New Haven took home its ninth consecutive Rocket Holiday Classic on Saturday, defeating Mount Clemens, 54-52.

Tyree France led the way for New Haven, scoring 15 points while having five assists, five steals and four blocks. Brent Wiles had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

New Haven coach Tedaro France credited France and Wiles for the teams current winning streak.

"They're our two team captains, they know how the system works, and they're great leaders for the young guys," France said.

After starting the season 0-2, losing both games by double digits, the Rockets have won their last three, and France says the younger players are improving as the season goes on.

"You can watch film, and practice sets in drills, but it's the in-game experience that matters. The more games they play, the more experience they get. With more experience, those failures are turning into victories," France said.

JaVaughn Hannah scored 23 points, and Mathew Coffey had 15 points for Mount Clemens.

France's defense helped seal the victory, as he drew a charge on Mount Clemens' Hannah with 6 seconds left.

New Haven goes into the break with a 3-2 record, while Mount Clemens falls to 1-3.

More boys basketball

Detroit Communication and Media Arts 61, Ypsilanti Community 47: Damon Terrelle had 15 points with 14 rebounds and four blocks, Jeremiah Henderson 15 points, and Dorian John 10 points for Communication (6-1). Lance Mauer had 14 points for Ypsilanti Community.

Hamtramck 75, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 52: Javier Whitaker had 18 points and six rebounds, and Noah Burns had 17 points and seven blocks for Hamtramck (4-1). Ryan Brown had 27 points for Harrison Township (1-4).

Oak Park 71, Thurgood Marshall (Ohio) 67: Maliq Carr had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and Devonte Edwards had 16 points for Oak Park (3-1). Mekhi Elmore had 16 points for Thurgood Marshall (5-3).

Northville 54, South Lyon 41: Grant Mathiesen had 19 points, and Zach Shoemaker had eight points for Northville (4-0). Logan Doty had 11 points for South Lyon (2-2).

More boys basketball scores

Ann Arbor Father Richard 54, Plymouth Christian Academy 42

Armada 57, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 39

Battle Creek St Philip 54, Union City 50

Clarkson Everest Collegiate 71, Whitmore Lake 64

Dexter 47, Brighton 34

Dundee 74, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 61

Grand Rapids Northview 59, Rockford 41

Harper Woods 57, Erie Mason 52

New Haven Merritt Academy 59, Capac 52

Petoskey 81, Muskegon Heights Academy 39

South Lyon East 61, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 57

St Clair Shores Lake Shore 42, Yale 39

Traverse City West 53, Maple City Glen Lake 35

Girls basketball

Detroit Communication Media Arts 51, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 23: Kamry Hill scored 16 and Shayla Ramsey had 14 rebounds for CMA (2-4). Prep Science & Math is 0-6.

Hartland 72, Bay City John Glenn 31: Whitney Sollom had 20 points with 16 rebounds, and Nikky Dompierre had 15 points for Hartland (4-0). Abigail Tarran had 14 points for John Glenn (6-1).

Riverview 71, Southgate Anderson 23: Shannon McAlinden had 14 points, and Kylie Skidmore had 15 points for Riverview (3-3). Southgate Anderson is 1-5.

Temperance Bedford 54, Westland John Glenn 35: Sophie Gray had 16 points, and Madison Norton and Grace Ryan each had 11 points for Bedford (5-0). Taylor Watkins-Johnson had 15 points for Westland Glenn (2-2).

More girls basketball scores

Battle Creek Central 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 13

Battle Creek Harper Creek 34, Battle Creek Lakeview 25

Detroit Collegiate Prep 2, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 0 (Forfeit)

Detroit Renaissance 69, Flint Kearsley 28

Dewitt 59, Frankenmuth 52

Erie Mason 43, Riverview Gabriel Richard 28

Ida 52, Ypsilanti Lincoln 19

Lake Fenton 68, Marysville 49

Parma Western 61, Oscoda 26

St Clair Shores Lake Shore 65, Flint Southwestern 16

Stockbridge 62, Monroe 49

Swartz Creek 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 38

Union City 34, Battle Creek St Philip 30

West Unity Hilltop (OH) 54, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 37