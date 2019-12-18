Wednesday is a big day for college football recruits as they can begin signing their letters of intent with the schools of their choice. Follow the news, developments and analysis here with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. You can also keep track of the lists at the bottom of this page as Michigan and Michigan State commitments become official signees as their letters of intent arrive in Ann Arbor and East Lansing.
Four-star Ohio State commit opts not to sign just yet
Muskegon senior and Ohio State commit Cameron Martinez opted not to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period this week, Josh Helmholdt of Rivals.com reported Wednesday morning.
The four-star athlete committed to the Buckeyes in July of this year and has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Iowa, Notre Dame, Penn State, and others. At 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, 247Sports recruiting expert Allen Trieu likens Martinez's game to that of longtime Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead.
Despite Martinez deciding to wait until after the early signing period to sign his letter of intent, there hasn't been, to this point, any indication that he'll go anywhere but Columbus on National Signing Day in February.
Walled Lake Western receiver flips commitment, signs with Purdue
Walled Lake Western wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen on Wednesday morning flipped his commitment from Northwestern to Purdue, signing with the Boilermakers during the early signing period.
Trieu compared the 6-foot-1, 180-pound three-star to San Francisco 49ers wideout Dante Pettis, an "excellent route-runner" that Trieu called "well-polished." Yaseen committed to Northwestern on Dec. 28 last year.
Country's top prep player chooses Nebraska over Michigan State, others
Four-star wideout Alante Brown signed with Nebraska live on Big Ten Network Wednesday. The Chicago native said before appearing on the live broadcast that his three finalists were Nebraska, Indiana and Maryland.
Brown committed to Michigan State in June 2018 but later reopened his recruiting in January this year. He brought with him a Michigan State hat to the studio Wednesday, leading some in Spartan nation to become hopeful that a reunion was imminent.
MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS
SIGNED — Reece Atteberry, OL, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo., 6-5, 280, 3 stars
SIGNED — Blake Corum, RB, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, 5-8, 193, 4 stars
SIGNED — Eamonn Dennis, Athlete, St. John’s, Shrewsbury, Mass., 5-10, 173, 3 stars
Gaige Garcia, RB, Southern Columbia, Catawissa, Pa., 5-10, 205, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jaylen Harrell, DE, Berkeley Prep, Tampa, Fla., 6-4, 235, 4 stars
SIGNED — A.J. Henning, WR, Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill., 5-10, 183, 4 stars
SIGNED — Matthew Hibner, TE, Lake Braddock, Burke, Va., 6-4, 230, 3 stars
SIGNED — Nikhai Hill-Green, LB, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, 6-1, 230, 3 stars
SIGNED — Kris Jenkins, DE, Our Lady Good Counsel, Olney, Md., 6-4, 239, 3 stars
SIGNED — Aaron Lewis, DE, Williamstown (N.J.) High., 6-5, 235, 3 stars
Micah Mazzccua, OL, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, 6-5, 335, 3 stars
SIGNED — Braiden McGregor, DE, Port Huron Northern, 6-5, 248, 4 stars
SIGNED — William Mohan, ATH, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y., 6-1, 195, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jordan Morant, S, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J., 5-11, 212, 4 stars
SIGNED — RJ Moten, S, Delran (N.J.), 6-0, 200, 4 stars
SIGNED — Kalel Mullings, LB, Milton (Mass.) Academy, 6-1, 220, 4 stars
SIGNED — Makari Paige, S, West Bloomfield, 6-3, 182, 4 stars
Nick Patterson, TE, San Antonio (Texas) Christian , 6-3, 225, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jeffrey Persi, OL, J Serra Catholic, San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 6-7, 265, 4 stars
SIGNED — Osman Savage, LB, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, 6-2, 225, 4 stars
SIGNED — Andre Seldon, CB, Belleville, 5-8, 154, 4 stars
SIGNED — Cornell Wheeler, LB, West Bloomfield, 6-1, 220, 3 stars
SIGNED — Roman Wilson, WR, St. Louis, Honolulu, 6-0, 175, 4 stars
SIGNED — Zak Zinter, OL, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, Cambridge, Mass., 6-6, 300, 4 stars
MICHIGAN STATE COMMITMENTS
SIGNED — Simeon Barrow Jr., DE, Grovetown (Ga.), 6-2/252, 3 stars
SIGNED — Cole DeMarzo, S, Hilton Head (S.C.), 6-2/200, 3 stars
SIGNED — Avery Dunn, DE, Shaker Heights (Ohio), 6-4/216, 3 stars
SIGNED — Dallas Fincher, OG, East Kentwood, 6-4/274, 3 stars
SIGNED — Montorie Foster, WR, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-2/175, 3 stars
SIGNED — Angelo Grose, CB, Mansfield (Ohio), 5-10/170, 3 stars
SIGNED — Tommy Guajardo, TE, Dearborn, 6-3/230, 3 stars
SIGNED — Cal Haladay, LB, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, 6-0/197, 3 stars
SIGNED — Devin Hightower , LB, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, 6-1/225, 3 stars
SIGNED — Noah Kim, QB, Chantilly (Va.) Westfield, 6-2/180, 3 stars
SIGNED — Kyle King, DE, New Palestine (Ind.), 6-4/242, 3 stars
SIGNED — Terry Lockett, WR, Minnehaha (Minneapolis) Academy, 6-0/165, 3 stars
SIGNED — Chris Mayfield, DE, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, 6-2/250, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jack Olsen, K, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, 5-11/170, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jeff Pietrowski, DE, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-1/235, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jordon Simmons, RB, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, 5-10/185, 3 stars
SIGNED — Darius Snow, S, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, 6-0/215, 3 stars
SIGNED — Justin Stevens, OT, Mississauga (Ontario) Clarkson North, 6-6/285, 3 stars
SIGNED — Ian Stewart, WR, Gibraltar Carlson, 6-3/200, 3 stars
SIGNED — Ricky White, WR, Marietta (Ga.), 6-1/165, 3 stars
CENTRAL MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS
SIGNED — Myles Bailey, RB, North Brunswick (NJ), 6-0/180, 3 stars
SIGNED — Keegan Smith, OG, Lumen Christi, 6-2.5/308, 3 stars
SIGNED — Tyler Pape, QB, Western Parma, 6-4/215, 3 stars
SIGNED — Marion Lukes, RB, Charlestown (Ind.), 5-10/180, 3 stars
SIGNED — Davis Heinzen, TE, Manitowoc Lincoln (Wisc.), 6-5/245, 3 stars
SIGNED — Braden Doyle, OG, Bay Port (Wisc.), 6-4/275, 3 stars
SIGNED — Cade Cote, OLB, Clarkson Football North (Ont.), 6-4/226, 3 stars
SIGNED — Zahir Swann, WR, Irvington (N.J.), 5-7/170, 3 stars
SIGNED — Ronald Novosedliak, OT, North Hills (Penn.), 6-6/235, 3 stars
SIGNED — Kyle Moretti, ILB, Pomona (Colo.), 6-0/212, 3 stars
SIGNED — Lawai'a Brown, LB, Saint Louis (Hawaii), 6-0/210, 3 stars
SIGNED — Alec Ward, WR, Bloomfield Hills, 5-11/175, 2 stars
SIGNED — Mitchel Collier, TE, Columbus North (Ind.), 6-4/225, 2 stars
SIGNED — Jonathan Decker, OT, Elkhart Central (Ind.), 6-5/251, 2 stars
FLIPPED — Travon Walker, WR, Akron East (Ohio), 6-1/180, 3 stars
EASTERN MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS
SIGNED — Darrin Smith, RB, Lone Star (Texas), 5-8/183, 3 stars
SIGNED — Rico Small, WR, South Willoughby (Ohio), 6-0, 170, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jason Eaton, OT, Clarksville (Tenn.), 6-6/320, 3 stars
SIGNED — David Carter, CB, River Rouge, 6-0/170, 3 stars
SIGNED — Mickey Rewolinski, OT, Union Grove (Wisc.), 6-6, 260, 3 stars
SIGNED — Baron May, QB, New Philadelphia (Ohio), 6-1/185, 3 stars
SIGNED — Myles McNeal, CB, Grand Blanc Community, 5-11/180, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jacob Barrett, WR, Checotah (Okla.), 6-0/170, 3 stars
SIGNED — Brycen Huddleston, ILB, Highlands (Ky.), 6-0/210, 3 stars
SIGNED — Tristen Hines, CB, Milan, 6-0/175, 3 stars
SIGNED — Xavier Smith, WR, River Rouge, 5-10/160, 3 stars
SIGNED — Trey Bess, RB, Telfair County (Ga.), 5-8/168, 3 stars
SIGNED — Kaiden Keefe, WR, Valor Christian (Colo.), 6-2/180, 3 stars
SIGNED — Dennis Jackson, DT, Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.), 6-0/325, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jere Getzinger, TE, Ogemaw Heights, 6-4/230, 2 stars
SIGNED — Patrick Ross, DE, Hope College Prep (Ill.), 6-5/245, (not ranked)
SIGNED — Zach Hartsfield, TE, Bakersfield College (Calif.), 6-3/215, 2 stars
WESTERN MICHIGAN COMMITMENTS
SIGNED — Tyler Fletcher, ATH, East Nashville Magnet (Tenn.), 6-3/205, 3 stars
SIGNED — Ryan Kilburg, DB, Maine South (Ill.), 6-0/185, 3 stars
SIGNED — Eston Miles, DL, Williamston, 6-2/325, 3 stars
SIGNED — Giacomo Iraci, DB, Oak Lawn Brother Rice (Ill.), 6-2/175, 3 stars
SIGNED — James Phillips, TE, Ursuline (Ohio), 6-2/235, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jack Taylor, OT, The Lawrenceville School (N.J.), 6-5/295, 3 stars
SIGNED — Adam Vandervest, OT, Verona Area (Wisc.), 6-6/265, 3 stars
SIGNED — Kaevion Mack, WR, Peoria (Ill.), 6-3/170, 3 stars
SIGNED — Anthony Sambucci, ATH, Lemont (Ill.), 6-1/175, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jack Salopek, QB, Norwin (Penn.), 6-2/174, 3 stars
SIGNED — Stiles Moore, DE, Cocke County (Tenn.), 6-3/255, 3 stars
SIGNED — Ronald Pledger, CB, Phillips Academy (Ill.), 6-1/166, 3 stars
SIGNED — Logan Wilson, DE, Kimberly (Wisc.), 6-4/245, 3 stars
SIGNED — Kyle Arnoldi, OL, Walled Lake Northern, 6-3/270, 3 stars
SIGNED — Mitch Bartol, TE, Kimberly (Wisc.), 6-3/230, 3 stars
SIGNED — Quinton Cannon, LB, Cathedral (Ind.), 6-1/200, 3 stars
SIGNED — Anthony Enechukwu, DB, Saint Mary's Prep, 6-2/195, 3 stars
SIGNED — Cam Griffin, DB, Lutheran North (Mo.), 5-11/160, 3 stars
SIGNED — Jeremiah Piper, ATH, Southfield, 5-9/165, 2 stars
SIGNED — Kentrell Beck, RB, Shelbyville (Ill.), 6-1/180, 2 stars
