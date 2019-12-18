Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is no longer headed to Northwestern, but he is staying in the Big Ten.

Buy Photo Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen will play football at Purdue next season. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Yaseen, a Detroit News Blue Chip receiver from Walled Lake Western, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Purdue, the university revealed on social media.

Yaseen had 86 catches for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns, while making 47 total tackles with two interceptions as a def ensive back to help Walled Lake Western win a conference title and reach the Division 2 state semifinal.

Yaseen, who verbally committed to Northwestern in late December 2018, took a visit to Purdue this past weekend.

He is No. 6 on The Detroit News Blue Chip list, and the No. 63-ranked receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. The composite ranks Yaseen No. 9 overall in the state for the 2020 class.