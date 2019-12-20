Jenna Daschke scored 14 points and Hannah Verbracken finished with 13 as Novi (3-1) defeated Royal Oak 40-36 in girls basketball Friday.

Sarah Soraghan had 15 to lead Royal Oak (4-2).

“This was a close game throughout. I believe Novi’s largest lead at any point was five,” Royal Oak coach Brian Sopata said.

“I’m proud of the girls on how they battled, as we hung around all night.”

More girls basketball

Adrian Lenawee Christian 79, Plymouth Christian Academy 45: Libby Miller scored 21 and Brie Salenien 12 for Lenawee Christian (4-1). Anna Fernandez scored 27 for Plymouth Christian (5-1).

Auburn Hills Avondale 42, Rochester Adams 24: Taniah Jackson had 11 points for Avondale (3-3, 2-1 OAA White). Lauren Petersmark scored eight for Adams (3-3, 1-3 OAA White).

Detroit Southeastern 51, Detroit Davis 10: Serena Allen had 25 points and Aniya Owens scored 10 for Southeastern (3-2). Davis is 0-2.

Troy Athens 57, Troy 44: Isabelle Crum had 21 points, and Grace Bright had 12 points for Troy Athens (6-0, 2-0 OAA White). Athena Samson had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Troy (4-2, 1-1 OAA White).

Buy Photo De La Salle's Nicholas Troszak blocks a shot by Hamtramck's Noah Burns. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Boys basketball

Belleville 61, Romulus 47: Connor Bush scored 23 and D.J. Johnson 14 for Belleville. Terrance Broughton scored 15 for Romulus. Both teams are 1-1.

Dearborn Divine Child 74, Carleton Airport 56: Lorenzo Vitti scored 17 and Troy Cicotte 15 for Divine Child (2-0). Benjamin Phillips scored 14 for Airport (0-3).

Detroit Central 65, Detroit Denby 53: Orlando Clarkson and Kemonte Brown each had 16 points for Central. Morquiz Bridges had 28 points for Denby.

Detroit CMA 52, Detroit Mumford 49: Damon Terrelle had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks, and Dorian Johns added 12 points for CMA (4-0, 2-0 PSL West). Alan Gee led Mumford with 17 points.

Detroit Douglass 87, Detroit Pershing 54: Zavion McClendon had 26 points, Donivan Peoples had 25 points, and Pierre Brooks II had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Douglass (3-1, 2-0 PSL East). Tharren Hill had 18 points for Pershing (1-2, 0-1 PSL East).

Detroit University Prep 71, Detroit Country Day 62: Malcolm Cain had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Jarreau Gonville scored 11 with eight rebounds for University Prep (1-2). Julian Scott had 23 and Ronnie Scott scored 13 for Country Day (1-3).

Detroit Western 68, Detroit Cody 37: Shamar Ballenger had 23 points, and Kip Clark had 15 points and 32 rebounds for Western (2-2). Demetrius Williams led Cody with 10 points.

Ecorse 57, Detroit Old Redford 47: Malik Olasioye had 23 points and Donovan Williams added 12 for Ecorse (2-1). Dayeon Haywood scored 16 for Old Redford (0-3).

Novi 62, Walled Lake Central 49: Miles Sloan scored 18 and Alando Williams added 14 for Novi (2-2). Central is 2-2.

Okemos 53, Holt 42: Will Young had 14 points, and Noah Pruitt had 13 points for Okemos (2-1, 2-0 CAAC Blue). Jacob Howard had 15 points, and Josiah Shamisdeen had 14 points for Holt (1-3, 0-2 CAAC Blue).

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 68, Clarkston 55: Lorne Bowman scored 25, Julian Roper added 14 and Jack Crighton 10 for St. Mary’s (3-0). Matt Nicholson scored 20 and Fletcher Loyer had 17 for Clarkston (2-1).

Peck 58, Genesee 31: Brandon Winiarski scored 15 and Dylan Rosenthal added 12 points for Peck (4-0, 2-0 North Central). Ramy Abueita had 13 points for Genesee (2-1, 0-1 North Central).

Taylor Trillium Academy 81, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 9: Damaryon Fishburn had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Derrell Woods had 22 points with seven rebounds for Taylor Trillium (2-0). Cesar Chavez is 0-4.

Troy 42, Rochester 25: Brody Parker had 13 points and Imad Hage had nine points with 10 rebounds for Troy (3-0). Rochester is 0-3.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 76, University Prep Science & Math 54: Nick Johnson had 27 points, and Delshawn Dixon had 10 points and seven steals for Warren Michigan (3-1). AJ Medifizwer had 14 points for Science & Math (1-3).

Warren De La Salle 65, Hamtramck 62 (OT): Linden Holder had 22 points, Joe Gjonaj had 20 points, and Will Smythe had 16 points for De La Salle (4-0). Arman Allen had 21 points, and Noah Burns 20 points for Hamtramck (2-1).