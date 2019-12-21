Raynard Williams Jr. fired in 23 points while David Hughes had 15 points and 10 rebounds as Detroit Edison Public School Academy (2-2) downed U-D Jesuit 67-60 in a boys basketball game Saturday.
Jamarion "Sonny" Wilson had 26 points for U-D Jesuit.
Dearborn Advanced Prep 68, Reed City 27: Trevaris Webb scored 27 and Zach Wise added 21 for Reed City (4-1). Reed City is 0-3.
Grosse Pointe South 91, Port Huron 65: Anthony Bernard scored 28, Will Johnson 18 and Jordan Johnson 16 for South (3-2).
Oak Park 87, Detroit Henry Ford Academy 36: Donald Taylor Jr. had 17 points, Maliq Carr, 14 points and 18 rebounds; Fred Garland, 15 points and 10 assists; and Chris Gary 15 points for Oak Park (2-0).
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 70, Detroit Community 33: Evan Johnson scored 25 points, Jaden Williams had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Maurice Anderson added 12 points for Arbor Prep (4-1).
Girls
River Rouge 60, Detroit Osborn 6: DeTorri Hall scored 25, Curtisey Williams 17 and Sheneice Halmon 11 for River Rouge.
