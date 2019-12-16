Detroit Catholic Central High School officials say two of its students were attacked during a parking-lot brawl following a recent varsity hockey game against rival Birmingham Brother Rice.

The brawl followed Catholic Central's 4-0 win in the Catholic High School League Division 1 championship game Saturday, Dec. 7, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

Video of the altercation circulated this week on social media, and showed about a dozen or more students involved in the fight, with several landing punches.

Two rival schools brawl after a hockey game 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/KxUSYr4WHi — Best Fights (@FightCentralTV) December 10, 2019

In a statement from Detroit Catholic Central, the school said:

"We are aware of the incident after a hockey game in Plymouth during which two of our students were attacked by a group of individuals who do not attend our school. We are grateful to God that no one was seriously injured, and out of respect for the privacy of our students we do not have any further comment at this time."

It's unclear how many, if any, of the students involved were hockey players.

Officials from Brother Rice and the CHSL didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from The News, but they did provide statements to other media outlets, including WWJ and WXYZ, acknowledging the brawl.

WWJ reported the incident is under investigation by the Plymouth Township police department. Plymouth Township police didn't immediately respond to request for comment from The News on Monday.

Reportedly, nobody was seriously injured in the fight.

