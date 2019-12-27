Dearborn Divine Child missed an open shot to win at the buzzer, which resulted in Dearborn escaping with a 41-40 girls basketball win Friday.

Justina Szalkowski had 11 points and Erin Moran scored 10 for Dearborn (4-0). Ashley Hill scored 14 for Divine Child (4-1).

“It was a physical, back and forth game. Both teams were challenged,” Dearborn coach Eric Quine said. “We were up by five in the closing minutes and only won by one. They kept some defensive pressure going at the end.”

Dearborn faces Livonia Stevenson at home 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Divine Child plays Macomb Lutheran North at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Lutheran North High School.

More girls

Grosse Pointe South 51, Chelsea 43: Alexa Downey scored 32 and Kamryn Richards added 11 for South (5-1).

Westland Glenn 61, Southgate 42: India Grissom scored 19, Taylor Watkins-Johnson 14 and valerie Wood 10 for Glenn (2-1). faith Plummer scored 12 for Southgate.

Boys

Dearborn Fordson 62, Dearborn Edsel Ford 56: Mohammed Sayed scored 16 and Zak Massari 15 for Fordson (2-1). Rami Salem scored 26 for Edsel Ford.

Detroit Cristo Rey 67, Cleveland St. Martin de Porres 61: Satchel Love had 15 points with 11 rebounds and six blocks, Derek Bolton III scored 15 with six assists and both Eric James and Jordan Taylor scored nine for Cristo Rey (5-0, 1-0 Catholic League). Deshaun Brown scored 22 for St. Martin de Porres.

Detroit CMA 61, Troy Athens 44: Damon Terrell had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Jovan Henderson scored 10 along with Jeremiah Henderson who also had 10 for CMA (5-1, 2-0 Detroit Public School West). Athens is 2-2.

Detroit Douglass 90, Saginaw Arthur Hill 76: Pierre Brooks II scored 32, Avion McClendon 28 and Donivon People 15 for Douglass (4-1). Jimmie Jordan scored 22 for Arthur Hill.

Hamtramck 90, Oakland International 18: Amari Allen had 14 points with nine steals, Frank Bassett scored 13 with seven steals and James Clay scored 10 with six assists for Hamtramck (3-1). International is 4-1.

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 57, Detroit Southeastern 38: Marsae Joseph had 14 points with 10 rebounds and four steals, Karon Williams and Ryan Brown each scored 10 for L’Anse Creuse (1-3). Justin Glenn scored 10 for Southeastern (3-3).

New Haven 53, Madison Heights Lamphere 44: Brent Wiles had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Tyree France added 12 points while Jaquan Kincaid chipped in with 12 rebounds for New Haven (2-2). Joseph McNab scored 15 and Brado Robinson added 12 for Lamphere.

Novi Christian 63, Romulus Summit Academy 61: Blake Goodman scored 28, Johnathan Blackwell added 15 and Ethan Cooper 11 for Novi (3-0). Orlando Lovejoy had 20 points and Jamel Johnson 13 for Summit Academy (2-2).

Northville 80, Plymouth Christian 41: Zach Schoemaker had 23 points, Brett Rudolph scored 11 and Jack Huddy scored 10 for Northville (3-0). Plymouth Christian is 3-3.

Troy 68, Canton 53: Brody Parker scored 29 for Troy (4-0). Ethan Emerzian scored 16 and John Stabinsky scored 10. Jake Vickers scored 32 for Canton (2-1), 24 of that coming in the first half.

Walled Lake Northern 72, Detroit Country Day 43: Kevyn Robertson had 18 points with 10 rebounds, Bobby McGuire scored 16 and Jesse Lawson Jr scored 10 for Northern (2-2). Julien Scott scored 11 for Country Day (1-4).