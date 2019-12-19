Madison Heights Lamphere picked up its first win of the season in fashion — with a winning bucket in the final minute against its crosstown rival.

Dylan Chargo hit a pull-up jumper with 30 seconds left to lift Lamphere to a 57-55 victory over visiting Madison Heights Madison in a Macomb Area Conference crossover game on Thursday night.

Lenard Nash and Brady Robinson each scored 15 apiece to lead Lamphere (1-2), while Joe McNab recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Madison is 2-2.

More boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 65, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 50: Sam Hauxwell scored 21, Jordan Roebuck 14, and Jack Sairman 11 for Cranbrook (2-0). Michael Clark had 20 points for Liggett (2-2).

Canton Prep 50, Ann Arbor Central Academy 33: Luke Wisniewski and Damarco Thomas each had 15 points for Canton Prep (4-2, 1-0 Detroit Metro). Central Academy is 2-2.

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 52, Flint Michigan School for the Deaf 31: William Weingartz had 13 points and Gabe Nahhas and Trecetan Cadelina scored 10 apiece for Austin Catholic (2-2).

Detroit Cody 69, Detroit East English 57: Raekwon Seabrooks scored 23 and Keoni Ware 19 for Cody (2-1). Mario Smith-Horton had 23 points for East English.

Detroit Cristo Rey 68, Monroe Jefferson 43: Alonzo Sdars had 25 points and Jayden Wilson 12 for Cristo Rey (4-0). Lucas Ledingham had 14 points and Jackson Barath 13 for Monroe Jefferson (0-3).

Hope of Detroit Academy 55, Southfield Manoogian 44: Darius Whitehead had 24 points with 10 rebounds, Yannis Whitehead had 19 points and eight assists, and Antonio Mcclane had 10 points and eight steals for Hope of Detroit (2-0, 1-0 Detroit Metro). Manoogian is 1-1, 1-1.

Macomb Dakota 81, Romeo 63: Ryan Rollins had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, and Xavier Glenn had 13 points for Dakota (2-1). Tim Kewley had 12 points for Romeo (0-4).

Melvindale ABT 66, Detroit Universal Academy 37: Perrion Ridley had 21 points for ABT (3-1). Umar Hustren had 23 points for Universal (1-2).

New Haven 62, Detroit Voyageur Prep 40: Brent Wiles had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Brandon Wisco had 17 points and five rebounds, and Tyree France had 11 points, 10 assists, and five steals for New Haven (1-2). Voyageur Prep is 1-1.

Plymouth 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 44: Jacob Smith had 26 points and Matt MacLellen had 17 points for Plymouth (2-1). James Breaux had 19 points for Wyandotte (1-2).

Redford Union 46, Dearborn Fordson 44: Braylon Allison scored 15, Ahmeer Cossom had 12 points and 10 rebounds and D'Antwan Jones had eight points and 14 rebounds for Union (2-1). Jad Abdallah had 10 points for Fordson (1-1).

Salem 36, South Lyon East 35: Tanner Locke had 10 points and Lion Len had eight points for Salem (3-1). Bryce Bird and Adam Jagacki each had 12 points for East (2-1).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 53, Auburn Hills Avondale 43: Nick Olmeda had 22 points for Lake Shore (2-2). Andrew Naoum had 12 points for Avondale (0-4).

Utica 58, Utica Eisenhower 49: Rory Montreuil had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jason Azar had 11 points for Utica (1-2). Chris Calidieno had 20 points and Matteo Candela 15 for Eisenhower (1-3).

Warren Lincoln 66, Warren Fitzgerald 48: Stephen Teasley had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Jamal Price scored 10 for Lincoln (2-1). Trey West had 25 points for Fitzgerald (2-2).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 54, Detroit Public Safety Academy 49: Maurice Anderson and Patrick Kombo each had 15 points for Arbor Prep (3-1). Couron Steele had 14 points, and Jordan Hatcher had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Public Safety (2-1).

Girls basketball

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 65, Romulus Summit Academy North 33: Makayla Birchett had 27 points and Myesha Reefe had 18 points for Annapolis (2-4). Ndidiamaka Ndukwe had 24 points for Summit (1-4).

Detroit CMA 49, Detroit Central 15: Shayla Ramsey had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and Janae Williams had eight points and three assists for CMA (1-3, 1-1 PSL West).

Detroit Cass Tech 61, Detroit Osborn 4: Taylor Smith had 16 points, Precious Fields had 14 and Kennedy Tidwell 12 for Cass Tech (4-0).

Detroit Denby 35, Detroit Pershing 26: Eshawnda Smith had 20 points and 11 steals for Denby (4-2). Pershing is 5-1.

Garden City 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 33: Siena McNitt had 18 points for Garden City (3-3). Sadie Gerlach had eight points for Edsel Ford (1-3).

Plymouth 69, Ann Arbor Skyline 26: Ella Riley had 18 points, and Sophie Zelek had 17 points for Plymouth (3-1). Janee Faulkner had 10 points for Skyline (0-6).

Plymouth Christian Academy 53, Livonia Churchill 49: Morganne Houk had 24 points and Anne Fernandez had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Plymouth Christian (5-0). Keke Buggs had 20 points and Nasya Thomas 15 for Churchill (3-1).

More boys scores

Berkley 47, Center Line 41

Clarkson Everest Collegiate 59, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 53

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 61, Riverview 48

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 41

Eastpointe 63, Roseville 56

Flat Rock 63, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 61

Hazel Park 58, Detroit Leadership Academy 49

Marine City 43, St Clair 42

New Boston Huron 60, Garden City 20

Plymouth Christian Academy 53, Livonia Churchill 41

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 32

Redford Thurston 53, Brownstown Woodhaven 48

Rochester Adams 50, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49

Warren Woods Tower 61, Grosse Pointe North 50

More girls scores

Canton Prep 29, Ann Arbor Central Academy 23

Dearborn Divine Child 66, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 31

Dearborn Fordson 57, Redford Union 16

Detroit Mumford 56, Detroit Collegiate Prep 15

Detroit Renaissance 92, Detroit Henry Ford 8

Ecorse 64, Detroit Country Day 21

Ferndale University 63, Westland Universal Learning Academy 40

Hope of Detroit Academy 38, Southfield Manoogian 17

Macomb Dakota 44, Grosse Pointe North 30

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 45, St Clair Shores Lakeview 39

Milan 58, Grosse Ile 36

Milford 33, Walled Lake Central 25

Taylor Prep 48, Dearborn Heights Star International 37

Utica Ford 57, Romeo 30

Walled Lake Western 52, South Lyon East 44

Waterford Mott 55, South Lyon 20