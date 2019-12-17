Tyson Acuff dominated at both ends of the court on Tuesday night, finishing with 44 points, nine rebounds and five steals and the winning basket, as he helped Detroit Cass Tech defeat Detroit Henry Ford, 65-64.

Cass Tech coach Steven Hall was impressed with Acuff's performance, noting how the 6-foot-3 guard can score from many points on the floor.

Buy Photo Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff, center, holds on to the ball and makes the go-ahead shot for Cass Tech between Henry Ford's Mario Hill, left, and Wryan Williams in the second half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"He has tremendous size, he can score from behind the arc, and he's crafty and can create for himself," Hall said.

Calen King added 13 points and four steals for Cass Tech in a game that Hall said was close throughout, as neither team could really get a huge lead.

But Acuff's most important shot was his last, the winner.

"He was a phenomenal performer," Hall said. "He saw the game hanging in the balance, and took it."

"After Henry Ford scored, we took a timeout and took it out of bounds. We drew up a play for Tyson, he drove in with a floater on the baseline to win the game."

More boys basketball

Allen Park 70, Dearborn Edsel Ford 67: Colton Caswell scored 16 and Ethan Baugh 14 for Allen Park (2-1, 1-0 Downriver). Rami Salem scored 22 and Jamar Mogalli 21 for Edsel Ford (1-2, 0-1).

Ann Arbor Pioneer 52, Walled Lake Northern 48: Koebe Moore scored 15 and Rasheed Sampson 14 for Pioneer (1-1). Kevyn Robertson scored 20 and Jesse Lawson Jr. 16 for Northern (1-2).

Bloomfield Hills 55, Novi 43: Collin Hecker scored 23 and Mason Canfield 11 for Bloomfield Hills (3-0). Miles Sloan scored 15 for Novi (1-2).

Canton 57, Ann Arbor Skyline 41: Ben Stasiak and Jake Vickers each scored 18 for Canton (2-0). Chris Cayton scored 14 for Skyline (2-1).

Canton Prep 84, Westland Universal Learning 20: Luke Wisniewski scored 18, Tawayne Campbell 14, and Toryano Dilworth 13 for Canton Prep (3-1, 2-0 BMAC). Westland Universal is 0-2, 0-2.

Dearborn Advanced Tech 69, Dearborn Heights Star International 21: Zach Mingo had 19 points, seven steals, five rebounds and five assists and Trevaris Webb scored 23 for Advanced Tech (3-0, 2-0). Hadi Hamadeh scored nine for Star International (0-3, 0-2).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 49: Mustafa Almuna scored 20 and Kevin Whittington and Hussein Ismail each added 11 for Crestwood (1-1). Deandre Patrick scored 19 and Cameron Underwood 13 for Robichaud (0-2).

Dearborn Fordson 91, Taylor Prep 61: Zak Maisari had 25 points, and Hadi Alsheikh had 13 points for Fordson (1-0). Cade Pichen had 25 points for Taylor Prep (0-4).

Detroit Communication and Media Arts 81, Detroit West Side Academy 37: Damon Terrelle had 32 points, 25 rebounds, and six blocks, and Kobe Patton and Jeremiah Henderson each had 13 points for Communication (3-0). West Side is 0-2.

Detroit Community 74, Detroit Lincoln-King Academy 3: Robert Nealy had 13 points and Kenyae Knight had 11 points for Detroit Community (1-1). Lincoln-King Academy is 0-3.

Detroit Cristo Rey 64, Warren Michigan Collegiate 60: Alonzo Fears scored 25, Derek Bolton 16 and Satchel Love had 10 points and eight blocks for Cristo Rey (3-0). Rick Johnson scored 13 and Tre Redding 11 for Collegiate (2-1).

Detroit Douglass 91, Detroit Central 60: Pierre Brooks II scored 24, Javante Randle had 16 points and 15 rebounds, Zavion McClendon scored 13, and Donivan Peoples and Fred McNelly 11 for Douglass (2-1). Central is 0-3.

Detroit King 70, Detroit East English 32: Delil Ward and Chauncey Willis Jr. each scored 18 for King (2-1). East English is 1-2.

Detroit Loyola 62, Detroit Country Day 50: Kwesi Henry scored 24 and Mark Mayberry 17 for Loyola (3-0). Julian Scott scored 21 for Country Day (1-2).

Detroit Mumford 61, Detroit Cody 53: Marcus Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Alan Gee Jr. scored 14 for Mumford (2-1 PSL West). Avery Ishmail scored 18 for Cody (1-1, 0-1).

Detroit Osborn 61, Detroit Southeastern 52: DeAndre Terell had 23 points for Osborn (1-1, 1-0 Detroit PSL). Marquise Dancy had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Southeastern (2-2, 0-1 Detroit PSL).

Detroit Western 72, Detroit Renaissance 60: Shamar Ballenger had 21 points, and Kip Clark scored 18 points with 17 rebounds for Detroit Western (1-2). Sterling Scott had 16 points for Renaissance (1-1).

Ecorse 63, Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 49: Malik Olafioye had 25 points, and Donavan Williams had 15 points for Ecorse (1-1). Cornerstone is 1-3.

Harper Woods 82, Detroit Old Redford Academys 75 (OT): Curtis Jackson had 40 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals, and De’avion Brown had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Harper Woods (1-2). Old Redford is 0-1.

Hope of Detroit Academy 66, Dearborn Heights RISE Academy 35: Darrius Whitehead had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Yannis Whitehead 14 points and 10 assists for Hope (1-0). RISE is 0-3.

Lakeland 70, Notre Dame Prep 64: Caleb Zurek had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Boughton scored 18 and David Jabiro had 15 and six assists for Lakeland (2-0). Josh Dendsten scored 19 and Josh Anderson 18 for Notre Dame Prep (2-1).

Macomb Dakota 68, Grosse Pointe South 62: Ryan Rollins had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Joshua Hines had 13 points for Dakota (1-1). Will Johnson had 21 points for South (2-1).

Northville 52, Livonia Stevenson 41: Zach Shoemaker scored 19 for Northville (2-0). Evan Asante scored 12 for Stevenson (2-1).

Peck 42, Mayville 31: Drake Olinger scored 15 for Peck (3-0, 1-0 North Central Stars) . Mayville is 2-1, 0-1.

Plymouth Salem 46, Livonia Franklin 25: Garrett Smith had nine points, and Chris Kocacs had eight points with seven rebounds for Salem (3-0). Jacob McGlynn had five points for Livonia Franklin (1-1).

Redford Union 66, Garden City 12: Ahmeer Cossom had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and D’antwan Jones had 10 points for Union (1-1, 1-0 Western Wayne). Cameron Duncan had six points for Garden City (0-3, 0-1).

River Rouge 85, Allen Park Cabrini 19: Legend Geeter had 17 points and five rebounds, Keyshawn Devlin scored 15 and Ahmoni Weston nine for River Rouge (3-0). Cabrini is 0-3.

Romulus 71, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64: Terrence Broughton had 25 points, five assists and five rebounds and Keyshawn Kyle scored 14 for Romulus (1-0). Cody Blackwood scored 16 for Annapolis (2-1).

Romulus Summit 62, Riverview 42: Orlando Lovejoy scored 22 and James Wright 10 for Summit (2-0). Austin Pope scored 12 for Riverview (2-1).

Southfield Manoogian 43, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 39: Donovan Semma had 12 points, and Johnathan Avram 10 for Manoogian (1-0, 1-0 Detroit Metro). Cesar Chavez is 0-3, 0-3.

Walled Lake Central 79, Livonia Churchill 37: Jeremy Eppes scored 11 and Blake Nelson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Central (2-1). Churchill is 1-2.

Warren De La Salle 69, West Bloomfield 56: Joe Gjonaj led De La Salle (3-0) with 22 points, and Linden Holder added 18. Ryan Hurst led West Bloomfield (2-1) with 12.

Warren Mott 48, Sterling Heights 37: Dennis Mayfield scored 19 and James Cheney 11 for Mott (3-0). Sterling Heights is 1-3.

Boys basketball scores

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47, Monroe 32

Berkley 55, Madison Heights Madison 51

Clinton 77, Monroe Jefferson 63

East Lansing 52, Haslett 46 (OT)

Eastpointe 47, Harper Woods Chandler Park 46

Elk Rapids 83, East Jordan 67

Hazel Park 46, Warren Fitzgerald 42

Ferndale University 73, Pontiac Arts & Technology 66

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 65, Lapeer 53

Flint Powers Catholic 74, Midland Dow 39

Fraser 47, Clinton Township Clintondale 38

Gibraltar Carlson 68, Grosse Ile 67

Goodrich 89, Flint Kearsley 59

Harbor Springs 63, Grayling 61

Ionia 66, Lake Odessa Lakewood 38

Macomb Lutheran North 46, Armada 42

Mount Pleasant 66, Bay City Central 18

Redford Thurston 77, Melvindale 45

Riverview Gabriel Richard 55, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 51

South Haven 58, Three Rivers 57

Williamston 67, Lansing Catholic 53

Girls basketball

Detroit Denby 53, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 8: Eshawna Smith had 22 points and Taylor Sullivan 15 for Denby (3-2). Science & Math is 0-4.

Garden City 43, Redford Union 23: Siena McNitt had 10 points for Garden City (2-3, 2-1 Western Wayne). Redford Union is 0-4, 0-2.

Grosse Pointe South 57, Port Huron Northern 45: Alexa Downey and Cameron Lundh each had 13 points and five rebounds and Kameryn Richards had 12 points and five steals for South (4-1, 3-0). Camille Keys and Ali Shagena each scored 13 for Northern (2-2, 1-2).

Hartland 41, Okemos 23: Nikki Dompierre scored 17 and Madi Moyer 13 for Hartland (3-0). Jasmine Klerkley scored 12 for Okemos (2-3).

Rochester Adams 34, Lake Orion 30: Amelia Drahnak scored 11 for Adams (2-2, 1-2 OAA White). Kendall Robertson scored 15 for Lake Orion (2-2, 1-1).

Romulus 67, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 51: Ciara Hardy scored 28 and Kelsei Hall 16 for Romulus (3-1). Myesha Reese scored 19 for Annapolis (2-1).

Troy 41, Oxford 36: Athena Samson had 12 points and Lauren Gumma had 10 points for Troy (4-1, 1-0 OAA White). Mackenzie Methner had 13 points for Oxford (3-2, 0-1).

Girls basketball scores

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 49, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 21

Auburn Hills Avondale 62, Detroit Country Day 5

Bay City Central 37, Mount Pleasant 36

Berkley 53, Oak Park 36

Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 31, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 28

Canton Prep 67, Westland Universal Academy 40

Chelsea 66, Pinckney 26

Clarkston 54, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 39

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 49, Dearborn Heights Star International 30

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 53, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 18

Dexter 46, Tecumseh 34

Eastpointe 56, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 18

Grand Rapids Christian 44, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 30

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 58, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 53

Ferndale 35, Pontiac 28

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 45, Roseville 30

Hartland 41, Okemos 23

Holt 53, St Johns 32

Ionia 43, Lake Odessa Lakewood 24

Jackson 52, Ypsilanti Community 41

Lincoln Park 46, Southgate Anderson 31

Livonia Churchill 55, Walled Lake Central 27

Livonia Stevenson 53, Northville 30

Macomb Lutheran North 45, Utica 36

Redford Thurston 38, Melvindale 30

Redford Westfield Prep 61, Detroit Voyageur Prep 10

Rockford 49, Muskegon Mona Shores 46

Southfield Arts & Technology 61, Royal Oak 25

Three Rivers 47, South Haven 20

Troy 41, Oxford 36

Utica Eisenhower 42, Romeo 39

Walled Lake Western 61, Waterford Kettering 48

West Bloomfield 78, Birmingham Groves 48

Williamston 51, Lansing Catholic 37

Wyoming 51, Grand Rapids Northview 26