia
27. Dorian Mausi, 6-2, 215, LB, U-D Jesuit – Duke
28. Christian Fitzpatrick, 6-4, 210, WR, Southfield A&T – Louisville
29. Lemuel Neely-Watley, 6-0, 175, WR/DB, Harper Woods – Indiana
30. Anthony Romphf, 6-0, 180, QB, Southfield A&T – Florida Atlantic
31. Logan Pasco, 6-0, 210, LB, Davison – Youngstown State
32. Eston Miles, 6-3, 305, DL, Williamston – Western Michigan
33. Myren Harris, 5-10, 210, RB, Chippewa Valley – Undecided
34. Tristen Hines, 6-0, 180, QB, Milan – Eastern Michigan
35. Kyle Arnoldi, 6-4, 280, OL/DL, Walled Lake Northern – Western Michigan
36. Sterling Miles, 6-5, 230, DE, West Bloomfield – Cincinnati
37. Brenden Deasfernandes, 6-1, 170, CB, Belleville – Iowa
38. Coleon Smith, 6-6, 340, T, Belleville – Indiana
39. Nalin Fox, 6-6, 280, T, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep – Purdue
40. Joshua Wiley, 6-2, 195, S, River Rouge – Undecided
41. Jalen Williams, 6-4, 230, DE/WR, Belleville – Undecided
42. Tyler Huenemann, 6-3, 270, DE, Mt. Pleasant – Harvard
43. C.J. Brown, 5-10, 180, CB, Walled Lake Western – Northern Illinois
44. Keegan Smith, 6-3, 305, T, Jackson Lumen Christi – Central Michigan
45. Deshawn Walker, 6-1, 220, LB, River Rouge – Toledo
46. Tommy Guajardo, 6-3, 230, LB, Dearborn – Michigan State
47. C.J. Harris, 6-3, 205, QB, West Bloomfield – Ohio
48. Ralph Donaldson, 6-1, 200, S, Birmingham Groves – Navy
49. Kameron Arnold, 6-0, 200, ATH, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s – Undecided
50. Carson Hinton, 6-0, 170, WR/CB, U-D Jesuit – Undecided
51. David Carter, 6-0, 175, CB, River Rouge – Eastern Michigan
52. Myles McNeal, 5-11, 180, CB, Grand Blanc – Eastern Michigan
53. Ivan Davis, 6-4, 210, DE, Plymouth – Northern Illinois
54. Tate MacKenzie, 6-9, 320, T, Ypsilanti Lincoln – Undecided
55. Jordan Porter, 6-3, 240, DE, Muskegon – Bowling Green
56. Raequan Beal, 6-4, 230, QB, Detroit Renaissance – Undecided
57. Anthony Enechukwu, 6-3, 190, ATH, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s – Western Michigan
58. Michael Jenkins, 5-11, 200, RB, Belleville – Undecided
59. Xavier Smith, 5-11, 170, ATH, River Rouge – Eastern Michigan
T60. Tre Hatcher, 5-11, 185, RB, Muskegon Mona Shores – Wayne State
T60. Luke Stanton, 6-4, 240, DE, Brighton – Undecided
Recruiting analyst Allen Trieu talks with Dave Goricki about the early signing period for college football. The Detroit News
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments