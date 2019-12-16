Anna Fernandez had 31 points to along with 10 steals and eight rebounds to lead Plymouth Christian Academy to a 58-13 girls basketball victory Monday over Livonia Clarenceville.

Morgan Houk added 13 points for undefeated Plymouth Christian (4-0). Clarenceville is 0-3.

More girls basketball

Detroit Cody 58, Westside Academy 4: Amil Hatcher had 14 points for Cody (3-1). Westside is 1-1.

Detroit Collegiate Prep 51, Detroit Central 24: Dayania Johnson had 27 points for Collegiate Prep (2-2, 1-0 Detroit PSL). Central is 2-2.

Detroit Cornerstone Health and Technology 26, Detroit Henry Ford 20: Zante Brown scored 14 points for Cornerstone (2-3), while Geonecia Lewis had 14 for Henry Ford.

Detroit Martin Luther King 65, Detroit East English 29: Monica Williams and Marche Borden each scored 15 for King.

Detroit Mumford 68, Detroit Western 11: Jaqoia Jackson had 25 points, Ajanee Horton added 11 with 10 rebounds and 15 assists and Iyshana Ford had 14 with 10 steals for Mumford (1-0). Western is 0-1.

Detroit Southeastern 50, Detroit International Academy 7: Serena Allen had 20 points and Aniya Owens had 18 for Southeastern (2-2, 1-0 Detroit PSL). International is 0-1.

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 48, Clawson 36: Quinn Robak had 25 points and Isabelle Kline had 16 for Our Lady (2-3). Aliyah Vesper had 10 for Clawson (2-1).

Boys basketball

Roeper School 70, Merritt Academy 40: Evan Hakashian had 22 points and Thai Fowler 20 for Roeper (2-0). Sam Ward had 14 points for Merritt.

Taylor Trillium 81, Ann Arbor Central 48: Derrell Woods had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Damaryon Fishburn scored 20 for Trillium (1-0). Central is 2-1.

Troy Athens 74, Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy 41: Jacob Thornton had 20 points for Athens (1-1). Justin Davenport had 17 points for Pontiac Arts & Tech (2-1).

West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy 52, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 22: Ethan Mostyn had 14 points for Frankel Jewish Academy (1-2). Gabriel Nahhas had 11 for Austin Catholic (1-2).

Girls scores

Ann Arbor Pioneer 45, Detroit Edison 35

Detroit Pershing 38, Detroit Osborn 18

Detroit Renaissance 62, Detroit Communication Media Arts 16

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 62, Farmington 42

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 54, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 27

Riverview Gabriel Richard 53, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 48 (OT)

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 61, Allen Park Cabrini 54 (OT)