Early Signing Day: Metro Detroit football recruits sign letters of intent
From left, Detroit King's Peny Boone, Rashawn Williams, and Deondre Buford sign their national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
From left, Detroit King's Peny Boone, Rashawn Williams, and Deondre Buford sign their national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Makari Paige smiles after being introduced by head coach Ron Bellamy shortly before Paige signed his national letter of intent to play at Michigan, where Bellamy was a standout wide receiver.
West Bloomfield's Makari Paige smiles after being introduced by head coach Ron Bellamy shortly before Paige signed his national letter of intent to play at Michigan, where Bellamy was a standout wide receiver. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler signs his national letter of intent to play football for Michigan, while track and field athlete Katie Rush signs to run track at Central Michigan.
West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler signs his national letter of intent to play football for Michigan, while track and field athlete Katie Rush signs to run track at Central Michigan. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler says a few words before signing his national letter of intent to play at Michigan. Seated is track athlete Katie Rush, who signed to compete for Central Michigan.
West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler says a few words before signing his national letter of intent to play at Michigan. Seated is track athlete Katie Rush, who signed to compete for Central Michigan. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
From left, Detroit King's Peny Boone (Maryland), Rashawn Williams (Indiana) and Deondre Buford (Kentucky) signed their letters of intent at school on Wednesday.
From left, Detroit King's Peny Boone (Maryland), Rashawn Williams (Indiana) and Deondre Buford (Kentucky) signed their letters of intent at school on Wednesday. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone signs his college letter of intent with Maryland.
Detroit King running back Peny Boone signs his college letter of intent with Maryland. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler, right, hugs his mother, Tawanna Wheeler, after signing his national letter of intent to play football at Michigan.
West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler, right, hugs his mother, Tawanna Wheeler, after signing his national letter of intent to play football at Michigan. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Posing for a photo after signing their national letters of intent (from left) are West Bloomfield's Makari Paige (Michigan), Chase Glover (Youngstown State), Cornell Wheeler (Michigan), Katie Rush (Central Michigan, track), Sterling Miles (Cincinnati) and CJ Harris (Ohio University).
Posing for a photo after signing their national letters of intent (from left) are West Bloomfield's Makari Paige (Michigan), Chase Glover (Youngstown State), Cornell Wheeler (Michigan), Katie Rush (Central Michigan, track), Sterling Miles (Cincinnati) and CJ Harris (Ohio University). Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
West Bloomfield's Sterling Miles signed a national letters of intent with Cincinnati.
West Bloomfield's Sterling Miles signed a national letters of intent with Cincinnati. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
West Bloomfield quarterback CJ Harris, standing, addresses the audience before signing a national letter of intent to play at Ohio University. Seated is Chase Glover, who will be playing football at Youngstown State.
West Bloomfield quarterback CJ Harris, standing, addresses the audience before signing a national letter of intent to play at Ohio University. Seated is Chase Glover, who will be playing football at Youngstown State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    It wouldn’t be a normal signing day if there wasn’t a little excitement and change in the plans. That was the case Wednesday when Dream Team receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen flipped and decided to sign with Purdue instead of Northwestern.

    Yaseen, who is No. 6 on The News' Blue Chip list, had a memorable senior season with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns. He helped lead Walled Lake Western to league (Lakes Valley), district and regional championships before a suffering a 57-56 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in a Division 2 state semifinal.

    And, it wasn’t done there. Dream Team quarterback Cameron Martinez of Muskegon decided not to sign with Ohio State, opting to wait until February to make up his mind.

    Muskegon coach Shane Fairfield said Martinez is still an Ohio State commit, but he is waiting to find out who Buckeyes coach Ryan Day will name as his defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach after Jeff Hafley left to become the head man at Boston College.

    For Yaseen, he said Purdue offered him before Northwestern and then stayed in contact throughout the recruiting process, despite his commitment to Northwestern.

    Northwestern struggled during a 3-9 season (1-8 Big Ten) with its passing game almost nonexistent.

    “I just thought it (Purdue) was a better fit for me. They throw the ball a ton, so I think I fit well with an offense that throws the rock around,” Yaseen said on his decision to flip. “I did my homework on previous years when they (Northwestern) were successful and they didn’t match up with Purdue.”

    Yaseen said Purdue (4-8, 3-6) stayed in contact with him and he decided to take an official visit this past weekend.

    “Well, we kind of always been in touch with some coaches down there and recently after the season we wanted to make sure we were comfortable in what we were doing,” Yaseen said. “I feel I just fit well in their system. Last year, they completed more than 300 passes with three different quarterbacks, so that makes you know that no matter who is in there they can still swing it around.

    “For me in terms of fitting in, they are looking at me either playing X or Z on the other side of David (Bell) with Rondale (Moore) in the slot. So, it’s going to be something like Alabama and all of their stud receivers with Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and Devonta Smith.That’s what you’re going to see.”

    Purdue freshman David Bell had 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven TDs this season. Rondale Moore had 114 catches and 12 TDs during his freshman year in 2018, including 12 catches for 170 yards and two TDs in a win over Ohio State.

    Fairfield talked about Martinez’s decision to wait on signing.

    “Cam did not sign today. Cam is still committed, but he’s working with Coach Day on who the new D-coordinator will be,” Fairfield said. “They let him hold off until the second signing date. Coach Day and Cam’s family have talked quite a bit since Hafley left since Hafley was his primary recruiter.

    “Cam was either going to play defensive back for Hafley or he was going to play some receiver. Then they brought in another receiver and now with Hafley gone things are just uncertain.”

    Martinez, who is No. 4 on The News' Blue Chip list, rushed for 2,228 yards and 36 TDs and threw for 1,258 yards and 11 TDs this season. He was set to play receiver or defensive back for the Buckeyes.

    Muskegon two-way lineman Billie Roberts, a member of The News' Dream Team, will also wait until February to sign, with Michigan State, Minnesota and several MAC teams in the mix.

    Meet the 2020 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit.
    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    1. Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Kentucky), OL/DL, 6-3, 300 pounds: Rogers, a member of The News Dream Team, was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. He didn't allow a sack while getting six sacks and forcing three fumbles to help Oak Park win an Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He didn't play in the Division 2 pre-district game loss to Farmington due to an injury. "Justin was a four-year starter and can dominate on either side of the ball," coach Greg Carter said. Rogers will enroll early at Kentucky in January.
    1. Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Kentucky), OL/DL, 6-3, 300 pounds: Rogers, a member of The News Dream Team, was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. He didn’t allow a sack while getting six sacks and forcing three fumbles to help Oak Park win an Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He didn’t play in the Division 2 pre-district game loss to Farmington due to an injury. “Justin was a four-year starter and can dominate on either side of the ball,” coach Greg Carter said. Rogers will enroll early at Kentucky in January. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    2. Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Michigan), S, 6-3, 190 pounds: Paige, a member of The News Dream Team, used his size and strength to get in on 94 tackles while forcing three fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up seven passes to lead West Bloomfield to an Oakland Activities Association Red Division title and a Division 1 regional championship game appearance. "He's a freak athlete, 6-3, 190-pound safety who has the ability to play free safety or strong safety," coach Rod Bellamy said. "He can also come and cover your best receiver, which he did on numerous occasions and he has the ability to come in the box and be a middle linebacker." Paige will play in the World Bowl in Mexico City later this month and enroll early at Michigan.
    2. Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Michigan), S, 6-3, 190 pounds: Paige, a member of The News Dream Team, used his size and strength to get in on 94 tackles while forcing three fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up seven passes to lead West Bloomfield to an Oakland Activities Association Red Division title and a Division 1 regional championship game appearance. “He’s a freak athlete, 6-3, 190-pound safety who has the ability to play free safety or strong safety,” coach Rod Bellamy said. “He can also come and cover your best receiver, which he did on numerous occasions and he has the ability to come in the box and be a middle linebacker.” Paige will play in the World Bowl in Mexico City later this month and enroll early at Michigan. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    3. Enzo Jennings, Oak Park (Penn State), CB, 6-0, 180 pounds: Jennings, a member of The News Dream Team, was an outstanding cover corner, helping Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He made 65 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. "He's strong, fast, durable and competitive," coach Greg Carter said, "one of the best players I've ever coached."
    3. Enzo Jennings, Oak Park (Penn State), CB, 6-0, 180 pounds: Jennings, a member of The News Dream Team, was an outstanding cover corner, helping Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He made 65 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. “He’s strong, fast, durable and competitive,” coach Greg Carter said, “one of the best players I’ve ever coached.” Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    4. Cameron Martinez, Muskegon (Ohio State), QB, 5-11, 190 pounds: Martinez, a member of The News Dream Team, was a great dual-threat quarterback, leading Muskegon to the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field the last two years. He rushed for 2,228 yards (264 carries) and 36 touchdowns his season year while completing more than 60 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards and 11 TDs. "Cam is an amazing leader," coach Shane Fairfield said. "He competes at such a high level. It's not only on the game field, it's the way he prepared before the game. People see him on game day and are like, 'Wow!' What they don't see is the amount of work he puts in, in the film room, weight room and practice field." Martinez will compete in the World Bowl this month in Mexico City, and will play defensive back or receiver at Ohio State.
    4. Cameron Martinez, Muskegon (Ohio State), QB, 5-11, 190 pounds: Martinez, a member of The News Dream Team, was a great dual-threat quarterback, leading Muskegon to the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field the last two years. He rushed for 2,228 yards (264 carries) and 36 touchdowns his season year while completing more than 60 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards and 11 TDs. “Cam is an amazing leader,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “He competes at such a high level. It’s not only on the game field, it’s the way he prepared before the game. People see him on game day and are like, ‘Wow!’ What they don’t see is the amount of work he puts in, in the film room, weight room and practice field.” Martinez will compete in the World Bowl this month in Mexico City, and will play defensive back or receiver at Ohio State. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    5. Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern (Michigan), DE, 6-4, 270 pounds: McGregor used his physical strength and quickness to cause havoc while also getting things done as a tight end for Port Huron Northern before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He had 10.5 tackles for loss while also grabbing eight passes for five touchdowns. "Braiden is a game changer," coach Larry Roelens said. "Teams have to plan for him on both sides of the ball. He has a high football IQ and is a very coachable kid." McGregor will enroll early at Michigan.
    5. Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern (Michigan), DE, 6-4, 270 pounds: McGregor used his physical strength and quickness to cause havoc while also getting things done as a tight end for Port Huron Northern before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He had 10.5 tackles for loss while also grabbing eight passes for five touchdowns. “Braiden is a game changer,” coach Larry Roelens said. “Teams have to plan for him on both sides of the ball. He has a high football IQ and is a very coachable kid.” McGregor will enroll early at Michigan. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Walled Lake Western (Purdue), WR/CB, 6-1, 180 pounds: Yaseen (2), a member of The News Dream Team, put up huge numbers, coming up with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards 20 touchdowns while getting in on 47 tackles with two interceptions to help Walled Lake Western earn league (Lakes Valley) and Division 2 district and regional titles before a 57-56 state semifinal loss to Muskegon Mona Shores. "Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is the best wide receiver in the state," coach Alex Grignon said. "Single coverage equaled touchdowns all year long. He is just as dangerous taking a jet sweep or hitch as he is going vertical. Literally any time he touched the football he had a great chance to score."
    6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Walled Lake Western (Purdue), WR/CB, 6-1, 180 pounds: Yaseen (2), a member of The News Dream Team, put up huge numbers, coming up with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards 20 touchdowns while getting in on 47 tackles with two interceptions to help Walled Lake Western earn league (Lakes Valley) and Division 2 district and regional titles before a 57-56 state semifinal loss to Muskegon Mona Shores. “Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is the best wide receiver in the state,” coach Alex Grignon said. “Single coverage equaled touchdowns all year long. He is just as dangerous taking a jet sweep or hitch as he is going vertical. Literally any time he touched the football he had a great chance to score.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    7. Andre Seldon, Belleville (Michigan), CB/WR, 5-9, 160 pounds: Seldon, a member of The News Dream Team, got things done at a high level in all three phases, grabbing touchdown passes, averaging 25 yards a punt return, including four TD returns while also intercepting six passes while breaking up three from his secondary spot. "Andre is a three-year starter and an Under Armour All-American," coach Jermain Crowell said. "I believe he's the best defensive back in the state, and one of the best in the country. He's a playmaker and it doesn't matter if it's him on offense, defense or special teams, he's going to make plays."
    7. Andre Seldon, Belleville (Michigan), CB/WR, 5-9, 160 pounds: Seldon, a member of The News Dream Team, got things done at a high level in all three phases, grabbing touchdown passes, averaging 25 yards a punt return, including four TD returns while also intercepting six passes while breaking up three from his secondary spot. “Andre is a three-year starter and an Under Armour All-American,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “I believe he’s the best defensive back in the state, and one of the best in the country. He’s a playmaker and it doesn’t matter if it’s him on offense, defense or special teams, he’s going to make plays.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    8. Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Michigan), LB, 6-1, 230 pounds: Wheeler, a member of The News Dream Team, showed he was a high-motor guy, roaming sideline to sideline to get in on 140 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles while recovering two. He made 20 tackles in a win over Lake Orion to help West Bloomfield win the Oakland Activities Association Red title. "He's the best defensive player in the state of Michigan, just watching his preparation every week, film study, weight room and how he goes about his business," coach Ron Bellamy said. "He's just a fierce leader."
    8. Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Michigan), LB, 6-1, 230 pounds: Wheeler, a member of The News Dream Team, showed he was a high-motor guy, roaming sideline to sideline to get in on 140 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles while recovering two. He made 20 tackles in a win over Lake Orion to help West Bloomfield win the Oakland Activities Association Red title. “He’s the best defensive player in the state of Michigan, just watching his preparation every week, film study, weight room and how he goes about his business,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a fierce leader.” Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    9. Josh Priebe, Edwardsburg (Northwestern), OL, 6-5, 275 pounds: Priebe, a member of The News Dream Team, was a physical presence on the line for Edwardsburg, opening holes while protecting the quarterback. He had 29 pancakes in 11 games and led an offense that had 4,248 rushing yards, averaging more than nine yards a carry. "Josh has been a dominant player for the last three years as an offensive guard," coach Kevin Bartz of Priebe, who had 32 offers, picking Northwestern over such national powers as Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Iowa and Minnesota. "What sets Josh apart from other big offensive linemen is his quickness and agility. Josh's ability to move effectively combined with his intelligence, strength and tenacious attitude put him in an elite group of offensive linemen."
    9. Josh Priebe, Edwardsburg (Northwestern), OL, 6-5, 275 pounds: Priebe, a member of The News Dream Team, was a physical presence on the line for Edwardsburg, opening holes while protecting the quarterback. He had 29 pancakes in 11 games and led an offense that had 4,248 rushing yards, averaging more than nine yards a carry. “Josh has been a dominant player for the last three years as an offensive guard,” coach Kevin Bartz of Priebe, who had 32 offers, picking Northwestern over such national powers as Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Iowa and Minnesota. “What sets Josh apart from other big offensive linemen is his quickness and agility. Josh’s ability to move effectively combined with his intelligence, strength and tenacious attitude put him in an elite group of offensive linemen.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
    10. Deon Buford, Detroit King (Kentucky), OL, 6-4, 280 pounds: Buford, who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, was the anchor on an offensive line that helped open holes for Peny Boone to rush for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore (2,731 yards, 33 TDs) to help King win the PSL title and advance to the Division 2 state championship game. "Deon's a really athletic lineman who is really smart and communicates well," coach Tyrone Spencer said. "He does a lot of those things that we have to do to be successful in the run game and protecting Dante." Buford will enroll early at Kentucky.
    10. Deon Buford, Detroit King (Kentucky), OL, 6-4, 280 pounds: Buford, who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, was the anchor on an offensive line that helped open holes for Peny Boone to rush for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore (2,731 yards, 33 TDs) to help King win the PSL title and advance to the Division 2 state championship game. “Deon’s a really athletic lineman who is really smart and communicates well,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He does a lot of those things that we have to do to be successful in the run game and protecting Dante.” Buford will enroll early at Kentucky. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    11. Peny Boone, Detroit King (Maryland), RB, 6-2, 220 pounds: Boone earned the nickname "Playoff Peny" for his impressive play during the postseason. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 809 yards and 13 TDs during the five-game postseason run with 198 yards and three TDs coming in a 35-26 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field. "He just comes alive in the playoffs," coach Tyrone Spencer said. "He can just do so much for a team. He gives us that option to run the ball, throw the ball, he can catch and do a lot of things in space."
    11. Peny Boone, Detroit King (Maryland), RB, 6-2, 220 pounds: Boone earned the nickname “Playoff Peny” for his impressive play during the postseason. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 809 yards and 13 TDs during the five-game postseason run with 198 yards and three TDs coming in a 35-26 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field. “He just comes alive in the playoffs,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He can just do so much for a team. He gives us that option to run the ball, throw the ball, he can catch and do a lot of things in space.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    12. Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood (Michigan State), OL, 6-4, 260 pounds: Fincher, a member of The News Dream Team, was a consistent force on the offensive line, getting things done at a high level. "He led the team in pancake blocks while not allowing a sack all season," coach Tony Kimbrough said. "He's a great offensive lineman, a very good run and pass blocker. He had no holding calls. He's known as a technician and is a three-year starter who can play all five positions."
    12. Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood (Michigan State), OL, 6-4, 260 pounds: Fincher, a member of The News Dream Team, was a consistent force on the offensive line, getting things done at a high level. “He led the team in pancake blocks while not allowing a sack all season,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s a great offensive lineman, a very good run and pass blocker. He had no holding calls. He’s known as a technician and is a three-year starter who can play all five positions.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
    13. Jordan Turner, Farmington (Wisconsin), LB, 6-3, 220 pounds: Turner (12), who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, got in on 55 tackles, including 13 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles after missing the first few games due to an injury. He played a key role in Farmington's Division 2 pre-district upset win over Oak Park. "Jordan was a three-year captain for us and led us in tackles for the last three years as well," coach Kory Cioroch said. "His ability to cover in the pass game, stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him the most versatile and unique defender I have ever coached. He had 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks in the (two-game) playoffs." Turner will enroll early at Wisconsin.
    13. Jordan Turner, Farmington (Wisconsin), LB, 6-3, 220 pounds: Turner (12), who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, got in on 55 tackles, including 13 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles after missing the first few games due to an injury. He played a key role in Farmington’s Division 2 pre-district upset win over Oak Park. “Jordan was a three-year captain for us and led us in tackles for the last three years as well,” coach Kory Cioroch said. “His ability to cover in the pass game, stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him the most versatile and unique defender I have ever coached. He had 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks in the (two-game) playoffs.” Turner will enroll early at Wisconsin. Brian B. Sevald, Special to The Detroit News
    14. Latrell Fordham, Davison (Ball State), WR/CB, 6-4, 180 pounds: Fordham, a member of The News Dream Team, proved to be the difference in Davison's 35-25 win over Brighton in the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field. He grabbed a 74-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 14-3 lead, then broke up a pass in the end zone later in the first half, followed by a teammate's interception on the next play which led to a TD and 21-3 cushion. He had 49 receptions for 954 yards and 12 TDs. "Latrell was a huge factor in our success even when he was not getting the ball," coach Jake Weingartz said. "What most people do not know is that he is a lock down corner as well. His ability on defense to shut down the opposing team's best wide receiver helped us win the whole thing."
    14. Latrell Fordham, Davison (Ball State), WR/CB, 6-4, 180 pounds: Fordham, a member of The News Dream Team, proved to be the difference in Davison’s 35-25 win over Brighton in the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field. He grabbed a 74-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 14-3 lead, then broke up a pass in the end zone later in the first half, followed by a teammate’s interception on the next play which led to a TD and 21-3 cushion. He had 49 receptions for 954 yards and 12 TDs. “Latrell was a huge factor in our success even when he was not getting the ball,” coach Jake Weingartz said. “What most people do not know is that he is a lock down corner as well. His ability on defense to shut down the opposing team’s best wide receiver helped us win the whole thing.” Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    15. De'Andre Bulley, River Rouge (undecided), RB, 6-0, 245 pounds: Bulley, a member of The News Dream Team, was a punishing running back who got stronger as the game went on while wearing down defenders. He rushed for 1,976 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a mammoth 220-yard, three-TD performance in a 49-14 regional final win at Orchard Lake St. Mary's. He also broke loose for a 33-yard TD run in a 30-7 Division 3 state championship game win over top-ranked Muskegon. "De'Andre Bulley is a workhorse," coach Corey Parker said. "Just a really powerful back who bruised defenses as the game went on and was a dominating force in the fourth quarter of our games this year. Bulley is undecided about his college choice after de-committing from Akron.
    15. De’Andre Bulley, River Rouge (undecided), RB, 6-0, 245 pounds: Bulley, a member of The News Dream Team, was a punishing running back who got stronger as the game went on while wearing down defenders. He rushed for 1,976 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a mammoth 220-yard, three-TD performance in a 49-14 regional final win at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He also broke loose for a 33-yard TD run in a 30-7 Division 3 state championship game win over top-ranked Muskegon. “De’Andre Bulley is a workhorse,” coach Corey Parker said. “Just a really powerful back who bruised defenses as the game went on and was a dominating force in the fourth quarter of our games this year. Bulley is undecided about his college choice after de-committing from Akron. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
      River Rouge's big day

      Division 3 state champion River Rouge had four players sign during a ceremony at the high school auditorium.

      Linebacker Deshawn Walker (No. 45) signed with Toledo, cornerback David Carter (No. 51) with Eastern Michigan, receiver Xavier Smith (No. 59) with EMU and safety Chastin Cross with Western Illinois.

      Walker got in on 110 tackles, including 15 sacks, to help River Rouge defeat Muskegon, 30-7, at Ford Field and walk away with the Division 3 state championship trophy.

      “It was a bad year this year, but we ended out so great with the championship. Now we’re signing early, so I never thought in a million years I’d be in this position and I’m excited and can’t wait to be a Toledo Rocket,” Walker said.

      So, why Toledo?

      “It feels like home and it’s far enough from home to be myself and close enough to home to help my mom,” Walker said. “It was so exciting to win the state championship, unbelievable really. I stood on Ford Field just looking up and talking to my Pops because my dad is dead. I do everything for him. It was just like, ‘We did it!’”

      More: EMU recruiting: Family feel seals the deal for River Rouge duo

      River Rouge coach Corey Parker was proud of Walker.

      “Deshawn decided to turn all the negative into a level of focus and just say this is what I have to do,” Parker said. “He had to rely on a lot of people. So to see how this young man was able to persevere through all of this and still be able to get what an everyday student is able to get done, and maintain success on the field, have tough conversations with his teammates, which is not the easiest to have, it was amazing to watch. He didn’t use it as a crutch. He let his heart lead him.”

      Cross transferred from Lincoln Park two years ago and will now be playing at Western Illinois, deciding to stay with his first offer after Michigan State showed interest last week.

      “I never knew I’d have this opportunity from where I came from because I come from a school where nobody signed,” Cross said. “Things got crazy (last week), but Western Illinois made me feel like family, so I went with my first option.”

      Dream Team running back De'Andre Bulley did not sign, opting to wait until February to make his decision. He decommitted from Akron during the season and has recent offer from San Diego State.

      From Belleville to Big Ten

      Belleville Dream Team cornerback Andre Seldon (No. 7) signed with Michigan at while his teammate and cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes (No. 37) signed with Iowa.

      “This is just a dream come true for me since I’ve been waiting for this day ever since I was a little kid. It’s a blessing,” Seldon said. “As soon as that 7 o’clock mark came we (Michigan recruits) all popped in a group chat and that was great.

      “I knew that this was the place I wanted to make an impact at. I just want to be there for my state, for my team and for my brothers. I feel I can be versatile. I can play corner, but I can play anywhere in the secondary. Playing that safety position just proved the fact I can step up for my team no matter where my team needs me. Wherever they’re going to put me I’ll make an impact.”

      Seldon hopes he plays on special teams as a return man.

      Deasfernandes is thrilled to get his chance to play in the Big Ten. Iowa was his lone offer and he earned MVP honors at Iowa camp this summer, which led to that offer.

      Extra points

      Southfield A&T's Anthony Romphf flipped and signed with Purdue instead of Florida Atlantic.

      Romphf, who played quarterback and is No. 30 on The News' Blue Chip list, committed to Florida Atlantic when Lane Kiffin was head coach. However, Kiffin recently took the head job at Mississippi.

      “I decided to go to Purdue for bigger and better opportunities for me for the future based off me and my conversations with my family,” said Romphf, who signed as an athlete.

      ... Detroit King had offensive lineman Deon Buford (No. 10) sign with Kentucky, running back Peny Boone (No. 11) sign with Maryland and receiver Rashawn Williams (No. 17) with Indiana during a ceremony at the high school.

      … Davison Dream Team receiver Latrell Fordham (No. 14) signed with Ball State.

      david.goricki@detroitnews.com

