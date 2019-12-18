Wednesday is a big day for college football recruits as they can begin signing their letters of intent with the schools of their choice. Follow the news, developments and analysis here with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. You can also keep track of the lists at the bottom of this page as Michigan and Michigan State commitments become official signees as their letters of intent arrive in Ann Arbor and East Lansing.

Buy Photo Detroit King's Peny Boone (from left), Rashawn Williams, and Deondre Buford sign their national letters of intent Wednesday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Four-star Ohio State commit opts not to sign just yet

Muskegon senior and Ohio State commit Cameron Martinez opted not to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period this week, Josh Helmholdt of Rivals.com reported Wednesday morning.

Long-time #OhioState commit will not sign this week https://t.co/bPMW0llQW9 — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) December 18, 2019

The four-star athlete committed to the Buckeyes in July of this year and has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Iowa, Notre Dame, Penn State, and others. At 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, 247Sports recruiting expert Allen Trieu likens Martinez's game to that of longtime Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead.

Despite Martinez deciding to wait until after the early signing period to sign his letter of intent, there hasn't been, to this point, any indication that he'll go anywhere but Columbus on National Signing Day in February.

Yesterday, there were reports that Cameron Martinez from Michigan would wait until February to sign and rumors that California CB Clark Phillips III, who'll announce tomorrow, might flip to Utah. 2/2 — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) December 18, 2019

Walled Lake Western receiver flips commitment, signs with Purdue

Walled Lake Western wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen on Wednesday morning flipped his commitment from Northwestern to Purdue, signing with the Boilermakers during the early signing period.

Trieu compared the 6-foot-1, 180-pound three-star to San Francisco 49ers wideout Dante Pettis, an "excellent route-runner" that Trieu called "well-polished." Yaseen committed to Northwestern on Dec. 28 last year.

🅳🅴🅵🅸🅽🅸🅽🅶 his future with a choice above the rest. Welcome to the family, @abdurryaseen.



📍: Walled Lake, Mich.

📏: 6-2 WR

📈: Played at Walled Lake HS

ℹ️: https://t.co/QL7InhxuCk#BoilerUp x #NSD20pic.twitter.com/Qo8Mf676KS — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 18, 2019

Country's top prep player chooses Nebraska over Michigan State, others

Four-star wideout Alante Brown signed with Nebraska live on Big Ten Network Wednesday. The Chicago native said before appearing on the live broadcast that his three finalists were Nebraska, Indiana and Maryland.

Brown committed to Michigan State in June 2018 but later reopened his recruiting in January this year. He brought with him a Michigan State hat to the studio Wednesday, leading some in Spartan nation to become hopeful that a reunion was imminent.

JUST IN: Wide receiver Alante Brown out of St. Thomas More (Conn.), the number one prep school player in the country, has committed to Nebraska.



Brown, a Chicago native, picked the #Huskers over three other Big Ten schools. — Matt Reynoldson (@MattReynKLKN) December 18, 2019

Buy Photo Michigan commit Braiden McGregor of Port Huron Northern (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS

SIGNED — Reece Atteberry, OL, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo., 6-5, 280, 3 stars

SIGNED — Blake Corum, RB, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, 5-8, 193, 4 stars

SIGNED — Eamonn Dennis, Athlete, St. John’s, Shrewsbury, Mass., 5-10, 173, 3 stars

Gaige Garcia, RB, Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pa., 5-10, 205, 3 stars

Happy National Signing Day! Among those signing for 🏈 today are:



Berwick, 10am

Eric Montes, Delaware St.

Teagan Wilk, East Carolina



Southern, 6pm

Julian Fleming, Ohio St.

Gaige Garcia, Michigan

Cal Haladay, Michigan St.

Max Tillett, New Hampshire

Preston Zachman, Wisconsin — Marc Malkoskie (@mmalkoskie) December 18, 2019

SIGNED — Jaylen Harrell, DE, Berkeley Prep, Tampa, Fla., 6-4, 235, 4 stars

SIGNED — A.J. Henning, WR, Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill., 5-10, 183, 4 stars

SIGNED — Matthew Hibner, TE, Lake Braddock, Burke, Va., 6-4, 230, 3 stars

SIGNED — Nikhai Hill-Green, LB, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, 6-1, 230, 3 stars

SIGNED — Kris Jenkins, DE, Our Lady Good Counsel, Olney, Md., 6-4, 239, 3 stars

SIGNED — Aaron Lewis, DE, Williamstown (N.J.) High., 6-5, 235, 3 stars

Micah Mazzccua, OL, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, 6-5, 335, 3 stars

SIGNED — Braiden McGregor, DE, Port Huron Northern, 6-5, 248, 4 stars

SIGNED — William Mohan, ATH, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y., 6-1, 195, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jordan Morant, S, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J., 5-11, 212, 4 stars

SIGNED — RJ Moten, S, Delran (N.J.), 6-0, 200, 4 stars

SIGNED — Kalel Mullings, LB, Milton (Mass.) Academy, 6-1, 220, 4 stars

SIGNED — Makari Paige, S, West Bloomfield, 6-3, 182, 4 stars

Nick Patterson, TE, San Antonio (Texas) Christian , 6-3, 225, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jeffrey Persi, OL, J Serra Catholic, San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 6-7, 265, 4 stars

SIGNED — Osman Savage, LB, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, 6-2, 225, 4 stars

SIGNED — Andre Seldon, CB, Belleville, 5-8, 154, 4 stars

SIGNED — Cornell Wheeler, LB, West Bloomfield, 6-1, 220, 3 stars

SIGNED — Roman Wilson, WR, St. Louis, Honolulu, 6-0, 175, 4 stars

SIGNED — Zak Zinter, OL, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, Cambridge, Mass., 6-6, 300, 4 stars

MICHIGAN STATE COMMITMENTS

SIGNED — Simeon Barrow Jr., DE, Grovetown (Ga.), 6-2/252, 3 stars

SIGNED — Cole DeMarzo, S, Hilton Head (S.C.), 6-2/200, 3 stars

@AllenTrieu likes this 3-star LB. "If I had to pick a guy who I think is going to outplay his ranking, Cole DeMarzo seems like a pretty good bet." https://t.co/C9wi9Vet6g — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 18, 2019

SIGNED — Avery Dunn, DE, Shaker Heights (Ohio), 6-4/216, 3 stars

SIGNED — Dallas Fincher, OG, East Kentwood, 6-4/274, 3 stars

SIGNED — Montorie Foster, WR, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-2/175, 3 stars

SIGNED — Angelo Grose, CB, Mansfield (Ohio), 5-10/170, 3 stars

SIGNED — Tommy Guajardo, TE, Dearborn, 6-3/230, 3 stars

SIGNED — Cal Haladay, LB, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, 6-0/197, 3 stars

SIGNED — Devin Hightower , LB, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, 6-1/225, 3 stars

Akron’s finest🔥



Welcome our newest spartan linebacker @1devinhightowerpic.twitter.com/K4lXBdNjrm — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 18, 2019

SIGNED — Noah Kim, QB, Chantilly (Va.) Westfield, 6-2/180, 3 stars

SIGNED — Kyle King, DE, New Palestine (Ind.), 6-4/242, 3 stars

SIGNED — Terry Lockett, WR, Minnehaha (Minneapolis) Academy, 6-0/165, 3 stars

SIGNED — Chris Mayfield, DE, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, 6-2/250, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jack Olsen, K, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, 5-11/170, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jeff Pietrowski, DE, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-1/235, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jordon Simmons, RB, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, 5-10/185, 3 stars

SIGNED — Darius Snow, S, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, 6-0/215, 3 stars

Top-rated player in class and an MSU legacy recruit https://t.co/JUkmDk0Rrl — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 18, 2019

SIGNED — Justin Stevens, OT, Mississauga (Ontario) Clarkson North, 6-6/285, 3 stars

SIGNED — Ian Stewart, WR, Gibraltar Carlson, 6-3/200, 3 stars

The 3-star WR had offers from Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan https://t.co/oN0bAdsbND — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) December 18, 2019

SIGNED — Ricky White, WR, Marietta (Ga.), 6-1/165, 3 stars

CENTRAL MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS

SIGNED — Myles Bailey, RB, North Brunswick (NJ), 6-0/180, 3 stars

SIGNED — Keegan Smith, OG, Lumen Christi, 6-2.5/308, 3 stars

SIGNED — Tyler Pape, QB, Western Parma, 6-4/215, 3 stars

SIGNED — Marion Lukes, RB, Charlestown (Ind.), 5-10/180, 3 stars

SIGNED — Davis Heinzen, TE, Manitowoc Lincoln (Wisc.), 6-5/245, 3 stars

SIGNED — Braden Doyle, OG, Bay Port (Wisc.), 6-4/275, 3 stars

SIGNED — Cade Cote, OLB, Clarkson Football North (Ont.), 6-4/226, 3 stars

SIGNED — Zahir Swann, WR, Irvington (N.J.), 5-7/170, 3 stars

SIGNED — Ronald Novosedliak, OT, North Hills (Penn.), 6-6/235, 3 stars

SIGNED — Kyle Moretti, ILB, Pomona (Colo.), 6-0/212, 3 stars

SIGNED — Lawai'a Brown, LB, Saint Louis (Hawaii), 6-0/210, 3 stars

SIGNED — Alec Ward, WR, Bloomfield Hills, 5-11/175, 2 stars

SIGNED — Mitchel Collier, TE, Columbus North (Ind.), 6-4/225, 2 stars

SIGNED — Jonathan Decker, OT, Elkhart Central (Ind.), 6-5/251, 2 stars

FLIPPED — Travon Walker, WR, Akron East (Ohio), 6-1/180, 3 stars

Akron (Ohio) East 3-star WR Travon Walker will NOT sign with Central Michigan.



He plans to announce his decommitment before National Signing Day in February.



"I'm not longer attending Central. I'm going to a different school." — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) December 18, 2019

EASTERN MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS

SIGNED — Darrin Smith, RB, Lone Star (Texas), 5-8/183, 3 stars

SIGNED — Rico Small, WR, South Willoughby (Ohio), 6-0, 170, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jason Eaton, OT, Clarksville (Tenn.), 6-6/320, 3 stars

SIGNED — David Carter, CB, River Rouge, 6-0/170, 3 stars

SIGNED — Mickey Rewolinski, OT, Union Grove (Wisc.), 6-6, 260, 3 stars

SIGNED — Baron May, QB, New Philadelphia (Ohio), 6-1/185, 3 stars

SIGNED — Myles McNeal, CB, Grand Blanc Community, 5-11/180, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jacob Barrett, WR, Checotah (Okla.), 6-0/170, 3 stars

SIGNED — Brycen Huddleston, ILB, Highlands (Ky.), 6-0/210, 3 stars

SIGNED — Tristen Hines, CB, Milan, 6-0/175, 3 stars

SIGNED — Xavier Smith, WR, River Rouge, 5-10/160, 3 stars

SIGNED — Trey Bess, RB, Telfair County (Ga.), 5-8/168, 3 stars

SIGNED — Kaiden Keefe, WR, Valor Christian (Colo.), 6-2/180, 3 stars

SIGNED — Dennis Jackson, DT, Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.), 6-0/325, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jere Getzinger, TE, Ogemaw Heights, 6-4/230, 2 stars

SIGNED — Patrick Ross, DE, Hope College Prep (Ill.), 6-5/245, (not ranked)

SIGNED — Zach Hartsfield, TE, Bakersfield College (Calif.), 6-3/215, 2 stars

WESTERN MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS

SIGNED — Tyler Fletcher, ATH, East Nashville Magnet (Tenn.), 6-3/205, 3 stars

SIGNED — Ryan Kilburg, DB, Maine South (Ill.), 6-0/185, 3 stars

SIGNED — Eston Miles, DL, Williamston, 6-2/325, 3 stars

SIGNED — Giacomo Iraci, DB, Oak Lawn Brother Rice (Ill.), 6-2/175, 3 stars

SIGNED — James Phillips, TE, Ursuline (Ohio), 6-2/235, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jack Taylor, OT, The Lawrenceville School (N.J.), 6-5/295, 3 stars

SIGNED — Adam Vandervest, OT, Verona Area (Wisc.), 6-6/265, 3 stars

SIGNED — Kaevion Mack, WR, Peoria (Ill.), 6-3/170, 3 stars

SIGNED — Anthony Sambucci, ATH, Lemont (Ill.), 6-1/175, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jack Salopek, QB, Norwin (Penn.), 6-2/174, 3 stars

SIGNED — Stiles Moore, DE, Cocke County (Tenn.), 6-3/255, 3 stars

SIGNED — Ronald Pledger, CB, Phillips Academy (Ill.), 6-1/166, 3 stars

SIGNED — Logan Wilson, DE, Kimberly (Wisc.), 6-4/245, 3 stars

SIGNED — Kyle Arnoldi, OL, Walled Lake Northern, 6-3/270, 3 stars

SIGNED — Mitch Bartol, TE, Kimberly (Wisc.), 6-3/230, 3 stars

SIGNED — Quinton Cannon, LB, Cathedral (Ind.), 6-1/200, 3 stars

SIGNED — Anthony Enechukwu, DB, Saint Mary's Prep, 6-2/195, 3 stars

SIGNED — Cam Griffin, DB, Lutheran North (Mo.), 5-11/160, 3 stars

SIGNED — Jeremiah Piper, ATH, Southfield, 5-9/165, 2 stars

SIGNED — Kentrell Beck, RB, Shelbyville (Ill.), 6-1/180, 2 stars

MORE COVERAGE

Michigan boosts 'speed-in-space' mission with 2020 recruiting class

'A typical class': MSU's 2020 recruiting efforts haven't been flashy, but there's potential there

Detroit News Blue Chip recruits: West Bloomfield's Paige, Wheeler taking defensive prowess to Michigan

Some local football stars hope to boost offer list by skipping early signing period

Complete 2020 Detroit News Blue Chip list 1-60

High School Football Show: Early Signing Day with analyst Allen Trieu